The theories behind the development of the integrated model of personality
TRAITS THEORY
Allport’s Definition of Personality Personality is a dynamic organization of psychophysical systems within an individual t...
Traits Theory Gordon Allport studied human personality by locating every term that he thought could describe a person in t...
Raymond Cattell’s Definition of Personality Personality is a collection of individual traits that allow predictions about ...
Traits Theory Raymond Cattell organized the thousands of traits described by Allport and condensed them down to 16 primary...
Raymond Cattell 16 PF (Personality Factors) The 16 PF (Personality Factors) to explore the basic dimensions of personality...
Raymond Cattell 16 PF (Personality Factors) The 16 PF (Personality Factors) to explore the basic dimensions of personality...
Raymond Cattell 16 PF (Personality Factors) The 16 PF (Personality Factors) to explore the basic dimensions of personality...
Raymond Cattell 16 PF (Personality Factors) The 16 PF (Personality Factors) to explore the basic dimensions of personality...
Hans Eysenck’s Definition of Personality Personality is defined as the enduring organization of a person's character, temp...
Hans Eysenck Hans Eysenck classified the traits into three fundamental factors: • Psychotics (such antisocial traits as cr...
Hans Eysenck Eysenck also formulated a quadrant based on intersecting emotional-stable (neurotic) and Introverted-extrover...
Goldberg and Costa & McCrae Goldberg and Costa & McCrae simplified the trait theories using factor analysis to develop the...
Contributions of trait theories Able to identify and predict behavior easier.
Contributions of trait theories It has generated a great deal of research using a variety of new research strategies.
Contributions of trait theories It provides a scientific method of classify traits using factor analysis under their adjec...
Contributions of traits theories Trait theorists can explain adaptive or complex Behavior where a person pattern of behavi...
Contributions of trait theories The use of idiographic and nomothetic approach to identify human differences.
Limitations of traits theories Human personality is fixed. It does not change over times.
Limitations of traits theories Human personality is hereditary or set at birth
Limitations of traits theories The Interpretation of five adjectival descriptors (OCEAN) can be quite subjective. It depen...
Limitations of traits theories The lexicon approach to classifying personality based the composition of traits is too simp...
Limitations of traits theories Trait theory does not explain and provides an avenue for personality changes.
Limitations of traits theories The development of trait theories is not based on any psychological construct. Apparently, ...
Limitations of traits theories The use of adjectival descriptors to cluster traits is not inclusive of all psychological t...
Limitations of traits theories The five adjective descriptors (OCEAN) is too limited or restricted. It does not cover all ...
Conclusion In view of the limitations of the six personality theories there is a need to develop a model that integrates a...
  1. 1. The theories behind the development of the integrated model of personality
  2. 2. TRAITS THEORY
  3. 3. Allport’s Definition of Personality Personality is a dynamic organization of psychophysical systems within an individual that determines the person’s uniqueness adjustment to the environment
  4. 4. Traits Theory Gordon Allport studied human personality by locating every term that he thought could describe a person in the dictionary to identify a list of 4541 traits. He organized them into three categories: • Cardinal traits: Traits that dominates the personality across time and situations. • Central traits: Common traits that are consistent across time and situations. They form the building blocks of personality. • Secondary traits: Traits that are less evident and inconsistent across time and situations.
  5. 5. Raymond Cattell’s Definition of Personality Personality is a collection of individual traits that allow predictions about what a person will do in a given situation.
  6. 6. Traits Theory Raymond Cattell organized the thousands of traits described by Allport and condensed them down to 16 primary traits using the statistical method of factor analysis. into 16 PF (Personality Factors) to explore the basic dimensions of personality.
