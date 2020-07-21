20200721 HACCP Workshop: A. Food premises and facilities

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A-1 HACCP 基礎班 1. 建築與設施 2. GHP 衛生管理 HACCP workshop: 1. Food premises and facilities 2. Food sanitation 納米比亞共和國食品廠人員，正在為出口的棗...
A-2 下載阿原所有或食品衛生講義 iychiang1809.blogspot.tw/ 2016/04/blog-post_15.html 本講義版權沒有，歡迎使用 3. 阿原的資料若經他人修改，或非從阿原網站下載之資料，其正確性與阿 原無關。...
A-3 GHP/GMP/PRP HACCP ( 包含 GHP) ISO 22000/FSSC 22000 ( 包含 HACCP) ISO 9001 Annex L 架構 台灣的食品業，無論規模大小，都遵守 GHP ( 但是可能沒有足夠人力進行全...
A-4 有關系統的認證 (accreditation) 與 驗證 (cerfitication) 請參考阿原另外的簡報，例如 2020-03-28 HACCP 進階班課程 對於未來可能成為管理人員、企業領導人，不妨參考。我們在學 HACCP 等...
A-5 經濟部標檢局，外銷食品 ( 水產 ) 志願性驗證 衛福部 ISO 22000 食安驗證包含 ISO 9001 HACCP HACCP 強制 農委會 CAS 優良農產品驗證包含 HACCP 台灣 TQF 優良食品驗證包含 HACCP 阿原...
A-6 # 內部稽核 加工流程圖 危害分析工作表 判定重要管制點 建立管制界限 執行重要管制點監測 產品特性之描述 食品安全管制小組 # H A C C P 建立矯正措施 HACCP 系統確認 # 營業項目或其他事項應與公司 登記或商業登記證明...
A-7# 內部稽核 9-3 倉儲 9-4 運輸 9-5 檢驗與量測 9-6 客訴 9-7 成品回收 9-8 文件管制 9-9 教育訓練 9-2 製程與品質 9-1 衛生管理 GHP 從業人員衛生管理 設備與器具之清洗衛生 含建築與設施 衛生管理...
A-8 第一單元 建築與設施 Building and facilities/ Food premises and facility
A-9法規：食品良好衛生規範準則 (2014-11-07 修正 ) 這部份主要的法規依據是 GHP 附表一 食品業者之場區及環境良好衛生管理基準 二、建築及設施，應符合下列規定： ( 一 ) 牆壁、支柱及地面應保持清潔，避免有納垢、侵蝕或積水等...
A-10法規：食品良好衛生規範準則 (2014-11-07 修正 ) 附表一食品業者之場區及環境良好衛生管理基準 ( 六 ) 通風良好，無不良氣味，通風口應保持清潔。 ( 七 ) 配管外表應保持清潔。 ( 八 ) 場所清潔度要求不同者，應加以有...
A-11資料來源：食品製造業之食品良好衛生規範準則 (GHP) 重點學習教材 ( 食藥署 / 食策會 ) https://www.fda.gov.tw/upload/133/2017021317391956526.pdf 價錢與耐用度： PU-...
A-12 法規： 食品工廠建築及設備設廠標準 (20190927) 第　 6 　條 食品工廠包括辦公室、原料處理場、加工或調理場、檢驗或研 究室、包裝室、倉庫、機電室、鍋爐室、修護室、更衣室、洗手消毒室、餐 廳、員工休息室、員工宿舍及廁所等。凡...
A-13 價錢與耐用度： PU ， Epoxy (500-600/m^2) ，聚脲— 3 倍 不透水材質的反面例子：傳統市場的地板 -- 血水、海鮮汁液，無法清除
A-14資料來源： TQF ( 台灣優良食品 ) 若申請 TQF 驗證，場區的硬體要求更嚴格 此處為 R 角，外圓弧角或內圓弧角 合理使用 (fair use)
A-15 資料來源： TQF ( 台灣優良食品 ) 合理使用 (fair use) 此處為 C 角， 45 度之倒角
A-16資料來源：食品製造業之食品良好衛生規範準則 (GHP) 重點學習教材 ( 食藥署 / 食策會 ) 9-1 a 建築與設施
A-17 「 106 年餐盒食品工廠 HACCP 稽查專案計畫」稽查結果 此外，常見的缺失還有，天花板沒有密合 ( 病媒容易出入 )
A-18資料來源：食品製造業之食品良好衛生規範準則 (GHP) 重點學習教材 ( 食藥署 / 食策會 ) 9-1 a 建築與設施
A-19資料來源：食品製造業之食品良好衛生規範準則 (GHP) 重點學習教材 ( 食藥署 / 食策會 ) 9-1 a 建築與設施
A-20 第五艦隊尼米茲號上的廚房 作者： Naval Surface Warriors 授權： CC-BY-SA-2.0 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/navalsurfaceforces/ 373280...
A-21資料來源：食品製造業之食品良好衛生規範準則 (GHP) 重點學習教材 ( 食藥署 / 食策會 ) 9-1 a 建築與設施
A-22 作業區亮度似乎不足 美國海軍第五艦隊尼米茲號上的廚房 作者： Naval Surface Warriors 授權： CC-BY-SA-2.0 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/navalsurface...
A-23 阿原提醒 1. 使用 LED 燈具取代日光燈或省電燈泡，因為 a. ___ b.____ ( 有獎徵答 ) 2. 使用紫外燈，一定要高度警覺，不少案例都是誤開 UV ，人員照傷才發現。 請看阿原的示範：使用三檔 ( 三切 ) 開關，使...
