Bioteknologi Enzim Kitinase

Sekilas tentang Kitin  Kitin adalah polimer linier yang tersusun oleh monomer β-1,4-N-asetil-D-glukosamin (GlcNac), golon...
Struktur Kimia Kitin
Pengolahan limbah untuk mendapatkan kitin ada 2 cara, yaitu pengolahan:  1) secara kimiawi: demineralisasi dan deproteina...
Enzim Kitinase  Enzim yang menghidrolisis senyawa kitin pada β-1,4-N-asetil-glukosamin menjadi monomer N-asetil-D-glukosa...
Klasifikasi Enzim Kitinase Berdasarkan sumbernya, kitinase dikelompokkan menjadi 3 keluarga hidrolase glycosyl (GH) yaitu ...
Contoh GH 19
Klasifikasi Enzim Kitinase Ada 3 jenis enzim kitinase yang dibedakan berdasarkan cara kerjanya dalam mendegradasi kitin, y...
Skema Pemutusan Kitin
Reaksi Pemutusan Kitin A) Reaksi pemutusan ikatan β-1,4 pada bagian internal mikrofibril kitin; B) Reaksi pembebasan unit-...
Reaksi Pemutusan Kitin C. Reaksi pemutusan diasetilkitobiose,kitotriose dan kitotetrao dan menghasilkan monomer-monomer GI...
Mekanisme Reaksi Hidrolisis Kitin oleh Kitinase Pada umumnya mekanisme hidrolisis enzim kitinase ada 2: 1) double-displace...
Mikroorganisme Kitinolitik  Produksi enzim kitinase dari mikroorganisme lebih baik dibandingkan kitinase dari sumber yang...
Mikroorganisme Kitinolitik  Beberapa peneliti telah berhasil mengisolasi dan mengidentifikasi bakteri kitinolitik dari ta...
Isolasi dan Skrining Enzim Kitinase  Isolasi dilakukan untuk mendapatkan isolat bakteri tunggal.  Caranya ditumbuhkan pa...
Zona bening yang terbentuk setelah inkubasi 96 jam Koloni Streptomyces
Produksi Enzim Kitinase  Waktu yang dibutuhkan untuk memproduksi enzim kitinase adalah fase eksponensial, yang berbeda-be...
Purifikasi Enzim Kitinase  Ekstraksi enzim dilakukan dengan cara sentrifugasi  Tahap purifikasi dapat dilakukan bertahap...
Aktivitas Enzim Kitinase Aktivitas enzim dipengaruhi oleh substrat, pH dan suhu.  Setiap enzim memiliki kemampuan yang be...
Aplikasi Enzim Kitinase  Bidang perikanan dan kelautan: agen biokontrol untuk pengolahan limbah industri yang mengandung ...
Aplikasi Enzim Kitinase  Dalam bidang kedokteran senyawa turunan kitin dapat digunakan sebagai bahan dasar pembuatan bena...
Produk Aplikasi Enzim Kitinase Insektisida dan fungisida yang mengandung enzim kitinase
