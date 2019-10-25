Gemeente 3.0 uitblnken in betrouwbaarheid; gratis ebook

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GEMEENTE “uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid” 3.0
“De brug tussen droom en daad” inspiratie inzichten instrumenten Gemeente3.0 Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid ...
• Totaalconcept als fundament voor de transitie van gemeenten naar de rol van verbinder en regisseur in een betrokken same...
Model Gemeente 3.0 Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 4
1. Wat betekent het? Pagina 7 Strategisch niveau; visie, keuze en consequenties 2. Hoe wordt het bereikbaar? Pagina 22 Tac...
GEMEENTE Uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid 3.0 Wat betekent het? Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijme...
Inwoners, organisaties en maatschappelijke partners noemen we de klanten van onze gemeente. Het zijn hele bijzondere klant...
Mijn gemeente blinkt uit in betrouwbaarheid Ik weet als klant exact waar ik recht op heb en wat ik kan verwachten van elke...
• Crisis en financiële druk in alle sectoren. • Fragmentatie, polarisatie en verharding van maatschappelijke verhoudingen....
Klanten willen echte betrouwbaarheid! Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 10 De door u o...
• Het prestatieniveau van gemeenten is voor veel inwoners en organisaties ondoorzichtig als een “black box”. • Explosie va...
De veranderende gemeente veranderende positionering door de tijd 1900 - 1970 • de gemeente als hogere macht en toezichthou...
Uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid randvoorwaarde voor transitie • Leverbetrouwbaarheid in de dagelijkse producten en diensten ...
Gemeente 3.0 Uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid • De gemeente kenmerkt zich door een excellente betrouwbaarheid van product en ...
Uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid de signatuur van Gemeente 3.0 • De inwoners en organisaties in onze gemeente weten exact wat...
Betrouwbaar prestatieniveau ambtelijke organisatie • Inhoud - informatie vinden; waar heb ik recht op? • Consistent - unif...
Uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid is een noodzakelijke basisstrategie voor elke gemeente om het vertrouwen en de positie te ve...
• Duidelijke en transparante criteria per product of dienst die inwoners begrijpen, herkennen en waarmee ze het resultaat ...
Uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid Optimaliseren x3 klant medewerker Waardevol ● Consistent ● Duidelijk ● Veilig ● Gemak, 24x7 ...
Van visie naar praktijk • Richten (strategisch) - fundamentele keuze gemeente - concretiseren en laden met doelen • Inrich...
Hoe wordt het bereikbaar? GEMEENTE Uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid 3.0 Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René V...
BOUWSTENEN BETROUWBAARHEID Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 22
Vertaling naar inrichting bouwstenen eerst inrichten, dan verrichten • Gemeente 3.0 vraagt om reparaties in de inrichting ...
bouwstenen effect onnodig zonder toegevoegde waarde onuitvoerbaar frustratie, inefficiëntie onduidelijk chaos en besluitel...
25 Bouwsteen Product Inrichten van klantverwachtingen en prestatieniveau Onderdelen bouwsteen Product: • Inrichten inhoude...
26 Bouwsteen Product Inrichten van klantverwachtingen en prestatieniveau Service inrichting: - service termijnen - duideli...
LAAG 3: CONTACT PROCES LAAG 2: LOGISTIEK PROCES 100% uitstroomSluitenVerwerkenRouterenIntake 100% instroom 27 Bouwsteen Pr...
28 Bouwsteen Proces Inrichten prestatieniveau processen in 3 lagen Contacten inrichting: - 1 bedieningsconcept - contactst...
29 Bouwsteen Menskracht Inrichten van de juiste capaciteit op het juiste moment Onderdelen bouwsteen Menskracht: • Inricht...
Bouwsteen Menskracht Inrichten van de juiste capaciteit op het juiste moment 30 Inrichten efficiëntie: - expertise ontwikk...
Bouwsteen Organisatie Inrichten van een effectieve samenwerking Onderdelen bouwsteen Organisatie: • Inrichten van de juist...
Bouwsteen Organisatie Inrichten van een effectieve samenwerking 32 Uniforme organisatiekaders Centraal vastleggen Beheren ...
Bouwsteen Gedrag Inrichten van de juiste betrokkenheid in woord en daad Onderdelen bouwsteen Gedrag: • Inrichten en voelba...
Bouwsteen Gedrag Inrichten van de juiste betrokkenheid in woord en daad 34 Mijn waarden en normen Mijn overtuiging Mijn am...
INRICHTEN BETROUWBAARHEID Een logische volgorde van inrichten Welke producten en diensten leveren we op welk niveau? Met w...
Hoe realiseer je het? GEMEENTE Uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid 3.0 Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verwe...
1. Sociale zaken 2. WMO 3. Burgerzaken 4. Meldingen openbare ruimte 5. Vergunningen 6. Veiligheid en openbare orde 7. Onde...
Betrouwbaarheid: uniform proces én werkwijze Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 38
1. Productinformatie met heldere criteria voor snelheid, kwaliteit en kosten per product en dienst digitaal beheren en ont...
