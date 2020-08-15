20200815 haccp-a-monitoring and-correction-principles

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A-1 HACCP 進階班 1. 監控方法與異常矯正措施 2. 內部稽核 3. 廠商實務分享 2020-02-22 義守大學 江易原 社會關懷者、準創業家 iychiang1809@gmail.com publicdomainvectors.o...
A-2 下載本次講義 https://iychiang1809.blogspot.com/2019/11/ 20200222-haccp-haccp-haccp.html 下載阿原歷年 HACCP 報或食品衛生講義 iychiang1809.b...
A-3 第一單元 監測方法與異常矯正措施
A-4 鳥瞰圖 我們進入今天主題前， 我們從高空看地球，用 GPS 定位， HACCP 初學者容易迷路 看看阿原的大表格 這 A3 表格不是全貌，只是從文件管理的觀點 來看整個 HACCP 系統 還要加上現場的生產實作及衛生管理 才是完整的系統...
A-5 資料來源：美國 FDA ， Accredited Third-Party Certification Program 透過一連串的措施，讓 國外預計輸美的食品業者可以選擇適當的驗證單位，接受其驗證 https://www.fda.gov...
A-6 農委會 產銷履歷 驗證機構 農場 認證 驗證 / 稽核TAF 財團法人 全國認證基金會 www.taftw.org.tw 認證 (accredit/accreditation) 與驗證 (certify/certification) T...
A-7 查詢 TAF 驗證機構認證及管理系統驗證機構文件一 覽表 https://www.taftw.org.tw/wSite/ct?xItem=2158&ctNode=609 https://www.taftw.org.tw/wSite/sp...
A-8 各位聽完兩個例子 ( 美國 FDA 及台灣農委會 ) ，還是很模糊，我們用 另外的相似的例子解說，就能理解認證、驗證，及後續的產品 ( 包括 有型的產品與服務或教育訓練 ) 有何保障？ 我們常聽到： 1. 本公司 通過 ISO 9001...
A-9 類似的概念：畢業證書 教育部 大專院校 學生 硬體、軟體、師資 ( 例如阿原就是教育部審 訂的助理教授 ) 創校時審核 定期督導 把關 教學、活動 把關 結果 → 學生的畢業證書，是被大家所接受 因為我們相信 1. 教育部已經嚴格監督學...
A-10 衛生單位 HACCP 開課單位 學員 審核開課單位 定期督導 把關 教學 把關 結果 → 學員的 HACCP 研習證書 ( 基礎班與進階班 ) ，是被大家所接受 我們相信衛生單位嚴格監督開課單位，開課單位對研習的學員不放水 完成必要演...
A-11 為何需要了解認證與驗證的不同？ 1. 各位到產業服務或創業 a. 選擇上游供應商，知道對方通過何種驗證。 ( 誰輔導？誰驗證？ 還是買牌玩假的？） b. 各位參與公司的管制小組，導入或維護驗證系統 ( 這是本次課程 預設的參加學員的角...
A-12 Q: 被陳部長認證過的機構，可以進行怎樣的驗證？ 資料來源： ( 在此主張合理使用 ▼ ) udn.com/news/story/120940/4383156?from=udn-catehotnews_ch2
A-13 以國內知名的 TQF 驗證來說明認證與驗證 阿原餐盒公司想要取得 TQF 驗證，可以找經過 TAF 認證的驗證機構如食工 所、穀研所來幫阿原公司進行驗證。 ---> 懂，就是品保名詞；不懂，就是行銷名詞 ( 對消費者，全都是行銷名詞…...
A-14 阿原請教大家幾個問題： 1. 若各位跟著阿原 ( 合格的 HACCP 講師 ) ，我們找一間教室，依照食 藥署的課程內容，聽阿原講解 HACCP 課程，阿原發證書給上課的學員， 這樣的證書衛生單位承認嗎？ --- 合格機構開課，證書才...
A-15 GHP HACCP ( 包含 GHP) ISO 22000/ FSSC 22000 ( 包含 HACCP) ISO 9001 Annex L 架構 台灣的食品業，無論規模大小，都遵守 GHP ( 但是可能沒有足夠人力進行全部稽查 ) ...
A-16 有趣的對照 ( 阿原學職安時發現有趣的相似點 ) 職安 ( 勞動部 ) 食品 ( 衛福部 ) ** 法規 ( 一條 ) 要求 特定業別 ( 高風險、常有傷亡 ) 一定人數以上，要導入 職安驗證 TOSHMS ** 法規 ( 很多條 )...
A-17 經濟部標檢局，外銷食品 ( 水產 ) 志願性驗證 衛福部 ISO 22000 食安驗證包含 ISO 9001 HACCP HACCP 強制 農委會 CAS 優良農產品驗證包含 HACCP 台灣 TQF 優良食品驗證包含 HACCP 阿...
A-18 開門見山：企業導入食安驗證系統，不見得會賺錢 引用某知名顧問公司的高層主管，在 ISO 9001 轉版說明會中，提 到：「導入 ISO 9001 ，不見得會賺錢」 阿原照樣造句：企業導入食安驗證系統，不見得會賺錢 尤其是法規強制規範某...
A-19 阿原提醒 製程與 CCP ，是食品製造業或餐飲的重點，這類多數是加熱型。 阿原就喜歡找非加熱型的案例當教材，稍後會看到。換個角度看 CCP 、監 控與矯正措施，幫大家強化學理。 而提供冷凍肉品、水產的食材原料業者，或是低溫食品物流的業...
A-20 不同背景的學員，在學習 HACCP 過程中，遇到 的困難也不同 ( 強項也不同 ) 今天現場多數學員是營養背景，阿原除了使用常見餐飲類的主 題來解說，各位未來可能到團膳或醫院服務。也加上特殊營養 品 ( 罐頭 ) 之 HACCP 相關...
A-21 各位是未來的營養師，衛生管理員，學 HACCP 時，會有些擅長與不擅 長的事情，阿原觀察： 1. 營養系的學生，重點在營養成份與熱量，依對象情況，設計菜單 2. 食品系的學生，則是食品的生產、加工 3. 餐飲系的專長是烹調出美食 阿原...
