EIA-Environmental impacts Assessment; EAC Presented by Bhukya Bhaskar FISHERIES-ICAR
PREAMBLE: • PREAMBLE: • 1. The MoE&F, GOI vide S.O. 1533 dt. 14.09.2006 issued Environmental Impact Assessment Notificatio...
• SEAC; State Level Expert Appraisal Committee • SEIAA; State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority • P-EIA; Progr...
Introduction • Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is a process of identifying, predicting, evaluating and mitigating th...
The basic tenets of this EIA Notification could be summarized into following: • Pollution potential as the basis for prior...
Technical issues • Ensuring level playing ground to avoid arbitrariness in the decision- making process • Classification o...
CONCEPTUAL FACETS OF EIA • ’Environment’ in EIA context mainly focuses, but is not limited to physical, chemical, biologic...
Objectives of EIA • To ensure that the environmental considerations are explicitly addressed and incorporated into the dev...
Types of Impacts Cumulative Impact
Details of constitution and projects dealt by EAC at Central Level S.N o. Sector Date of Constitu tion Term of the EAC up ...
Pollution Control Strategy • the best alternative is to take all possible steps to avoid pollution itself. This preventive...
cont… Management Based Tools Process Based Tools Product Based Tools Environmental management system (EMS) Environmental p...
Constitution of expert appraisal committee for river valley & Hydroelectric projects
2. The terms of the Committee will be as follows: To scrutinize the proposals relating to River Valley & Hydroelectric Pr...
3. The Committee shall adopt the following procedure for appraisal: (i) The Committee shall meet at least once in a month ...
Cont… 2. The tenure of the Committee shall be for a period of 3 years from the date of issue of this Order. 3. Meetings of...
 Environmental assessments could be classified into four types i.e. strategic environmental assessment, regional EIA, sec...
 Strategic environmental assessment (SEA) refers to systematic analysis of the environmental effects of development polic...
 EIA in the context of regional planning integrates environmental concerns into development planning for a geographic reg...
 Instead of project-level-EIA, an EIA should take place in the context of regional and sectoral level planning.  Once se...
 Project level EIA refers to the developmental activity in isolation and the impacts that it exerts on the receiving envi...
 A properly-conducted-EIA also lessens conflicts by promoting community participation, informing decision makers, and als...
 Environmental impacts resulting from proposed actions can be grouped into following categories: Beneficial or detriment...
Zone Number of CETPs Northern Zone (UP – 3, Haryana – 1, Punjab –2, Delhi – 10 complete, 2under construction, 3 kept in ab...
 The professional Team identified for a specific EIA study should comprise of qualified and experienced professionals fro...
Appraisal means the detailed scrutiny by the EAC/SEAC of the application and the other documents like the final EIA report...
 On completion of these proceedings, concerned EAC/SEAC shall make categorical recommendations to the respective Authorit...
 Appraisal shall be strictly in terms of the ToR for EIA studies finalized at the scoping stage and the concerns expresse...
https://parivesh.nic.in/Notifications.aspx?id=E C
  1. 1. EIA-Environmental impacts Assessment; EAC Presented by Bhukya Bhaskar FISHERIES-ICAR
  2. 2. PREAMBLE: • PREAMBLE: • 1. The MoE&F, GOI vide S.O. 1533 dt. 14.09.2006 issued Environmental Impact Assessment Notification, 2006 (EIA-2006). • 2. As per the provisions laid under EIA-2006 notification, prior Environmental Clearance (EC) is required for the following projects. • * All new projects/activities listed in Schedule • * Expansion and/or modernization of existing projects/activities • * Change in product mix if the pollution load is increasing. • 3. The MoE&F, GOI process the environmental clearance applications related to Category-A projects and the State level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) process the environmental clearance applications related to Category-B projects. • The list of the projects which require prior EC is mentioned in the EIA Notification-2006. • 4. In the process of prior Environmental Clearance there are 4 stages. • Stage I: Screening • Stage II: Scoping • Stage III: Public Consultation • Stage IV: Appraisal
  3. 3. • SEAC; State Level Expert Appraisal Committee • SEIAA; State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority • P-EIA; Programmatic Environmental Impact Assessment • PCC; Pollution Control Committee
  4. 4. Introduction • Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is a process of identifying, predicting, evaluating and mitigating the biophysical, social, and other relevant effects of development proposals prior to major decisions being taken and commitments made.” These studies integrate the environmental concerns of developmental activities into the process of decision-making. • EIA has emerged as one of the successful policy innovations of the 20th Century in the process of ensuring sustained development. • Today, EIA is formalized as a regulatory tool in more than 100 countries for effectively integration of environmental concerns in the economic development process. • The EIA process in India was made mandatory and was also given a legislative status through a Notification issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) in January 1994. • The Notification, however, covered only a few selected industrial developmental activities. • While there are subsequent amendments, the Notification issued on September 14, 2006 supersedes all the earlier Notifications, and has brought out structural changes in the clearance mechanism.