A-24資料來源：食品製造業之食品良好衛生規範準則 (GHP) 重點學習教材 ( 食藥署 / 食策會 ) 9-1 a 建築與設施
A-25資料來源：食品製造業之食品良好衛生規範準則 (GHP) 重點學習教材 ( 食藥署 / 食策會 ) 9-1 a 建築與設施
A-26資料來源：食品製造業之食品良好衛生規範準則 (GHP) 重點學習教材 ( 食藥署 / 食策會 ) 9-1 a 建築與設施
A-27 「 106 年餐盒食品工廠 HACCP 稽查專案計畫」稽查結果
A-28資料來源：食品製造業之食品良好衛生規範準則 (GHP) 重點學習教材 ( 食藥署 / 食策會 ) 9-1 a 建築與設施
A-29 簡報網址： https://www.fda.gov.tw/upload/133/2017021317391956526.pdf
A-30資料來源：食品製造業之食品良好衛生規範準則 (GHP) 重點學習教材 ( 食藥署 / 食策會 ) 9-1 a 建築與設施
A-31 資料來源：食品製造業之食品良好衛生規範準則 (GHP) 重點學習教材 ( 食藥署 / 食策會 ) Hygienic zones/zoning 。在國家法規 GHP 條文中，沒有詳細說明及要 求，一般企業會參考 TQF 的定義與作法。 ...
A-32 四區四流 -- 減少交叉污染 細節可以參考阿原 20200610 的衛生講習 及 youtube 上該次演講全程影片 https://iychiang1809.blogspot.com/ 2020/05/20200610.html
A-33 台灣衛生法規沒有白紙黑字寫下這四區的分別，沒有強調四流， 但一般業者會依照 CAS 或 TQF 的驗證條文。阿原引用 TQF 之分類與 定義。 而且 GHP 法規中，沒有精準寫出四流的細節與應該遵守的規範。 換個角度看，沒有白紙黑字寫...
A-34 But 應訂定食品安全監測計畫與應辦理檢驗之食品業者、最低檢驗週 期及其他相關事項修正規定 (2018-08-20 修正 ) --- 法規沒提 但指引有提 食品業者訂定食品安全監測計畫指引 (2017-08 修訂 )
A-35 食品業者訂定食品安全監測計畫指引 (2017-08 修訂 ) 指引 ( 不是法規 ) ，說明四流的動線規劃，是必備的項目。 現場的夥伴們，若公司屬性與規模不用訂定食安監測計畫， 就算了。若要，這四流，是躲不過。
A-36 依照 CAS 「即食餐食項目驗證基準」 (http://www.cas.org.tw/cas 產品驗證基準 ) 4. 作業環境應保持清潔 , 且依作業區之要求而應符合下列 落菌標準 , 必要時應加裝空氣清淨過濾裝置。 4.1. 即食餐...
A-37 依照 TQF 「即食餐食工廠專則 2.0 」 (http://www.tqf.org.tw/tw/tqf/collection.php?submenu= 驗證規章 ) ▼ 合理使用
A-38 阿原的實測經驗 : 多數有空調 ( 沒有開窗開門 的作業環境 ) 即使是前處理區，其可以落 菌可以保持在個位數如照片 阿原拍攝
A-39 阿原的實測經驗 : 1. 若是在清潔或準清潔作業 區，依照 TQF 或 CAS 之基 準，這培養皿 57 個菌落已 經超標。 可能原因：出風口、開窗等 2. 若是在一般作業區或非食 品作業區，這沒有超過基 準。 阿原拍攝
A-40 空氣中落菌的黴菌 衛生機關：沒說明 TQF: 算入總落菌數 CAS: 黴菌落菌量應保持在 10 CFU/5min/plate 以下 阿原拍攝
A-41 3. 氣流 使用廠區使用紫外燈，可以減少空氣及所照射到器具、餐具的表面微生 物數量。 T5 型， 8 W 的白燈管、紫外燈管、黑燈管 阿原拍攝
A-42 紫外燈好用，但是要謹慎 1. 建議使用三切開關 ( 白燈 - 關閉 - 紫外燈 ) ，透過一個 30 元的開 關，就不會發生同時開白燈與紫外燈的慘況，請聽阿原在實驗室真實 的悲慘的故事 -- 老青蛙跌落崁 2. 紙張標籤、塑膠等物品容...
A-43 三切開關 可以設定成按上是紫外燈 按下是白燈，就不會同時 打開，失去警覺 定時開關 照片是插座型，跟一般廠區使用在配電箱 內的外觀有些不同。 阿原拍攝
A-44 定時開關 一般使用定時器進行紫外線消毒 之時間控制，會在廠區使用在配 電箱內，安裝如照片這樣的計時 器。 機械型定時開關於到停電，就會 停止計時，直到恢復供電。因此 停電後一定要檢查、重新設定。 ( 例如原訂 4-6 am 照射，停定...
A-45 不能忽略頭上的排水：輕鋼架天花板 (dropped ceiling) 內的排水管 ( 除非場區是鐵皮屋或頂樓，只要有用到輕鋼架，就要注意 ) 照片中是冷氣風 管與抽氣管 阿原拍攝
A-46 輕鋼架 (dropped ceiling) 內冷氣出口與兩種 回風方式 1. 貴公司是那一種？成本？ 2. 若天花板有病媒或長霉， 哪種比較糟糕？ 圖片來源： en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dropped_ceiling...
