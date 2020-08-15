20200815 haccp-b-monitoring and-correction-cases-mod03

Successfully reported this slideshow.
B-1 監控與異常矯正案例說明 網路上很多餐飲型的 HACCP 資料，相對這類加熱型容易理解，卻 無法對整個 HACCP 精神有個概括性的認識。阿原使用四個案例來 說明監控與矯正措施。讓大家有比較完成的認識，而且這些都是 案例 1 餐飲加熱型 ...
B-2 在前方已經建立管制點，設定管制界限 ( 這個例子是中心 溫度達 80℃) ，接下來就是監控。 案例 1 餐飲加熱型
B-3 案例 1 餐飲加熱型
B-4 取自食藥署 「中央廚房式餐飲製造業建立 HACCP 系統參考手冊」 2013 步驟 09 對 CCP 建立監控 步驟 07 經判定為 CCP 步驟 08 設定管制界限 ( 要先驗效 ) 步驟 10 矯正 步驟 11 建立確認程序 步驟 ...
B-5 資料來源： Safe Minimum Cooking Temperatures, Foodsafety.gov (USDA) https://www.foodsafety.gov/keep/charts/mintemp.html 使用 ...
B-6
B-7 烤魚要達到 145℉ (62.8℃) 指魚肉的中心溫度，表面微焦， 不代表內部已經達到安全溫度 圖表來源：美國 USDA 或 FDA ，公共財 (public domain) ，沒有版權
B-8 要到達 160℉ (71.1℃) 才能殺掉大腸桿菌 不能看到變褐色，就以為煮熟了。烹調牛絞肉餅，一定要用溫度計測量中心溫度。 看到全褐色以為熟了，事實上中心溫 度只有 135℉ (57.2℃) ，未達最低 安全烹煮溫度 中心溫度已經到達...
B-9圖表來源：美國 USDA 或 FDA 62.8℃ 62.8℃ 71.1℃ 71.1℃ 73.9℃ 不同食材有其最低安全烹調溫度。所以在設定管制界限時， 需要參考適當的資料。
B-10 案例 2 餐飲非加熱型 -- 生魚片與壽司醋飯 白米 驗收 室溫儲存 酸化 烹煮 ★ CCP1: acidify to pH ≤ 4.1 製備壽司 CCP 2: -4°F/-20℃, 7 days 副原料 / 調味料 驗收 室溫 / ...
B-11 案例 2 餐飲非加熱型 -- 生魚片與壽司醋飯 不銹鋼盆照片與網頁 https://www.kfcshop.com.tw/goods.php?id=17982 http://www.kdj.com.tw/101cookware-sta...
B-12 案例 2 餐飲非加熱型 -- 生魚片與壽司醋飯 醋液滲透到米飯需要時間才能達到平衡。美國 FDA 的壽司指引指 出，在混合完成後 30 分鐘內要完成 pH 值的測量。本公司經過品保 部門多次測驗，請同仁依照作業程序及配方，在酸化後 1...
B-13 案例 2 餐飲非加熱型 -- 生魚片與壽司醋飯 2. pH 計之校正。分別在標準酸鹼值緩衝溶液中進行校正，完成後以 溫開水沖洗探頭，測量樣本的 pH 。 3. 若 pH 讀值為 4.2 或更高，請進行矯正措施，加入更多的醋液，並 重複...
B-14 案例 2 餐飲非加熱型 -- 生魚片與壽司醋飯 照片來源： Guidance for Processing Sushi in Retail Operations, 2004
B-15 案例 2 餐飲非加熱型 -- 生魚片與壽司醋飯 照片來源： Guidance for Processing Sushi in Retail Operations, 2004 阿原讀研究所時，手滑了一 下 ..... 所以你們要注意買的...
B-16 案例 2 餐飲非加熱型 -- 生魚片與壽司醋飯 向通過 CAS 水產品驗證之供應商，採購超低溫冷凍水產品及冷凍水產品。 因考量寄生蟲等問題，製作生魚片選用海水魚，經過冷凍處理的原料。 https://openclipart.org/d...