  5. 5. The basic tenets of this EIA Notification could be summarized into following: • Pollution potential as the basis for prior environmental clearance instead of investment criteria; and • Decentralization of clearing powers to the State/Union Territory (UT) level Authorities for certain developmental activities to make the prior environmental clearance process quicker, transparent and effective.
  6. 6. Technical issues • Ensuring level playing ground to avoid arbitrariness in the decision- making process • Classification of projects which do not require public hearing and detailed EIA (Category B2) • Variations in drawing Terms of Reference (ToR) for EIA studies for a given developmental activity across the States/UTs • Varying developmental-activity-specific expertise requirement for conducting EIA studies and their appraisal • Availability of adequate sectoral experts and variations in competency levels • Inadequate data verification, cross checking tools and supporting institutional framework • Meeting time targets without compromising with the quality of assessments/ reviews • Varying knowledge and skill levels of regulators, consultants and experts • Newly added developmental activities for prior environmental clearance, etc.
  7. 7. CONCEPTUAL FACETS OF EIA • ’Environment’ in EIA context mainly focuses, but is not limited to physical, chemical, biological, geological, social, economical, and aesthetic dimensions along with their complex interactions, which affects individuals, communities and ultimately determines their forms, character, relationship, and survival. • ‘impact’ is considered as a value judgment of the significance of an effect. • Figure 2-1: Inclusive Components of Sustainable Development
  8. 8. Objectives of EIA • To ensure that the environmental considerations are explicitly addressed and incorporated into the development and decision-making process; • To anticipate and avoid, minimize or offset the adverse significant biophysical, social and other relevant effects of development proposals; • To protect the productivity and capacity of natural systems and the ecological processes which maintain their functions; and • To promote development that is sustainable and optimizes resource use as well as management opportunities.
  9. 9. Types of Impacts Cumulative Impact
  10. 10. Details of constitution and projects dealt by EAC at Central Level S.N o. Sector Date of Constitu tion Term of the EAC up to Item Numbers of Projects / Activities Dealt by EAC Member Secretary Email ID 1 Infrastruc ture-I 13th July,2020 12th July,2023 • 7(b) All ship breaking yards including ship breaking units • 7(c) Industrial estates/ parks/ complexes/ areas, export processing Zones (EPZs), Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Biotech Parks, Leather Complexes. • 7(e) Ports, Harbours, break waters, dredging • 7(f) Highways Sh. Amardeep Raju ad[dot]raju[at ]nic[dot]in 2 Hydro & River Valley 13th July,2020 12th July,2023 •1(c)-River Valley projects and Irrigation Projects Sh. Yogender Pal Singh yogendra78[a t]nic[dot]in 3 CRZ 13th July,2020 12th July,2023 • Projects or activities proposed in CRZ area Dr. Harendra Kharkwal h[dot]kharkw al[at]nic[dot]i n
  11. 11. Pollution Control Strategy • the best alternative is to take all possible steps to avoid pollution itself. This preventive approach refers to a hierarchy that involves: i) prevention & reduction; ii) recycling and re-use; iii) treatment; and iv) disposal, respectively. • These tools preventive environmental management can be broadly classified into following three groups: • Tools for assessment and analysis - risk assessment, life cycle assessment, total cost assessment, environmental audit / statement, environmental benchmarking, environmental indicators • Tools for action - environmental policy, market based economic instruments, innovative funding mechanism, EMS and ISO certification, total environmental quality movement, eco-labeling, cleaner production, eco- efficiency, industrial ecosystem or metabolism, voluntary agreements • Tools for communication - state of environment, corporate environmental reporting Specific tools under each group are discussed precisely in next sections.