A-47 ( 盡在不言中，非專用回風管 ) 回風口的過濾器或海綿也應定期清潔 阿原拍攝
A-48 法規沒有規定， TQF, CAS 沒有說。 產品是馬上吃掉？還是要長期保存？ -----> 前輩解開阿原的心結 阿原拍攝 考量點： 經費 稽查 驗證 形象 未來擴充 場區要不要安裝氣浴 (air shower)?
A-49 授權 BruceBlaus CC-BY-SA-4.0 圖片來源： https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:HEPA_Filter.png HEPA, High-efficiency partic...
A-50 專業人員 Allen Adams 正在更換 Nellis 空軍基地 ( 位在美國內華 達州 ) 建築內空調系統 (heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC)) 之過濾器。 HVAC...
A-51 阿原用最後幾分鐘，補充建築與設施、建立 ( 承接、承租 ) 食品廠相 關資料： 除了直接因素，還有許多因素會間接影響食品衛生與企業經營。 例如接手舊廠曲，最好能更新電線、確認接地與安裝漏電保護 ** 若補充的部份不在本次列印的範圍，請...
A-52 圖片取自： dmap.ncdr.nat.gov.tw/ 補充資料 在租、買、建廠房前，一定要弄清楚
A-53 補充資料 還有幾個重要資訊，當老闆的都會注意到 內政部，不動產資訊平台 -- 住宅價格指數、都市地價指數 https://pip.moi.gov.tw/V3/E/SCRE0106.aspx 內政部地政司—公告土地現值及地價查詢 ( 重...
A-54 補充資料 土壤液化 中央地質調查所 https://www.moeacgs.gov.tw/ 2016-03 公布 土壤液化潛勢查詢系統 https://www.liquid.net.tw 圖片來源： 土壤液化潛勢查詢系統 - 中央地質...
A-55 補充資料 土壤液化對食品廠之影響 1. 地震引起廠房倒塌？設備損壞？ 我們採用食品危害分析的精神，從發生頻率與嚴重性來看這件事。過去幾 十年，台灣發生這樣的機會不多。從圖中看出，彰化、雲林、嘉義、台 南，多數面積標為紅色，是土壤液化高...
A-56 補充資料 土地用途 圖片來源： https://luz.tcd.gov.tw/ 土地使用分類系統表 ( 後續 有更新 ) 「農業使用土地」 : 編碼 01 「森林使用土地」 : 編碼 02 「交通使用土地」 : 編碼 03 「水利使用...
A-57 補充資料 內政部國土測繪中心 土地利用分級分類 109 年 土地利用分級分類系統表（陸域部分） 圖片取自 http://www.nlsc.gov.tw/LUI/UpLoadFile/FileDL/ 土地利用分級分類系統表陸域部分 .p...
A-58 補充資料 土地使用分類系統表 「農業使用土地」 : 編碼 01 「森林使用土地」 : 編碼 02 「交通使用土地」 : 編碼 03 「水利使用土地」 : 編碼 04 「建築使用土地」 : 編碼 05 「公共使用土地」 : 編碼 06 ...
A-59 補充資料 上述是一個系統，而買土地蓋廠房，或是買現成的廠房，會不會遇到違章 建築，則是另一個系統： 內政部「非都市土地使用管制規則」 (2020-03-30 修正 ) https://law.moj.gov.tw/LawClass/L...
A-60 補充資料 區域計畫法施行細則 (2013-10-23 修正 ) https://law.moj.gov.tw/LawClass/LawAll.aspx?pcode=D0070031 …… 一、甲種建築用地：供山坡地範圍外之農業區內建築...
A-61 補充資料 非都市土地使用管制規則 (2020-03-30 修正 ) 第 9 條 下列非都市土地建蔽率及容積率不得超過下列規定。但直轄市或縣 （市）政府得視實際需要酌予調降，並報請中央主管機關備查︰ 一、甲種建築用地︰建蔽率百分之六十。...