7. Zaakgericht werken en sturen van werkstromen; capaciteit toewijzen aan werkstromen en productiviteit in beeld. 8. Diffe...
1. Sturen van klantverwachtingen 2. Sturen van instroom 3. Sturen van verwerking 4. Sturen op maatschappelijk resultaat De...
Kerntaak 4: Sturen op MAATSCHAPPELIJK RESULTAAT 9. Evalueren beleid Behandelaar Expert KCC Front office KLANT BEHOEFTE 7. ...
Generiek procesmodel dienstverlening Gemeente 3.0 1. Sturen van klantverwachting KLANT BEHOEFTE 4. Toetsen 3. Melden Aanvr...
Één ingang voor de klant Sturen van klantverwachtingen Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 20...
Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 45
KLANT BEHOEFTE 4. Toetsen 3. Melden Aanvragen 2. Adviseren 1. Informeren • Digitaal aanvragen en melden • e-aanvraagformul...
Bedieningsconcept Click – Call – Face Kanaalsturing en verleiding Medium Doel Middel Kosten- indicatie Click > 80% PDC Dé ...
Generiek procesmodel dienstverlening Gemeente 3.0 3. Sturen van verwerking 7. Uitvoeren 6. Behandelen 5. Beoordelen 4. Toe...
Operationeel sturen werkstromen Sturen effectiviteit en efficiëntie in weekstarts per team AANVRAGEN SUBSIDIES • Doelstell...
Generiek procesmodel dienstverlening Gemeente 3.0 4. Sturen van maatschappelijk resultaat 9. Evalueren beleid KLANT RESULT...
Doel Strategie Prestatie- indicatoren Stuur- variabelen Sturen Kritieke Succes FactorenVisieGemeente ontwikkeling belangen...
Uniforme processen en systemen Uniforme werkwijze Capaciteitsplanning Inrichten Herstellen Leren Besturen Beheersen Produc...
  1. 1. GEMEENTE “uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid” 3.0
  2. 2. “De brug tussen droom en daad” inspiratie inzichten instrumenten Gemeente3.0 Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 2
  3. 3. • Totaalconcept als fundament voor de transitie van gemeenten naar de rol van verbinder en regisseur in een betrokken samenleving. • Gebaseerd op leverbetrouwbaarheid als randvoorwaarde en hefboom voor deze transitie. • Integraal weergegeven ➢Strategisch; visie, keuze en consequenties; ➢Tactisch; inrichting van cruciale bouwstenen; ➢Operationeel; uitvoering in de praktijk. • Bedrijfskundig en veranderkundig gefundeerd. • Ontstaan in praktijkopdrachten bij gemeenten. Gemeente 3.0 Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 3
  4. 4. Model Gemeente 3.0 Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 4
  5. 5. 1. Wat betekent het? Pagina 7 Strategisch niveau; visie, keuze en consequenties 2. Hoe wordt het bereikbaar? Pagina 22 Tactisch niveau; inrichting van de bouwstenen van leverbetrouwbaarheid 3. Hoe realiseer je het? Pagina 37 Operationeel niveau; uitvoering in de praktijk Gemeente 3.0 Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 5
  6. 6. GEMEENTE Uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid 3.0 Wat betekent het? Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 6
  7. 7. Inwoners, organisaties en maatschappelijke partners noemen we de klanten van onze gemeente. Het zijn hele bijzondere klanten omdat ze ook mede eigenaar zijn van onze gemeente. En dat laten we ze merken. KLANT Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 7
  8. 8. Mijn gemeente blinkt uit in betrouwbaarheid Ik weet als klant exact waar ik recht op heb en wat ik kan verwachten van elke dienst en elk product van de gemeente. En als ik dat aanvraag, krijg ik het ook. In één keer goed en op tijd. Ik weet ook wat het me kost en ik zie dat we eerlijk en verantwoord omgaan met gemeenschapsgeld. Gemeente 3.0 Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 8
  9. 9. • Crisis en financiële druk in alle sectoren. • Fragmentatie, polarisatie en verharding van maatschappelijke verhoudingen. • Decentralisatie overheidstaken naar lokaal niveau. • Gemeenten werken samen in complexe ketens met talloze leveranciers en ketenpartners. • Toenemende druk om ook als gemeente een vooraf vastgesteld prestatieniveau aantoonbaar te realiseren. Inwoners en organisaties eisen een niveau van transparantie en leverbetrouwbaarheid waarop de bedrijfsvoering van een gemeente niet is ingericht. Gemeente 3.0 Roep om betrouwbaarheid is een teken van deze tijd Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 9
  10. 10. Klanten willen echte betrouwbaarheid! Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 10 De door u opgevraagde pagina bestaat niet.