A-22 食品、營養、餐飲這三類的共同點： 1. 為他人服務 ( 對象不同 ) 2. 需要注重衛生 3. 需要營收 ** 只要注重衛生 ( 各位在大二、大三的課程及到醫院實習會學到遇 到 ) ，學會測量溫度 ( 加熱溫度 / 冷凍冷藏 ) ，其...
A-23 而食品領域很廣，台灣網路上的餐飲 HACCP 資料很多 ( 但再次提 醒， HACCP 的發源地美國，他們餐飲不強制導入 HACCP ，在 2006 年 之後，對零售商與食品服務業，有志願性的 HACCP ) ， 請參考 Managi...
A-24 阿原老人家有點不舒服，先讓我坐一下 https://publicdomainvectors.org/en/free-clipart/Smiling-old-man/82036.html
A-25 各位是營養人，為了健康，你們給歐吉桑阿原專業上建議 阿原血壓不要超過多少？收縮壓 ______ 舒張壓 ______ mm Hg 阿原腰圍不要超過 ____________ 公分 阿原體重不要超過 __________ 公斤 (BMI...
A-26 如果看到血壓是 161/99 ，您會如何建議阿原？ 阿原拍照，版權沒有 是否超過管制界限？是否要趕快送急診？ 我們下個單元，內部稽核再談
A-27
A-28 營養系學生給歐吉桑阿原專業的諮詢 指標 健康上的 威脅 建議控制 範圍 如何落實？ 萬一控制 不住 紀錄 就醫或定 期體檢 項目 儀器 多久一次 自己可以 量嗎？ 體重 國健署： 過重或肥胖 導致糖尿病、 代謝症候群、 血脂異常、高 ...
A-29 血糖、膽固醇、三酸甘油酯，都是我們重要的血液生化指標，我們需 要監控嗎？多久監控一次？ 自己在家可以量血糖嗎？ 自己在家可以量 血中但膽固醇濃度嗎？ 因為現在非侵入式血糖檢測尚未成熟，而且考量檢測時間與成本，目 前只有高風險的人需要監...
A-30 沒錯，不是每個人都需要密集檢查血糖，只有高風險 ( 已經有糖尿 病 ) ，或高潛力 ( 例如阿原長輩有三高，阿原機率也高 ) 才需要密切注 意血糖。 類似的觀念 一般大腸癌跟年齡有很大的相關性，一般建議 50 歲以上至少要進行大 腸癌...
A-31 我們順勢趁機複習 PHF 。食品中也是，為何我們不用考慮奶粉、麵 粉、麵條這類對人類及微生物都是高營養成份的食物食品需要放到冰 箱，以免腐敗。 → 為何這幾樣不是高風險食品 ( 有獎徵答，為何這些不用放冰箱？ ) 反過來說，有些食品就...
A-32 圖表來源： https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Potentially_Hazardous_Food 潛在危害性食品 PHF 台灣法規 GHP 1. 有 pH < 4.6 2. 有 Aw < 0.86 Q: 加...
A-33 1. 成立 HACCP 系統小組 Assemble HACCP team 2. 描述產品 Describe product 3. 決定產品預計使用方式 Identify intended use 4. 建立製造流程圖 Construc...
A-34 今天的主題，是大架 構之下的一部份。 細節迷路了，回頭看 大架構 有一顆星記號的 A3 大表格 ~~~~~~~~~~ 略 ~~~~~~~~~~
A-35 依照《中央廚房式餐飲製造業建立 HACCP 系統參考手冊》找出與 CCP 點相關的單元，並說明其連動關係 阿原製圖，版權沒有，歡迎使用 下載阿原筆記 https://iychiang1809.blogspot.com/2018/04/...
A-36 6. 列出所有潛在危險 / 執行危害分析 / 考慮控制方法 [ 原則 1] List all potential hazards/conduct a hazard analysis/Consider control measures ...
A-37 ISO 22000:2018 之定義 ( 阿原覺得比衛生單位的定義清楚很多 ) 驗效 Validation ：前 (prior to) 監控 Monitoring ： 當中 (during) 確認 Verification ： 後 (...
A-38 監控 (monitoring) Who: 誰來監控 ( 廚師 / 衛管 / 組長 ) What: 監控項目 ( 溫度 / 水活性 /pH--- 連動到儀器校正與操作 ) How: 如何執行監控 When: 監控頻率 ( 依照過去的統計...
A-39 直接監控 ( 需要驗效 ) 微生物：食物的中心溫度 ( 校正過的溫度計 ) 微生物：檢測水活性 ( 標準品 ) 微生物：檢測 pH 值 ( 標準緩衝溶液 ) 物理 -- 異物：金檢機 ( 標準測試片 ) 化學：殘留量檢測 間接監控 (...
A-40 監控的執行，需要是可以即時 (real-time) 測量的方式 例如監控微生物的危害， 若是烹煮的結果，進行取樣後檢驗微生物或病原，一般需要 48 小時後 才會知道微生物檢驗結果，因此不適合用來作為監控的方式。所以經常 監控溫度。但是...
A-41 溫度與殺菌的歷史 而對溫度進行監控，就變得簡單又快速。從可信的科學紀錄，知道加熱 溫度與殺菌的情況，在近代拿破崙主政者時期，為了戰爭，徵求保存食 物的方法， Nicolas Appert 於 1804 年發明罐頭，後人稱這種消毒法 為...
A-42 這裡比較複雜，牽涉衛生標準 ( 法規 ) 、品質，出口國家之要求等 一般來說， 1. ( 非特定微生物 ) ：總生菌數與指標微生物 ( 如大腸桿菌群 ) 2. ( 特定微生物 ) ：特定病原菌 衛福部在 2018-06-11 的 「食...
