Khoa hoc Solidworks tai Hai Phong co ban va nang cao

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/0...
8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/0...
8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/0...
8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/0...
8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/0...
8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/0...
8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/0...
8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/0...
8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/0...
8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/0...
8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/0...
8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/0...
8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/0...
8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/0...
8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/0...
8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/0...
8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/0...
8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/0...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Khoa hoc Solidworks tai Hai Phong co ban va nang cao

50 views

Published on

Khoa-hoc-Solidworks-tai-Hai-Phong-co-ban-va-nang-cao. . [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao, Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Khoa hoc Solidworks tai Hai Phong co ban va nang cao

  1. 1. 8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/07/18/khoa-hoc-solidworks-tai-hai-phong-co-ban-va-nang-cao/ 1/18 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao Rate This Khóa học solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao , (Khóa học solidworks tại Hải Phòng online dành cho Các bạn ở xa) đảm bảo học xong khiến cho công việc nhanh hơn, hoàn lại 100% học phí nếu ko sử dụng được Solidworks. khoa-hoc-solidworks-www.hoccokhi.vn
  2. 2. 8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/07/18/khoa-hoc-solidworks-tai-hai-phong-co-ban-va-nang-cao/ 2/18 Khóa học solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản / căn bản và nâng cao, (có khóa học SolidWorks online dành cho Anh chị ở xa) đảm bảo học xong làm công việc nhanh hơn, hoàn lại 100% học phí ví như ko dùng được Solidworks. Khóa học solidworks tại Hải Phòng dành cho: sinh viên ngành kỹ thuật, người đã đi làm cho các lĩnh vực: kỹ sư cơ khí, thiết kế tạo dáng, thiết kế nội thất đồ gỗ, khuôn mẫu, kim loại tấm, kết cấu, ô tô, cấp điều hành Dự án, điều hành cung cấp, các công ty cơ khí, kỹ sư bán hàng, hỗ trợ các bạn, báo giá sản phẩm, người đi làm ,liên quan đến vẽ/thiết kế…. Khóa học solidworks tại bình dương có nội dung hướng dẫn được chia theo từng module: người học sẽ được chỉ dẫn theo nội dung training chính hãng SolidWorks như:
  3. 3. 8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/07/18/khoa-hoc-solidworks-tai-hai-phong-co-ban-va-nang-cao/ 3/18 Khóa căn bản, Khóa Professional gồm: Professional, Sheet metal, weldments, Mold Tools, Drawing Tools Khóa Surface – thiết kế tạo dáng Khóa Simulation: Phân tích lực, ứng suất, chuyển vị, biến dạng, hệ số an toàn… Khóa học Motion – Animation: mô phỏng chuyển dộng, động lực học Người học sẽ được huấn luyện các kỹ năng cùng với công nghệ chuyên nghiệp về thiết lâp và hiệu chỉnh các mảng chính của ngành nghề cơ khí… Sau khi kết thức lớ học, người học mang đủ trình độ để phục vụ vào các ngành, sản xuất khác nhau. Đặc biệt có khóa học solidworks online tại Hải Phòng cho người mới bắt đầu dành cho Anh chị em ở xa, giúp Anh chị em tiết kiệm thời gian di chuyển, tiết kiệm xăng xe. đầy đủ những buổi của khóa hoc SolidWorks online, trung tâm sẽ quay lại Video bài giảng để Anh chị có thể ôn lại bài cũng như tài liệu để sau này có quên bài cũng có cái để ôn lại chứ ko mất một khóa học mà lại ko nhớ gì cả!!! Không những thế, trung tâm Học Cơ Khí còn huấn luyện cho Các bạn muốn học solidworks cấp tốc tại Hảỉ Phòng để sớm dùng cho trong học tập cũng như công việc, rút ngắn thời gian và muốn thạo Solidworks sớm nhất. Khóa học Solidworks Tại Hải Phòng hướng tới những học viên:
  4. 4. 8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/07/18/khoa-hoc-solidworks-tai-hai-phong-co-ban-va-nang-cao/ 4/18 Sinh viên của các ngành kỹ thuật, cơ khí chế tạo, công nghệ ô tô, ngành nghề cơ điện tử, thiết kế sản xuất nội thất… Kỹ sư cơ khí – khoa học – điện, kỹ thuật viên các Anh chị mang yêu thích với nghề cơ khí Anh chị cần bản vẽ để báo giá cho học viên chuyên nghiệp hơn Học Solidworks ở Bách Khoa, ở SPKT, ở Thủ Đức, học solidworks ở Bình Dương, Khóa học solidworks ở Bình Dương, Khóa học solidworks tại Hải Phòng ở Biên Hòa, ở Vùng Tàu hay ở đâu tphcm cũng tìm tới Học Cơ Khí để học thiết kế cơ khí. Khóa học solidworks tại Hải Phòng yêu cầu đầu vào: Những bạn tiếp xúc có công việc cơ khí Sinh viên các cấp công nghệ, cơ khí, ô tô, cơ điện… Kỹ sư, kỹ thuật viên nhân viên buôn bán hay khiến việc có bản vẽ để báo giá với người mua
  5. 5. 8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/07/18/khoa-hoc-solidworks-tai-hai-phong-co-ban-va-nang-cao/ 5/18 Khóa học Solidworks cơ bản Ở Hải Phòng – tập huấn cho người học: những kỹ năng bề ngoài cơ khí cơ bản. các kỹ thuật thiết yếu để thiết lập, quản lý, điều khiển được bản vẽ 3D. Những kinh nghiệm thực tế của công đoạn thiết kế sản phẩm. bên cạnh đó, lớp học này là cơ sở để bước tới những lớp chuyên môn khác. Bài tập solidworks từ cơ bản đến nâng cao ở Hải Phòng để Anh chị em có thể làm tại nhà. Nội dung của khóa học solidworks cơ bản Tại Hải Phòng
  6. 6. 8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/07/18/khoa-hoc-solidworks-tai-hai-phong-co-ban-va-nang-cao/ 6/18 B u ổ i h ọ c Chương trình 1 Hướng dẫn cài đặt SolidworksHướng dẫn môi trường Solidworks (Thiết kế 3D)Các module thiết kế chính trong SolidWorksHướng dẫn lệnh Sketch: lệnh Line, lệnh Circle, lệnh rectangleHướng dẫn đo kích thước DimentionKết hợp bài tập ứng dụng 2 Hướng dẫn vẽ Sketch 2D (tiếp theo)Hướng dẫn Slot, lệnh Polygon, lệnh Arc,Hướng dẫn lệnh Elip, l ênh Spline, lệnh Point, lệnh Text…Hướng dẫn bo cung Fillet, các loại vát góc