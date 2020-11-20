Perbandingan Teori Erikson dan Teori Aaron Beck

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TEORI AARON BECK
BIODATA ❖ Nama penuh : Aaron Temkin Beck (97 Tahun) ❖ Lahir : 18 Julai 1921 ❖ Kerjaya : psikiatris ❖ Pengasas : Cognitive ...
❏ Dr Aaron Beck bekerja dengan pesakit yang tertekan, Beck mendapati bahawa mereka mengalami aliran pemikiran negatif yang...
❏ Beck terkenal kerana penyelidikannya dalam psikoterapi, psikopatologi, bunuh diri dan psikometrik. ❏ Beliau telah menerb...
TEORI ERIK ERIKSON
BIODATA ❖ Nama sebenar : Erik Homburger Eriikson ❖ Lahir : 15 June 1902 di Frankfurt, German ❏ Bapanya berketurunan Denmar...
SEJARAH HIDUP ★ 1902- lahir di Frankfurt, German ★ 1911- iibunya berkahwin dengan Dr. Theodor Homberger. ★ 1919- mula meng...
KARYA ERIK ERIKSON
KONSEP & PRINSIP TEORI AARON BECK
1. Pemikiran “semua atau tiada langsung” Individu berfikir bahawa beliau mesti mendapatkan apa yang beliau inginkan atau j...
2. Membuat kesimpulan berdasarkan peristiwa tertentu Individu membuat kesimpulan ke atas sesuatu isu bersandarkan satu per...
3. Membaca minda Individu seolah-olah membaca minda orang lain. Dengan ini, individu tersebut berfikir dia tahu apa yang o...
4. Ramalan negatif Apabila seseorang meramalkan sesuatu yang buruk akan berlaku terhadapnya walau beliau tiada bukti berma...
5. Membesar-besarkan isu Bentuk pemikiran yang rosak ini terjadi apabila seseorang mengambilkira satu peristiwa dan membes...
6. Membuat generalisasi berlebih-lebihan Konsep ini lebih kurang serupa dengan konsep kedua iaitu membuat kesimpulan berda...
7. Pelabelan dan Salah Label Seseorang melabelkan dirinya tetapi dengan pelabelan yang silap hanya kerana dia melakukan se...
8. Membesar-besarkan atau menganggap kecil sesuatu isu Keadaan ini berlaku apabila seseorang melihat sesuatu peristiwa seb...
9. Menganggap sesuatu peristiwa sebagai peristiwa peribadi Apabila seseorang mengambilkira sesuatu peristiwa yang tiada ka...
Konsep Teori Erik Erikson ● Erikson berpendapat ego beroperasi dengan sendiri dan bebas daripada emosi dan motivasi id. ● ...
Lapan Peringkat Perkembangan Ego 1.Peringakat Oral - Kepercayaan Vs Kecurigaan 2. Peringkat Anal - Otonomi Vs Malu-malu & ...
Lapan Peringkat Perkembangan Ego Tahap 1 Peringakat Oral (0-18 bulan) Kepercayaan Vs Kecurigaan ● Belajar untuk mempercaya...
Tahap 3 Peringkat Lokomotor( 3-6 tahun) Insiatif Vs Kesalahan ● Belajar cepat ● Bergerak cepat ● Peka kepada yang betul da...
Tahap 6 Peringkat Awal Dewasa (18-35 tahun) Keintiman Vs Keasingan Dewasa akan membina hubungan rapat atau sebaliknya mera...
KELEBIHAN/KEKURANGAN
KELEBIHAN TEORI ERIK ERIKSON TEORI AARON BECK Merangkumi keseluruhan tahap kehidupan bermula kanak – kanak sehingga tua Me...
KEKURANGAN TEORI ERIK ERIKSON TEORI AARON BECK Tidak semua orang mengalami kes yang sama pada peringkat dan waktu yang sam...