A-43 液蛋衛生標準 2019-11-07 制定 第一條 本標準依食品安全衛生管理法第十七條規定訂定之。 第二條 能使用作為液蛋之殼蛋型態 : 一、 蛋殼完整無裂痕。 二、 裂殼蛋 : 蛋殼受損而蛋殼膜完整，無外在污垢黏附且內容物無洩漏 之蛋...
A-44 矯正措施 (corrective actions) 例如烹飪或加工，食物中心未達設定的溫度，可以繼續加熱。 某些情況無法進行矯正措施，則該產品需要丟棄。 7. 決定 CCPs 8. 對每個 CCP 建立管制界限 9. 對每個 CCP ...
A-45 矯正措施 2009-01-15 全美航空 1549 號班 機，與到鳥擊，兩個引擎同時失去 動力，機長駕駛，請副機長查詢操 作手冊，及後續應變措施。 Plane Hits the Birds | Sully (2016) | https...
A-46 相似觀念比較 監控溫度 監控 pH 1. 血壓計校正 2. 觀察變化 3. 定期回診 項目：血壓與體重 定期校正是確認方式之一 主管檢視報表
  1. 1. A-1 HACCP 進階班 1. 監控方法與異常矯正措施 2. 內部稽核 3. 廠商實務分享 2020-02-22 義守大學 江易原 社會關懷者、準創業家 iychiang1809@gmail.com publicdomainvectors.org/en/free-clipart/Puzzle-illustration/41012.html 監控 矯正 稽核 紀錄
  2. 2. A-2 下載本次講義 https://iychiang1809.blogspot.com/2019/11/ 20200222-haccp-haccp-haccp.html 下載阿原歷年 HACCP 報或食品衛生講義 iychiang1809.blogspot.tw/2016/04/blog-post_15.html 本講義版權沒有，歡迎使用 1. 阿原個人創作與編輯的部份，放棄著作權保護，任何人可以進行任何用途包括商業用途，不需事 先取得阿原同意。 也優先引用沒有版權或自由授權的資料 ( 如美國政府公開資料 ) 。 2. 但部分引用資料有其原始版權，阿原僅能合理使用或非商業用途 ( 標有▼ ) 。在著作權保護期 限內 ( 台灣保護五十年 ) 阿原無權改變其授權方式。若您預計將本簡報進行商業用途或再次散布 時，您可以耐心等候 50 年直到版權過期，或者先移除該標示▼的資料。本次講義使用政府出版品與 公開資料，其使用方式請參考「政府網站資料開放宣告」 3. 資料若經他人修改，或非從阿原網站下載之資料，其正確性與阿原無關。阿原喜歡讀新資料、編 講義，並無償連同原始檔公開 。但不喜歡校稿、抓錯字，一定有錯字或錯誤，歡迎來信指正。 4. This file is edited by Libreoffice 6.0.7 with non-copyrighted google Noto fonts under Linux Mint 19.3 Mate. ( 升級系統 後，就使用預設的 Office 版本，沒有手動更新 )
  3. 3. A-3 第一單元 監測方法與異常矯正措施
  4. 4. A-4 鳥瞰圖 我們進入今天主題前， 我們從高空看地球，用 GPS 定位， HACCP 初學者容易迷路 看看阿原的大表格 這 A3 表格不是全貌，只是從文件管理的觀點 來看整個 HACCP 系統 還要加上現場的生產實作及衛生管理 才是完整的系統 作者： NOAA Satellites 沒有版權，是公共 財 GOES-17/GOES West with Earth in Background 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/ noaasatellites/47096168792/ publicdomainvectors.org /en/free-clipart/Satellite- icon-vector-clip-art/ 19884.html publicdomainvectors .org/en/free-clipart/ Space-satellite- silhouette-vector- clip-art/22506.html publicdomainvectors.org/en/free-clipart/Satellite-Dish-Icon/38135.html
  5. 5. A-5 資料來源：美國 FDA ， Accredited Third-Party Certification Program 透過一連串的措施，讓 國外預計輸美的食品業者可以選擇適當的驗證單位，接受其驗證 https://www.fda.gov/food/importing-food-products-united-states/accredited-third-party-certification-program? utm_campaign=FSMA_CB_07182019&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Eloqua FDA 制定法規， 依法認可「認證 機構」 AB 依照準則或規範去 「認 證」相關的「驗證機構」， 看看 CB 是否有能力執行驗 證工作 驗證機構 CB認證機構 AB 外國食品實體 ( 受驗證單位） 先用類似的比喻，讓大家容易理解 CB 依照準則 / 規範 / 驗 證條文去 「驗證」申請驗 證的「組織」，看看該組 織是否有符合驗證要求 認可 認證 稽核與驗證 美國食品藥物 管理署 認證 (accredit/accreditation) 與驗證 (certify/certification)