  11. 11. • Het prestatieniveau van gemeenten is voor veel inwoners en organisaties ondoorzichtig als een “black box”. • Explosie van informatie en connectiviteit in het digitale tijdperk. • Nieuwe media rekenen steeds sneller, harder en massaler af met dossiers van onbetrouwbaarheid. De openbare allergie voor onbetrouwbare prestaties van organisaties is de opmaat voor een zoektocht naar echte klantwaarde. Gemeente 3.0 Roep om betrouwbaarheid is een teken van deze tijd Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 11
  12. 12. De veranderende gemeente veranderende positionering door de tijd 1900 - 1970 • de gemeente als hogere macht en toezichthouder • publieke zaak boven individu • zorgvuldigheid boven efficiëntie en effectiviteit • paternalistisch; wij bepalen wat goed is voor de burger • verkokerde organisatie • bureaucratie als instrument om kwaliteit te beheersen • kosten als resultaat • processen als black box • burger als “onderdaan” GEMEENTE 1.0 als instituut om regels te stellen en te handhaven 1970 - 2007 • rechten en belangen individu • gemeente is er voor de burger • explosie van variëteit; regels, ketens, belangen, taken • automatisering en basis- registraties om volume en kwaliteit te beheersen • beleid als resultaat • kostenbeheersing • meer inzicht in processen • burger als consument GEMEENTE 2.0 als spin in het web van kennis, beleid en uitvoering informatie / economische crisis ? burger emancipatie crisis 2008 - 2030 • decentralisatie overheidstaken 3D • einde verzorgingsstaat; beperkt budget • de digitale overheid, open overheid • publieke allergie voor onbetrouwbare prestaties en afspraken zonder waarde • roep om transparantie • herwaardering betrouwbaarheid en maatschappelijk resultaat • gemeente als verbinder en regisseur • duurzame rentmeester van de gemeente • interactief beleid + verantwoorden • vertrouwen geven en dan krijgen • leverbetrouwbaarheid van de ambtelijke organisatie als fundament • burger als mede-eigenaar GEMEENTE 3.0 als betrouwbare rentmeester van onze lokale samenleving Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 12
  13. 13. Uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid randvoorwaarde voor transitie • Leverbetrouwbaarheid in de dagelijkse producten en diensten van de ambtelijke organisatie van een gemeente repareren, inrichten en aantonen. • Herstelt geloofwaardigheid en vertrouwen van inwoners en organisaties in de gemeente als serieuze en professionele organisatie. • Vormt de randvoorwaarde voor transitie van gemeenten naar de rol van verbinder en regisseur van een betrokken samenleving waarin inwoners actief meedoen in het bedenken en uitvoeren van gemeentebeleid. Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 13
  14. 14. Gemeente 3.0 Uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid • De gemeente kenmerkt zich door een excellente betrouwbaarheid van product en diensten voor haar inwoners en organisaties tegen een transparante en verantwoorde prijs. • Dit is de overtuiging van elke medewerker, op ieder niveau. • Om dit te bereiken kiest de gemeente voor het uniform vastleggen en uitvoeren van beleid, processen en werkwijzen. • Deze strategische keuze heeft consequenties voor iedereen binnen de gemeente. Een integrale aanpak van product, proces, organisatie, menskracht en gedrag is de sleutel tot succes. Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 14
  15. 15. Uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid de signatuur van Gemeente 3.0 • De inwoners en organisaties in onze gemeente weten exact wat ze kunnen verwachten van al onze diensten en producten en als ze deze aanvragen, krijgen ze die ook. In één keer goed, op tijd en het is voor iedereen duidelijk wat het kost. • De bedrijfsvoering van onze gemeente is zo ingericht dat we onze klanten continu betrouwbare producten en diensten kunnen leveren tegen beheersbare kosten. Dat is geen toeval maar het resultaat van een bewust stuurproces dat is ingericht in de hele gemeente. Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 15
  16. 16. Betrouwbaar prestatieniveau ambtelijke organisatie • Inhoud - informatie vinden; waar heb ik recht op? • Consistent - uniform toegepast; gelijkheidsbeginsel • Veilig - voor juist gebruik beschermd • Verkrijgbaar - duidelijke ingang / kanaalsturing • Stipt - concrete levertijden • Transparant - inzicht in proces en kosten • Schaalbaar - kwaliteit onafhankelijk van volume • Voorspelbaar- prestatie conform verwachting • Verantwoord - inzicht inkomsten en uitgaven vs besteding belastinggelden - inwoners stem in keuzes uitgaven kwaliteit logistiek kosten Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 16