B-17 案例 2 餐飲非加熱型 -- 生魚片與壽司醋飯 檢查數量規格是否符合，檢查外包裝是否有破損，是否有融化再結冰的現 象。若有上述現象則拒收。 檢查供應商是否依照合約，將於水產在 -20℃ 以下，冷凍 7 天以上，並 請供應商提供冷凍的證...
B-18 案例 2 餐飲非加熱型 -- 生魚片與壽司醋飯 提醒：若生鮮未達到殺滅寄生蟲的條件，只能進行加熱烹飪 ( 如考魷 魚、炸蝦、烤魚 ) ，禁止製作生魚片。 https://openclipart.org/detail/285222/gr...
B-19 案例 2 餐飲非加熱型 -- 生魚片與壽司醋飯 製作壽司 / 生魚片 BY Marco Verch CC-BY-2.0 https://www.flickr.com/photos/30478819@N08/32776687513/ B...
B-20 案例 2 餐飲非加熱型 -- 生魚片與壽司醋飯 本公司主要的壽司與生魚片產品說明如下 中文 日文 英文 米飯 副原料 Sashimi 監控方式 丼飯 丼 Donburi 白飯 無 四小時內食用完畢 握壽司 握り 寿司 Nigirizu...
B-21 案例 2 餐飲非加熱型 -- 生魚片與壽司醋飯 針對顧客現點現做的壽司，製作完成後直接出餐。部份壽司製備完成後放 到展示櫃，需先貼標，標示內容物及製作時間。展示櫃需保持在 5℃ 以 下，展示的壽司不得超過 24 小時，若未售出，直接丟...
B-22 Food safety and nutritional quality for the prevention of non communicable diseases: the Nutrient, hazard Analysis an...
B-23 案例 3 罐頭特殊營養品 - 非餐飲 阿原拍照，但上有商標，只能 主張合理使用 fair use (▼) 管灌與特殊營養 品，是營養系學生 必學的項目。 各位在課程中學到 產品的應用。未來 則是產品研發。 而另一方面，則是 食品安全議...
B-24 案例 3 罐頭特殊營養品 - 非餐飲 Low-Acid Canned Foods (LACF) 低酸性罐頭食品是重要的議題， pH > 4.6 是低酸性食品，微生物或 病原菌容易生長 pH ≦ 4.6 是酸性食品。微生物或 病原菌相對...
B-25 案例 3 罐頭特殊營養品 - 非餐飲 圖表來源：食藥署 「密閉容器包裝食品殺菌管理手冊」 P3, 無菌充填包裝低酸性食品 ( 以利樂包含乳飲料為例 ) 。與特殊營養品之流程圖相近。 來看附件，阿原參考 食品策進會 ( 財團法人台灣食品...
B-26 金檢機 (metal detectors) ，可用來偵測食品原料是否金屬異物。或 是成品確認項目之一，若有加工過程中不慎掉入的金屬物，可以透過 金檢機而偵測出來。 部份食品的製程把過金檢機列為 CCP 。 照片版權：美國政府的照片，沒...
B-27 金檢機之標準測試片 ( 感謝資正電子提供 ) 網路上可以看到各類測試片的形式 https://www.google.com.tw/search? q=food+metal+detector+test+pieces&tbm=isch&t...
B-28 金檢機的標準片，在生產期間，需要多久放一次？ 一小時？ 30 分鐘？ CAS 水產品項目驗證基準 三、機械與檢測設備 ( 一 ) 製造作業機械與檢測設備 7. 金屬檢出器 : 隨時保持檢出細微金屬片或金屬針之功能。 CAS 冷凍食品項...
B-29 標準片組合 放在目標物 過金檢機 需要呈現警告反應，標示。 感謝資正電子提供肉品廠實測照片 物理性 - 金屬異物之監控
B-30 案例 4 金屬異物檢測 這部份表單，阿原參考 壓榨油HACCP計畫書(範例) – 衛生福利部食品藥物管理署 ( 政府開放資料 ) 金屬異物 (CCP4, 需要監測 ) ，修改成適當的範本。 事實上金屬檢測是門學問，曾發生產品有金屬異物...