ChamferKết hợp bài t ập ứng dụng 3 Hướng dẫn vẽ Sketch 2D (tiếp theo)Hướng dẫn hiệu chỉnh, tạo nhanh các đối tượng, lấy lại các đối tượng: lệnh Offset, lệnh ConvertsHướng dẫn nhân bản đối tượng Sketch 2D: Linear Pattern, Circul ar PatternHướng dẫn lênh đối xứng Sketch 2D và các lệnh hiệu chỉnh nhanh khác: Mirror, move, co py, scaleKết hợp bài tập ứng dụngSửa bài tập buổi 1 và 2 4 Hướng dẫn tạo khối 3D: lệnh Extruded Boss/bass và cut và các option Select contour…Các option t rong thẻ From, thẻ Direction 1 và 2Hướng dẫn option Draft để tạo khối cônHướng dẫn Extruded-Th inKết hợp 50 bài tập ứng dụng 5 Hướng dẫn tạo khối 3D (tiếp theo)Hướng dẫn lệnh Extruded CutHướng dẫn lệnh Revolve Boss/bass và cutHướng dẫn lệnh Sweep Boss/bass và cutKết hợp bài tập ứng dụngSửa bài tập buổi 3 và 4 6 Hướng dẫn các lệnh Reference Geometry: tạo Plane – mặt phẳng, Axis – trục, Point – điểm…Hướn g dẫn lệnh Fillet/Chamfer trên 3DHướng dẫn thêm vật liệu và đo khối lượng cho vật thểHướng dẫn công cụ Measure để đo kiểm các loại kích thướcKết hợp bài tập ứng dụng 7 Hướng dẫn tạo khối 3D: lệnh Loft và lệnh Boundary, lệnh Hole Wizard – tạo lỗ theo tiêu chuẩn, lện h Shell làm rỗng,…Kết hợp bài tập ứng dụngSửa bài tập buổi 5 và 6 8 Hướng dẫn các lệnh hiệu chỉnh cho vật thể 3D: nhóm lệnh Pattern, lệnh Rib tạo gân tăng cứng, lện h Wrap…Hướng dẫn tạo gốc tọa độ tùy ýHướng dẫn đo trọng tâm, khối lượng, thể tích, diện tích, c hu vi, chiều dài, khoảng cách bằng Mass properties và measureKết hợp bài tập ứng dụngKiểm tra g iữa khóa học – Mini test 9 Hướng dẫn các lệnh hiệu chỉnh cho vật thể 3D: , Draft – tạo mặt nghiêng, Lệnh Intersect, Lệnh Co mbine…Kết hợp bài tập ứng dụngSửa bài tập buổi 7 và 8 1 0 Giới thiệu môi trường lắp ráp assemblyHướng dẫn các thao tác trong lắp ráp…Hướng dẫn thêm/bớ t chi tiếtCác bậc tự do trong lắp rápKết hợp bài tập ứng dụngTổng kết thiết kế 3D Part 1 1 Hướng dẫn các lệnh lắp ráp assemblyCác nhóm lệnh ràng buộc: Standard mate, advance mate, mec hanical mate.Hướng dẫn sử dụng thư viên Toolbox trong Library để thêm các chi tiết tiêu chuẩn nh ư bu-lông, đai ốc, bánh răng, bạc đạn….Kết hợp bài tập ứng dụng 1 2 Hướng dẫn các lệnh lắp ráp assemblyHướng dẫn tạo mô hình phân rã cho cụm lắp ráp Exploded Vi ewHướng dẫn mô phỏng video cho quá trình tháo- lắp cụm chi tiết…Phân tích va chạm tĩnh giữa cá c chi tiết trong AssenblyKết hợp bài tập ứng dụngTổng kết lắp ráp Assembly 1 3 Giới thiệu môi trường xuất bản vẽ Drawing, các thao tác trong xuất bản vẽ, các tiêu chuẩn trong bả n vẽ kỹ thuật…Đổi khổ giấy A0-A4Tạo khung tên, khung bản vẽHướng dẫn lấy các hình chiếu, tỉ lệ, đường nétKết hợp bài tập ứng dụng 1 Hướng dẫn các lệnh xuất bản vẽ Drawing, Các nhóm lệnh trong thẻ View Layout (hình chiếu, hình c
  7. 7. 8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/07/18/khoa-hoc-solidworks-tai-hai-phong-co-ban-va-nang-cao/ 7/18 4 ắt, hình trích, hình cắt cục bộ…)Hướng dẫn lấy tâm trục, tâm đường trònTạo layer, layout, line for mat cho bản vẽKết hợp bài tập ứng dụng 1 5 Hướng dẫn các lệnh xuất bản vẽ Drawing, Các nhóm lệnh trong thẻ Animation (Đo kích thước, lấy dung sai, độ bóng bề mặt, các dung sai hình dạng, đường tâm…)Hướng dẫn tạo khung tên cho bản vẽ kỹ thuật, tạo layer…Kết hợp bài tập ứng dụngTổng kết xuất bản vẽ DrawingTổng kết cuối khóa 1 6 Buổi dự phòng Hình ảnh các khóa học