  17. 17. Uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid is een noodzakelijke basisstrategie voor elke gemeente om het vertrouwen en de positie te verkrijgen die nodig is om de transformatie te kunnen maken naar de rol van verbinder, regisseur en rentmeester in een participatiemaatschappij. Lokaal samenspel Curatief naar preventief 3D Regie- gemeente BETROUWBAARHEID PRODUCTEN EN DIENSTEN Gemeente 3.0 Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 17
  18. 18. • Duidelijke en transparante criteria per product of dienst die inwoners begrijpen, herkennen en waarmee ze het resultaat grotendeels zelf kunnen voorspellen. • Uniformering en optimalisatie van processen en werkwijzen geen doel maar een noodzakelijk middel om betrouwbare klantresultaten te kunnen bieden. • Het sturen van werkprocessen en werkwijze op de werkvloer leidt automatisch tot verhoging van effectiviteit en efficiëntie. • Kostenbeheersing en kostenverlaging zijn logisch gevolg van een effectieve en efficiënte bedrijfsvoering. Uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid nieuwe betekenis Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 18
  19. 19. Uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid Optimaliseren x3 klant medewerker Waardevol ● Consistent ● Duidelijk ● Veilig ● Gemak, 24x7 ● In 1 x goed ● Op tijd ● ● Transparant ● Regiegemeente ● Digitaal ● 1 Klantbeeld ● Meer met minder ● Kleinere overheid ● Effectief én efficiënt ● Werkdruk ● Duidelijk ● Uniformiteit ● Trots ● Talent ● Vakmanschap gemeente Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 19
  20. 20. Van visie naar praktijk • Richten (strategisch) - fundamentele keuze gemeente - concretiseren en laden met doelen • Inrichten (tactisch) - vertalen naar bouwstenen - scan knelpunten - reparaties en keuzes in business case • Verrichten (operationeel) - per product / dienst implementeren - optimaliseren proces, werkwijze, sturing - herstellen bedieningsconcept - realiseren en aantonen leverbetrouwbaarheid Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 20
  21. 21. Hoe wordt het bereikbaar? GEMEENTE Uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid 3.0 Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 21
  22. 22. BOUWSTENEN BETROUWBAARHEID Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 22
  23. 23. Vertaling naar inrichting bouwstenen eerst inrichten, dan verrichten • Gemeente 3.0 vraagt om reparaties in de inrichting van de bedrijfsvoering op tactisch niveau in de vijf bouwstenen van betrouwbaarheid; • Elke bouwsteen kan betrouwbaarheid genereren, versterken of blokkeren; • Inrichting en beheren van de bouwstenen is een verantwoordelijkheid van het management; ➢ wijzigingen hebben direct invloed op de betrouwbaarheid voor alle klanten én op de begroting ➢ wijzigingen hebben invloed op de gehele verwerkingsketen • Deze keuzes worden vastgelegd in een tactisch kader dat bindend is voor alle operationele teams en door het MT wordt beheerd. Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 23
  24. 24. bouwstenen effect onnodig zonder toegevoegde waarde onuitvoerbaar frustratie, inefficiëntie onduidelijk chaos en besluiteloosheid onbekwaam achterstand en fouten onecht zorg, weerstand, apathie Bouwstenen van betrouwbaarheid x betrouwbaar Gemeente 3.0 x x x = x x x x = x x x x = x x x x = x x x x = x x x x = Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 24
  25. 25. 25 Bouwsteen Product Inrichten van klantverwachtingen en prestatieniveau Onderdelen bouwsteen Product: • Inrichten inhoudelijk niveau; - recht op (rechtmatigheid) - Antwoord© (vraagbaak) - doelstellingen gemeente • Inrichten logistiek niveau bedieningsconcept; - verkrijgbaarheid; click, call, face - kanaal- en keten keuze - kwaliteitsniveau klant - vaststellen klantverwachtingen • Inrichten serviceniveau - benodigde niveau van advies, begeleiding, hulp en service - vaststellen levertermijnen - vaststellen klantverwachtingen • Inrichten contentbeheer; besturen en centraal verwerken van wijzigingen • Verankeren in begroting en product- en dienst normen Gemeente 3.0 krijgt klantwaarde. Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 25
