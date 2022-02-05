Successfully reported this slideshow.
Optic atrophy

  1. 1. Optic atrophy Optic neuropathies AION Presenter: Dr Chris Moderator: Dr Ksheeraja
  2. 2.  Disorders of the optic nerve are called optic neuropathies.  Normal optic nerve - Posterior /retrobulbar optic neuropathies. (Fig a)  Optic nerve head swelling- Anterior optic neuropathies.(Fig b)  The optic nerve becomes pale 4 to 6 weeks after the onset of visual loss; even after vision has recovered- Optic atrophy (Fig c) Introduction to Optic Neuropathies
  3. 3. Clinically, patients with optic neuropathies typically present with:  Visual acuity loss  Visual field loss  Impaired colour vision  RAPD (in patients with unilateral or asymmetric damage)
  4. 4.  Papilledema (raised intracranial pressure)  Inflammatory (optic neuritis)  Vascular (ischemic optic neuropathy) anterior/posterior ,arteritic/nonarteritic  Compressive/infiltrative : Neoplastic ,Nonneoplastic  Hereditary  Toxic/nutritional  Traumatic  Glaucomatous Mechanisms of Optic Neuropathies:
  5. 5. Ischemic Optic Neuropathies
  6. 6. Ischemic optic neuropathies include :  Anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (AION) -always associated with disc edema  Posterior ischemic optic neuropathy (PION)-optic nerve appears normal acutely.  AION is more common than PION, accounting for 90% of cases of optic nerve ischemia.  AION is subclassified as either arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (AAION) -associated with vasculitis(GCA) or nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION)  The most important initial step in evaluating AION is to distinguish between these two subtypes. CLASSIFICATION
  7. 7. CLINICAL ANATOMY  The posterior ciliary arteries , originating from the ophthalmic artery , pial plexus provide the blood supply to the optic nerve.  Short posterior ciliary arteries supply the optic nerve head.  Long posterior ciliary arteries to the retrobulbar optic nerve  Only few vessels penetrate the nerve and extend to its central portion. Hence, the center of the posterior optic nerve is relatively poorly vascularized and is susceptible to ischemia.  Nonarteritic AION typically occurs in the setting of a disc-at-risk (small crowded optic nerve with a small cup-to-disc ratio
  8. 8.  Small cups are congenital and physiologic but represent the most important contributing factor to nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy  The absence of a disc-at-risk in a patient with AION should suggest giant cell arteritis or another underlying disorder.  In a patient with suspected ischemic optic neuropathy, the first step should always be to consider giant cell arteritis
  9. 9.  Optic nerve ischemia often results in superior (more often) or inferior segmental optic nerve atrophy.  There is pallor affecting only the superior or inferior half of the optic nerve.  Hence, altitudinal defects are common with ischemic optic neuropathies.
  10. 10.  Occurs in patients older than 50 years.  C/F: Painless monocular vision loss that develops over hours to days.  Visual field loss -Altitudinal and other variants of arcuate defects are typical.  RAPD is present unless the optic neuropathy becomes bilateral.  By definition, there is always ONH edema at onset, which may precede the vision loss.  AION is subclassified as : Arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (AAION) Nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION) Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
  11. 11. Characteristics  Occurs in patients older than 50 years (mean age, 70 years).  Sudden, profound u/l vision loss with periocular pain.  Risk of rapid involvement of second eye(25%).  It is caused by inflammatory and thrombotic occlusion of the short posterior ciliary arteries.  Systemic symptoms of GCA are usually present, including headache, scalp tenderness, jaw claudication, malaise, anorexia, weight loss, and fever.  25% of patients with vision loss from GCA have no systemic symptoms (occult GCA).  Visual loss may be preceded by recurrent episodes of transient monocular visual loss or transient diplopia. Arteritic AION
  12. 12. Causes:  Giant cell arteritis  systemic vasculitis such as: systemic lupus erythematosus, periarteritis nodosa, and Churg– Strauss syndrome, RA
  13. 13. On examination:  Chalky-white pallid ONH edema (in NAION, the ONH is often hyperemic)  Cotton-wool spots away from the ONH, which indicate concurrent retinal ischemia (cotton- wool spots on or adjacent to the ONH can be present in NAION)  Delayed choroidal filling on fluorescein angiographic studies  Normal or large cup in the fellow eye (in NAION, a small cup–disc ratio is common)  Can have associated cilioretinal artery occlusion
  14. 14. Attack of AAION. A: Right optic disc at the time of initial visual loss. Note pale optic disc swelling, peripapillary hemorrhage, and cotton-wool spot. B: Eight weeks after visual loss, the optic disc swelling has resolved, and both the hemorrhage and the cotton-wool spot are resolving C:Resultant optic atrophy and generalized attenuation of retinal arterioles.
