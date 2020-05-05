Successfully reported this slideshow.
DECISION MAKING MODELS, DECISION SUPPORT, AND PROBLEM SOLVING
PORTOFOLIO Nama : Diva Aulia Adisti Status : Mahasiswa Semester 6 Universitas : Universitas Pancasila Jurusan : Psikologi ...
DEFINISI • Decision making adalah proses dari sebuah tindakan atau keputusan yang diambil setelah dihadapkan pada sebuah p...
INDIVIDU KELOMPOK Pengambilan Keputusan Dapat dilakukan secara: Dapat menimbulkan konflik
Konflik Setelah Keputusan Tersusun Ketika keputusan memiliki 2 konsekuensi, yang diinginkan dan tidak diinginkan. Pembuata...
4 JENIS PENGAMBILAN KEPUTUSAN Conflict-driven Decision Making Routine Decision Making Dynamic Decision Making Group Decisi...
TIPE MODEL PENGAMBILAN KEPUTUSAN Proses pengambilan keputusan tidak rasional karena adanya keterbatasan pada kognitif manu...
GROUP PROCESSES STORMING PHASE 1 PHASE 2 PHASE 3 PHASE 4 NORMING PERFORMING FORMING ‘Forming’ Terbentuknya kelompok diskus...
DECISION SUPPORT Memiliki pilihan lain dalam decision support dan decision analysis Memiliki pengetahuan lebih Memiliki pi...
GROUP DECISION SUPPORT Komunikasi Perhitungan Fasilitas Teknologi Aspek yang dapat membantu dalam pengambilan keputusan se...
DAFTAR PUSTAKA Salvendy, G. (2012). Handbook of Human Factors and Ergonomics, Fourth Edition. John Wiley & Sons,Inc. New J...
TERIMA KASIH! Does anyone have any question?
Decision Making Models, Decision Support, adn Problem Solving

  1. 1. DECISION MAKING MODELS, DECISION SUPPORT, AND PROBLEM SOLVING
  2. 2. PORTOFOLIO Nama : Diva Aulia Adisti Status : Mahasiswa Semester 6 Universitas : Universitas Pancasila Jurusan : Psikologi Mata Kuliah : Human Engineering Email : Divaauliaa17@gmail.com No HP : 082124806688
  3. 3. DEFINISI • Decision making adalah proses dari sebuah tindakan atau keputusan yang diambil setelah dihadapkan pada sebuah pilihan. • Proses dapat bervariasi tergantung keputusan yang diambil. • Decision making merupakan bagian dari tahapan pemrosesan informasi.
  4. 4. INDIVIDU KELOMPOK Pengambilan Keputusan Dapat dilakukan secara: Dapat menimbulkan konflik
  5. 5. Konflik Setelah Keputusan Tersusun Ketika keputusan memiliki 2 konsekuensi, yang diinginkan dan tidak diinginkan. Pembuatan keputusan tidak yakin akan konsekuensi apa yang akan dihadapi. Pembuat keputusan merasa tidak yakin dengan reaksinya terhadap keputusan tersebut.
  6. 6. 4 JENIS PENGAMBILAN KEPUTUSAN Conflict-driven Decision Making Routine Decision Making Dynamic Decision Making Group Decision Making Pengambilan keputusan yang melibatkan banyak pihak atau orang Pengambilan keputusan yang dinamis dan keputusan sebelumnya mempengaruhi keputusan saat ini Pengambilan keputusan yang dilakukan sehari- hari dan prosesnya cepat Pengambilan keputusan yang terjadi karena adanya suatu konflik mendesak yang harus diselesaikan
  7. 7. TIPE MODEL PENGAMBILAN KEPUTUSAN Proses pengambilan keputusan tidak rasional karena adanya keterbatasan pada kognitif manusia Melihat perspektif bagaimana proses pengambilan keputusan yang sulit dapat dilakukan Pengambilan keputusan secara rasional yang mampu memperhitungkan berbagai macam kemungkinan BEHAVIORAL NATURALISTICNORMATIVE
  8. 8. GROUP PROCESSES STORMING PHASE 1 PHASE 2 PHASE 3 PHASE 4 NORMING PERFORMING FORMING ‘Forming’ Terbentuknya kelompok diskusi ‘Norming’ Terbentuknya hubungan antar anggota ‘Performing’ Ketika seluruh anggota sudah mampu bekerjasama secara penuh ‘Storming’ Timbulnya konflik
  9. 9. DECISION SUPPORT Memiliki pilihan lain dalam decision support dan decision analysis Memiliki pengetahuan lebih Memiliki pilihan yang menguntungkan dan mudah MEANS CURRENT STATEOBJECTIVE
  10. 10. GROUP DECISION SUPPORT Komunikasi Perhitungan Fasilitas Teknologi Aspek yang dapat membantu dalam pengambilan keputusan secara berkelompok dan mencapai suatu solusi.
  11. 11. DAFTAR PUSTAKA Salvendy, G. (2012). Handbook of Human Factors and Ergonomics, Fourth Edition. John Wiley & Sons,Inc. New Jersey.
  12. 12. TERIMA KASIH! Does anyone have any question?