  6. 6. A-6 農委會 產銷履歷 驗證機構 農場 認證 驗證 / 稽核TAF 財團法人 全國認證基金會 www.taftw.org.tw 認證 (accredit/accreditation) 與驗證 (certify/certification) TAF 網頁 產品驗證機構認證名錄 ( 包括農產品產銷履歷驗證機構 ) https://www.taftw.org.tw/SCT/wSite/sp?xdUrl=/wSite/taf/cbalab.jsp&ACCID=CBA_PC_ID&mp=1 在 2020-01 查到有 15 家通過認證的機構，可以幫農民進行驗證 「農產品生產及驗證管理法」 2019-12-25 修正 law.moj.gov.tw/LawClass/LawAll.aspx? pcode=M0060072 評選 對申請人，驗證機構依照 「產銷履歷農產品驗證管理辦法」 https://law.moj.gov.tw/LawClass/LawAll.aspx? pcode=M0020033 進行驗證與稽核 有多項需要執行，例如 第 12 條 農產品經營業者生產產銷履歷農產品，應根據操作事實，逐批詳實記錄作 業時間、原料資材之使用、作業流程與內容、製品出貨時間及數量，並填 載各批次產品之風險管理表、查核表與其所附憑證及紀錄文件、基本資料 及驗證作業相關書表。 「產銷履歷驗證機構認證作業要點」 2017-12-01 修正 law.coa.gov.tw/glrsnewsout/ LawContent.aspx?id=GL000067
  7. 7. A-7 查詢 TAF 驗證機構認證及管理系統驗證機構文件一 覽表 https://www.taftw.org.tw/wSite/ct?xItem=2158&ctNode=609 https://www.taftw.org.tw/wSite/sp?xdUrl=/wSite/taf/ list_doc.jsp?ACC_ID=CBA_MS_ID&mp=1 各位短時間內不會遇到這兩個網頁。 未來在現場磨練一段時間，擔任主管或文管，就可能需要讀資料，這 兩個網頁可以讀一讀。
  8. 8. A-8 各位聽完兩個例子 ( 美國 FDA 及台灣農委會 ) ，還是很模糊，我們用 另外的相似的例子解說，就能理解認證、驗證，及後續的產品 ( 包括 有型的產品與服務或教育訓練 ) 有何保障？ 我們常聽到： 1. 本公司 通過 ISO 9001 ( 這什麼意思？ ) 2. 本公司通過 ISO 22000 認證，品質有保證 ( 是驗證不是認證 ) 3. 本公司通過 CAS 認證，食安有保證 (CAS 驗證指針對單項產品， 沒有在驗證整家公司或工廠 ) 認證 (accredit/accreditation) 與驗證 (certify/certification)
  9. 9. A-9 類似的概念：畢業證書 教育部 大專院校 學生 硬體、軟體、師資 ( 例如阿原就是教育部審 訂的助理教授 ) 創校時審核 定期督導 把關 教學、活動 把關 結果 → 學生的畢業證書，是被大家所接受 因為我們相信 1. 教育部已經嚴格監督學校 2. 學校對學生不放水 完成必要學分、論文、 實習、體育 ( 軍訓？ ) 認證 (accredit/accreditation) 與驗證 (certify/certification) 畢業證書 畢業證書 畢業證書 畢業證書 我知道大家會抗議，有畢業證書不代表有實力，就像通過 HACCP 驗 證，不代表後續都能落實衛生管理。 學校依照事先公開的課規，只要學生滿 足課規之要求，學校就要發給畢業證 書。未滿足，就要補學分
  10. 10. A-10 衛生單位 HACCP 開課單位 學員 審核開課單位 定期督導 把關 教學 把關 結果 → 學員的 HACCP 研習證書 ( 基礎班與進階班 ) ，是被大家所接受 我們相信衛生單位嚴格監督開課單位，開課單位對研習的學員不放水 完成必要演練、 作業、考試 硬體、軟體、師資 ( 例如本協會是食藥署審核通過的 開課單位，阿原審核過的講師 ) 認證 (accredit/accreditation) 與驗證 (certify/certification) 類似的概念： HACCP 課程或衛生講習 衛生單位依照「食品安全管制系統訓練機關 （構）申請認可及辦理訓練應注意事項」對 申請的機構進行審查 https://www.fda.gov.tw/TC/siteContent.aspx?sid=2339 HACCP 研習證書 開課單位依照事先審核通過的開課時間、 地點、師資、授課講義等，進行教學演練 及考試。 ( 各位簽到簽退，外部點名，都 是把關方式之一，阿原上過職安、消防、 環保等證照，都是這樣 )
  11. 11. A-11 為何需要了解認證與驗證的不同？ 1. 各位到產業服務或創業 a. 選擇上游供應商，知道對方通過何種驗證。 ( 誰輔導？誰驗證？ 還是買牌玩假的？） b. 各位參與公司的管制小組，導入或維護驗證系統 ( 這是本次課程 預設的參加學員的角色 ) c. 向下遊顧客解說貴公司的特色與通過的驗證 2. 各位生活上會遇到各類產品或教育訓練，號稱公司通過 OO 認證 ( 正確的說，是驗證，多數公司用錯術語，多數人也不知道 ) 。不會 被對方的話術騙了
  12. 12. A-12 Q: 被陳部長認證過的機構，可以進行怎樣的驗證？ 資料來源： ( 在此主張合理使用 ▼ ) udn.com/news/story/120940/4383156?from=udn-catehotnews_ch2
  13. 13. A-13 以國內知名的 TQF 驗證來說明認證與驗證 阿原餐盒公司想要取得 TQF 驗證，可以找經過 TAF 認證的驗證機構如食工 所、穀研所來幫阿原公司進行驗證。 ---> 懂，就是品保名詞；不懂，就是行銷名詞 ( 對消費者，全都是行銷名詞……還以為自己聽到科學、品保名詞 ) Q: 想要輸出食品到歐洲，想先取得 ISO 22000 ，該找誰來驗證？ 認證 VS 驗證 TAF 台灣全國認證基金會 食品工業發展研究所 中華穀物食品工業 技術研究所 阿原團膳公司 小江食品 小元食材 認證 (accredit) 驗證 (certify)
  14. 14. A-14 阿原請教大家幾個問題： 1. 若各位跟著阿原 ( 合格的 HACCP 講師 ) ，我們找一間教室，依照食 藥署的課程內容，聽阿原講解 HACCP 課程，阿原發證書給上課的學員， 這樣的證書衛生單位承認嗎？ --- 合格機構開課，證書才有效，單獨講師開課，只能當補充知識。 2. 若高中畢業生跟著阿原 ( 合格的大學教師 ) ，聽了 128 學分的課， 然後阿原發畢業證書給他們，這樣的證書，大家承認嗎？ --- 教育部核准的大學，所發的畢業證書才有效，阿原發的畢業證書只能 蓋泡麵。 如果各位懂了這樣的比喻，以後各位經營食品廠要找驗證公司，一定要先 找通過相關認證的、登記有案的、持續接受認證單位監督的、正派經營 的、口碑好的，來幫各位驗證，才有效。以免淪為笑柄 ( 懂的人，問個 兩句，瞄一眼現場，就知道玩假的，證書是買來的 ) 。提醒，輔導與驗證 不能同公司，球員不能兼裁判。 But, 現實就是一個 but