  15. 15. Investigations:  Erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) or C- reactive protein (CRP)levels may be elevated.  CBC: elevated platelet count, anemia.  LFT :may be abnormal in GCA  Fluorescein angiography -Involvement of the short posterior ciliary arteries in Arteritic AION. Delayed filling of the optic disc and adjacent choroid .  GCA is conɹrmed by a positive temporal artery biopsy, ideally within 3 days of steroid therapy.  A negative biopsy, however, does not rule out GCA.  Colour doppler – hyperechoic halo aroung the arounf STA due to oedema in artery wall.
  16. 16. Treatment:  The primary goal of AAION therapy is to prevent contralateral vision loss.  Untreated, the fellow eye becomes involved in up to 95% of cases, within days to weeks. Intravenous methylprednisolone (1 g/day for the first 3 days)  Thereafter, oral prednisone (1 mg/kg/day) tapered slowly over 12 months or more depending on response.  Any significant symptomatic relapse- Treat aggressively with IV methylprednisolone.
  17. 17. Characteristics  Compared with AAION, NAION is more common (90%–95% of AION cases).  Occurs in a relatively younger age group (>50 years).  NAION is typically not associated with any systemic symptoms  Related to compromised ONH microcirculation in eyes with structural “crowding” of the ONH.  Infarction within the scleral canal - local compartment syndrome. Non Arteritic AION “DISC AT RISK”
  18. 18. Risk Factors:  Conditions that may predispose to decreased optic nerve head perfusion via microvascular occlusion such as:  Structural crowding of the ONH (“disc at risk”)  Diabetes mellitus (particularly in young patients)  Systemic hypertension  Hyperlipidemia  Sleep apnea  Severe anemia.  Hypercoagulable disorders.  Acute intraocular hypertension (during ocular surgery, after an intravitreal injection of steroids)
  19. 19. Clinical Presentation:  Loss of vision occurring over hours to days, less severe visual loss than AAION.Not associated with pain.  Colour vision loss in NAION tends to parallel visual acuity loss  Visual field -Altitudinal loss, usually inferior occurs most commonly.  The ONH edema may be diffuse or segmental  Usually initially hyperemic  Peripapillary haemorrhage+  The ONH in the contralateral eye is typically small in diameter and demonstrates a small or absent physiologic cup
  20. 20. A ) Right NAAION disc edema with small peripapillary hemorrhages B)a crowded optic nerve disc-at-risk seen in the fellow eye C) Disc edema has resolved, there is segmental superior atrophy of the optic nerve E) Visual field. Inferior altitudinal defect (RE)
  21. 21.  Some patients develop “luxury perfusion” of the ischemic optic nerve head  Seen as dilated capillaries on the disc edema, or adjacent to the optic nerve pallor.  It is due to a vascular autoregulatory response to ischemia  Characterized by dilation of blood vessels and increased perfusion of tissues in a region surrounding an infarct. LUXURY PERFUSION
  22. 22. Course:  Static, in which case vision loss is stable from onset  May become progressive- stepwise decrements or a steady decline of vision over a few days to weeks before eventual stabilization. The optic disc becomes atrophic, either in a sectoral or diffuse pattern usually within 4 to 6 weeks Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Decompression Trial (IONDT)  43% of patients with a visual acuity worse than 20/64 at presentation regained at least 3 lines of visual acuity on the Snellen eye chart within 6 months  Recurrences in the same eye are rare (< 5%).  Subsequent involvement of the fellow eye is about 15% at 5 years in patients with a disc-at-risk. Sectoral optic atrophy
  23. 23. Pseudo–Foster- Kennedy syndrome :  Occurrence of NAAION in the second eye produces the clinical appearance of pseudo–Foster- Kennedy syndrome.  The previously affected ONH is atrophic and the currently involved ONH is edematous. True Foster- Kennedy syndrome  Secondary to intracranial mass  ONH is atrophic because of chronic compression by the mass  The other ONH is edematous because of elevated ICP
  24. 24. Diagnosis:  NAION must be differentiated from optic neuritis, especially in younger patients  Other important differential s include infltrative optic neuropathies, anterior orbital lesions producing optic nerve compression, idiopathic forms of optic disc edema, and diabetic papillopathy.  Contrast- enhanced MRI of the orbits (with fat suppression) can help in the differentiation.  The affected optic nerve appears normal in NAION (95% of cases) but enhanced in optic neuritis.  Evaluation for control of risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, and hyperlipidemia is essential.