  26. 26. 26 Bouwsteen Product Inrichten van klantverwachtingen en prestatieniveau Service inrichting: - service termijnen - duidelijkheid op afstand - informeren, adviseren - beroep en bezwaar Logistieke inrichting: - bedieningsconcept - click, call, face, kanalen - zelfredzaamheid - inrichtingsvolume Inhoudelijke inrichting: - wet en regelgeving - beleidsregels - rechtmatigheid - wettelijke termijnen INRICHTEN KLANTVERWACHTINGEN • Waar is het voor bedoeld? • Welke criteria? • Waar moet ik zijn? • Wat moet ik zelf en wat doet de gemeente? • Hoe snel is het duidelijk? • Wat kost dit mij en onze gemeenschap? PDC ++ / Toptaken Centraal vastleggen Beheren en actief sturen Expliciete criteria Bindend op alle niveaus INRICHTINGSEISEN UITVOERING • Vereist prestatieniveau Proces: - veiligheidseisen - rechtmatigheid, doelmatigheid - normen nauwkeurigheid, consistentie - normen snelheid, transparantie - normen schaalbaarheid, efficiëntie - bereikbaarheid, klanttevredenheid • Vereist kostenniveau: - kostennorm uitvoering - verankeren in begrotingGemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 26
  27. 27. LAAG 3: CONTACT PROCES LAAG 2: LOGISTIEK PROCES 100% uitstroomSluitenVerwerkenRouterenIntake 100% instroom 27 Bouwsteen Proces Inrichten prestatieniveau processen in 3 lagen Onderdelen bouwsteen Proces: • Inrichten inhoudelijk proces - bewerkingen naar resultaat - systemen en applicaties - zakenmagazijn en basisregistraties - verankeren kwaliteit en effectiviteit • Inrichten logistiek proces - volume in werkstromen - zaaktype catalogus (ZTC) - verankeren productiviteit en efficiëntie - zaakgericht werken - differentiatie op complexiteit • Inrichten contact proces - contactmomenten in werkstromen over inhoud en logistiek - bereikbaarheid - klant contact systeem • Inrichten Procesbeheer; besturen en centraal verwerken van wijzigingen • Verankeren in begroting en procesnormen Gemeente 3.0 wordt uitvoerbaar. Aanvraag Melding input Resultaat output Klant Klant resultaat metingen normen Bewerking 1 LAAG 1: INHOUDELIJK PROCES Bewerking 2 Bewerking 3 Bewerking 4 Bewerking 5 SluitenVerwerkenOntvangenSturen KCC / Antwoord© Vragen Verzoeken Klachten Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 27
  28. 28. 28 Bouwsteen Proces Inrichten prestatieniveau processen in 3 lagen Contacten inrichting: - 1 bedieningsconcept - contactstromen - kanaalsturing en KCC - contactmanagement Logistieke inrichting: - workflow werkstromen - volume, schaalbaarheid - systemen, applicaties - differentiatie complexiteit Inhoudelijke inrichting: - uniform procesmodel - volgorde bewerkingen - kwaliteit per bewerking - beslissingen, besluiten INRICHTINGSEISEN PROCES • Vereist prestatieniveau: - normen nauwkeurigheid, consistentie – veiligheidseisen - normen snelheid, transparantie - normen schaalbaarheid, efficiëntie - bereikbaarheid, klanttevredenheid • Vereist kostenniveau: - normen uitvoeringskosten Uniform procesmodel Centraal vastleggen Beheren en actief sturen Kennissysteem Expliciete normen Bindend op alle niveaus INRICHTINGSEISEN UITVOERING • Vereist prestatieniveau Menskracht: - normen productiviteit - netto / bruto, norm werkbare uren - normen kennis en vaardigheden - normen attitude • Vereist ontwikkelmodel Menskracht • Vereist kostenniveau: - kostennorm Menskracht - verankeren in begroting Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 28
  29. 29. 29 Bouwsteen Menskracht Inrichten van de juiste capaciteit op het juiste moment Onderdelen bouwsteen Menskracht: • Inrichten juiste hoeveelheid menskracht om vastgesteld prestatieniveau te (blijven) leveren • Inrichten juiste kwaliteit menskracht om vastgestelde prestatieniveau te (blijven) leveren • Inrichten meten menskracht - prognose benodigde capaciteit - meten beschikbare capaciteit • Inrichten sturing effectiviteit; - capaciteit toewijzen aan werkstromen - leverbetrouwbaarheid per team • Inrichten sturing efficiëntie; - leren in de praktijk - continu verbeteren in teams - optimaliseren normen • Verankeren in doelstellingen en HR ontwikkelmodel Gemeente 3.0 wordt bekwaam 2. Efficiëntie verbeteren normen 1. Effectiviteit Capaciteit kwantitatief Capaciteit kwalitatief plannen toewijzen Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 29
  30. 30. Bouwsteen Menskracht Inrichten van de juiste capaciteit op het juiste moment 30 Inrichten efficiëntie: - expertise ontwikkelen - continu verbeteren - beheersen werkdruk - sturen betrouwbaarheid én productiviteit - sturen naar N2 Inrichten effectiviteit: - juiste kennis, attitude en competenties - juiste capaciteit per werkstroom - sturen betrouwbaarheid - bereiken norm N1 Uniforme capaciteitsnormen Centraal vastleggen Beheren en actief sturen Expliciete normberekening Bindend op alle niveaus INRICHTINGSEISEN UITVOERING • Vereiste inrichting functies en eenheden • Vereist niveau van samenwerking en betrokkenheid in de keten • Vereist niveau van communicatie en besluitvorming • Eisen aan het NIEUWE leiderschap • Kostenniveau: - kostennorm Organisatie - verankeren in begroting INRICHTINGSEISEN MENSKRACHT • Vereist prestatieniveau Menskracht: - normen productiviteit - netto en bruto FTE norm - normen kennis en competenties - normen attitude • Vereist ontwikkelmodel Menskracht • Vereist kostenniveau: - kostennorm Menskracht Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 30