  15. 15. A-15 GHP HACCP ( 包含 GHP) ISO 22000/ FSSC 22000 ( 包含 HACCP) ISO 9001 Annex L 架構 台灣的食品業，無論規模大小，都遵守 GHP ( 但是可能沒有足夠人力進行全部稽查 ) 。 其餘的驗證，就看法規、自願驗證系統與驗證單位的要求。 阿原繪圖，版權沒有，歡迎使用 GHP, HACCP 與其他食品驗證的範圍關係圖 SQF ( 包含 HACCP) 優良農產品 CAS ( 部份 CAS 驗證包含 HACCP) 台灣優良食品 TQF 台灣食品安全監測計畫 ( 包含 HACCP) Ch8
  16. 16. A-16 有趣的對照 ( 阿原學職安時發現有趣的相似點 ) 職安 ( 勞動部 ) 食品 ( 衛福部 ) ** 法規 ( 一條 ) 要求 特定業別 ( 高風險、常有傷亡 ) 一定人數以上，要導入 職安驗證 TOSHMS ** 法規 ( 很多條 ) 要求 特定業別 ( 高風險、常爆食安事件 ) 一定資本以上，要導入 食安驗證 HACCP ISO 45001 職安驗證包含 企業通過 ISO 45001 的驗證 ，就算 通過導入 TOSHMS 之法規要求 ISO 9001 TOSHMA ISO 22000 食安驗證包含 企業通過 ISO 22000 不能抵消法規 要求，仍需由衛生單位驗證 HACCP ISO 9001HACCP 所以阿原把這方塊跨出來阿原繪圖，版權沒有，歡迎使用
  17. 17. A-17 經濟部標檢局，外銷食品 ( 水產 ) 志願性驗證 衛福部 ISO 22000 食安驗證包含 ISO 9001 HACCP HACCP 強制 農委會 CAS 優良農產品驗證包含 HACCP 台灣 TQF 優良食品驗證包含 HACCP 阿原繪圖，版權沒有，歡迎使用 誰來驗證？TAF 認證之組織 或驗證公司 簡單說： 1. 法規要求導入 HACCP 的，衛福 部一定要查核。 2. 非強制導入 HACCP ，則衛生單 位不管此項 ( 只管 GHP) 。 3. 法規要求 HACCP ，但公司自願 導入 ISO 22000 時衛生單位只來看 HACCP 。驗證公司也會看 HACCP 及 ISO 22000 4. 食安與職安驗證不同，職安單純 化。申請五種食安驗證，就會有五家 來驗證與稽核 感謝許加和兄分享經濟部法規「外銷食品及飼 料衛生安全管理系統驗證實施辦法」，複雜的 歷史沿革問題。 ISO 22000 強制 HACCP 志願 HACCP
  18. 18. A-18 開門見山：企業導入食安驗證系統，不見得會賺錢 引用某知名顧問公司的高層主管，在 ISO 9001 轉版說明會中，提 到：「導入 ISO 9001 ，不見得會賺錢」 阿原照樣造句：企業導入食安驗證系統，不見得會賺錢 尤其是法規強制規範某些食品業要導入 HACCP ，阿原在現場經常 看到，落實的也有，應付的更多。 要賺錢，一定要搭配其他因素，尤其在目前台灣的現況 ( 不要說落 後，請說，還有很多的改善空間 ) 便宜又大碗的消費文化，是阻礙企業提升品質的絆腳石
  19. 19. A-19 阿原提醒 製程與 CCP ，是食品製造業或餐飲的重點，這類多數是加熱型。 阿原就喜歡找非加熱型的案例當教材，稍後會看到。換個角度看 CCP 、監 控與矯正措施，幫大家強化學理。 而提供冷凍肉品、水產的食材原料業者，或是低溫食品物流的業者，其管 制重點之作法，不一定在製程，而可能是運輸與倉儲的溫度 ( 低溫 ) ， 因此監控的重點預作法，就不是在製程。 對於學習 HACCP 的概念，使用食品製造或餐飲，可以讓初學者快速上 手，尤其是加熱型的 CCP ，相對容易理解。然而食品業範圍很大，有不 少領域需要去認識。
  20. 20. A-20 不同背景的學員，在學習 HACCP 過程中，遇到 的困難也不同 ( 強項也不同 ) 今天現場多數學員是營養背景，阿原除了使用常見餐飲類的主 題來解說，各位未來可能到團膳或醫院服務。也加上特殊營養 品 ( 罐頭 ) 之 HACCP 相關單元，希望多數人可以接受。相 對，未來各位可能會切換到不同的食品領域，法規對其衛生要 求，是一樣的，但業者在操作上 ( 廠房設計、儀器設備、人員 專長） 可能不同，你們學會原理，就可以彈性應用。
  21. 21. A-21 各位是未來的營養師，衛生管理員，學 HACCP 時，會有些擅長與不擅 長的事情，阿原觀察： 1. 營養系的學生，重點在營養成份與熱量，依對象情況，設計菜單 2. 食品系的學生，則是食品的生產、加工 3. 餐飲系的專長是烹調出美食 阿原分類這三種專長：就是嘴巴之前是食品，嘴巴之後是營養，而美食 讓人心情愉快，久久難忘，就是餐飲。 ( 開個玩笑，菊花之後是環保 ) 食品與營養但兩者不是絕對分界清楚，兩者要前後兼顧互相支援。 吃進 肚子之前就要考慮營養素的含量，經過加工後，會不會減少。而研發與 生產食品的人，也會考量這樣的食品除了帶給消費者愉悅，是否足夠的 營養份，是否過多的油脂與鈉。
  22. 22. A-22 食品、營養、餐飲這三類的共同點： 1. 為他人服務 ( 對象不同 ) 2. 需要注重衛生 3. 需要營收 ** 只要注重衛生 ( 各位在大二、大三的課程及到醫院實習會學到遇 到 ) ，學會測量溫度 ( 加熱溫度 / 冷凍冷藏 ) ，其實要執行餐飲類 HACCP 系統，沒有想像中的困難。 而且花一些時間學會法規的要求，跟各位營養專業不衝突，是可以兼 顧的。