  25. 25. Treatment:  There is no proven effective therapy for NAION.  The IONDT showed that ONSF had no benefit for NAION; therefore, ONSF is no longer used.  Treatment with steroids or neuro-protective drugs is not supported by any high- quality clinical studies.  There is also no proven prophylaxis for the fellow eye.  Avoidance of any potentially associated medications such as phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors or (controversially) amiodarone.
  26. 26.  Acute ischemic damage to the retrobulbar portion of the optic nerve .  Abrupt, severe vision loss with RAPD  Initially normal- appearing ONHs.  PION is rare and is a diagnosis of exclusion. It occurs in 3 distinct scenarios: 1) perioperative (most commonly in spine, cardiac, and head or neck procedures) 2) arteritic (especially from GCA) 3) nonarteritic (with risk factors and a clinical course similar to those of NAION). Posterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
  27. 27. COMPRESSIVE AND INFILTRATIVE OPTIC NEUROPATHIES
  28. 28.  Various lesions may compress or infiltrate the intraorbital, intracranial, or prechiasmal optic nerves.  Anterior or large intraorbital lesions often produce optic disc swelling .  Intracranial, intracanalicular, and posterior orbital compressive lesions typically do not produce disc swelling  The lesions that most commonly produce optic neuropathy include optic nerve sheath meningioma and optic nerve glioma.  If an orbital compressive lesion is suspected, neuroimaging is indicated.
  29. 29. Characteristics:  The clinical presentation varies based on the type and location of the mass:  Progressive unilateral optic neuropathy (progressive visual loss with abnormal color vision, visual field defect, and optic disc pallor or disc edema).  Optociliary shunt vessels may develop as a result of optic nerve compression 1. Disc edema with optociliary shunt vessels 2. MRI with fat supression showing left optic nerve sheath meningioma. Enhancement of optic nv sheath ( green arrow)
  30. 30.  Intracranial lesions that may produce vision loss in both eyes (bilateral optic neuropathies, bitemporal hemianopia)  Usually, no associated pain .  Headache if raised intracranial pressure (large tumor, hydrocephalus) or involvement of branches of the trigeminal nerve (cavernous sinus).  Proptosis and diplopia common in orbital lesions.  Cranial nerve palsies common in lesions extending into the cavernous sinus. Compression of the right optic nerve by an enlarged medial rectus muscle secondary to thyroid eye disease
  31. 31.  The optic nerve may also be compressed or infiltrated by neoplasm/ inflammatory process. Right optic nerve pallor in Pilocytic astrocytoma; Axial T1-weighted magnetic resonance imaging of the orbits with contrast. The right optic nerve is enlarged and is enhancing in its intraorbital and intracranial portions (arrows)
  32. 32. (Continued) HFA showing a central scotoma in the right eye
  33. 33.  Cupping of the optic nerves can occur in chronic compression.  There is pallor of the remaining rim; unlike in glaucomatous nerve cupping, in which the cups are large with retained pink rims.  OCT is abnormal in chronic compressive optic neuropathies with optic atrophy and thinning of RNFL.
  34. 34. Causes of compressive optic neuropathy include : Neoplastic.  Optic nerve sheath meningioma  Intraorbital tumor (hemangioma, lymphangioma, metastasis, etc.)  Sphenoid meningioma.  Craniopharyngioma  Pituitary tumours Nonneoplastic:  Thyroid eye disease  Orbital pseudotumor  Orbital hemorrhage.
  35. 35. Causes of infiltrative optic neuropathy Neoplastic.  Optic nerve glioma.  Metastatic carcinoma.  Nasopharyngeal carcinoma  Lymphoma.,Leukemia. Non-neoplastic:  Sarcoidosis.
  36. 36.  Diagnosis and Management:  Based on clinical presentation and neuroimaging(MRI with fat supression and gadolinium contrast).  Biopsy to obtain a definite diagnosis  Observation – if good vision and stable radiographic appearance.  Most show very slow progression over years and sometimes show spontaneous regression.  Chemotherapy in patients with severe vision loss at presentation or evidence of progression  .Surgical excision in patients with severe vision loss with proptosis.
