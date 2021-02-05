Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BS.ED(H)
Content INTRODUCTION DEFINITION DIVERSITY MANAGEMENT BENEFITS NEGATIVE EFFECT OF DIVERSITY CHALLENGES OF DIVERSITY CONCLUS...
OBJECTIVES  To define diversity  To know the types of diversity  To enlist the benefits of diversity  To state challen...
DEFINITION  The ways we are different; the condition of having unique characteristics.  The condition of being diverse: ...
INTRODUCTION  The state or fact of being diverse ; difference ; unlikeness  Diversity can include Race, Ethnicity, Gende...
TYPES OF DIVERSITY  Cultural diversity.  Racial diversity.  Religious diversity.  Age diversity.  Sex / Gender divers...
Culturaldiversity. Cultural diversity is about appreciating that society is made up of many different groups with differen...
Racial diversity. Race is the category of people who share biologically transmitted traits such as skin color or hair text...
Religious diversity. Religious diversity is the fact that there are significant differences in religious belief and practi...
Sex / Gender diversity. Gender Diversity refers to the extent to which a person's gender identity, role, or expression dif...
Language diversity  This special issue is about language diversity in education, which is a feature of education in count...
DIVERSITY MANAGEMENT  Recruitment and Integration  Training  Communication  Career Management
ISSUES IN WORKPLACE  Conflict  Harassment  Disabilities  Generation Gaps  Lifestyle Acceptance
BENIFITS  Increased productivity.  Improved creativity.  Increased profits.  Improved employee engagement.  Reduced e...
NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF DIVERSITY  Diverse groups are shown to be less integrated and have a higher level of dissatisfaction....
CHALLENGES  Taking benefits of diversity in the workplace is not without its challenges . some of those challenges are : ...
Conclusion  Big conversations about diversity and differences amongst people should happen at home, the classroom is a gr...
Diversity
Diversity
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Diversity

32 views

Published on

DIVERSITY, ITS TYPES , BENEFITS AND CHALLENGES

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Diversity

  1. 1. BS.ED(H)
  2. 2. Content INTRODUCTION DEFINITION DIVERSITY MANAGEMENT BENEFITS NEGATIVE EFFECT OF DIVERSITY CHALLENGES OF DIVERSITY CONCLUSION
  3. 3. OBJECTIVES  To define diversity  To know the types of diversity  To enlist the benefits of diversity  To state challenges in diversity
  4. 4. DEFINITION  The ways we are different; the condition of having unique characteristics.  The condition of being diverse: Variety; especially: the inclusion of diverse people (as people of different races or cultures) in a group or organization.
  5. 5. INTRODUCTION  The state or fact of being diverse ; difference ; unlikeness  Diversity can include Race, Ethnicity, Gender, Age, Religion, Disability, and Sexual orientation  A diverse workplace aims to create an inclusive culture that values and uses the talents of all its employees .
  6. 6. TYPES OF DIVERSITY  Cultural diversity.  Racial diversity.  Religious diversity.  Age diversity.  Sex / Gender diversity.  Language diversity
  7. 7. Culturaldiversity. Cultural diversity is about appreciating that society is made up of many different groups with different interests, skills, talents and needs. It also means that you recognize that people in society can have differing religious beliefs and sexual orientations to you. OR It describes the knowledge, attitude, values and behavior that characterizes a group of people. Scheme or blueprint that guides the thinking and behavior of a group, including the way to  dress  work play communicate verbally and nonverbally with others.
  8. 8. Racial diversity. Race is the category of people who share biologically transmitted traits such as skin color or hair texture. Have different physical features, and that those seem to be generally distributed around the world by geographical region.
  9. 9. Religious diversity. Religious diversity is the fact that there are significant differences in religious belief and practice. It has always been recognized by people outside the smallest and most isolated communities.
  10. 10. Sex / Gender diversity. Gender Diversity refers to the extent to which a person's gender identity, role, or expression differs from the cultural. norms prescribed for people of a particular sex. OR The word gender, which refer to traits and behaviors that a particular culture believes to be appropriate for men and women. The word sex, which refers to the biological differences of men and women.
  11. 11. Language diversity  This special issue is about language diversity in education, which is a feature of education in countries throughout the world. That is, where schools and classrooms are like 'mini United Nations' because learners speak different languages. Often there are texts and resources in one language only.  The most obvious cultural difference is student’s language background.  When English is spoken at home, students may speak dialects, which are special forms of English with distinctive pronunciation and grammatical structure.
  12. 12. DIVERSITY MANAGEMENT  Recruitment and Integration  Training  Communication  Career Management
  13. 13. ISSUES IN WORKPLACE  Conflict  Harassment  Disabilities  Generation Gaps  Lifestyle Acceptance
  14. 14. BENIFITS  Increased productivity.  Improved creativity.  Increased profits.  Improved employee engagement.  Reduced employee turnover.  Improved company reputation.  Wider range of skills.  Improves cultural insights
  15. 15. NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF DIVERSITY  Diverse groups are shown to be less integrated and have a higher level of dissatisfaction.  Increases the level of dissatisfaction in group members, as well as miscommunication  Diversity can be linked with conflict, lower group adhesiveness, increased employee turnover and absenteeism, and lower quality of performance.
  16. 16. CHALLENGES  Taking benefits of diversity in the workplace is not without its challenges . some of those challenges are :  Communication issues  Too many opinions  Hostility. ...  Diversity implementation challenges. ...
  17. 17. Conclusion  Big conversations about diversity and differences amongst people should happen at home, the classroom is a great place to begin the conversation and to educate students on diversity. Initiating discussions about tolerance, awareness, and the importance of diversity within the safety of a classroom will provide many benefits for your students both now and in the future.

×