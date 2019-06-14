evaluation mfp Y1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Evaluation Your name
Production Process Evaluation
Research • What were the strengths of your research? How did your research help your product? A strength of my research is...
Planning • What were the strengths of your planning? How did your planning help your product? o Initial plans A strength i...
Time Management • Did you manage your time well? Did you complete your project on time or would your products have improve...
Technical Qualities- videogame The professional's game has a much larger background in contrast to a small character makin...
Aesthetic Qualities- videogame • Does your work look good? Was it creative? What aspects of your game’s visuals do you lik...
Audience Appeal- videogame • How have you appealed to your target audience? What specific bits of content would appeal to ...
Technical Qualities- poster Both of the posters include ratings to tell who the game is suitable and un suitable for. Some...
Aesthetic Qualities- poster • Does your work look good? Was it creative? What aspects of your game’s visuals do you like? ...
Audience Appeal- poster • How have you appealed to your target audience? What specific bits of content would appeal to you...
Peer Feedback
Feedback 1- poster • What did you like about the product? • The line work on the poster is very refined and smooth, and th...
Feedback 2- poster • What did you like about the product? Initially I really like the monochromatic black and white as I t...
Feedback 3- poster • What did you like about the product? – I like that the character is point and centre of the poster, s...
Peer Feedback Summary • What do you agree with from your peer feedback? I agree that the subtitle is a bit hard to see esp...
Peer Feedback Summary • What changes would you make to your product based upon your peer feedback and why? Based on my fee...
Feedback 1- videogame • What did you like about the product? • Music was great. Really fit the animation • The light effec...
Feedback 2- videogame • What did you like about the product? – The art-style looks really good and is instantly identifiab...
Feedback 3- videogame • What did you like about the product? • Very good animation, every looked really good and it could ...
Peer Feedback Summary • What do you agree with from your peer feedback? I agree the trees move in the wrong direction. I a...
Peer Feedback Summary • What changes would you make to your product based upon your peer feedback and why? I would go back...
evaluation mfp Y1

evaluation

Published in: Education
  3. 3. Research • What were the strengths of your research? How did your research help your product? A strength of my research is that I was able to find a lot of existing products to analyse to help me with my final production. Another strength is my experiment research. This is because I was able to test different practical aspects that I was able to see if I liked or didn’t so I could narrow down the techniques I wanted to add in to my final pieces. An overall strength of my research is is very detailed I've gone into detail when analysing and taking about my target audience, existing products and how I created my experiment. This research helped with my final product because I was able to see what professional had done to target their audience and what I could do to make sure I always had my target audience in mind. My experiment analysis helped because I was able to remember what I did that I liked and how I could create it again. • What were the weaknesses of your research? What could you have done better/improve? What effect would this have had on your product? In my research I could improve upon my audience research. I could do this by adding more primary research like interviews or ask more questions. To improve I could have done some more experiments or annotated additional products. I could also improve by include an audience profile for each product researched. This would have increased my understanding about smaller aspects and why the professionals created thing the way they did and not a different way. This would have made me more aware of the impact of everything I added into my production. This could have made my production appear differently. For example if I made the backgrounds darker it could have had a moodier visual effect overall.
  4. 4. Planning • What were the strengths of your planning? How did your planning help your product? o Initial plans A strength in my initial planning is are variety my mind maps and analysis as I gave reasons for all my choices and you can see a clear path of what I went through to end up at my final products. o Pre- production My strengths in pre production are my detailed schedules that helped me keep on track of where I was and meant to be. This kept me aware of what I needed to complete and what In what time frame . Another strength that my pre-production had where the detailed health and safety and contingency plans • What were the weaknesses of your planning? What could you have done better/improve? What effect would this have had on your product? o Initial plans I could have improved by adding more key influences . If I would have added more I could have looked at other existing products and creators. This could have effected the final outcome as I might have been inspired in a different direction o Pre-production A weakened of my pre production is my story board I could have added more detail and specified props and items that I defiantly wanted to appear. I could have improved by adding more notes and extending the storyboard to where the production ends. This would have effected the efficiency of creating positively . It would have made the process faster to have everything jotted down in front on me.