  1. 1. Perbandingan Teori Erikson dan Teori Aaron Beck Nama Ahli Kumpulan: 1. Siti Zakira Imana binti Zahari V15 2. Usaid bin Ahmad V15 3. Chen Jun Huan V15 4. Muhammad Islah Hannan bin Mohd Rosli V15 Pensyarah: Encik Azmi Bin Abdul Hamid
  2. 2. TEORI ERIK ERIKSON Vs TEORI AARON BECK Disediakan oleh: 1. Siti Zakira Imana binti Zahari 2. Usaid bin Ahmad 3. Chen Jun Huan 4. Muhammad Islah Hannan bin Mohd Rosli
  3. 3. TEORI AARON BECK
  4. 4. BIODATA ❖ Nama penuh : Aaron Temkin Beck (97 Tahun) ❖ Lahir : 18 Julai 1921 ❖ Kerjaya : psikiatris ❖ Pengasas : Cognitive Therapy (CT)
  5. 5. ❏ Dr Aaron Beck bekerja dengan pesakit yang tertekan, Beck mendapati bahawa mereka mengalami aliran pemikiran negatif yang seakan muncul secara spontan. ❏ Beliau menemukan pemikiran ini sebagai “Pemikiran automatik” dan mendapati bahawa kandungannya jatuh ke dalam 3 kategori; ● Idea negatif tentang diri mereka ● Idea negatif tentang dunia ● Idea negatif tentang masa depan
  6. 6. ❏ Beck terkenal kerana penyelidikannya dalam psikoterapi, psikopatologi, bunuh diri dan psikometrik. ❏ Beliau telah menerbitkan lebih daripada 600 artikel jurnal profesional, dan menulis serta mengarang 25 buah buku. ❏ Beliau telah dinamakan salah satu “orang Amerika dalam sejarah yang membentuk wajah Psikiatri paling berpengaruh sepanjang masa” oleh The American Psychologist pada bulan Julai 1989.
  7. 7. TEORI ERIK ERIKSON
  8. 8. BIODATA ❖ Nama sebenar : Erik Homburger Eriikson ❖ Lahir : 15 June 1902 di Frankfurt, German ❏ Bapanya berketurunan Denmark, meninggalkan keluarga sebelum beliau dilahirkan. ❏ Ibunya seorang yang masih muda berketurnan Yahudi kemudiannya berkahwin dengan seorang doktor bernama Dr. Theodor Homberger.
  9. 9. SEJARAH HIDUP ★ 1902- lahir di Frankfurt, German ★ 1911- iibunya berkahwin dengan Dr. Theodor Homberger. ★ 1919- mula mengembara ke seluruh eropah. ★ 1927- menjadi guru di Hietzing School di Vienna ★ 1928- memepelajari psikologi kanak-kanak dengan Anna Fruend ★ 1930- berkahwin dengan Joan Serson iaitu seorang guru tari di sebuah sekolah. ★ 1933- berhijrah ke US ★ 1939- menjadi warganegara US ★ 1960- mula mengajar Harvard
  10. 10. KARYA ERIK ERIKSON
  11. 11. KONSEP & PRINSIP TEORI AARON BECK
  12. 12. 1. Pemikiran “semua atau tiada langsung” Individu berfikir bahawa beliau mesti mendapatkan apa yang beliau inginkan atau jika tidak bermakna beliau seorang yang gagal. CONTOH Pelajar yang mahu mendapat gred A dalam semua kertas peperiksaan akan merasakan bahawa gred selain A bermakna beliau seorang yang gagal.
  13. 13. 2. Membuat kesimpulan berdasarkan peristiwa tertentu Individu membuat kesimpulan ke atas sesuatu isu bersandarkan satu peristiwa. Semua maklumat lain diabaikan/ CONTOH Pelajar yang mendapat A dalam semua kertas peperiksaan, kecuali satu kertas, memfokuskan kegagalan ke atas satu kertas yang beliau tidak mendapat A. Kesannya, beliau berfikir secara negatif terhadap diri sendiri.