  7. 7. Raymond Cattell 16 PF (Personality Factors) The 16 PF (Personality Factors) to explore the basic dimensions of personality are: • Abstractedness: Imaginative versus practical • Apprehension: Worried versus confident • Dominance: Forceful versus submissive • Emotional Stability: Calm versus high-strung
  8. 8. Raymond Cattell 16 PF (Personality Factors) The 16 PF (Personality Factors) to explore the basic dimensions of personality are: • Liveliness: Spontaneous versus restrained • Openness to Change: Flexible versus attached to the familiar • Perfectionism: Controlled versus undisciplined • Privateness: Discreet versus open
  9. 9. Raymond Cattell 16 PF (Personality Factors) The 16 PF (Personality Factors) to explore the basic dimensions of personality are: • Reasoning: Abstract versus concrete • Rule-Consciousness: Conforming versus non- conforming • Self-Reliance: Self-sufficient versus dependent • Sensitivity: Tender-hearted versus tough- minded.
  10. 10. Raymond Cattell 16 PF (Personality Factors) The 16 PF (Personality Factors) to explore the basic dimensions of personality are: • Social Boldness: Uninhibited versus shy • Tension: Impatient versus relaxed • Vigilance: Suspicious versus trusting • Warmth: Outgoing versus reserved
  11. 11. Hans Eysenck’s Definition of Personality Personality is defined as the enduring organization of a person's character, temperament, intelligence and physique, which determines the individual's unique adjustment to the environment.
  12. 12. Hans Eysenck Hans Eysenck classified the traits into three fundamental factors: • Psychotics (such antisocial traits as cruelty and rejection of social customs), • Introversion-extroversion, • Emotionality-stability (also called neuroticism).
  13. 13. Hans Eysenck Eysenck also formulated a quadrant based on intersecting emotional-stable (neurotic) and Introverted-extroverted axes. • Melancholic = High Neurotic + Introversion • Choleric = High Neurotic + Extraversion • Phlegmatic = Low Neurtotic + Introversion • Sanguine = Low Neurotic + High Extroversion
  14. 14. Goldberg and Costa & McCrae Goldberg and Costa & McCrae simplified the trait theories using factor analysis to develop the Big Five OCEAN (Openness, Conscientiousness, Extraversion, Agreeableness and Neuroticism).
  15. 15. Contributions of trait theories Able to identify and predict behavior easier.
  16. 16. Contributions of trait theories It has generated a great deal of research using a variety of new research strategies.
  17. 17. Contributions of trait theories It provides a scientific method of classify traits using factor analysis under their adjective descriptors.
  18. 18. Contributions of traits theories Trait theorists can explain adaptive or complex Behavior where a person pattern of behavior varies across from time to time to adjust to a given situation.
  19. 19. Contributions of trait theories The use of idiographic and nomothetic approach to identify human differences.
  20. 20. Limitations of traits theories Human personality is fixed. It does not change over times.
  21. 21. Limitations of traits theories Human personality is hereditary or set at birth
  22. 22. Limitations of traits theories The Interpretation of five adjectival descriptors (OCEAN) can be quite subjective. It depends on one’s point of view.
  23. 23. Limitations of traits theories The lexicon approach to classifying personality based the composition of traits is too simplistic. The traits theorists may be able to describe behavior but cannot explain why we behave the way we do.
  24. 24. Limitations of traits theories Trait theory does not explain and provides an avenue for personality changes.
  25. 25. Limitations of traits theories The development of trait theories is not based on any psychological construct. Apparently, they can explain what we are but cannot explain why we behave, feel and think the way we do.
  26. 26. Limitations of traits theories The use of adjectival descriptors to cluster traits is not inclusive of all psychological traits.
  27. 27. Limitations of traits theories The five adjective descriptors (OCEAN) is too limited or restricted. It does not cover all psychological traits. As a result, it cannot fully explain a person's personality.
  28. 28. Conclusion In view of the limitations of the six personality theories there is a need to develop a model that integrates all the six schools of personality theories to have an accurate prediction of human differences. NEXT VIDEO: INTEGRATED MODEL OF PERSONALITY THEORY – Please subscribe KYKO, a recipe for success