  2. 2. A-2 下載阿原所有或食品衛生講義 iychiang1809.blogspot.tw/ 2016/04/blog-post_15.html 本講義版權沒有，歡迎使用 3. 阿原的資料若經他人修改，或非從阿原網站下載之資料，其正確性與阿 原無關。阿原喜歡讀新資料、編講義，無償連同 ODF office 原始檔公開 。 但不喜歡校稿及抓錯字，一定有錯字或錯誤，請來信指正，感謝您。 4. 大家已經聽過很多類似的演講，不過重點就是重點，阿原會持續強調。 也會補充各位可能比較少遇到的，卻很實用的資料，希望對大家有所幫助。 5. 阿原會直接列出引用資料的來源及授權，也盡量找出專有名詞的英文， 方便後人接棒，往下修正教材。就像 2018 年，阿原開始在 youtube 大量 聽某位宗教名人的演講，而大師在 2009 年離開人間。阿原也是用這樣的心 情，盡量把資料，留給之後有緣的人。 6. This file is edited by Libreoffice 6.4.0.3 with non-copyrighted google Noto fonts under Linux Mint 19.3 Mate. 7. 感謝許加和兄為本次課程提供食品及職安上寶貴的建議。 1. 阿原個人創作與編輯的部份，放棄著作權保護，任何人可以進行任何用途 ( 包括商業用途 ) 。 除個人編輯，將優先引用沒有版權或自由授權的資料 ( 如政府公開資料 ) 。 2. 但部分引用資料有其原始版權，阿原僅能合理使用或非商業用途 ( 標有▼ ) 。在著作權保護期 限內您預計將本簡報進行商業用途或再次散布時，您可以耐心等候 50 年直到版權過期，或者先移 除標示▼的資料，剩下的部份，您可以自由使用。
  3. 3. A-3 GHP/GMP/PRP HACCP ( 包含 GHP) ISO 22000/FSSC 22000 ( 包含 HACCP) ISO 9001 Annex L 架構 台灣的食品業，無論規模大小，都遵守 GHP ( 但是可能沒有足夠人力進行全部稽查 ) 。 其餘的驗證，就看法規、自願驗證系統與驗證單位的要求。 阿原繪圖，版權沒有，歡迎使用 20200618 修正 GHP, HACCP 與其他食品驗證的範圍關係圖 食品安全品質 SQF ( 包含 HACCP) 優良農產品 CAS ( 部份 CAS 驗證包含 HACCP) 台灣 TQF ( 包含 HACCP) 台灣食品安全監測計畫 ( 包含 HACCP) Ch08 可追溯 強制檢驗 環保、職安
  4. 4. A-4 有關系統的認證 (accreditation) 與 驗證 (cerfitication) 請參考阿原另外的簡報，例如 2020-03-28 HACCP 進階班課程 對於未來可能成為管理人員、企業領導人，不妨參考。我們在學 HACCP 等驗證時，經常被小細節困住，只注意小花小草，卻忽 略整座大森林。
  5. 5. A-5 經濟部標檢局，外銷食品 ( 水產 ) 志願性驗證 衛福部 ISO 22000 食安驗證包含 ISO 9001 HACCP HACCP 強制 農委會 CAS 優良農產品驗證包含 HACCP 台灣 TQF 優良食品驗證包含 HACCP 阿原繪圖，版權沒有，歡迎使用 誰來驗證？TAF 認證之組織 或驗證公司 簡單說： 1. 法規要求導入 HACCP 的，衛福 部一定要查核。 2. 非強制導入 HACCP ，則衛生單 位不管此項 ( 只管 GHP) 。 3. 法規要求 HACCP ，但公司自願 導入 ISO 22000 時衛生單位只來看 HACCP 。驗證公司也會看 HACCP 及 ISO 22000 4. 食安與職安驗證不同，職安單純 化。申請三種食安驗證，就會有四家 來驗證與稽核 若加上 感謝許加和兄分享經濟部法規「外銷食品及飼料衛 生安全管理系統驗證實施辦法」，及複雜的歷史沿 革問題。 ISO 22000 強制 HACCP 自願 HACCP
  6. 6. A-6 # 內部稽核 加工流程圖 危害分析工作表 判定重要管制點 建立管制界限 執行重要管制點監測 產品特性之描述 食品安全管制小組 # H A C C P 建立矯正措施 HACCP 系統確認 # 營業項目或其他事項應與公司 登記或商業登記證明相符 廠登、建築、消防、環保等要求 9-3 倉儲 9-4 運輸 9-5 檢驗與量測 9-6 客訴 9-7 成品回收 9-8 文件管制 9-9 教育訓練 9-2 製程與品質 9-1 衛生管理 # G H P 從業人員衛生管理 設備與器具之清洗衛生 含建築與設施 衛生管理人員 廢棄物處理（含蟲鼠害管制） 清潔及消毒等化學物質與用具管理 廠商合約審查 食品添加物管理 ★ 食品製造流程規劃 防止交叉污染 化學性及物理性危害侵入之預防 成品之確認 採購驗收（含供應廠商評核） 阿原記憶力很差，所以使用 9-1 ~ 9-9 的編號。方便自己記憶，大家不妨參考。 《餐飲業食品安全管制系統衛生評鑑申請注意事項》 ( 修正： 2013-06-11) 及相關法規 # 非登 / 非追 / 食安監測 / 檢驗週期
