F9PN-IVa-b-56 Batay sa napakinggan, natitiyak ang kaligirang pangkasaysayan ng akda sa pamamagitan ng : - pagtukoy sa layu...
Kaligirang Pangkasaysayan ng Noli Me Tangere
1. Ilarawan ang kalagayang panlipunan ng Pilipinas na iyong nasalamin sa napanood na video. 2. Sa inyong palagay, sinu- si...
KALIGIRANG KASAYSAYAN NG NOLI ME TANGERE Marso 21, 1887 Unang nobela ni Rizal ang Noli Me Tangere. Inilatha ito noong 26 t...
Sa loob ng mga buwan na ito, tinapos ni Rizal ang novela sa Wilhelmsfeld, Alemanya ngunit wala pang pamagat. Habang iniimp...
Inumpisahan ni Rizal ang pagsulat sa novela sa Madrid at natapos ang unang kalahati. Pagkatapos ng kanyang pag-aaral sa CU...
Mahihinuha ang persekusyon sa kaniya sa liham ni Rizal sa Litoměřice: "Gumawa ng maraming ingay ang libro ko; kahit saan, ...
Ang pamagat ng "Noli Me Tangere" ay salitang Latin na ang ibig sabihin sa Tagalog ay "Huwag Mo Akong Salingin" na hango sa...
Gabay na Tanong: 1. Batay sa inyong napakinggan, ano ang naging layunin ni Dr. Jose Rizal sa pagsulat ng nobelang Noli Me ...
Sa tulong ng concept map, ilahad ang mga naging impluwensya ng nobelang Noli Me Tangere sa isipan at damdamin ng mga Pilip...
Sumulat ng 5-10 pangungusap na may 3-5 talata na nagpapatunay na umiiral pa hanggang sa kasalukuyan ang kondisyon ng ating...
Panuto: Tukuyin kung tama o mali ang pangungusap na may kondisyong panlipunan batay sa kasaysayan ng Noli. Lagyan ng / kun...
Magsaliksik tungkol sa Talambuhay ni Dr. Jose Rizal Pangkat I – Kapanganakan, Magulang at mga Kapatid Pangkat II – Pag-aar...
Aralin 4.1-tuklasin
Aralin 4.1-tuklasin

  1. 1. F9PN-IVa-b-56 Batay sa napakinggan, natitiyak ang kaligirang pangkasaysayan ng akda sa pamamagitan ng : - pagtukoy sa layunin ng may-akda sa pagsulat nito - pagtukoy sa mga kondisyon ng lipunan sa panahong isinulat ito - pagpapatunay sa pag-iral pa ng mga kondisyong ito sa kasalukuyang panahon sa lipunang Pilipino F9PU-IVa-b-58 Naitatala ang nalikom na datos sa pananaliksik
  2. 2. Kaligirang Pangkasaysayan ng Noli Me Tangere
  3. 3. 1. Ilarawan ang kalagayang panlipunan ng Pilipinas na iyong nasalamin sa napanood na video. 2. Sa inyong palagay, sinu- sino ang nag- udyok sa mga Pilipino na lumaban sa mga dayuhang kastila? 3. Anong pamamaraan ang ginamit ng mga Pilipino upang makalaya sa mga Kastila? 4. Sa panahon ngayon, umiiral pa rin ba ang kondisyong panlipunan noong panahon ng kastila? Patunayan ang kasagutan.
  4. 4. KALIGIRANG KASAYSAYAN NG NOLI ME TANGERE Marso 21, 1887 Unang nobela ni Rizal ang Noli Me Tangere. Inilatha ito noong 26 taong gulang siya. Naging instrumento ang aklat na ito upang makabuo ang mga Pilipino ng pambansang pagkakakilanlan. Sa di-tuwirang paraan, nakaimpluwensiya ito sa pagsiklab ng rebolusyonkahit si Rizal mismo ay nanananalig sa isang mapayapang pagkilos at sa tuwirang representasyon ng kolonya sa pamahalaang Espanyol. Sinulat sa wikang Espanyol ang Noli, ang wika ng mga edukado noong panahong yaon. Sa Noli Me Tangere, ipinakita ni Rizal ang pang-aabuso sa mga Pilipino ng mga opisyal at prayleng Espanyol. Layunin niya na tawagin ang pansin ng Espanya ssa mga repormang kailangang ipatupad sa Pilipinas.
  5. 5. Sa loob ng mga buwan na ito, tinapos ni Rizal ang novela sa Wilhelmsfeld, Alemanya ngunit wala pang pamagat. Habang iniimprenta ang novela ni Rizal, saka lang siya nakapagdesisyon ng pamagat para dito. Sa kanyang sulat kay Felix R. Hidalgo, binanggit ni Rizal na hinugot niya ang pamagat na “Noli Me Tangere” sa Ebanghelyo ni Lucas. Ngunit nagkamali si Rizal sa pagbanggit ng pinagkunan dahil nakuha niya ito sa Ebanghelyo ni Juan, Kapitulo 20, versikulo 13-17. Ang bahaging ito bibliya ay nagsalaysay sa araw ng “Easter Sunday,” ang ikatlong araw ng kamatayan ni Kristo kung saan nabuhay siya muli at nagkita sila ni Maria Magdalena: “Huwag mo akong salingan, dahil hindi ko nakasasama ang aking Ama sa langit.”