  23. 23. A-23 而食品領域很廣，台灣網路上的餐飲 HACCP 資料很多 ( 但再次提 醒， HACCP 的發源地美國，他們餐飲不強制導入 HACCP ，在 2006 年 之後，對零售商與食品服務業，有志願性的 HACCP ) ， 請參考 Managing Food Safety: A Manual for the Voluntary Use of HACCP Principles for Operators of Food Service and Retail Establishments (April 2006. Effective in 2008) https://www.fda.gov/food/hazard-analysis-critical-control-point-haccp/managing-food-safety-manual-voluntary-use-haccp-principles-operators-food-service-and- retail Retail & Food Service HACCP (12/19/2017) https://www.fda.gov/food/hazard-analysis-critical-control-point-haccp/retail-food-service-haccp 但是各位不要被侷限在這裡。例如羊肉爐，是製備後供應，或製成冷凍食 品在大賣場販售，兩者的作法大不相同，需要管制的點也會有所不同。 阿原逐步在收集資料，預計慢慢建立非餐飲型的 HACCP 計畫書參考資 料，例如奶粉、果醬、餅乾、酒類等我們每天遇到的食品，卻不容易找到 的學習參考資料。
  24. 24. A-24 阿原老人家有點不舒服，先讓我坐一下 https://publicdomainvectors.org/en/free-clipart/Smiling-old-man/82036.html
  25. 25. A-25 各位是營養人，為了健康，你們給歐吉桑阿原專業上建議 阿原血壓不要超過多少？收縮壓 ______ 舒張壓 ______ mm Hg 阿原腰圍不要超過 ____________ 公分 阿原體重不要超過 __________ 公斤 (BMI 不超過 _______) 阿原體脂率不要超過 _______ % 上述的項目每週量一次可以嗎？？
  26. 26. A-26 如果看到血壓是 161/99 ，您會如何建議阿原？ 阿原拍照，版權沒有 是否超過管制界限？是否要趕快送急診？ 我們下個單元，內部稽核再談
  27. 27. A-27
  28. 28. A-28 營養系學生給歐吉桑阿原專業的諮詢 指標 健康上的 威脅 建議控制 範圍 如何落實？ 萬一控制 不住 紀錄 就醫或定 期體檢 項目 儀器 多久一次 自己可以 量嗎？ 體重 國健署： 過重或肥胖 導致糖尿病、 代謝症候群、 血脂異常、高 血壓、高尿酸 血症 / 痛風、骨 性關節炎、冠 心病、乳癌、 子宮內膜癌、 大腸癌等疾病 1. 先求 BMI 不超過 27, 再求不超過 24 2. 男性腰圍 不超過 90 cm a. 體重 ( 依照 BMI 計算理想體 重 ) b. 腰圍 a. 體重計 b. 捲尺 每天早起後 阿原自己來 1. 到醫院營 養門診請教 營養師。已 經肥胖，可 以請教醫生 2. 下封口令 絕食抗議 寫在紀錄本 或電腦 /APP 阿原是寫在 月曆上，定 期移到雲端 硬碟 每年 9 月教職 員體檢 每年 3 月阿原 食品從業人員 體檢 ----------- 體重計會不會 失準？ 捲尺會不會有 誤差？ 血壓 國健署： 高血壓是心血 管疾病、腦中 風、糖尿病、 腎臟病等重大 慢性病的共同 危險因子 收縮壓不超過 140 舒張壓不超過 90 若持續大於 140/90 則需要 就醫 量血壓 電子血壓計 每天早起後 及睡前 阿原自己來 1. 減少鹽， 或改用低鈉 鹽。 2. 持續高血 壓盡速就醫 同上 1. 依手冊說 明血壓計要 每年回廠校 正 2. 定期回診 指甲長度 有何威脅？ 頭髮長度 有何威脅？
  29. 29. A-29 血糖、膽固醇、三酸甘油酯，都是我們重要的血液生化指標，我們需 要監控嗎？多久監控一次？ 自己在家可以量血糖嗎？ 自己在家可以量 血中但膽固醇濃度嗎？ 因為現在非侵入式血糖檢測尚未成熟，而且考量檢測時間與成本，目 前只有高風險的人需要監控血糖 1. 已經有糖尿病，依照醫生建議進行 ( 頻率：每天 ) ( 使用血糖機，每日七次…… 辦不到，醫生說，只至少一次 ) 2. 沒有糖尿病，但因為遺傳、生活型態 ( 飲食偏差、少運動 ) ，可以 至少 每年 體檢，檢查血糖，最好檢查醣化血色素。 我們營養系學生都知道，血糖是短期現象，容易受到吃東西或餓肚子 的影響。而醣化血色素則是呈現過去幾個月血糖的情況 ( 這個有時間 縱深的梗，我們晚點聊 )
  30. 30. A-30 沒錯，不是每個人都需要密集檢查血糖，只有高風險 ( 已經有糖尿 病 ) ，或高潛力 ( 例如阿原長輩有三高，阿原機率也高 ) 才需要密切注 意血糖。 類似的觀念 一般大腸癌跟年齡有很大的相關性，一般建議 50 歲以上至少要進行大 腸癌篩檢 ( 定量免疫法糞便潛血檢查 ) ，若呈現陽性，就進行大腸鏡。 若家族病史，建議 40 歲以上就要進行篩檢。 ( 聊起天來，才發現阿原 多位朋友幾年前已經照過大腸鏡 ) 我們在食品衛生安全上，也有類似的觀念，各位初學 HACCP ，總以為 什麼都要管制，每個步驟每個食材都是高風險，都要列為 CCP 。 不是所有人都要密切注意 生化指標，高危險群優先
  31. 31. A-31 我們順勢趁機複習 PHF 。食品中也是，為何我們不用考慮奶粉、麵 粉、麵條這類對人類及微生物都是高營養成份的食物食品需要放到冰 箱，以免腐敗。 → 為何這幾樣不是高風險食品 ( 有獎徵答，為何這些不用放冰箱？ ) 反過來說，有些食品就是高風險，是怎樣的因素來決定？ 不是所有食品都有風險 潛在危害性食品 PHF 優先 (Potentially Hazardous Food)
  32. 32. A-32 圖表來源： https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Potentially_Hazardous_Food 潛在危害性食品 PHF 台灣法規 GHP 1. 有 pH < 4.6 2. 有 Aw < 0.86 Q: 加工完成的 罐頭跟保久乳 本質也是 PHF ，為何不用 放冰箱？