  5. 5. Time Management • Did you manage your time well? Did you complete your project on time or would your products have improved with additional time? I think I managed my weekly scheduled time better than my daily scheduled time because it was hard to realise how long one task would take and the time I would be able to create it in. I think the schedule would have worked better if my efficiency was increased I completed my project a bit behind schedule but manage to get everything completed to a • What would you have done if you had more time to produce your work? If I had more time I would work on improvements to make sure all of my work is on a high standard instead of a few. I depending on how much more time we were given I would also spend more time on my production. I would increase my animation time standard I'm happy with before I had to hand everything in. I think my both my products could have improved with additional time because I could have added more elements to and focused on small details.
  6. 6. Technical Qualities- videogame The professional's game has a much larger background in contrast to a small character making the player feel truly lost. This is also shown with the background being blurred and the character shaving sharper look. While my game is a close up of the character making the player feel more attached as they see what happens as the character does. The professional game uses softer ways to show the light peeking through wile mine is exaggerated and forced highlights which make my game look more cartoon like. My game contains more videogame like aspects like hearts (lives) in the corner. The professionals has no distractions on the screen it is only the game play with gives the game a more surreal feeling Both my and the professionals games are at some point set in a forest The character designs for the games are quite similar. However opposite the main character in the professionals game looks like a more human version of the antagonise of my game animation The background in the professionals game image shows more of the layers and gives more of a spacious feel. In comparison to my game image you cant really tell the layer apart and the forest feels full and makes the character look stuck Both games are to be played at their own pace and show some signs of trying to complete something fast rather then own your own time like killing an enemy and your life (save) is in danger.
  7. 7. Aesthetic Qualities- videogame • Does your work look good? Was it creative? What aspects of your game’s visuals do you like? I think my animation looks aesthetically pleasing and the art style is very consistent all the way through. The creative use of the light rays allowed me to add sharp contrasting highlights that look really good during the gameplay adding more depth to the background as the trees will block out some light. I really like the detail shown in shading like making the tree stump two different colours and the path and the ground contain shadows of the shrubs and trees. • What would you improve? Discuss the strengths How would you improve it? What are your weaknesses To improve my work if i could go back I would make the trees in the background move in the other direction as that’s the way that they were meant to go but I got confused with the different moving components and moved them in the wrong direction. A weakness in my work would be that the game sprite movements are a bit to stiff. To improve this if I had more time I would use a rage of rapid and slower movements like when the protagonist picks up the stick.
  8. 8. Audience Appeal- videogame • How have you appealed to your target audience? What specific bits of content would appeal to your target audience. • I have appealed to my target audience by creating a starting cut scene to my game animation. In my questionnaire this had two thirds of the over all votes for people who preferred games with a cut scene rather the straight to the game play. • I also appealed to my target audience by creating the game for the PC (with the added notes – press o for open etc.). This appeals to my target audience as it’s the seconded most voted console that my survey audience play games on. I chose this device because most people commonly own a PC or laptop rather that a PlayStation or an Xbox. • Another way I appealed to my target audience was I created a character who you could identify as any gender the player wanted. I created my character this way because my target audience didn't’t mind what ever gender the game had you play as. So I got to create a character that I wanted. I created this character this way because it added to the overall mystery of the animation/game. • My target also disagreed to a mandatory tutorial so I created my animation with an open idea that relied on completing tasks and since the player just started they would get basic hint like how to pick up an item rather than a run through of how to do everything.
  9. 9. Technical Qualities- poster Both of the posters include ratings to tell who the game is suitable and un suitable for. Some audience wont trust games without ratings. Similarly both pieces of work have have studio logos. The professionals game poster however, includes more logos along with a small list of people involved in the production of the game. This makes the poster look more entwined with the game and you can clearly see its used for advertisements of the game. The existing product and my work both have the main character of the game are centred in the middle of the poster. The are both taking powerful stances making them feel more like the main protagonist. My poster only has one main character visible while the professionals poster has all the side characters as well as the villain. This shows that my game is a solo player game while the professional game can have multiple players. Both backgrounds of the posters are given the impression that they are behind everything pushing the main character(s) forward. This helps the character(S) stand out and make a impression on the audience. Both images use a clear source of light to keep shading consistent.