  12. 12. cont… Management Based Tools Process Based Tools Product Based Tools Environmental management system (EMS) Environmental performance evaluation Environmental audits Environmental reporting and communication Environmental technology assessmentToxic use reduction Best operating practices Environmentally best practice Best available technology (BAT) Waste minimization Industrial ecology Extended producers responsibility Eco-labeling Design for environment Life cycle assessment (LCA) Total cost accounting Pollution prevention Law and policy Cleaner production Trade and environment 4-R Concept Environmental economics Cleaner technology Eco-efficiency
  13. 13. Constitution of expert appraisal committee for river valley & Hydroelectric projects
  14. 14. Cont…
  15. 15. 2. The terms of the Committee will be as follows: To scrutinize the proposals relating to River Valley & Hydroelectric Project for prescribing Terms of Reference (TORs) for undertaking details Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) studies. To scrutinize the Environmental Impact Assessment reports (EIAs) for River Valley & Hydroelectric Projects and Environmental Management Plan (EMPs) prepared and submitted by the project proponents/developers. To recommend clearance or rejection of River Valley & Hydroelectric Project from environmental angle. Recommendation for rejection of any project and revision /modification of any project will contain comprehensive reasons thereof. To suggest and prescribe adequate safeguard measures to mitigate the adverse environmental impacts in respect of projects recommend for approval.
  16. 16. 3. The Committee shall adopt the following procedure for appraisal: (i) The Committee shall meet at least once in a month on a fixed date/period. (ii) The agenda for the meeting shall be circulated by the Member Secretary to all the members 15 days prior to the scheduled meeting. (ii) The appraisal of the proposal shall be completed ordinarily in single meeting and specific recommendations made. In case the committee finds that additional information is required for considering the proposal and the project proponent cannot furnish them in the meeting itself, the consideration of the proposal may be deferred to subsequent dates, based on the request and preparedness of the project proponent. The Committee will provide recommendations in respect of any projects under the following three mutually exclusive categories: • a. Recommended b. Deferred (for consideration in the next or future meeting as may be specified in the Committee deliberations, after submission of required additional information to be further reviewed/examined by the EAC). c. Rejected (along with reasons for rejection). • (ii) A site visit as part of the appraisal process may be undertaken where it is considered necessary for reasons to be recorded by the Committee. The visit is to be undertaken with the prior approval of the Ministry. The site visit team shall comprise of not more than three members. (iii) Minutes of each meeting shall be finalized within 5 working days after the meeting.
  17. 17. Cont… 2. The tenure of the Committee shall be for a period of 3 years from the date of issue of this Order. 3. Meetings of the Committee shall normally be organized in Delhi. However, in special cases, with the prior approval of the Ministry, meeting may be held elsewhere inthe country. 4. The Committee may co-opt an expert as a member in a relevant field for particular meetings of the Committee, with prior approval of the Ministry. 5. TA/DA of the member/co-opted experts/independent experts nominated by the Ministry for attending the meeting of the Committee or undertaking site visits approved by the Ministry shall be met by the Ministry as per rules. The Chairman and other members of the Committee ae entitled to travel by Air route by Air India and as per Rules. 6. The non-official members/co-opted experts/independent nominated experts attending the Committee meetings/site visits are also entitled for honorarium of Rs. 6000/- per day and road mileage as per the Government Rules. 7. This issues with the concurrence of IFD vide their Diary No. E-136769 dated 13.07.2020 and with the approval of the Competent Authority. •
  18. 18.  Environmental assessments could be classified into four types i.e. strategic environmental assessment, regional EIA, sectoral EIA and project level EIA.
