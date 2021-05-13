Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Barbering Pitch By EmmaWallace
Idea The idea is to create an instructional barbering video for students taking the barbering course between the ages of 1...
Example materials https://youtu.be/yaZnnTMq44A
Feedback gathered & what I have learnt When asking the audience what they thought of the video, they said it was short and...
How are you going to make alterations in the finished product? I know that when I come to create the final piece, I will m...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
55 views
May. 13, 2021

Barbering pitch

pitch

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(0/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(0/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
Do the Work: The Official Unrepentant, Ass-Kicking, No-Kidding, Change-Your-Life Sidekick to Unfu*k Yourself Gary John Bishop
(3/5)
Free
Dream Big: Know What You Want, Why You Want It, and What You’re Going to Do About It Bob Goff
(5/5)
Free
Becoming Bulletproof: Protect Yourself, Read People, Influence Situations, and Live Fearlessly Evy Poumpouras
(4.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations DeVon Franklin
(0/5)
Free
The Pillars of Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
(5/5)
Free
Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations Jonny Sun
(5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(0/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(5/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Do the Work: Recognize Your Patterns, Heal from Your Past, and Create Your Self Dr. Nicole LePera
(4.5/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Quiet Your Inner Critic: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome to Get Gutsy and Play Bigger Becky Mollenkamp ACC
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Your Goal Guide: A Roadmap for Setting, Planning and Achieving Your Goals Debra Eckerling
(4/5)
Free
Own It All: How to Stop Waiting for Change and Start Creating It. Because Your Life Belongs to You. Andrea Isabelle Lucas
(4/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Barbering pitch

  1. 1. Barbering Pitch By EmmaWallace
  2. 2. Idea The idea is to create an instructional barbering video for students taking the barbering course between the ages of 16 and 18. The audience The audience for this product are students of Sunderland college taking the barbering course, either level 2 or level 3.The demographic would be any gender but perhaps more boys, between the ages of 16 and 18 who are currently in college, of any ethnicity.The video would appeal to both those on the course, and just people interested in barbering. How it fits into the category of an instructional video The video will fit into the category of an instructional video due to it including all of the key features, such as the specific camera angles (mainly close ups), the mise en scene connotating barbering, the dialogue / text on screen explaining what the barber is doing, etc.
  3. 3. Example materials https://youtu.be/yaZnnTMq44A
  4. 4. Feedback gathered & what I have learnt When asking the audience what they thought of the video, they said it was short and informative, well paced, and edited well. Next I asked what did they like about the video – • The volume of the voiceover and music (how the music drops when there is dialogue) • The shot types used • The overview at the end Afterwards I asked what I could improve on, to which the audience answered – • More visual effects to make the video more appealing • Adding an outro • Provide text on screen / step by step instructions to make it easier to follow • Adding a cutaway • Providing a before and after After receiving my feedback, the improvements I would make would be to add text on screen to make it more clear and easier to follow, as well as including an outro, and to make my introduction more professional looking. I have learnt ways in which I can ensure my final piece will appeal to the target audience, for example again making sure the music is appropriate and is also at the correct volume to ensure we can hear dialogue.
  5. 5. How are you going to make alterations in the finished product? I know that when I come to create the final piece, I will make sure to include text on screen, ensuring my video is easier to follow and is suitable for a wider audience. Again, I will include background music which is suitable for this genre of video, as well as using all the same camera angles / shots I used in my dry run, since in a video such as an instructional barbering video, camera angles are the most important aspect since as the audience we would need to see what is taking place. As well as this, after receiving my feedback, I may include different visual effects to my final piece to make it come across more professional rather than home made. Something I will change when creating the final product would be the lighting, as during my test run barbering video, the lighting wasn’t very good and was quite dim. A second change I will make will be to perfect on the introduction, as well as adding an outro.

×