B-31 建議各位參考資料 食策會網頁有多個 HACCP 範本， https://www.tfif.org.tw/lastnews_page.asp?id=1186 可以看到在常見餐飲型 HACCP 之外的例子，非常值得參考 另外中央畜產會 h...
  1. 1. B-1 監控與異常矯正案例說明 網路上很多餐飲型的 HACCP 資料，相對這類加熱型容易理解，卻 無法對整個 HACCP 精神有個概括性的認識。阿原使用四個案例來 說明監控與矯正措施。讓大家有比較完成的認識，而且這些都是 案例 1 餐飲加熱型 案例 2 餐飲非加熱型 -- 生魚片與壽司醋飯 案例 3 罐頭特殊營養品 - 非餐飲 案例 4 金屬異物檢測 本單元 A4 附件 1. 食藥署，中央廚房手冊，取用相關單元 2. 美國壽司指引，阿原摘譯 HACCP 計畫 - 重要管制點、監控、矯正與確認 3. 食策會，重要管制點計畫表 -- 低酸性罐頭之殺菌 4. 食藥署 - 壓榨油 HACCP 計畫書 (CCP#) 範例 ) 重要管制點計畫表 -- 金屬檢測
  2. 2. B-2 在前方已經建立管制點，設定管制界限 ( 這個例子是中心 溫度達 80℃) ，接下來就是監控。 案例 1 餐飲加熱型
  3. 3. B-3 案例 1 餐飲加熱型
  4. 4. B-4 取自食藥署 「中央廚房式餐飲製造業建立 HACCP 系統參考手冊」 2013 步驟 09 對 CCP 建立監控 步驟 07 經判定為 CCP 步驟 08 設定管制界限 ( 要先驗效 ) 步驟 10 矯正 步驟 11 建立確認程序 步驟 12 建立文件 與紀錄 驗效、監控、確認，稍後補充
  5. 5. B-5 資料來源： Safe Minimum Cooking Temperatures, Foodsafety.gov (USDA) https://www.foodsafety.gov/keep/charts/mintemp.html 使用 google 翻譯後，阿原人工校正，並把華氏溫度改成攝氏。 各類食材最低安全烹調溫度 火雞
  6. 6. B-6
  7. 7. B-7 烤魚要達到 145℉ (62.8℃) 指魚肉的中心溫度，表面微焦， 不代表內部已經達到安全溫度 圖表來源：美國 USDA 或 FDA ，公共財 (public domain) ，沒有版權
  8. 8. B-8 要到達 160℉ (71.1℃) 才能殺掉大腸桿菌 不能看到變褐色，就以為煮熟了。烹調牛絞肉餅，一定要用溫度計測量中心溫度。 看到全褐色以為熟了，事實上中心溫 度只有 135℉ (57.2℃) ，未達最低 安全烹煮溫度 中心溫度已經到達安全的烹調溫度 160℉ (71.1℃) ，雖然內部還是有 血色 圖表來源：美國 USDA 或 FDA
  9. 9. B-9圖表來源：美國 USDA 或 FDA 62.8℃ 62.8℃ 71.1℃ 71.1℃ 73.9℃ 不同食材有其最低安全烹調溫度。所以在設定管制界限時， 需要參考適當的資料。
  10. 10. B-10 案例 2 餐飲非加熱型 -- 生魚片與壽司醋飯 白米 驗收 室溫儲存 酸化 烹煮 ★ CCP1: acidify to pH ≤ 4.1 製備壽司 CCP 2: -4°F/-20℃, 7 days 副原料 / 調味料 驗收 室溫 / 低溫儲存 出餐 / 展示 水產品 驗收 冷凍儲存 分切 解凍 ★ 製作壽司之流程圖 ( 簡化版 ) 醋 / 糖 / 鹽 海苔 豆皮 https://openclipart.org/detail/316537/sushi- assortment-3 https://openclipart.org/detail/300941/ sashimi-assortment-4 兩個 CCP 請見附件表單
  11. 11. B-11 案例 2 餐飲非加熱型 -- 生魚片與壽司醋飯 不銹鋼盆照片與網頁 https://www.kfcshop.com.tw/goods.php?id=17982 http://www.kdj.com.tw/101cookware-stainless.htm 酸化米飯 ( 製作醋飯 ) 照片來源： Guidance for Processing Sushi in Retail Operations, 2004