  19. 19.  Strategic environmental assessment (SEA) refers to systematic analysis of the environmental effects of development policies, plans, programmes and other proposed strategic actions. SEA represents a proactive approach to integrating environmental considerations into the higher levels of decision-making – beyond the project level, when major alternatives are still open.
  20. 20.  EIA in the context of regional planning integrates environmental concerns into development planning for a geographic region, normally at the sub-country level.  Such an approach is referred to as the economic-cum- environmental (EcE) development planning.  This approach facilitates adequate integration of economic development with management of renewable natural resources within the carrying capacity limitation to achieve sustainable development.  It fulfills the need for macro-level environmental integration, which the project-oriented EIA is unable to address effectively.  Regional EIA addresses the environmental impacts of regional development plans and thus, the context for project-level EIA of the subsequent projects, within the region.  In addition, if environmental effects are considered at regional level, then cumulative environmental effects of all the projects within the region can be accounted.
  21. 21.  Instead of project-level-EIA, an EIA should take place in the context of regional and sectoral level planning.  Once sectoral level development plans have the integrated sectoral environmental concerns addressed, the scope of project-level EIA will be quite minimal.  Sectoral EIA helps in addressing specific environmental problems that may be encountered in planning and implementing sectoral development projects.
  22. 22.  Project level EIA refers to the developmental activity in isolation and the impacts that it exerts on the receiving environment.  it may not effectively integrate the cumulative effects of the development in a region.  it is clear that EIA shall be integrated at all the levels i.e. strategic, regional, sectoral and the project level.  Whereas, the strategic EIA is a structural change in the way the things are evaluated for decision-making, the regional EIA refers to substantial information processing and drawing complex inferences.  The project-level EIA is relatively simple and reaches to meaningful conclusions.  Therefore in India, the project-level EIA studies take place on a large scale and are being considered.  However, in the re-engineered Notification, provisions have been incorporated for giving a single clearance for the entire industrial estate for e.g., Leather parks, pharma cities etc., which is a step towards the regional approach.  As we progress and the resource planning concepts emerge in our decision-making process, the integration of overall regional issues will become part of the impact assessment studies.
  23. 23.  A properly-conducted-EIA also lessens conflicts by promoting community participation, informing decision makers, and also helps in laying the base for environmentally sound projects. An EIA should meet at least three core values:   Integrity: The EIA process should be fair, objective, unbiased and balanced  Utility: The EIA process should provide balanced, credible information for decision- making  Sustainability: The EIA process should result in environmental safeguards Ideally an EIA process should be:  Purposive - should inform decision makers and result in appropriate levels of  environmental protection and community well-being.  Rigorous - should apply ‘best practicable’ science, employing methodologies and techniques appropriate to address the problems being investigated.  Practical - should result in providing information and outputs which assist with problem solving and are acceptable to and able to be implemented by proponents.  Relevant- should provide sufficient, reliable and usable information for development planning and decision making.  Cost-effective - should impose minimum cost burdens in terms of time and finance on proponents and participants consistent with meeting accepted requirements and objectives of EIA.  Efficient -.should achieve the objectives of EIA within the limits of available information, time, resources and methodology.  Focused - should concentrate on significant environmental effects and key issues; i.e., the matters that need to be taken into account in making decisions.  Adaptive - should be adjusted to the realities, issues and circumstances of the proposals under review without compromising the integrity of the process, and be iterative, incorporating lessons learned throughout the project life cycle.  Participative - should provide appropriate opportunities to inform and involve the interested and affected publics, and their inputs and concerns should be addressed explicitly in the documentation and decision making.  Inter-disciplinary - should ensure that appropriate techniques and experts in relevant bio-physical and socio-economic disciplines are employed, including use of traditional knowledge as relevant.  Credible - should be carried out with professionalism, rigor, fairness, objectivity, impartiality and balance, and be subject to independent checks and verification.  Integrated - should address the interrelationships of social, economic and biophysical aspects.  Transparent - should have clear, easily understood requirements for EIA content; ensure public access to information; identify the factors that are to be taken into account in decision making; and acknowledge limitations and difficulties.  Systematic - should result in full consideration of all relevant information on the affected environment, of proposed alternatives and their impacts, and of the measures necessary to monitor and investigate residual effects.