  37. 37. Hereditary optic neuropathies
  38. 38.  LHON is a rare ganglion cell degeneration that typically affects the papillomacular bundle.  It is caused by mitochondrial DNA point mutations.  The condition typically affects males between the ages of 15 and 35 years  In atypical cases it may affect females and present at any age between 10 and 60 years. Leber hereditary optic neuropathy
  39. 39. Symptoms.  Acute ,severe painless unilateral (50%) loss of central vision occurs.  The fellow eye becomes involved within weeks or months. Signs  Acute stage -the disc may be entirely normal.  Colour vision is affected and RAPD +  In typical cases there is disc hyperaemia with obscuration of the disc margins (A)  Dilated capillaries on the disc surface, which may extend onto adjacent retina (telangiectatic microangiopathy) (B)
  40. 40.  Swelling of the peripapillary nerve fibre layer (pseudooedema).  Dilatation and tortuosity of posterior pole vasculature.  Subsequently, severe optic atrophy is seen ( C ) Investigations:  Genetic testing to look for mutations in MT-ND4 gene  OCT: Peripapillary retinal thinning  Visual field -central or centrocaecal scotomas, with preserved peripheral vision.  FA shows no leakage from the disc or microangiopathic vessels  Treatment is generally ineffective and prognosis is poor.
  41. 41.  Inheritance is autosomal dominant  This is the most common hereditary optic neuropathy  Presentation is typically, in childhood with insidious visual loss. There is usually a family history  Optic atrophy - temporal or diffuse with enlargement of the cup.  Prognosis is variable  Very slow progression over decades is typical.  Systemic abnormalities: 20 % develop sensorineural hearing loss. Dominant optic atrophy (Kjer type optic atrophy, optic atrophy type 1)
  42. 42.  Inheritance is AR  Pesentation is in early childhood with reduced vision.  Optic atrophy is diffuse.  Prognosis is variable, with moderate to severe visual loss and nystagmus.  Systemic abnormalities include spastic gait, ataxia and mental handicap. Behr syndrome
  43. 43.  Inheritance: Three genetic forms due to mutations in WFS1, with inheritance being AR, AD or mitochondrial.  Presentation is usually between the ages of 5 and 21 years.  Diabetes mellitus is typically the first manifestation, followed by visual problems.  Optic atrophy is diffuse and severe and may be associated with disc cupping.  Prognosis is typically poor  Systemic abnormalities (apart from DIDMOAD) may include anosmia, ataxia, seizures,short stature, endocrine abnormalities . Wolfram syndrome -DIDMOAD (diabetes insipidus, diabetes mellitus, optic atrophy and deafness).
  44. 44. Nutritional optic neuropathy
  45. 45. Introduction:  optic neuropathy (tobacco-alcohol amblyopia) is acquired optic neuropathy.  Mechanism: Deficient mitochondrial function, papillomacular bundle is preferentially affected.  Typically affects individuals with high alcohol and tobacco consumption.  Deficiency in the B-complex vitamins, particularly cyanocobalamin (B12) and thiamine (B1)  A similar clinical picture may be seen due to toxicity from medication or environmental (e.g. occupational) toxins.
  46. 46.  Diagnosis: Symptoms:Insidious onset of painless bilateral central blurring associated with abnormal colour vision. Signs :VA is very variably affected.  The discs at presentation are normal in most cases, but some patients show subtle temporal pallor, splinter-shaped haemorrhages on or around the disc, or minimal oedema.  The pupil reactions are often normal  Colour vision testing. A reduction in colour vision is disproportionate to the reduction in acuity.  Red desaturation is likely to be present.
  47. 47. Investigations:  Visual field defects are bilateral, relatively symmetrical, centrocaecal scotomas.  OCT may show peripapillary RNFL thickening and will help to exclude macular pathology.  Fundus autofluorescence (FAF) to exclude macula changes secondary to a cone or cone-rod dystrophy  Blood tests. B12 (cobalamin) and folate (serum and red cell) ,other vitamin, CBC, Peripheral smear.  VEP. The P100 amplitude is markedly reduced but with normal or near-normal latency.  MRI to rule out intracranial pathology  Prognosis is good in early cases provided patients comply with treatment although visual recovery may be slow.
  48. 48. Visual field cecocentral scotoma on the left and a relative central scotoma on the right. Fundus appearance shows mild temporal optic atrophy
  49. 49. Treatment:  Dietary revision  Abstention from alcohol and tobacco is a priority,  A daily multivitamin preparation, plus thiamine (100 mg twice daily) and folate (1 mg daily).  Intramuscular hydroxocobalamin (vitamin B12) injections. Hydroxocobalamin injections improve vision in tobacco- alcohol amblyopia, by reversing cyanide toxicity  Regimens range from 1 mg weekly for 8 weeks to monthly for several months. Injections every 3 months are typically continued for life.