  14. 14. 3. Membaca minda Individu seolah-olah membaca minda orang lain. Dengan ini, individu tersebut berfikir dia tahu apa yang orang lain fikirkan terhadapnya. CONTOH Seorang mengatakan bahawa kawan baiknya membencinya hanya kerana kawan tersebut tidak menjawab panggilan telefonnya sedangkan kawan tersebut mungkin tidak menyedari panggilan telefon tersebut
  15. 15. 4. Ramalan negatif Apabila seseorang meramalkan sesuatu yang buruk akan berlaku terhadapnya walau beliau tiada bukti bermakna beliau telah membuat ramalan yang negatif CONTOH Seorang pelajar yang meramalkan bahawa beliau akan gagal dalam peperiksaan walaupun selama ini beliau cemerlang.
  16. 16. 5. Membesar-besarkan isu Bentuk pemikiran yang rosak ini terjadi apabila seseorang mengambilkira satu peristiwa dan membesarbesarkannya sehingga dia menjadi bimbang dan takut CONTOH Seorang graduan yang akan menghadiri temuduga beranggapan beliau akan gagal temuduga kerana beliau tidak mempunyai kelayakan dan itu bermakna beliau seorang yang tidak mungkin berjaya dalam kerjaya
  17. 17. 6. Membuat generalisasi berlebih-lebihan Konsep ini lebih kurang serupa dengan konsep kedua iaitu membuat kesimpulan berdasarkan peristiwa tertentu. Perbezaannya ialah melalui konsep ini individu membuat kesimpulan secara berlebih-lebihan. CONTOH Seorang pelajar menyatakan bahawa oleh kerana dia gagal dalam kertas Statistik, bermakna dia adalah pelajar yang teruk dalam semua bidang.
  18. 18. 7. Pelabelan dan Salah Label Seseorang melabelkan dirinya tetapi dengan pelabelan yang silap hanya kerana dia melakukan sesuatu kesalahan. CONTOH Seorang perempuan yang baru putus hubungan cinta merasakan bahawa dia adalah seorang perempuan yang tidak menarik kerana lelaki tidak berminat dengannya.
  19. 19. 8. Membesar-besarkan atau menganggap kecil sesuatu isu Keadaan ini berlaku apabila seseorang melihat sesuatu peristiwa sebagai terlalu besar impaknya atau terlalu kecil impaknya. CONTOH Seorang kaunselor yang baru bertugas melakukan kesilapan dalam sesi dan menganggap dirinya sebagai kaunselor yang gagal (membesar- besarkan isu) atau menganggap kesilapan tersebut tidak penting untuk diatasi (menganggap kecil sesuatu isu).
  20. 20. 9. Menganggap sesuatu peristiwa sebagai peristiwa peribadi Apabila seseorang mengambilkira sesuatu peristiwa yang tiada kaitan dengannya sebagai sesuatu yang berkaitan dengan peribadinya bermakna pemikirannya telah terganggu. CONTOH Seorang kaunselor yang baru lulus latihan menyimpulkan bahawa dua orang kliennya tidak hadir sesi sebagai kekurangannya dan beliau yang menjadi punca klien tersebut enggan datang ke sesi kaunseling.