  24. 24.  Environmental impacts resulting from proposed actions can be grouped into following categories: Beneficial or detrimental Naturally reversible or irreversible Repairable via management practices or irreparable Short term or long term Temporary or continuous Occurring during construction phase or operational phase Local, regional, national or global Accidental or planned (recognized before hand) Direct (primary) or Indirect (secondary) Cumulative or single  The category of impact as stated above, and the significance will facilitate the expert appraisal committee (EAC)/State level EAC (SEAC) to take a view on the ToR for EIA studies, as well as in decision making process about the developmental activity.
  25. 25. Zone Number of CETPs Northern Zone (UP – 3, Haryana – 1, Punjab –2, Delhi – 10 complete, 2under construction, 3 kept in abeyance 16 Western Zone (Gujarat – 19, Maharashtra – 12) 31 Eastern Zone (WB-1) 1 Zone Number of CETPs Central Zone (Rajasthan – 5, MP- 1) 6 South Zone (T.N – 33, AP – 2, Karnataka – 2) 37 Table 3-1: Zone-wise Status of CETPs in India Source: CPCB (Year 2006) Parameter Concentration pH 5.5 - 9.0 Temperature (oC) 45.0 Oil and grease 20.0 Cyanide (as CN) 2.0 Ammoniacal nitrogen(as N) 50.0 Phenolic compounds (as C6H5OH) 5.0 Hexavalent Chromium 2.0 Total chromium 2.0 Copper 3.0 Nickel 3.0 Zinc 15.0 Lead 1.0 Arsenic 0.2 Mercury 0.01 Cadmium 1.0 Selenium 0.05 Fluoride 15.0 Boron 2.0 Radioactive Materials Alfa emitters, Hc/ml 10-7 Beta emitters, Hc/ml 10-8 Table 3-2: Inlet Effluent Quality Standards for CETPs
  26. 26.  The professional Team identified for a specific EIA study should comprise of qualified and experienced professionals from various disciplines in order to address the critical aspects identified for the specific project. Based on the nature and the environmental setting, following professionals may be identified for EIA studies:  Environmental management specialist/Regulator  Air and noise quality expert  Occupational health  Geology/geo-hydrology  Ecologist  Transportation Specialist  Safety and health specialist  Social scientist  Chemical engineer, etc.
  27. 27. Appraisal means the detailed scrutiny by the EAC/SEAC of the application and the other documents like the final EIA report, outcome of the public consultation including public hearing proceedings submitted by the applicant for grant of environmental clearance.  The appraisal shall be made by EAC to the Central Government or SEAC to SEIAA.  Project proponent either personally or through consultant can make a presentation to EAC/SEAC for the purpose of appraising the features of the project proposal and also to clarify the issues raised by the members of the EAC/SEAC.
  28. 28.  On completion of these proceedings, concerned EAC/SEAC shall make categorical recommendations to the respective Authority, either for grant of prior environmental clearance on stipulated terms & conditions, if any, or rejection of the application with reasons.  In case EAC/SEAC needs to visit the site or obtain further information before being able to make categorical recommendations, EAC/SEAC may inform the project proponent accordingly. In such an event, it should be ensured that the process of environmental clearance is not unduly delayed to go beyond the prescribed timeframe.  Up on the scrutiny of the final report, if EAC/SEAC opines that ToR for EIA studies finalized at the scoping stage are not covered by the proponent, then the project proponent may be asked to provide such information. If such information is declined by the project proponent or is unlikely to be provided early enough so as to complete the environmental appraisal within prescribed time of 60 days, the EAC/SEAC may recommend for rejection of the proposal with the same reason.
  29. 29.  Appraisal shall be strictly in terms of the ToR for EIA studies finalized at the scoping stage and the concerns expressed during public consultation.  This process of appraisal shall be completed within 60 days from the receipt of the updated EIA report and EMP report, after completing public consultation.
  https://parivesh.nic.in/Notifications.aspx?id=E C

