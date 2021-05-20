Eyesi Indirect Brochure

The Eyesi® Indirect training simulator mimics an indirect ophthalmoscope down to the last detail. It utilises a head-mounted stereo display (on an ophthalmoscope headband), two diagnostic lenses and a patient model head.



The Eyesi® Indirect has access to a comprehensive database of clinically relevant pathologies. Via augmented reality, combining real and virtual images, trainees are able to see a 3D virtual patient, their own hand and an image of the patient’s retina in the lens.