  7. 7. A-7# 內部稽核 9-3 倉儲 9-4 運輸 9-5 檢驗與量測 9-6 客訴 9-7 成品回收 9-8 文件管制 9-9 教育訓練 9-2 製程與品質 9-1 衛生管理 GHP 從業人員衛生管理 設備與器具之清洗衛生 含建築與設施 衛生管理人員 廢棄物處理（含蟲鼠害管制） 清潔及消毒等化學物質 廠商合約審查 食品添加物管理 ★ 食品製造流程規劃 防止交叉污染 化學性及物理性危害侵入之預防 成品之確認 採購驗收（含供應廠商評核） 兩者需要的文件架構比較 《餐飲業食品安全管制系統衛生評鑑申請注 意事項》 ( 修正： 2013-06-11) 及相關法規 8.1.3 倉儲 8.1.4 運輸 8.1.5 檢驗與量測 客訴 ???? 8.1.7 高風險疑慮及 成品回收 4 文件撰寫規格 10 教育訓練 8.1.2 製程與品質 8.1.1 衛生管理 8.1.8 事業廢棄物 ( 含一般廢棄物 ) 9 內部稽核與 供應商管理 8.1.6 追溯追蹤 8.1.1.3 從業人員之衛生管理 8.1.1.2 設備與器具 8.1.1.1 建築、設施以及週邊環境 8.1.1.5 衛生管理人員 8.1.1.4 清潔及消毒等化學物質 8.1.2.1 食品添加物三專 8.1.2.2 人、物、氣、水流動線 8.1.2.3 防治交叉污染 8.1.2.4 留樣試驗之保存方式 《食品製造業者訂定食品安全監測計畫指引》 (2017-08 修訂 )( 指引不是法規 ...but...) 1. 阿原首次看到食藥署的文件使用 Annex SL/L 十個章節之架構，請參考另外 A3 大表格 2. 四流首次白紙黑字正式出現在官方指引。四 區還沒，依然建議參考 TQF 。
  8. 8. A-8 第一單元 建築與設施 Building and facilities/ Food premises and facility
  9. 9. A-9法規：食品良好衛生規範準則 (2014-11-07 修正 ) 這部份主要的法規依據是 GHP 附表一 食品業者之場區及環境良好衛生管理基準 二、建築及設施，應符合下列規定： ( 一 ) 牆壁、支柱及地面應保持清潔，避免有納垢、侵蝕或積水等情形。 ( 二 ) 樓板或天花板應保持清潔，避免長黴、剝落、積塵、納垢或結露等現 象。 ( 三 ) 出入口、門窗、通風口及其他孔道應保持清潔，並應設置防止病 媒侵入設施。 ( 四 ) 排水系統應完整暢通，避免有異味，排水溝應有攔截固體廢棄物之設 施，並應設置防止病媒侵入之設施。 ( 五 ) 照明光線應達到一百米燭光以上，工作或調理檯面，應保持二百米燭 光以上；使用之光源，不得改變食品之顏色；照明設備應保持清潔。
  10. 10. A-10法規：食品良好衛生規範準則 (2014-11-07 修正 ) 附表一食品業者之場區及環境良好衛生管理基準 ( 六 ) 通風良好，無不良氣味，通風口應保持清潔。 ( 七 ) 配管外表應保持清潔。 ( 八 ) 場所清潔度要求不同者，應加以有效區隔及管理，並有足夠空間，以 供搬運。 ( 九 ) 第三款、第四款以外之場區，應實施有效之病媒防治措施，避免發現 有病媒或其出沒之痕跡。 ( 十 ) 蓄水池（塔、槽）應保持清潔，每年至少清理一次並作成紀錄。 -- 20180621 草案：併入 六 -( 四 ) 蓄水池（塔、槽）應保持清潔，供應食品 作業場所者，每年至少清理一次並作成紀錄，餘者每二年至少清理一次並 作成紀錄。
  11. 11. A-11資料來源：食品製造業之食品良好衛生規範準則 (GHP) 重點學習教材 ( 食藥署 / 食策會 ) https://www.fda.gov.tw/upload/133/2017021317391956526.pdf 價錢與耐用度： PU--Epoxy-- 聚脲 9-1 a 建築與設施
  12. 12. A-12 法規： 食品工廠建築及設備設廠標準 (20190927) 第　 6 　條 食品工廠包括辦公室、原料處理場、加工或調理場、檢驗或研 究室、包裝室、倉庫、機電室、鍋爐室、修護室、更衣室、洗手消毒室、餐 廳、員工休息室、員工宿舍及廁所等。凡使用性質或清潔程度要求不同之場 所，應個別設置或有效隔離及管理，其建築並應符合下列規定： 一、牆壁與支柱：原料處理場、加工或調理場等建築物之牆壁與支柱面應 為白色或淺色，離地面至少一公尺以內之部分應使用非吸收性、不透 水、易清洗之材料舖設，其表面應平滑無裂縫並經常保持清潔。 二、地面：原料處理場、加工或調理場、內包裝室建築物之地面，應採非 吸收性、不透水且耐酸鹼、耐磨之材料舖設。地面應有良好之排水斜 度及排水系統。 ------- 但是不是所有導入 HACCP 的組織，都需要工廠登記 有工廠登記的食品廠 .......
  13. 13. A-13 價錢與耐用度： PU ， Epoxy (500-600/m^2) ，聚脲— 3 倍 不透水材質的反面例子：傳統市場的地板 -- 血水、海鮮汁液，無法清除
  14. 14. A-14資料來源： TQF ( 台灣優良食品 ) 若申請 TQF 驗證，場區的硬體要求更嚴格 此處為 R 角，外圓弧角或內圓弧角 合理使用 (fair use)
  15. 15. A-15 資料來源： TQF ( 台灣優良食品 ) 合理使用 (fair use) 此處為 C 角， 45 度之倒角
  16. 16. A-16資料來源：食品製造業之食品良好衛生規範準則 (GHP) 重點學習教材 ( 食藥署 / 食策會 ) 9-1 a 建築與設施