  6. 6. Inumpisahan ni Rizal ang pagsulat sa novela sa Madrid at natapos ang unang kalahati. Pagkatapos ng kanyang pag-aaral sa CUM, ipinagpatuloy ni Rizal ang pagsusulat sa novela sa Paris, Fransya kung saan natapos niya ang kalahati ng ikawalang kalahati ng novela. Sa Berlin, Alemanya natapos ni Rizal ang nobela. Ibinigay ni Vicente Blasco Ibañez, isang bantog na manunulat, ang kanyang serbisyo bilang tagapayo ni Rizal at tagabasa ng kanyang sinulat. Ang “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” ni Harriet Beecher Stowe ang nagbigay ng ideya kay Rizal na sulatin ang Noli. Ang nobelang ito ay pumapaksa sa kalupitan at kaapihang sinapit ng mga aliping Negro sa kamay ng mga panginoong putting Amerikano. Sa Noli, inihambing ito ni Rizal sa kapalarang sinapit ng mga Pilipino sa kamay ng mga Espanyol.
  7. 7. Mahihinuha ang persekusyon sa kaniya sa liham ni Rizal sa Litoměřice: "Gumawa ng maraming ingay ang libro ko; kahit saan, tinatanong ako ukol rito. Gusto nila akong gawing excommunicado dahil doon . . . pinagbibintangan akong espiya ng mga Aleman, ahente ni Bismarck, sinasabi nila na Protestante ako, isang Mason, isang salamangkero, isang abang kaluluwa. May mga bulong na gusto ko raw gumawa ng plano, na mayroon akong dayuhang pasaporte at gumagala ako sa kalye pagkagat ng dilim ... "
  8. 8. Ang pamagat ng "Noli Me Tangere" ay salitang Latin na ang ibig sabihin sa Tagalog ay "Huwag Mo Akong Salingin" na hango sa Ebanghelyo ni San Juan Bautista. Itinulad niya ito sa isang bulok sa lipunan na nagpapahirap sa buhay ng isang tao. Hindi napadalhan si Rizal ng perang panggastos mula sa Pilipinas kaya siya’y nagutom at nagkasakit. Sa kanyang pagkagutom, siya ay dumadalo sa mga pagdiriwang nang hindi naman inaanyaya (gate crasher). Halos nawalan na siya ng pag-asa na mailimbag ang novela kaya napag-isipang sunugin ito.Salamat na lamang at dumating si Dr. Maximo Viola, isang dating kamag-aaral na siyang tumulong kay Rizal sa pagpapalathala ng novela at nagbigay ng pera upang matugunan ang mgapangangailangan
  9. 9. Gabay na Tanong: 1. Batay sa inyong napakinggan, ano ang naging layunin ni Dr. Jose Rizal sa pagsulat ng nobelang Noli Me Tangere? 2. Sinu-sino ang mga taong tumulong sa kanya hanggang sa matapos limbagin ito? 3. Saan nagmula ang mga ideya ni Rizal upang sulatin ang nobela? 4. Ano ang nag-udyok kay Rizal upang sulatin ang nobela?
  10. 10. Sa tulong ng concept map, ilahad ang mga naging impluwensya ng nobelang Noli Me Tangere sa isipan at damdamin ng mga Pilipino.
  11. 11. Sumulat ng 5-10 pangungusap na may 3-5 talata na nagpapatunay na umiiral pa hanggang sa kasalukuyan ang kondisyon ng ating lipunan noong panahon ng mga Kastila. Sundin ang pamantayan sa pagsulat ng talata: PAMANTAYAN PUNTOS Binubuo ng 5-10 pangungusap na may 3-5 na talata 5 May kaisahan ang bawat ideya. 5 Wastong gamit ng baybay,salita atbp 5 Ang nilalaman ay batay sa paksa at tema 5_ KABUUAN 20
  12. 12. Panuto: Tukuyin kung tama o mali ang pangungusap na may kondisyong panlipunan batay sa kasaysayan ng Noli. Lagyan ng / kung tama at x kung mali. _____1. Pagsasamantala ng mga makapangyarihan, mananampalataya sa mga Indio. ____2. Makataong pakikitungo ng mga kastila sa mga Pilipino. _____3. Pantay na karapatan sa larangan ng pag-aaral ng mga Kastila at mga Pilipino. _____4. Pagkakaroon ng digmaan sa pagitan ng Hapones at Amerikano. _____5. Kawalan ng kalayaan sa pananalita at panulat.
  13. 13. Magsaliksik tungkol sa Talambuhay ni Dr. Jose Rizal Pangkat I – Kapanganakan, Magulang at mga Kapatid Pangkat II – Pag-aaral Pangkat III – Mga Sinulat at Paaralang Pinasukan ni Rizal Pangkat IV – Buhay Pag-ibig ni Rizal Pangkat V – Kinahinatnan ni Rizal