  10. 10. Aesthetic Qualities- poster • Does your work look good? Was it creative? What aspects of your game’s visuals do you like? I think my work looks visually appealing with the monochrome style. My work is creative because it uses a lot of different effects like a lenses flare, Gaussian blur and text effects to create different texture and layered effects. One of the effects I like are the layering of trees that get blurry further back as it creates depth and dimension to a flat image. • What is a strength of you work? A strength of my work would be the consistent colour scheme that matches the game animation that this poster advertises. Another strength would be the characters placement and stance on the page leaving the audience wondering who it ? sand where are they? • What would you improve? How would you improve it? A thing I would improve about my poster would be to move the placement of the subtext in the middle to the bottom left corner. This would make the text easier to read as it is not really visible because of the dark text on a dark background. Another thing I would improve would be the rock that the main characters standing on. I would improve it by blending /shading areas better considering the direction of the light.
  11. 11. Audience Appeal- poster • How have you appealed to your target audience? What specific bits of content would appeal to your target audience. I have appealed to my target audience by using one main focus on the poster rather than multiple focuses like side characters. I did this because this had the majority of my target audience who answered my survey preferred a poster with one main focus over multiple. Another way I have appealed to my target audience is I have kept the text that appear on the screen to a minimum. This is because in the survey I took my target audience everyone who answered the question preferred posters with minimal amounts of text I also appealed to my target audience by creating my poster so their wouldn't’t be a problem sizing the design up or down a couple sizes. This meant that I'm appealing to all of my target audience because they get to be able to have the size of poster they desire. my target audience that answered the questionnaire all said that they would purchase a poster for a videogame so I have appealed to my target audience by creating a poster for my main product of a small part of animated gameplay from a videogame.
  12. 12. Peer Feedback
  13. 13. Feedback 1- poster • What did you like about the product? • The line work on the poster is very refined and smooth, and the pure black trees in the background contrast well with the lighter sky. The use of black and white throughout the image give it an ominous feel, and the font of the text reflects this. The way that the far back trees are blurred to show their distance works really well and further adds to the ominous tone. The shading throughout the piece is consistent and the use of harsher and lighter shadows as well as the lens flairs do a good job of showing where the light is coming from. The character’s outlines and the varying thickness of them work well with the pure white body to create an appealing design. The overall look of the design allows aspects such as the stick not having a fist around it to not feel out of place and actually make the art-style even stronger. The extra details in the bottom right help to make the poster feel authentic whilst still maintaining the black and white colour scheme. The use of silhouettes background helps to keep the viewer’s attention on the main motif. • What improvements could have been made to the product? • The smaller text at the bottom blends into the background slightly, making it a little difficult to read. A potential fix that maintains the black and white theme may be to move the text slightly up to where there is more light shining on the rocks..
  14. 14. Feedback 2- poster • What did you like about the product? Initially I really like the monochromatic black and white as I think it gives it a lot of depth and things look further away than they are and I think this works well as it doesn’t look flat at all. I think all the different shades of black and white work well in contrast against the whites and makes it seems as if it is coloured because there are so many different shades of black to white. I think that the line work is very precise and neat and looks very professional. I think that all these different parts look very good together and has made a unique piece of work. • What improvements could have been made to the product? From a first glance I'm not really too sure what this poster is about and what it is representing, I think there is a good attention to detail however in the left bottom corner I think there is room for improvement as the rocks seem not blended very well and seem very harsh against the black trees, whereas on the other side I think that they are blended nicely.