  17. 17. A-17 「 106 年餐盒食品工廠 HACCP 稽查專案計畫」稽查結果 此外，常見的缺失還有，天花板沒有密合 ( 病媒容易出入 )
  18. 18. A-18資料來源：食品製造業之食品良好衛生規範準則 (GHP) 重點學習教材 ( 食藥署 / 食策會 ) 9-1 a 建築與設施
  19. 19. A-19資料來源：食品製造業之食品良好衛生規範準則 (GHP) 重點學習教材 ( 食藥署 / 食策會 ) 9-1 a 建築與設施
  20. 20. A-20 第五艦隊尼米茲號上的廚房 作者： Naval Surface Warriors 授權： CC-BY-SA-2.0 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/navalsurfaceforces/ 37328044352/in/photostream/ 進洗碗機前，先沖掉殘餘物 若您是稽查員 ....... -----> 還有有關無關食品衛生，但是極為重要的問題 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/navalsurfaceforces/ 37357665231/in/photostream/ 9-1 a 建築與設施
  21. 21. A-21資料來源：食品製造業之食品良好衛生規範準則 (GHP) 重點學習教材 ( 食藥署 / 食策會 ) 9-1 a 建築與設施
  22. 22. A-22 作業區亮度似乎不足 美國海軍第五艦隊尼米茲號上的廚房 作者： Naval Surface Warriors 授權： CC-BY-SA-2.0 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/navalsurfaceforces/38436900700/ 9-1 a 建築與設施
  23. 23. A-23 阿原提醒 1. 使用 LED 燈具取代日光燈或省電燈泡，因為 a. ___ b.____ ( 有獎徵答 ) 2. 使用紫外燈，一定要高度警覺，不少案例都是誤開 UV ，人員照傷才發現。 請看阿原的示範：使用三檔 ( 三切 ) 開關，使用適當的硬體來防止意外 T5 型， 8 W 的白燈管、紫外燈管、黑燈管 阿原拍攝，版權沒有，歡迎使用 阿原知道大家聽了很多衛 生講習，對內容也是可以 背誦。 所以這部份，阿原分享一 些不同的，一樣對衛生安 全很重要的事情。 而且阿原要摔燈管。 ( 不是美術館的展覽事件 ) 9-1 a 建築與設施
  24. 24. A-24資料來源：食品製造業之食品良好衛生規範準則 (GHP) 重點學習教材 ( 食藥署 / 食策會 ) 9-1 a 建築與設施
  25. 25. A-25資料來源：食品製造業之食品良好衛生規範準則 (GHP) 重點學習教材 ( 食藥署 / 食策會 ) 9-1 a 建築與設施
  26. 26. A-26資料來源：食品製造業之食品良好衛生規範準則 (GHP) 重點學習教材 ( 食藥署 / 食策會 ) 9-1 a 建築與設施
  27. 27. A-27 「 106 年餐盒食品工廠 HACCP 稽查專案計畫」稽查結果
  28. 28. A-28資料來源：食品製造業之食品良好衛生規範準則 (GHP) 重點學習教材 ( 食藥署 / 食策會 ) 9-1 a 建築與設施
  29. 29. A-29 簡報網址： https://www.fda.gov.tw/upload/133/2017021317391956526.pdf
  30. 30. A-30資料來源：食品製造業之食品良好衛生規範準則 (GHP) 重點學習教材 ( 食藥署 / 食策會 ) 9-1 a 建築與設施
  31. 31. A-31 資料來源：食品製造業之食品良好衛生規範準則 (GHP) 重點學習教材 ( 食藥署 / 食策會 ) Hygienic zones/zoning 。在國家法規 GHP 條文中，沒有詳細說明及要 求，一般企業會參考 TQF 的定義與作法。 9-1 a 建築與設施
  32. 32. A-32 四區四流 -- 減少交叉污染 細節可以參考阿原 20200610 的衛生講習 及 youtube 上該次演講全程影片 https://iychiang1809.blogspot.com/ 2020/05/20200610.html
  33. 33. A-33 台灣衛生法規沒有白紙黑字寫下這四區的分別，沒有強調四流， 但一般業者會依照 CAS 或 TQF 的驗證條文。阿原引用 TQF 之分類與 定義。 而且 GHP 法規中，沒有精準寫出四流的細節與應該遵守的規範。 換個角度看，沒有白紙黑字寫入法規是好事，因為稽查時有沒有做到， 是一番兩瞪眼，過關或者是限改或開罰，要依法過關，就要投資不少。 相對，這部份業者朋友可以選擇高標準的驗證來執行，
  34. 34. A-34 But 應訂定食品安全監測計畫與應辦理檢驗之食品業者、最低檢驗週 期及其他相關事項修正規定 (2018-08-20 修正 ) --- 法規沒提 但指引有提 食品業者訂定食品安全監測計畫指引 (2017-08 修訂 )
  35. 35. A-35 食品業者訂定食品安全監測計畫指引 (2017-08 修訂 ) 指引 ( 不是法規 ) ，說明四流的動線規劃，是必備的項目。 現場的夥伴們，若公司屬性與規模不用訂定食安監測計畫， 就算了。若要，這四流，是躲不過。