  31. 31. Bouwsteen Organisatie Inrichten van een effectieve samenwerking Onderdelen bouwsteen Organisatie: • Inrichten van de juiste samenwerking, taakverdeling en besturing in de keten om het vastgesteld prestatieniveau te (blijven) leveren - verantwoordelijkheden, bevoegdheden zo laag mogelijk; mandaat - zichtbare klantresultaten - zichtbare organisatieresultaten - besluitvorming en communicatie • Inrichten sturing klantresultaat over de voortbrengingsketen • Inrichten van co-creatie, leiding en betrokkenheid op elk niveau • Inrichten van het NIEUWE leiderschap - inspirerend, energiegevend - kundig, resultaatgericht • Verankeren in begroting, doelstellingen en organisatiekaders Gemeente 3.0 wordt duidelijk Verticaalorganiseren Horizontaal organiseren ZICHT OP KLANTRESULTAAT INVLOEDOP KLANTRESULTAAT STRATEGISCH TACTISCH OPERATIONEEL Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 31
  32. 32. Bouwsteen Organisatie Inrichten van een effectieve samenwerking 32 Uniforme organisatiekaders Centraal vastleggen Beheren en actief sturen Expliciete ketennormen Bindend op alle niveaus INRICHTINGSEISEN UITVOERING • Betekenis betrouwbaarheid • Gewenst gedrag = competenties • Verwachtingspatroon mensen • Noodzakelijke betrokkenheid • Gewenst niveau samenwerking in de keten (intern én extern) • Gewenst arbeidsklimaat en verhoudingen • Normen en waarden • Verankeren in begroting Strategisch: - sturen ontwikkeling keten - op afstand zetten keten - betekenis geven aan betrouwbaarheid - inrichten leiderschap Tactisch: - duidelijk tactisch kader - beheren keteninrichting - inrichten HRM - inrichten leiderschap Operationeel: - operationeel sturen - PDCA operationeel kader - sturen op doelstellingen - operationeel dashboard INRICHTINGSEISEN ORGANISATIE • Vereist inrichting functies en eenheden • Vereist niveau van samenwerking en betrokkenheid in de keten • Vereiste niveau van communicatie en besluitvorming • Eisen aan het NIEUWE leiderschap • Kostenniveau: kostennorm Organisatie Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 32
  33. 33. Bouwsteen Gedrag Inrichten van de juiste betrokkenheid in woord en daad Onderdelen bouwsteen Gedrag: • Inrichten en voelbaar maken van de betekenis van betrouwbaarheid als signatuur van de gemeente • Kiezen voor samenwerking in de keten in dienst van betrouwbare klantresultaten • Transparant en stuurbaar maken van productiviteit en resultaten van mensen op elk niveau • Persoonlijke betrokkenheid als hoeksteen van leverbetrouwbaarheid • Inrichten en voelbaar maken van het continu leren en verbeteren van klantresultaat in teams • Elkaar inspireren en helpen om betrouwbaarheid dagelijks waar te maken • Leiders geven het voorbeeld; - willen, kunnen, durven, doen! • Verankeren in competenties Gemeente 3.0 wordt echt “Het gedrag van mijn medewerkers is een reflectie van mijn manier van leiding geven.” vorm van betrokkenheid matevanbetrokkenheid hoog laag Toekijken Weigeren Verzetten Gedwongen volgen Inzetten Creëren Overtuigd volgen Schijnbaar volgen Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 33
  34. 34. Bouwsteen Gedrag Inrichten van de juiste betrokkenheid in woord en daad 34 Mijn waarden en normen Mijn overtuiging Mijn ambitie Mijn gedrag VERANKERD IN ONS GEDRAG • Consistent, echt • Aanspreken op gedrag op elk niveau • Persoonlijke betrokkenheid • Klantresultaat boven positie • Respect, veiligheid, openheid • Helpen, leren, samen • Ambitieus en inspirerend • Betrouwbaarheid als hoogste waarde INRICHTINGSEISEN UITVOERING • Inrichtingscriteria gedrag • Gewenst gedrag = competenties • Verwachtingspatroon mensen • Noodzakelijke betrokkenheid • Gewenst niveau samenwerking • Gewenst arbeidsklimaat • Gewenste arbeidsverhoudingen • Normen en waarden Willen: - motivatie - co-creatie - eigenaarschap - uitblinken Kunnen: - leren in/van de praktijk - omgaan met weerstand - zelfreflectie - feedback geven, krijgen Durven: - veilige omgeving - verantwoordelijkheid - vertrouwen - voorbeeldgedrag Doen: - nieuw gedrag tonen - initiatief nemen - patronen doorbreken - afspraak = afspraak Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 34
  35. 35. INRICHTEN BETROUWBAARHEID Een logische volgorde van inrichten Welke producten en diensten leveren we op welk niveau? Met welke processen en middelen gaan we dit realiseren? Welke arbeidskracht is daarvoor nodig en hoeveel? Welke organisatie is nodig om dat te realiseren? Welke gedrag is daarvoor nodig en wat vinden we daarin belangrijk? 1 2 3 4 5 Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 35