  33. 33. A-33 1. 成立 HACCP 系統小組 Assemble HACCP team 2. 描述產品 Describe product 3. 決定產品預計使用方式 Identify intended use 4. 建立製造流程圖 Construct flow diagram 5. 現場流程圖之確認 (confirmation) On-site confirmation of flow diagram 6. 列出所有潛在危險 / 執行危害分析 / 考慮控制方法 [ 原則 1] List all potential hazards/conduct a hazard analysis/Consider control measures 7. 決定 CCPs [ 原則 2] Dedermine CCPa 8. 對每個 CCP 建立管制界限 [ 原則 3] Establish critical limits for each CCP 9. 對每個 CCP 建立監控系統 [ 原則 4] Establish a monitoring system for each CCP 10. 建立矯正措施 [ 原則 5] Establish corrective actions 11. 建立確認 (verification) 程序 [ 原則 6] Establish Verification Procedures 12. 建立文件與紀錄保存 [ 原則 7] Establish documentation and record keeping 雖然今天主題是第 9, 10 步驟，但還需要看全面的，尤其是流程圖、 危害分析、 CCP 此處的英文用法參考加大衛生單位及 ISO 22000:2018 https://www.inspection.gc.ca/preventive-controls/preventive- control-plans/monitoring-procedures/eng/ 1513611247267/1513611247700
  34. 34. A-34 今天的主題，是大架 構之下的一部份。 細節迷路了，回頭看 大架構 有一顆星記號的 A3 大表格 ~~~~~~~~~~ 略 ~~~~~~~~~~
  35. 35. A-35 依照《中央廚房式餐飲製造業建立 HACCP 系統參考手冊》找出與 CCP 點相關的單元，並說明其連動關係 阿原製圖，版權沒有，歡迎使用 下載阿原筆記 https://iychiang1809.blogspot.com/2018/04/haccp.html 初學者經常不易了解 CCP 點之觀念，阿原以中央廚房 HACCP 手冊為例子說 明，幫大家打通任督二脈 9-1 9-2 製程與品質 p18, 19 9-3 危害分析 p46, 47 流程圖 p45 決定 CCP 點 P49 - 51 9-4 9-5 9-6 9-7 9-8 9-9 內稽 HACCP 計畫書 GHP 作業程序書 紀錄表單 監 控 CCP 管制介限 矯正措施 異常處理 p52 食品中心溫度紀錄表 G-4-2-02 p71 異常處理紀錄表 G-4-1-02 p56 執行後記錄 執 行 後 記 錄 超過管制介限未達設定溫度異常處理 執行後記錄
  36. 36. A-36 6. 列出所有潛在危險 / 執行危害分析 / 考慮控制方法 [ 原則 1] List all potential hazards/conduct a hazard analysis/Consider control measures 7. 決定 CCPs [ 原則 2] Dedermine CCPa 8. 對每個 CCP 建立管制界限 [ 原則 3] Establish critical limits for each CCP 9. 對每個 CCP 建立監控系統 [ 原則 4] Establish a monitoring system for each CCP 10. 建立矯正措施 [ 原則 5] Establish corrective actions 11. 建立確認 (verification) 程序 [ 原則 6] Establish Verification Procedures 12. 建立文件與紀錄保存 [ 原則 7] Establish documentation and record keeping 阿原面臨高血壓、體重過重、交通安全、 生活壓力、空污、食品中毒等風險 就挑選血壓跟體重兩項來監控 血壓 140/90 ， BMI 24/27 ，腰圍 90 cm 使用血壓計、體重計、捲尺 超過設定值，就要自我約束，必要時就醫 檢視每日血壓與體重紀錄 ( 變化趨勢 ) 儀器校正、定期健康檢查 自己留下紀錄，不然看健保卡能不能紀錄 阿原使用各位熟悉的比喻來看 HACCP 的項目
  37. 37. A-37 ISO 22000:2018 之定義 ( 阿原覺得比衛生單位的定義清楚很多 ) 驗效 Validation ：前 (prior to) 監控 Monitoring ： 當中 (during) 確認 Verification ： 後 (after) 騎車開車：前、中、後 高空彈跳：前、中、後
  38. 38. A-38 監控 (monitoring) Who: 誰來監控 ( 廚師 / 衛管 / 組長 ) What: 監控項目 ( 溫度 / 水活性 /pH--- 連動到儀器校正與操作 ) How: 如何執行監控 When: 監控頻率 ( 依照過去的統計資料之變異 ) 7. 決定 CCPs 8. 對每個 CCP 建立管制界限 9. 對每個 CCP 建立監控系統 10. 建立矯正措施 11. 建立確認 (verification) 程序 12. 建立文件與紀錄保存 今天要談監控，表示已經確定 CCP ，以及管 制界限。 稍後案例之一，我們使用衛福部出版的《中央 廚房式餐飲製造業建立 HACCP 系統參考手 冊》，阿原快速幫大家複習前面的觀念，再來 看監控。 參考資料，加拿大衛生單位 https://www.inspection.gc.ca/preventive-controls/preventive-control-plans/monitoring-procedures/eng/ 1513611247267/1513611247700