  36. 36. A-36 依照 CAS 「即食餐食項目驗證基準」 (http://www.cas.org.tw/cas 產品驗證基準 ) 4. 作業環境應保持清潔 , 且依作業區之要求而應符合下列 落菌標準 , 必要時應加裝空氣清淨過濾裝置。 4.1. 即食餐食類製品的作業環境要求 : 一般作業區內之 獨立空間空氣落菌量應保持在 100 CFU/5min/plate 以下 準清潔作業區應保持在 50 CFU/5min/plate 以下 ; 清潔作業區應保持在 30 CFU/5min/plate 以下 , 黴菌落菌量應保持在 10 CFU/5min/plate 以下。
  37. 37. A-37 依照 TQF 「即食餐食工廠專則 2.0 」 (http://www.tqf.org.tw/tw/tqf/collection.php?submenu= 驗證規章 ) ▼ 合理使用
  38. 38. A-38 阿原的實測經驗 : 多數有空調 ( 沒有開窗開門 的作業環境 ) 即使是前處理區，其可以落 菌可以保持在個位數如照片 阿原拍攝
  39. 39. A-39 阿原的實測經驗 : 1. 若是在清潔或準清潔作業 區，依照 TQF 或 CAS 之基 準，這培養皿 57 個菌落已 經超標。 可能原因：出風口、開窗等 2. 若是在一般作業區或非食 品作業區，這沒有超過基 準。 阿原拍攝
  40. 40. A-40 空氣中落菌的黴菌 衛生機關：沒說明 TQF: 算入總落菌數 CAS: 黴菌落菌量應保持在 10 CFU/5min/plate 以下 阿原拍攝
  41. 41. A-41 3. 氣流 使用廠區使用紫外燈，可以減少空氣及所照射到器具、餐具的表面微生 物數量。 T5 型， 8 W 的白燈管、紫外燈管、黑燈管 阿原拍攝
  42. 42. A-42 紫外燈好用，但是要謹慎 1. 建議使用三切開關 ( 白燈 - 關閉 - 紫外燈 ) ，透過一個 30 元的開 關，就不會發生同時開白燈與紫外燈的慘況，請聽阿原在實驗室真實 的悲慘的故事 -- 老青蛙跌落崁 2. 紙張標籤、塑膠等物品容易老化、脆化，需要先遮擋。 3. 定時開關的天敵：停電。 定時開關很好用，但是停電三小時，所有設定就延後三小時。例如， 原設定凌晨 5 點開始照射一個小時，延後三小時，就變成上午 8 – 9 點，正是人員到齊最忙的時候，若沒有跟白燈連鎖 ( 設定成只能一個 量亮 ) ，變成同時亮，人員不易發現，有不少的新聞案例，一同享受 100% 純紫外線的室內日光浴 ( 哭 ) 。 所以停電後，一定要檢查 timer 的設定。
  43. 43. A-43 三切開關 可以設定成按上是紫外燈 按下是白燈，就不會同時 打開，失去警覺 定時開關 照片是插座型，跟一般廠區使用在配電箱 內的外觀有些不同。 阿原拍攝
  44. 44. A-44 定時開關 一般使用定時器進行紫外線消毒 之時間控制，會在廠區使用在配 電箱內，安裝如照片這樣的計時 器。 機械型定時開關於到停電，就會 停止計時，直到恢復供電。因此 停電後一定要檢查、重新設定。 ( 例如原訂 4-6 am 照射，停定 三小時，變成 7-9 am ，讓人員 享受免費的 UV 日光浴 ) 若使用內建電池之計時器，不受 停電影響，仍應在停電後查設 定。 結論：安裝時
  45. 45. A-45 不能忽略頭上的排水：輕鋼架天花板 (dropped ceiling) 內的排水管 ( 除非場區是鐵皮屋或頂樓，只要有用到輕鋼架，就要注意 ) 照片中是冷氣風 管與抽氣管 阿原拍攝
  46. 46. A-46 輕鋼架 (dropped ceiling) 內冷氣出口與兩種 回風方式 1. 貴公司是那一種？成本？ 2. 若天花板有病媒或長霉， 哪種比較糟糕？ 圖片來源： en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dropped_ceiling 天花板內，除了各類管 線電線，還有葵瓜子與 黏鼠板，陪伴回風
  47. 47. A-47 ( 盡在不言中，非專用回風管 ) 回風口的過濾器或海綿也應定期清潔 阿原拍攝
  48. 48. A-48 法規沒有規定， TQF, CAS 沒有說。 產品是馬上吃掉？還是要長期保存？ -----> 前輩解開阿原的心結 阿原拍攝 考量點： 經費 稽查 驗證 形象 未來擴充 場區要不要安裝氣浴 (air shower)?
  49. 49. A-49 授權 BruceBlaus CC-BY-SA-4.0 圖片來源： https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:HEPA_Filter.png HEPA, High-efficiency particulate air ，高效濾網 HEPA filter - 高效率粒子空氣濾器 ( 教育部翻譯 ) 根據美國能源部公布，且為 大多數美國工業部門採納的 標準， HEPA 濾網應當至少 過濾 99.97% 直徑 ≧ 0.3 微 米 (µm) 的空氣中的顆粒 ( 也包括過濾掉多數細菌跟 黴菌 ) 來源： zh.wikipedia.org/ wiki/ 高效濾網 場區要不要使用 HEPA?