  12. 12. B-12 案例 2 餐飲非加熱型 -- 生魚片與壽司醋飯 醋液滲透到米飯需要時間才能達到平衡。美國 FDA 的壽司指引指 出，在混合完成後 30 分鐘內要完成 pH 值的測量。本公司經過品保 部門多次測驗，請同仁依照作業程序及配方，在酸化後 15 分鐘 ( 降 溫到 35 - 40℃) ，醋液足夠滲透到米心即可以達到米飯的平衡。因 此本公司建立之監控方式如下： 1. 樣本前製備：酸化後 15 – 20 分鐘 ( 不超過 30 分鐘 ) ，取四分之 一量杯的醋飯 ( 大約 40-50 公克 ) ，置於測試盤，加入四分之三量 杯的開水 ( 煮沸後降溫 ) ，使用湯匙攪拌混合 20 秒，成稀飯狀。 醋飯酸化測量
  13. 13. B-13 案例 2 餐飲非加熱型 -- 生魚片與壽司醋飯 2. pH 計之校正。分別在標準酸鹼值緩衝溶液中進行校正，完成後以 溫開水沖洗探頭，測量樣本的 pH 。 3. 若 pH 讀值為 4.2 或更高，請進行矯正措施，加入更多的醋液，並 重複上述的動作。 4. 完成必需將結果填寫在米飯酸化紀錄表。 --- 請見附件表單 提醒： 1. 每次製作醋飯，都需要進行 pH 監控。一天若製作五次醋飯，無論 量多量少，五次都要測量 pH 與記錄。 2. 加醋液後，取樣時請均勻取樣，看到沒有打散的顆粒請移除，因為 內部沒有酸化。
  14. 14. B-14 案例 2 餐飲非加熱型 -- 生魚片與壽司醋飯 照片來源： Guidance for Processing Sushi in Retail Operations, 2004
  15. 15. B-15 案例 2 餐飲非加熱型 -- 生魚片與壽司醋飯 照片來源： Guidance for Processing Sushi in Retail Operations, 2004 阿原讀研究所時，手滑了一 下 ..... 所以你們要注意買的 探頭形式 https://openclipart.org/detail/188220/ph-probe
  16. 16. B-16 案例 2 餐飲非加熱型 -- 生魚片與壽司醋飯 向通過 CAS 水產品驗證之供應商，採購超低溫冷凍水產品及冷凍水產品。 因考量寄生蟲等問題，製作生魚片選用海水魚，經過冷凍處理的原料。 https://openclipart.org/detail/177724/shrimp https://openclipart.org/detail/ 22833/lobster https://openclipart.org/detail/ 204593/pink-cartoon-octopus https://openclipart.org/detail/278187/sea-urchin https://openclipart.org/detail/209666/ food-salmon https://openclipart.org/detail/274925/oyster
  17. 17. B-17 案例 2 餐飲非加熱型 -- 生魚片與壽司醋飯 檢查數量規格是否符合，檢查外包裝是否有破損，是否有融化再結冰的現 象。若有上述現象則拒收。 檢查供應商是否依照合約，將於水產在 -20℃ 以下，冷凍 7 天以上，並 請供應商提供冷凍的證明文件。若無法提供，或是冷凍條件不足，立刻向 店長回報。由店長決定對拒收或是特別驗收後，由公司冷凍庫進行 -20℃ 以下，冷凍 7 天以上，以殺死水產品中的寄生蟲。 --- 請見附件表單 生鮮水產品之 CCP ：由於生鮮水產品可能帶有寄生蟲，對生食的人造成 危害，因此歐盟的規定，禁止食用未經處理的生鮮。水產原材料需要在 - 20℃ 以下存放至少 24 小時以上。美國 FDA 則要求 -20℃ 以下，冷凍 7 天以上。 ----> 請問，前方的流程圖，哪裡畫錯？ 驗收
  18. 18. B-18 案例 2 餐飲非加熱型 -- 生魚片與壽司醋飯 提醒：若生鮮未達到殺滅寄生蟲的條件，只能進行加熱烹飪 ( 如考魷 魚、炸蝦、烤魚 ) ，禁止製作生魚片。 https://openclipart.org/detail/285222/grill-squid-on-a-stick https://openclipart.org/detail/312648/ grilled-fish-with-rice https://openclipart.org/detail/ 313236/deep-fried-shrimp
