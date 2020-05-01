Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
F9PB-IVa-b-56 Nailalarawan ang mga kondisyong panlipunan sa panahong isinulat ang akda at ang mga epekto nito matapos mais...
Pagbuo ng mag-aaral ng kasabihan na angkop sa larawan. Hal. “Kakambal ng paghihirap at pagtitiis ang tagumpay”
1. Anu-ano ang mga kasabihang angkop sa ipinakitang larawan? 2. Ang mga kasabihan bang ito ay umiiral pa rin sa kasalukuya...
Magtatanghal ng debate o pagtatalo tungkol sa paksang “Dapat ba o hindi dapat ginamit ni Dr. Jose Rizal ang panulat sa kap...
1. Ano ang naramdaman mo matapos mong marinig ang katwiran ng dalawang panig? 2. Saan ka higit na sang-ayon sa mga katwira...
1. Ipaliwanag kung bakit mahalagang pag-aralan ang Noli Me Tangere. 2. Bakit maituturing na pinakamaimpluwensyang akda ang...
Kung si Rizal ay nabubuhay ngayon, ano sa palagay mo ang kondisyong panlipunan at larawan ng ating bansa?Patunayan ang sag...
Panuto: Piliin sa Hanay B ang wastong sagot sa Hanay A.
Takdang-Aralin: 1. Magsaliksik tungkol sa isang kilalang tao sa inyong lugar at ang naging kontribusyon niya sa inyong kom...
Aralin 4.1-pagnilayan
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aralin 4.1-pagnilayan

37 views

Published on

noli

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aralin 4.1-pagnilayan

  1. 1. F9PB-IVa-b-56 Nailalarawan ang mga kondisyong panlipunan sa panahong isinulat ang akda at ang mga epekto nito matapos maisulat hanggang sa kasalukuyan.
  2. 2. Pagbuo ng mag-aaral ng kasabihan na angkop sa larawan. Hal. “Kakambal ng paghihirap at pagtitiis ang tagumpay”
  3. 3. 1. Anu-ano ang mga kasabihang angkop sa ipinakitang larawan? 2. Ang mga kasabihan bang ito ay umiiral pa rin sa kasalukuyan? Magbigay ng patunay.
  4. 4. Magtatanghal ng debate o pagtatalo tungkol sa paksang “Dapat ba o hindi dapat ginamit ni Dr. Jose Rizal ang panulat sa kapakanan ng bansa?” Gagamitin ang mga sumusunod na pamantayan sa pagtataya ng debate .
  5. 5. 1. Ano ang naramdaman mo matapos mong marinig ang katwiran ng dalawang panig? 2. Saan ka higit na sang-ayon sa mga katwiran? Ipaliwanag ang sagot.
  6. 6. 1. Ipaliwanag kung bakit mahalagang pag-aralan ang Noli Me Tangere. 2. Bakit maituturing na pinakamaimpluwensyang akda ang Noli Me Tangere sa kasaysayan ng Pilipinas?
  7. 7. Kung si Rizal ay nabubuhay ngayon, ano sa palagay mo ang kondisyong panlipunan at larawan ng ating bansa?Patunayan ang sagot sa pamamagitan ng SOTA?
  8. 8. Panuto: Piliin sa Hanay B ang wastong sagot sa Hanay A.
  9. 9. Takdang-Aralin: 1. Magsaliksik tungkol sa isang kilalang tao sa inyong lugar at ang naging kontribusyon niya sa inyong komunidad. Ihalintulad mo ito sa naging ambag ni Jose Rizal sa bansa. 2. Magsaliksik ng buod ng telenobelang natapos na at maghanda para sa pagtatanghal nito.

×