  15. 15. Feedback 3- poster • What did you like about the product? – I like that the character is point and centre of the poster, so the observer can clearly understand what the focus is. – The monochromatic setting creates a feeling of solemnness, which makes me more invested in finding out what happens. – The small light reflection across the page makes the atmosphere/environment feel more natural and real to me which is a nice detail. – How the character is posed makes me interested in why they're doing what they are doing, and so more likely to buy the game. – The out of focus style set on the trees give a good idea of depth which is especially nice considering the restraints of having a colourless cover can’t make any part look too visually stimulating. • What improvements could have been made to the product? • For the sub-title, I may try to make it appear clearer to the reader as it is currently hung in shadow so isn’t very obvious. • This may well be for all platforms, but maybe you could add a console’s logo at the top to give an extra sense of realism to the cover. • The character’s model could be made more curved, to stop the hard edges being obvious on the head.
  16. 16. Peer Feedback Summary • What do you agree with from your peer feedback? I agree that the subtitle is a bit hard to see especially against the dark area of the background. I also agree that the rock could be blended a bit more into the background by some improved shading. I could also improve my product by adding what it is meant to be played on as that would make the poster more authentic however it might make it feel more like a disk case. I agree with the feedback that says the distance between the character a trees is clear. Also that there is a clear ray of where the light is coming from. I also agree with the comment stating that the poster gives a slight ominous feel and the stance of the character makes you want to know more • What do you disagree with from your peer feedback? I disagree that the characters head is too sharp because the outline clearly separates the character from the father away background.
  17. 17. Peer Feedback Summary • What changes would you make to your product based upon your peer feedback and why? Based on my feedback I would move the subtitle more to the left to where the light hits as that would make it easier to see. I would also add more shading and effects to the rock so it fits into the background better. I would add a pc logo in the corner so it would be obvious what the game is suppose to be player on and see if there are any other details to add to make the poster look more professional
  18. 18. Feedback 1- videogame • What did you like about the product? • Music was great. Really fit the animation • The light effects in the main gameplay looks really aesthetic. • Sound design is really good, the bird and forest sounds really help to build an atmosphere • What improvements could have been made to the product? – Background moves the wrong way but it still works really well
  19. 19. Feedback 2- videogame • What did you like about the product? – The art-style looks really good and is instantly identifiable with the art in the poster. A lot of interesting animations are used such as the movements of the fox and the swinging of the sword. The lines around the sword work really well to emphasize its movement. The backing track gives the whole animation an eerie feel which melds really well with the monochrome colours. I liked the intro part at the start, the ‘skip’ button and the mix of camera angles makes it easy to tell the difference between this part and the main gameplay later. The backgrounds and foliage look really good, and the fox is very detailed. • What improvements could have been made to the product? • More emphasis on opening the chest and obtaining the heart at the end might help to make the end of the animation seem less abrupt. • Additionally, the heart on the playable character’s chest seems to move to different position quiet a bit around the time of the fight, although I'm not sure if this is intentional.
  20. 20. Feedback 3- videogame • What did you like about the product? • Very good animation, every looked really good and it could easily be mistaken for a real game. The walking cycle for all the characters are also very good. • What improvements could have been made to the product? • The amount of frames makes it seem a little bit jumpy. With more time, it could be made to be smoother- It is very good though and looks very nice congratz
  21. 21. Peer Feedback Summary • What do you agree with from your peer feedback? I agree the trees move in the wrong direction. I also agree that the art style looks identifiable with the poster making the look part of a set. Another comment I agree with is that the use of camera angles a drawing styles make it easy to tell witch part of the animation is game play and witch is the cut scene. The music sounding eerie is something I agree with because I wanted it to sound not that welcoming. I agree also that the music, the art style and background design go well together. I agree that the animation is a little jumpy and can be improved with more time. What do you disagree with from your peer feedback? I disagree with the comment on the players heart moving a lot on the chest as he uses big moves and the body moves with him so it was done intentionally. I could improve by adding in more fight frames so the transition is smoother.
  22. 22. Peer Feedback Summary • What changes would you make to your product based upon your peer feedback and why? I would go back and improve the animation to move the tree in the right direction because it doesn't look quite right. I would also put more emphasise on after killing the antagonist and opening the chest because its meant to be a reward but feels more like a chore.