  19. 19. B-19 案例 2 餐飲非加熱型 -- 生魚片與壽司醋飯 製作壽司 / 生魚片 BY Marco Verch CC-BY-2.0 https://www.flickr.com/photos/30478819@N08/32776687513/ BY Michele Ursino CC-BY-SA-2.0 https://www.flickr.com/photos/micurs/3557523881/ 依照生魚片與壽司之需要進行分切。 提醒：若依照美國的衛生法規，壽司師傅只要接觸即食的食材，就需要戴手套操作。然 而台灣多數生魚片的技能學自日本，若戴手套，將會失去手指與食材之間的接觸與互 動，因此我們加強工作人員的洗手與消毒，這部份請參考其他相關單元的作業程序書。
  20. 20. B-20 案例 2 餐飲非加熱型 -- 生魚片與壽司醋飯 本公司主要的壽司與生魚片產品說明如下 中文 日文 英文 米飯 副原料 Sashimi 監控方式 丼飯 丼 Donburi 白飯 無 四小時內食用完畢 握壽司 握り 寿司 Nigirizushi 醋飯 生魚片 米飯： HACCP 生魚片： HACCP 軍艦巻 軍艦 巻 Gunkanmaki/ warship roll 醋飯 海苔 鮭魚卵 米飯： HACCP 生魚片： HACCP 巻き 寿司 Makizushi 醋飯 海苔 生魚片 米飯： HACCP 生魚片： HACCP 手捲 手巻 き寿 司 醋飯 海苔、生菜 沙拉醬 蝦 ( 熟 ) 米飯： HACCP 無生鮮水產 豆皮壽 司 稲荷 寿司 Inarizushi 醋飯 豆皮 無 米飯： HACCP 無生鮮水產
  21. 21. B-21 案例 2 餐飲非加熱型 -- 生魚片與壽司醋飯 針對顧客現點現做的壽司，製作完成後直接出餐。部份壽司製備完成後放 到展示櫃，需先貼標，標示內容物及製作時間。展示櫃需保持在 5℃ 以 下，展示的壽司不得超過 24 小時，若未售出，直接丟棄。展示櫃之清 洗、內部消毒、溫度紀錄，請參考其他單元之作業程序書 Toshiyuki IMAI CC-BY-SA-2.0 https://www.flickr.com/photos/matsuyuki/316369751/in/ photostream/ Dave Kliman CC-BY-NC-ND-2.0 https://www.flickr.com/photos/kliman/685447504/
  22. 22. B-22 Food safety and nutritional quality for the prevention of non communicable diseases: the Nutrient, hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point process (NACCP) https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4428102/pdf/12967_2015_Article_484.pdf 阿原翻譯標題 : NACCP ，營養素及危害分析與重要管制點，用來提升食品安全及預 防非傳染性疾病所需要的營養品質。 HACCP 專注在食品安全，現在連 2015 義大利學者發表的這篇文 章，強調還要考量感官及營養素。 現在食品快檢，多數注重安全相關的主題。從這論文可以推測，未來 可能有其他快檢法測定營養素 ( 如重要的維他命、礦物質等 ) ，以確 保這樣的過程可以兼顧食品安全及營養素。
  23. 23. B-23 案例 3 罐頭特殊營養品 - 非餐飲 阿原拍照，但上有商標，只能 主張合理使用 fair use (▼) 管灌與特殊營養 品，是營養系學生 必學的項目。 各位在課程中學到 產品的應用。未來 則是產品研發。 而另一方面，則是 食品安全議題。 低酸性，無菌紙盒 ( 鋁箔包 ) 食品與包材分開滅菌後無菌充填 低酸性， 罐頭 裝罐後滅菌
  24. 24. B-24 案例 3 罐頭特殊營養品 - 非餐飲 Low-Acid Canned Foods (LACF) 低酸性罐頭食品是重要的議題， pH > 4.6 是低酸性食品，微生物或 病原菌容易生長 pH ≦ 4.6 是酸性食品。微生物或 病原菌相對不易生長 ( 但是黴菌與 酵母菌可以在更酸的環境生長 ) 圖表來源：食藥署 「密閉容器包裝食品殺菌管理 手冊」 p3, 低酸性罐頭食品 ( 以金屬罐肉類罐頭 為例 ) 。非特殊營養品罐頭之流程圖
  25. 25. B-25 案例 3 罐頭特殊營養品 - 非餐飲 圖表來源：食藥署 「密閉容器包裝食品殺菌管理手冊」 P3, 無菌充填包裝低酸性食品 ( 以利樂包含乳飲料為例 ) 。與特殊營養品之流程圖相近。 來看附件，阿原參考 食品策進會 ( 財團法人台灣食品產業策 進會 ) 製作的「低酸性罐頭 HACCP 計 畫書範例」有詳細的過程。 ( 合理使用 fair use ▼) https://www.tfif.org.tw/upload/files/3-4 HACCP 計畫書範 例 - 低酸性罐頭 .pdf
  26. 26. B-26 金檢機 (metal detectors) ，可用來偵測食品原料是否金屬異物。或 是成品確認項目之一，若有加工過程中不慎掉入的金屬物，可以透過 金檢機而偵測出來。 部份食品的製程把過金檢機列為 CCP 。 照片版權：美國政府的照片，沒有版權或自由授權 CC-BY 來源： www.ramstein.af.mil/News/Features/Display/Article/726992/meat-plant-beefs-up-nato-commissaries/ 在德國 Ramstein 空軍基地的肉品加工 廠，所有的肉品都先 經過金屬檢測，確定 安全後才出廠。工作 人員每個小時會確認 儀器的精準度。 案例 4 金屬異物檢測
  27. 27. B-27 金檢機之標準測試片 ( 感謝資正電子提供 ) 網路上可以看到各類測試片的形式 https://www.google.com.tw/search? q=food+metal+detector+test+pieces&tbm=isch&tbas=0&source=lnt&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwj_o4LExaXjAhVPFqYKHZNMDrs QpwUIIg&biw=1440&bih=698&dpr=1.33 阿原拍攝，版權沒有，歡迎使用 案例 4 金屬異物檢測
  28. 28. B-28 金檢機的標準片，在生產期間，需要多久放一次？ 一小時？ 30 分鐘？ CAS 水產品項目驗證基準 三、機械與檢測設備 ( 一 ) 製造作業機械與檢測設備 7. 金屬檢出器 : 隨時保持檢出細微金屬片或金屬針之功能。 CAS 冷凍食品項目驗證基準 二、廠房設施 : ( 一 ) 作業場所設施 18. 作業生產線應設置金屬檢出器 , 以防止製造過程中不當之金屬性外來 物質的污染。
  29. 29. B-29 標準片組合 放在目標物 過金檢機 需要呈現警告反應，標示。 感謝資正電子提供肉品廠實測照片 物理性 - 金屬異物之監控
  30. 30. B-30 案例 4 金屬異物檢測 這部份表單，阿原參考 壓榨油HACCP計畫書(範例) – 衛生福利部食品藥物管理署 ( 政府開放資料 ) 金屬異物 (CCP4, 需要監測 ) ，修改成適當的範本。 事實上金屬檢測是門學問，曾發生產品有金屬異物，過金檢機被抓出 來，追查到是原料夾雜，因此該公司也把原料列入金檢。但是不同產 品、不同成份、不同包裝，金檢機需要進行調整。
  31. 31. B-31 建議各位參考資料 食策會網頁有多個 HACCP 範本， https://www.tfif.org.tw/lastnews_page.asp?id=1186 可以看到在常見餐飲型 HACCP 之外的例子，非常值得參考 另外中央畜產會 https://www.naif.org.tw/proofHACCPDownload.aspx?frontTitleMenuID=52&frontMenuID=98 或到阿原的網頁，已經整理的訊息 https://iychiang1809.blogspot.com/2018/07/haccp-ghp.html