  50. 50. A-50 專業人員 Allen Adams 正在更換 Nellis 空軍基地 ( 位在美國內華 達州 ) 建築內空調系統 (heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC)) 之過濾器。 HVAC 又翻譯作暖通空調 圖片來源： www.nellis.af.mil/News/Article/285730/nellis-reactivates-noheatno-cool-policy/
  51. 51. A-51 阿原用最後幾分鐘，補充建築與設施、建立 ( 承接、承租 ) 食品廠相 關資料： 除了直接因素，還有許多因素會間接影響食品衛生與企業經營。 例如接手舊廠曲，最好能更新電線、確認接地與安裝漏電保護 ** 若補充的部份不在本次列印的範圍，請掃描首頁的 QR code 進到本次課程網頁，就可以下載最新修正檔 (PDF and ODF) 。 補充資料
  52. 52. A-52 圖片取自： dmap.ncdr.nat.gov.tw/ 補充資料 在租、買、建廠房前，一定要弄清楚
  53. 53. A-53 補充資料 還有幾個重要資訊，當老闆的都會注意到 內政部，不動產資訊平台 -- 住宅價格指數、都市地價指數 https://pip.moi.gov.tw/V3/E/SCRE0106.aspx 內政部地政司—公告土地現值及地價查詢 ( 重點是未來趨勢 ) https://www.land.moi.gov.tw/chhtml/landvalue/42 經濟部工業區年報 臺灣地區工業用供給分析 台灣地區丁種建築用地發展現況及管理利分析 輔導廠商加速產業用地使措施分析 台灣工業區土地效用指數分析
  54. 54. A-54 補充資料 土壤液化 中央地質調查所 https://www.moeacgs.gov.tw/ 2016-03 公布 土壤液化潛勢查詢系統 https://www.liquid.net.tw 圖片來源： 土壤液化潛勢查詢系統 - 中央地質調查所
  55. 55. A-55 補充資料 土壤液化對食品廠之影響 1. 地震引起廠房倒塌？設備損壞？ 我們採用食品危害分析的精神，從發生頻率與嚴重性來看這件事。過去幾 十年，台灣發生這樣的機會不多。從圖中看出，彰化、雲林、嘉義、台 南，多數面積標為紅色，是土壤液化高潛勢區，二戰以來，這些區域發生 過有大大小小的地震，有何危害？ 1999 年的 921 地震， 2016 年高雄美濃地震，台南永康區某大樓倒 塌， 115 死亡。如果土壤液化是主因，區域內建築應該全倒，事實不然。 建築施工的品質，是否偷工減料，才是關鍵。 2. 房地產估值與貸款 馬路上聽到這樣的故事，某知名企業 ( 非食品 ) ，在台北市精華地段有棟 大樓，準備向銀行貸款，不是被拒絕，就是可貸金額過低。後來才知道， 該大樓在土壤液化高風險地段。 ---> 反過來，這是承接或承租人可以用來談價錢的項目。
  56. 56. A-56 補充資料 土地用途 圖片來源： https://luz.tcd.gov.tw/ 土地使用分類系統表 ( 後續 有更新 ) 「農業使用土地」 : 編碼 01 「森林使用土地」 : 編碼 02 「交通使用土地」 : 編碼 03 「水利使用土地」 : 編碼 04 「建築使用土地」 : 編碼 05 「公共使用土地」 : 編碼 06 「遊憩使用土地」 : 編碼 07 「礦鹽使用土地」 : 編碼 08 「其他使用土地」 : 編碼 09
  57. 57. A-57 補充資料 內政部國土測繪中心 土地利用分級分類 109 年 土地利用分級分類系統表（陸域部分） 圖片取自 http://www.nlsc.gov.tw/LUI/UpLoadFile/FileDL/ 土地利用分級分類系統表陸域部分 .pdf 行政院農業委員會：農產品初級加工場管理辦法 土地使用分類系統表 「農業使用土地」 : 編碼 01 「森林使用土地」 : 編碼 02 「交通使用土地」 : 編碼 03 「水利使用土地」 : 編碼 04 「建築使用土地」 : 編碼 05 「公共使用土地」 : 編碼 06 「遊憩使用土地」 : 編碼 07 「礦鹽使用土地」 : 編碼 08 「其他使用土地」 : 編碼 09
  58. 58. A-58 補充資料 土地使用分類系統表 「農業使用土地」 : 編碼 01 「森林使用土地」 : 編碼 02 「交通使用土地」 : 編碼 03 「水利使用土地」 : 編碼 04 「建築使用土地」 : 編碼 05 「公共使用土地」 : 編碼 06 「遊憩使用土地」 : 編碼 07 「礦鹽使用土地」 : 編碼 08 「其他使用土地」 : 編碼 09
  59. 59. A-59 補充資料 上述是一個系統，而買土地蓋廠房，或是買現成的廠房，會不會遇到違章 建築，則是另一個系統： 內政部「非都市土地使用管制規則」 (2020-03-30 修正 ) https://law.moj.gov.tw/LawClass/LawAll.aspx?pcode=D0060013 常見的食品工廠違章建築 例如在農地上蓋食品廠 (2019-10 食品餐具工廠大火事件，兩名消防員罹 難，才又受到重視 ) 第 1209 期 社論 - 談農地違章工廠隱藏之問題點 http://etimes.twce.org.tw/ 技師報社論 /2930- 第 1209 期 - 社論 - 談農地違章工廠隱藏之問題點 .html 一般設在農業區之「違章工廠」，可能「沒有使用執照」、「取得使用執 照後未經許可變更設計」、「取得使用執照又擴大規模」等問題
  60. 60. A-60 補充資料 區域計畫法施行細則 (2013-10-23 修正 ) https://law.moj.gov.tw/LawClass/LawAll.aspx?pcode=D0070031 …… 一、甲種建築用地：供山坡地範圍外之農業區內建築使用者。 二、乙種建築用地：供鄉村區內建築使用者。 三、丙種建築用地：供森林區、山坡地保育區、風景區及山坡地範圍之農業區內建築 使用者。 四、丁種建築用地：供工廠及有關工業設施建築使用者。 五、農牧用地：供農牧生產及其設施使用者。 六、林業用地：供營林及其設施使用者。 七、養殖用地：供水產養殖及其設施使用者。 …… 十九、特定目的事業用地：供各種特定目的之事業使用者。 前項各種使用地編定完成後，直轄市、縣（市）主管機關應報中央主管機關核定；變 更編定時，亦同。
  61. 61. A-61 補充資料 非都市土地使用管制規則 (2020-03-30 修正 ) 第 9 條 下列非都市土地建蔽率及容積率不得超過下列規定。但直轄市或縣 （市）政府得視實際需要酌予調降，並報請中央主管機關備查︰ 一、甲種建築用地︰建蔽率百分之六十。容積率百分之二百四十。 二、乙種建築用地︰建蔽率百分之六十。容積率百分之二百四十。 三、丙種建築用地︰建蔽率百分之四十。容積率百分之一百二十。 四、丁種建築用地︰建蔽率百分之七十。容積率百分之三百。 … …

×