  36. 36. Hoe realiseer je het? GEMEENTE Uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid 3.0 Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 36
  37. 37. 1. Sociale zaken 2. WMO 3. Burgerzaken 4. Meldingen openbare ruimte 5. Vergunningen 6. Veiligheid en openbare orde 7. Onderwijs en Jeugdzorg 8. Cultuur en sport 9. Ruimte en bereikbaarheid 10. Stadsontwikkeling Top 10 van Gemeente 3.0 Producten / diensten met hoge impact op betrouwbaarheid Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 37
  38. 38. Betrouwbaarheid: uniform proces én werkwijze Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 38
  39. 39. 1. Productinformatie met heldere criteria voor snelheid, kwaliteit en kosten per product en dienst digitaal beheren en ontsluiten voor zelfservice. 2. Eenduidig en duidelijke informatie; in de taal van de klant. 3. De zelfredzame en betrouwbare klant; verminderen regeldruk en controle. 4. Digitale overheid; 80% digitaal. 5. Kanaalsturing instroom; juist, volledig en centraal. 6. Ontvangstbevestiging met levertijd die wordt gehaald. Dienstverlening Gemeente 3.0 12 Basisprincipes voor uitvoering; (1/2) Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 39
  40. 40. 7. Zaakgericht werken en sturen van werkstromen; capaciteit toewijzen aan werkstromen en productiviteit in beeld. 8. Differentiatie eenvoudige en complexe verwerking; - Front office; taken die generalistisch kennisprofiel vergen; - Back office; taken die specialistisch kennisprofiel vergen. 9. Uniforme processen en uniforme werkwijzen geven professionals meer ruimte voor expertise en vakmanschap. 10. Operationeel sturen en continu verbeteren in teams. 11. Sturen met cijfers naar vastgestelde doelen; begroten op resultaat in plaats van uren. 12. Schaalbaar; gelijk prestatieniveau bij pieken. Dienstverlening Gemeente 3.0 12 Basisprincipes voor uitvoering; (2/2) Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 40
  41. 41. 1. Sturen van klantverwachtingen 2. Sturen van instroom 3. Sturen van verwerking 4. Sturen op maatschappelijk resultaat De vier kerntaken van Gemeente 3.0 Operationeel niveau Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 41
  42. 42. Kerntaak 4: Sturen op MAATSCHAPPELIJK RESULTAAT 9. Evalueren beleid Behandelaar Expert KCC Front office KLANT BEHOEFTE 7. Uitvoeren 6. Behandelen 5. Beoordelen 4. Toetsen 3. Melden Aanvragen 2. Adviseren 1. Informeren Behandelaar Intern / extern Klant Ketenpartner Klant Behandelaar Expert Klant Ketenpartner Vaststellen juiste inzet, gebruik en resultaat van gemeenschaps middelen • Krachtenveld • Inrichten ketenplatform • Kiezen variabelen • Toetsen, meten • Verantwoorden • Vastleggen • Publiceren • Sturen Inzicht en overzicht bieden in rol en diensten van de gemeente • Wat doet de gemeente wel en niet? • Welke producten en diensten en wat kost (ons) dit? Adviseren of helpen bij het toepassen op een specifieke klantbehoefte of situatie • Is dit voor mij bestemd? • Kan dit wat ik wil? • Wat moet ik daar zelf voor doen? Indienen van aanvraag of doen van een melding • Uitvraag en eerste toets gegevens - volledig? - juist? • Juiste bewijslast? • Juiste ingang? Onderzoeken en beoordelen recht- matigheid • Is de aanvraag of melding rechtmatig? • Toetsen gegevens • Raadplegen expert • Besluiten Onderzoeken en/of selecteren van oplossing, actie of arrangement • Welke oplossing is nodig of mogelijk • Onderzoeken Indiceren / Classificeren • Besluiten • Opdracht geven • Routeren Uitvoeren van de gekozen actie of arrangement • Uitvoeren • Leveren dienst of product • Inrichten arrangement • Financiële afwerking Ontvangen, toetsen en routeren van de instroom • Registreren • Tweede toets - volledig - juist • Prioriteren • Bevestigen ontvangst • Classificeren en routeren KLANT RESULTAAT Behandelaar Expert Kerntaak 2: Sturen van INSTROOM Generiek procesmodel dienstverlening Gemeente 3.0 Kerntaak 3: Sturen van VERWERKING Kerntaak 1: Sturen van KLANTVERWACHTINGEN Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 42
  43. 43. Generiek procesmodel dienstverlening Gemeente 3.0 1. Sturen van klantverwachting KLANT BEHOEFTE 4. Toetsen 3. Melden Aanvragen 2. Adviseren 1. Informeren click Duidelijke, reële verwachtingen 80% duidelijk zonder contact Inzicht in kosten • 24*7; Antwoord© • 1 ingang voor de klant • Overzicht en zoekgemak • Criteria per dienst / product • Wat, hoe en waarom duidelijk • Altijd actueel en compleet • Wegwijzer eigen oplossingen • Wegwijzer ketenpartners call face Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 43
  44. 44. Één ingang voor de klant Sturen van klantverwachtingen Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 44
  45. 45. Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 45
  46. 46. KLANT BEHOEFTE 4. Toetsen 3. Melden Aanvragen 2. Adviseren 1. Informeren • Digitaal aanvragen en melden • e-aanvraagformulier, apps • Eenvoudige identificatie • DigiD, e-herkenning, anoniem • Vraaggestuurde toets - juistheid (rechtmatigheid) - volledigheid • Digitaal toevoegen verplichte en optionele bewijsstukken • Digitale ontvangstbevestiging met verwerkingstermijn en zaaknummer Duidelijke, reële verwachtingen In één keer goed Schone instroom Generiek procesmodel dienstverlening Gemeente 3.0 2. Sturen van instroom Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 46
  47. 47. Bedieningsconcept Click – Call – Face Kanaalsturing en verleiding Medium Doel Middel Kosten- indicatie Click > 80% PDC Dé ingang voor: • Informatie vragen • Status vragen • Meldingen • Aanvragen Internet Sturen met criteria: • Compleet • Juiste inhoud • Juiste ingang (keten) 1 Call < 15% • Uitzonderingen • Als website geen antwoord heeft • Alleen wanneer dit klantwaarde toevoegt Opvang KCC • Beantwoorden of routeren op basis van criteria • Actief doorverwijzen naar internet 20 Face < 5% • Burgerzaken • Uitzonderingen; alleen wanneer dit klantwaarde toevoegt • Digisterker Opvang balie • Helpen, leveren of routeren op basis van criteria • Actief doorverwijzen naar internet 100 Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 47
  48. 48. Generiek procesmodel dienstverlening Gemeente 3.0 3. Sturen van verwerking 7. Uitvoeren 6. Behandelen 5. Beoordelen 4. Toetsen KLANT RESULTAAT • Differentiëren • Eenvoudig; afhandelen met standaard criteria • Complex; expertise nodig • Toetsen volledigheid en juistheid voor in proces (KCC, FO) • Routeren naar verwerking • Bevestigen ontvangst • Onderzoeken en beoordelen • Rechtmatigheid • Op basis van vaste criteria • Besluit of beschikking digitaal • Toewijzen capaciteit werkprocessen • Uniforme werkwijze in teams • Zaakgericht werken; - beheersen wachtmomenten - sturen voortgang • Sturen op afgesproken kwaliteit en levertijden (DVO) • Continu verbeteren in teams • vaste structuur PDCA • dashboard • Koppeling operatie met begroting • Uitvoeren arrangement; betalen, leveren en afsluiten. Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 48
  49. 49. Operationeel sturen werkstromen Sturen effectiviteit en efficiëntie in weekstarts per team AANVRAGEN SUBSIDIES • Doelstelling verbeterplan • Uniforme proces • Uniforme werkwijze CHECK DOADJUST PLAN Uitvoering in het teamContinu verbeteren in het team Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 49
  50. 50. Generiek procesmodel dienstverlening Gemeente 3.0 4. Sturen van maatschappelijk resultaat 9. Evalueren beleid KLANT RESULTAAT MICRO: RESULTATEN AANVRAAG: • Vaststellen • juiste inzet, gebruik voorzieningen, middelen • Nakomen afspraken • Middelen • Verantwoording klant • Steekproef controle • Rapportage ketenpartner • Zaakgericht sturen • Directe consequenties • Verantwoorden, publiceren MACRO: RESULTATEN STAD: • Krachtenveld analyse • Ketenpartners • Maatschappelijk veld • Samenstellen en inrichten interactief resultaatplatform • Regie voeren, modereren • Distribueren eigenaarschap • Periodiek sturen met platform • Resultaten en effecten • Beleidskeuzes toekomst • Verantwoorden, publiceren Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 50
  51. 51. Doel Strategie Prestatie- indicatoren Stuur- variabelen Sturen Kritieke Succes FactorenVisieGemeente ontwikkeling belangen behoeften speerpunten beleid college programma strategische pijlers KSF per pijler PI per KSF SV per PI Richten en inrichten Zien en sturen Sturen maatschappelijk resultaat Interactieve strategiewaterval (per domein) Gemeenschappelijke visie op invloed en effect Gezamenlijk leren vaststellen resultaten invloeden en effecten Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 51
  52. 52. Uniforme processen en systemen Uniforme werkwijze Capaciteitsplanning Inrichten Herstellen Leren Besturen Beheersen Productieplanning Normen (N1); productiviteit, kwaliteit, kosten Begroting; directe koppeling met operatie Prognose instroom Continu verbeteren (N2) Zelfsturing Preventie Innovatie Opbouw gemeente 3.0 in drie fasen Denk groot, start klein met het eerste product en proces Gemeente 3.0 - uitblinken in betrouwbaarheid | René Verweijmeren 2016 52 Eerst proces met hoogste noodzaak: • Plan: Scan knelpunten Reparaties in BU case • Do: Interactief implementeren in en met de teams • Check: Dashboard & sturen • Act: Verbeteracties in de teams (continu verbeteren)