  39. 39. A-39 直接監控 ( 需要驗效 ) 微生物：食物的中心溫度 ( 校正過的溫度計 ) 微生物：檢測水活性 ( 標準品 ) 微生物：檢測 pH 值 ( 標準緩衝溶液 ) 物理 -- 異物：金檢機 ( 標準測試片 ) 化學：殘留量檢測 間接監控 ( 需要驗效。需要與原始數據比對 ) 油炸鍋或烘箱設定的溫度與時間 醃漬食品的可滴定酸 冷凍的溫度與時間 監控的結果，需要可以對應到 CCP 監控 (monitoring) 參考資料： Establishing Food Safety Monitoring Procedures: HACCP Principle #4. NC State University. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2Zak_hFXEA
  40. 40. A-40 監控的執行，需要是可以即時 (real-time) 測量的方式 例如監控微生物的危害， 若是烹煮的結果，進行取樣後檢驗微生物或病原，一般需要 48 小時後 才會知道微生物檢驗結果，因此不適合用來作為監控的方式。所以經常 監控溫度。但是對於台灣法規要求特定食品需要進行特定病原菌檢測， 合格後才能出貨，就是另一個品管的方式 。 ( 例如法規要求飲料要檢驗沙門氏菌等微生物，嬰兒食品要檢驗阪崎腸 桿菌等病原菌 ) 例如對牛乳或果汁進行巴斯德殺菌，因為殺菌設備的管子長度與流速可 以固定 ( 或是打入水蒸氣的量與溫度可以固定 ) ，經過測試後，設定 儀器，找出有效的殺菌溫度與時間 監控 (monitoring)
  41. 41. A-41 溫度與殺菌的歷史 而對溫度進行監控，就變得簡單又快速。從可信的科學紀錄，知道加熱 溫度與殺菌的情況，在近代拿破崙主政者時期，為了戰爭，徵求保存食 物的方法， Nicolas Appert 於 1804 年發明罐頭，後人稱這種消毒法 為 Appertization 。 1864 年，路易巴斯德 (Louis Pasteur) 提出巴斯德滅菌法 (Pasteurization, 又稱為巴斯德殺菌 / 巴斯德消毒 ) ，是相對溫和的殺 菌法，主要殺掉腐敗菌疾病原菌，但會有耐熱性的微生物與其孢子殘 留，例如造成台灣食品中毒主要病原菌之一的仙人掌桿菌，就是產孢 子，巴斯德殺菌的條件無法殺掉其孢子。 ----- 因為成本、時間、經驗、學理等，選擇監控溫度，而不是微生物 為何監控溫度，就可以知道殺菌效果？ -- 致病的是微生物，就應該監控微生物才對！！
  42. 42. A-42 這裡比較複雜，牽涉衛生標準 ( 法規 ) 、品質，出口國家之要求等 一般來說， 1. ( 非特定微生物 ) ：總生菌數與指標微生物 ( 如大腸桿菌群 ) 2. ( 特定微生物 ) ：特定病原菌 衛福部在 2018-06-11 的 「食品中微生物衛生標準」草案，有些修 正，不強調總生菌數，把大腸桿菌群擴大到腸道科菌，目前尚未定案， 我們先用現行的衛生標準，但，未來這部份是重大修正，尤其加入取樣 方法，各位就業前，進考場前，要注意更新的部份。 有沒有直接監控微生物，而不只是溫度？ 當然有！
  43. 43. A-43 液蛋衛生標準 2019-11-07 制定 第一條 本標準依食品安全衛生管理法第十七條規定訂定之。 第二條 能使用作為液蛋之殼蛋型態 : 一、 蛋殼完整無裂痕。 二、 裂殼蛋 : 蛋殼受損而蛋殼膜完整，無外在污垢黏附且內容物無洩漏 之蛋品。 第三條 破殼蛋不得作為液蛋原料蛋之使用。 第四條 殺菌液蛋不得檢出沙門氏菌。 第五條 未殺菌液蛋之生菌數限量為 106 CFU/g 以下。 第六條 本標準自中華民國一百零九年一月一日施行。 也就是液蛋加熱殺菌 ( 巴斯德殺菌法 ) ，除了監控溫度，也 需要作品管，檢測生菌數，及特定病原菌沙門氏菌。 可以看成 HACCP 中的確認作法之一。
  44. 44. A-44 矯正措施 (corrective actions) 例如烹飪或加工，食物中心未達設定的溫度，可以繼續加熱。 某些情況無法進行矯正措施，則該產品需要丟棄。 7. 決定 CCPs 8. 對每個 CCP 建立管制界限 9. 對每個 CCP 建立監控系統 10. 建立矯正措施 11. 建立確認 (verification) 程序 12. 建立文件與紀錄保存 參考資料： Food safety. British Columbia, Canada https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/fisheries-and-aquaculture/seafood-safety Corrective action procedures, 加拿大衛生單位的 PCP https://www.inspection.gc.ca/preventive-controls/preventive-control-plans/corrective-actions/eng/ 1513625708125/1513625708454 當監控對象，超過管制界限，我們視同不 安全， 此時需要進行矯正措施。
  45. 45. A-45 矯正措施 2009-01-15 全美航空 1549 號班 機，與到鳥擊，兩個引擎同時失去 動力，機長駕駛，請副機長查詢操 作手冊，及後續應變措施。 Plane Hits the Birds | Sully (2016) | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSlbHK07fkY 影片 1:50 遭到鳥擊， 3:10 查手冊 Author Greg L, CC_BY-2.0 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/US_Airways_Flight_1549 我們在餐飲業或食品製造，超過管制界限，不會墜機，只要依照手冊 上，已經擬定好的矯正措施，進行矯正。 阿原想說，連開飛機遇到問題，都需要查手冊，各位在食品餐飲上，監 控 CCP ，遇到問題，可以不查手冊嗎？ ( 據說該事件之後，當局開始簡化手冊及查詢的方式。 ) 各位會不會問，現在科技發達，飛機卻躲不過飛鳥？
  46. 46. A-46 相似觀念比較 監控溫度 監控 pH 1. 血壓計校正 2. 觀察變化 3. 定期回診 項目：血壓與體重 定期校正是確認方式之一 主管檢視報表

×