  21. 21. Konsep Teori Erik Erikson ● Erikson berpendapat ego beroperasi dengan sendiri dan bebas daripada emosi dan motivasi id. ● Lebih menitikberatkan aspek sosial perkembangan dari aspek biologi ● Proses perkembangan sepanjang hayat melalui lapan peringkat, bukan hanya tertumpu pada peringkat kanak-kanak. ● Memperkenalkan frasa “ krisis identiti”
  22. 22. Lapan Peringkat Perkembangan Ego 1.Peringakat Oral - Kepercayaan Vs Kecurigaan 2. Peringkat Anal - Otonomi Vs Malu-malu & Ragu-ragu 3. Peringkat Lokomotor - Insiatif Vs Kesalahan 4. Peringkat Latency- Industri Vs Inferioriti 5. Peringkat Remaja- Identiti Vs Kekeliruan6. Peringkat Awal Dewasa - Keintiman Vs Keasingan 7. Peringkat Pertengahan Dewasa - Generativiti Vs Kelakuan 8.Peringkat Tua - Integret Vs Kekecewaan
  23. 23. Lapan Peringkat Perkembangan Ego Tahap 1 Peringakat Oral (0-18 bulan) Kepercayaan Vs Kecurigaan ● Belajar untuk mempercayai atau tidak mempercayai orang lain ● Mempengaruhi sikapnya terhadap hidup dan interaksinya dengan orang lain ● Kepercayaan akan memudahkan individu menghadapi serta mengatasi masalah dalam hidup ● Bayi mula membentuk perasaan percaya lawan tidak percaya. Perasaan percaya pada persekitaran dan orang lain akan wujud. Tahap 2 Peringkat Anal (18bulan-3 tahun) Otonomi Vs Malu-malu & Ragu-ragu ● Keinginan memiliki kuasa ● Membuat sesutu dengan daya usaha sendiri ● Merasa malu jika tidak diberi kuasa ● Merasa takut melakukan kesalahan
  24. 24. Tahap 3 Peringkat Lokomotor( 3-6 tahun) Insiatif Vs Kesalahan ● Belajar cepat ● Bergerak cepat ● Peka kepada yang betul dan salah ● Merasa serba salah jika ketawa ● Mebina sikap negatif jika mersa serba salah Tahap 4 Peringkat Latency (6-12 tahun) Industri Vs Inferioriti ● Kanak-kanak mesti mengahapi pembelajaran kemahiran baru atau sebaliknya menghadapi risiko perasaan rendah diri, kegagalan dan tidak cekap Tahap 5 Peringkat Remaja (12-18 tahun) Identiti lawan kekeliruan identiti ● Remaja mesti Berjaya mencari identiti dalam pekerjaan, peranan jantina, politik dan agama, jika tidak perasaan rendah diri akan timbul
  25. 25. Tahap 6 Peringkat Awal Dewasa (18-35 tahun) Keintiman Vs Keasingan Dewasa akan membina hubungan rapat atau sebaliknya merasa terasing jika tidak mahir membina hubungan Tahap 7 Peringkat Pertengahan Dewasa (35-60 tahun ) Generativiti Vs Kelakuan Setiap dewasa mencari jalan untuk memuaskan hati dan menyokong generasi akan datang atau sebaliknya hanya memusatkan kepada perkembangan Tahap 8 Peringkat Tua (60 tahun – akhir hayat ) Integret Vs Kekecewaan Kemuncak perkembangan di mana perasaan diterima dengan perasaan kepuasan atau merasa tidak diterima dan putus asa dengan kehidupannya
  26. 26. KELEBIHAN/KEKURANGAN
  27. 27. KELEBIHAN TEORI ERIK ERIKSON TEORI AARON BECK Merangkumi keseluruhan tahap kehidupan bermula kanak – kanak sehingga tua Memberi tumpuan kepada pemikiran manusia. Kebolehan kognitif manusia telah bertanggungjawab untuk banyak pencapaian kita dan bertanggungjawab untuk masalah kita. Lebih realistik kerana berkaitan aspek kehidupan seperti sosial dan budaya Sangat berkesan untuk merawat kemurungan Menjelaskan masalah utama mengikut peringkat kehidupan
  28. 28. KEKURANGAN TEORI ERIK ERIKSON TEORI AARON BECK Tidak semua orang mengalami kes yang sama pada peringkat dan waktu yang sama seperti yang dikemukakan Erikson dalam teori perkembangan psikososialnya Model kognitif mempunyai skop pemikiran yang sempit iaitu hanya satu bahagian daripada fungsi manusia dijelaskan iaitu kognitif atau pemikiran Bersifat konservatif kerana menganggap manusia itu berkembang dalam budaya yang ada dan perkembangan seharusnya tidak bertentangan dengan etika, moral, dan adat dan kebiasaan yang diterima di masyarakat sekeliling Terapi arahan yang bertujuan untuk mengubah tingah laku kadang-kadang agak tegas. Data-data yang dikumpulkannya termasuk data pemerhatian dijelaskan secara subjektif, dan dianalisis secara subjektif .

