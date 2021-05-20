Eyesi Direct Brochure

Direct ophthalmoscopy is an important part of every routine eye examination. Simulator-based training with theEyesi® Direct allows for standardisation of the learning experience. It offers students the opportunity to perform examinations independently, 24/7, with exposure to important pathologies, ensuring the same clinical experience for every student. Pre-installed courseware, starting with basic skills, leads trainees step-by-step to proficiency, and the VRmNet platform offers online features