  50. 50. Traumatic optic neuropathy
  51. 51.  Traumatic optic neuropathy follows ocular, orbital or head trauma  Patients present with sudden ,severe visual loss  It occurs in up to 5% of facial fractures. Classification :  Direct, due to blunt or sharp optic nerve damage from agents such as displaced bony fragments, or local haematoma.  Indirect, may occur even with relatively minor head injury. The trauma involves the frontal or maxillary bone, and the transmitted forces damage the optic nerve at the orbital apex. Avulsion of the nerve may also occur. ( more common)  The pathophysiology involves shear forces on the nerve which comprimises vascular supply in the optic canal.
  52. 52.  Left orbital trauma with enophthalmos.  There is a left relative afferent pupillary defect  Computed tomographic scan of the brain and orbits without contrast (bone window) showing an extensive fracture of the left medial wall of the orbit, involving the optic canal.
  53. 53.  Presentation:  RAPD  The optic nerve head and fundus are initially normal  Pallor develops over subsequent days and weeks  It is important to exclude reversible causes of traumatic visual loss such as compressive orbital haemorrhage.
  54. 54. Investigation:  CT for bony abnormalities such as optic canal fracture  MRI is for soft tissue changes (e.g. haematoma).  With either modality very thin sections are recommended. Treatment. Spontaneous visual improvement occurs in up to about half of patients with an indirect injury.  Steroids (intravenous methylprednisolone) in patients with severe visual loss .They should be started within the first 8 hours  2 g methylprednisolone intravenous and then 0.4 g for 48 hours in a 20 mL/hour infusion  Their use remains controversial- no proven benefit.  In a trial of high-dose corticosteroid treatment of patients with acute brain injury (CRASH study) patients receiving steroids were at higher risk of death.  Optic nerve surgery If there is progressive visual deterioration despite steroids. It may be necessary but may not affect the prognosis for the optic nerve.
  55. 55. Optic atrophy
  56. 56.  Optic atrophy refers to the late stage changes that take place in the optic nerve resulting from axonal degeneration  Manifests with disturbance in visual function and in the appearance of the optic nerve head.  Trypes: Primary, Secondary, consecutive , glaucomatous Introduction
  57. 57.  Primary optic atrophy occurs without antecedent swelling of the optic nerve head.  It may be caused by lesions affecting the visual pathways at any point from the retrolaminar portion of the optic nerve to the lateral geniculate body.  Lesions anterior to the optic chiasm result in unilateral optic atrophy, whereas those involving the chiasm and optic tract will cause bilateral change 1. Primary optic atrophy
  58. 58. Causes:  Optic neuritis.  Compression by tumours and aneurysms.  Hereditary optic neuropathies.  Toxic and nutritional optic neuropathy, which may give temporal pallor, particularly in early/milder cases when the papillomacular fibres are preferentially affected.  Trauma
  59. 59.  Flat white disc with clearly delineated margins .  Reduction in the number of small blood vessels on the disc surface.  Attenuation of peripapillary blood vessels and thinning of the retinal nerve fibre layer (RNFL).  The atrophy may be diffuse or sectoral depending on the cause and level of the lesion.  Temporal pallor of the optic nerve head may indicate atrophy of fibres of the papillomacular bundle. Signs:
  60. 60.  Secondary optic atrophy is preceded by longstanding swelling of the optic nerve head. Causes :  chronic papilloedema  anterior ischaemic optic neuropathy  apillitis Secondary optic atrophy
  61. 61.  Signs vary according to the cause and its course.  Slightly or moderately raised white or greyish disc with poorly delineated margins due to gliosis  Obscuration of the lamina cribrosa.  Reduction in the number of small blood vessels on the disc surface.  Peripapillary circumferential retinochoroidal folds (Paton lines)  Sheathing of arterioles and venous tortuosity may be present
  62. 62.  Consecutive optic atrophy is caused by disease of the inner retina or its blood supply.  Causes:  extensive retinal photocoagulation  retinitis pigmentosa  prior central retinal artery occlusion  O/e: The disc appears waxy, with reasonably preserved architecture Consecutive optic atrophy
  63. 63.  Chronic open-angle glaucoma is the most common cause of progressive bilateral optic neuropathy.  This disorder is characterized by slowly progressive peripheral visual field loss, elevated intraocular pressures ,and cupping of the optic disc  Central visual acuity is preserved until very late in the course of the disease  A vertically enlarged cup with nasal displacement of the vessels and the absence of pallor of the retained rim of neural tissue are highly suggestive of glaucoma. Glaucomatous Optic Neuropathy
  64. 64. ThankYou
  65. 65. 1.Walsch and Hoyt’s Clinical neurophthalmology – third edition. 2. Neurophthalmology- BCSC 2021 3.Kanski’s Clinical ophthalmology – 9th edition 4. Neuro ophthalmology illustrated – third edition ; Newman Resources:

