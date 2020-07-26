Successfully reported this slideshow.
here is a slideshow on displacement reactions both single and double

  1. 1. Those reactions in which elements takesthe place of another elements ina compound are known asdisplacement reactions. Generally a more reactive element displaces a less reactive element. WHAT ARE DISPLACEMENT REACTIONS?
  2. 2. Single displacement reaction Double displacement reaction TYPESOF DISPLACEMENT REACTIONS:
  3. 3. Single displacement reactions A single displacement reaction is one in which a single element replaces another element which is in a compound. EXAMPLE: Mg(s) + 2HCl(aq) → H2(g) + MgCl2(aq) In the above reaction, magnesium metal diaplaces hydrogen from its chloride to form magnesium chloride and hydrogen gas. Here, magnesium is more reactive than hydrogen.
  4. 4. EXAMPLE... • When a strip of zinc metal is placed in copper sulphate solution, then zinc sulphate and copper are formed. CuSO4(aq.) + Zn(s) → ZnSO4(aq.) +Cu(s) Copper Sulphate Zinc Zinc Sulphate Copper (Blue solution) (Colourless solution) In this reaction zinc displaces copper from copper sulphate compound so that copper is free. This displacement reaction takes place because zinc is more reactive than copper.
  5. 5. EXAMPLE... • When a piece of iron metal is placed in copper sulphate solution, then iron sulphate solution and copper metal are formed. CuSO4(aq.) + Fe(s) → FeSO4(aq.) + Cu(s) Copper Sulphate Iron Zinc Sulphate Copper (Blue solution) (Greenish solution) In this reaction, iron displaces copper from copper sulphate solution. The deep blue colour of copper sulphate solution fades due to the formation of green solution of iron sulphate. A red brown coating (or layer) of copper metal is formed on the surface of iron metal (or iron nail).
  6. 6. SomeMore Examples
  7. 7. REACTIVITY SERIES
  8. 8. DOUBLE DISPLACEMENTREACTIONS A double-replacement reaction is a reaction in which the positive and negative ions of two ionic compounds exchange places to form two new compounds. The general form of a double- displacement reaction is: AB+CD→AD+BC EXAMPLE: AgNO3 + NaCl → AgCl + NaNO3 The reaction between silver nitrate and sodium chloride is a double displacement reaction. The silver trades its nitrite ion for the sodium's chloride ion, causing the sodium to pick up the nitrate anion.
  9. 9. EXAMPLE... • BaCl2(aq.) + Na2SO4(aq.) → BaSO4(s) + NaCl(aq.) Barium Chloride Sodium Sulphate Barium Sulphate Sodium Chloride (white precipitate) In the above reaction, barium chloride solution is added to sodium sulphate solution and a white precipitate of barium sulphate is formed along with sodium chloride solution. * Any reaction in which an insoluble solid called precipitate is formed that separates from the solution is called Precipitation reaction.
  10. 10. AgNO3 + NaCl → AgCl (s) + NaNO3 Pb(NO3)2 + 2KI → PbI2 (s) + 2KNO3 BaCl2 + Na2SO4 → BaSO4 (s) + 2NaCl Al2(SO4)3 + 6NH4OH → 2Al(OH)3 (s) + 3(NH4)2SO4 2KBr+BaI2→ 2KI+BaBr2 HBr+KOH → KBr+H²O SomeMore Examples

