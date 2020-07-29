Successfully reported this slideshow.
NTL Variation During Covid-19 Spread Moataz Kilany
Introduction • Covid-19 spread response patterns In USA. – Calls for staying home. – Policies to shut down businesses (46 ...
Introduction • Night-Time Light Analysis (NTL). – Can study patterns of change in human activities. – Assessing different ...
NTL Data • Nasa VIIRS Black Marble. – Latest advancement in NTL imagery. – Highest spatial resolution in NTL (500 m). – Hi...
Proposed Model Multi-date Black Marble Images Cloud Removal Geo- referencing Image composition / Mosaicking Change Detecti...
Images Acquisition 216 images/days - December 2019 To July 2020 - Tri-State Area (Newyork / Newjersey & Connecticut) Set1 ...
Cloud Removal / Masking Cloud Detection Cloud Removal Image Composition
Cloud Removal / Masking Cloud Detection Cloud Removal Image Composition
Cloud Removal / Masking 26/12 02/01 21/01 30/01 23/02 18/03 23/04 29/04 14/05
Change Detection / Differencing Set 1 Set 2 Set 1 Set 2 Set 14 Set 15 Thresholding / Classification Dec, 1 Jan, 21 Jan, 21...
Limitations / Future work 26/12 02/01 21/01 30/01 23/02 18/03 23/04 29/04 14/05 Distortions / Likely moon light effect
Limitations / Future work - Including June analysis with previous results. - Establishing statistical / Numerical assessme...
Thank you
Ntl variation during covid 19 spread

Published on

SRGE internal online workshop 28 July 2020

Published in: Engineering
Ntl variation during covid 19 spread

  1. 1. NTL Variation During Covid-19 Spread Moataz Kilany
  2. 2. Introduction • Covid-19 spread response patterns In USA. – Calls for staying home. – Policies to shut down businesses (46 states). • Reduced activities in accordance with new safety measures.
  3. 3. Introduction • Night-Time Light Analysis (NTL). – Can study patterns of change in human activities. – Assessing different Covid-19 response patterns in different administrative areas.
  4. 4. NTL Data • Nasa VIIRS Black Marble. – Latest advancement in NTL imagery. – Highest spatial resolution in NTL (500 m). – Highest temporal resolution (Daily Images since 2012). – High QA quality. • Cloud detection. • Atmospheric effect elimination. • Diffused light elimination. – Open access (https://ladsweb.modaps.eosdis.nasa.gov/search/)
  5. 5. Proposed Model Multi-date Black Marble Images Cloud Removal Geo- referencing Image composition / Mosaicking Change Detection (Differencing) Mapping & Change Evaluation
  6. 6. Images Acquisition 216 images/days - December 2019 To July 2020 - Tri-State Area (Newyork / Newjersey & Connecticut) Set1 Set2 Set15 14 Days 14 Days 14 Days
  7. 7. Cloud Removal / Masking Cloud Detection Cloud Removal Image Composition
  8. 8. Cloud Removal / Masking Cloud Detection Cloud Removal Image Composition
  9. 9. Cloud Removal / Masking 26/12 02/01 21/01 30/01 23/02 18/03 23/04 29/04 14/05
  10. 10. Change Detection / Differencing Set 1 Set 2 Set 1 Set 2 Set 14 Set 15 Thresholding / Classification Dec, 1 Jan, 21 Jan, 21 Feb, 23 Feb, 23 March, 18 April, 1 April, 23 April, 29 May, 14
  11. 11. Limitations / Future work 26/12 02/01 21/01 30/01 23/02 18/03 23/04 29/04 14/05 Distortions / Likely moon light effect
  12. 12. Limitations / Future work - Including June analysis with previous results. - Establishing statistical / Numerical assessment for light intensity across pandemic time-span. - Using Blackmarble latest product with moon light eliminated - Product VNP46A2 (Will be available before summer ends).
  13. 13. Thank you