  8. 8. 8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/07/18/khoa-hoc-solidworks-tai-hai-phong-co-ban-va-nang-cao/ 8/18
  9. 9. 8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/07/18/khoa-hoc-solidworks-tai-hai-phong-co-ban-va-nang-cao/ 9/18
  10. 10. 8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/07/18/khoa-hoc-solidworks-tai-hai-phong-co-ban-va-nang-cao/ 10/18
  11. 11. 8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/07/18/khoa-hoc-solidworks-tai-hai-phong-co-ban-va-nang-cao/ 11/18
  12. 12. 8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/07/18/khoa-hoc-solidworks-tai-hai-phong-co-ban-va-nang-cao/ 12/18 Thời gian đào tạo cho khóa học solidworks cơ bản: 30h. ngoài ra còn khóa học SolidWorks nâng cao tại Hải Phòng giúp Anh chị thiết kế SolidWorks mau lẹ hơn,quản lý lỗi và biết bí quyết chỉnh sửa, thiết kế chuẩn và chính xác hơn từ đó tiết kiệm được thời gian, công sức trong việc thiết kế, chỉnh sửa và lưu trữ. tăng uy tín và độ chuyên nghiệp của công ty bạn với khách hàng.
  13. 13. 8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/07/18/khoa-hoc-solidworks-tai-hai-phong-co-ban-va-nang-cao/ 13/18 Khóa học solidworks nâng cao tại Hải Phòng cung cấp cho học viên: Các kỹ thuật thiết kế 3D cơ khí. Những kỹ năng cần phải có để xây dựng, điều hành được mô hình 3D chuyên nghiệp Những kinh nghiệm trong quá trình thiết kế thực tiễn. Giải quyết lỗi thường gặp và tối ưu hóa tiêu dùng. Khóa học Solidworks đào sâu từ lý thuyết, làm bài tập đến thực tiễn. Ngoài ra còn được hổ trợ những vấn đề chuyên môn trong và sau khóa học trong quá trình sản xuất. Tạo bản vẽ mau chóng có tất cả hình chiếu, kích thước, chú giải, dung sai, kí hiệu theo các tiêu chuẩn. Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng nội dung học được quy tụ đúng vấn đề thiết kế và giải quyết công việc, thời gian học hợp lý nhưng chất lượng, giảm thiểu nảy sinh chi phí khi đi học quá dài hạn như xăng cộ, ăn uống. Học quá dài hạn làm cho bạn không thể làm hay học thêm được nhiều việc khác. Đó cũng bộc lộ trình độ của bản thân thông qua các chứng chỉ mà bạn chinh phục được. Nếu như bạn có khả năng, thì lúc Nhìn vào hồ sơ, bằng cấp, chứng chỉ là nhà phỏng vấn đông đảo biết được họ đang cần bạn và sẽ sẳn sàng tuyển bạn với mức lương cao, công việc hợp lý. Hãy tự tạo cho bạn ưu điểm ngay từ bây giờ, chúng tôi sẽ giúp bạn làm điều Đó. Học solidworks ở đâu tại Hải Phòng là tốt nhất thì Đó chính là Học Cơ Khí Khóa học solidworks tại Hải Phòng cam kết hoàn tiền 100% nếu như học viên ko bằng lòng về chất lượng học tập. Những ưu đãi Giảm 10% học phí khi đăng ký theo nhóm 3 người trở lên. Giảm 10% học phí khi đăng ký 02 khóa học trở lên. Giảm 50% học phí dành cho nữ sinh viên kỹ thuật hoặc học viên có hoàn cảnh khó khăn ham học. Học phí của Khóa học Solidworks Online cơ bản 1.290.000 VNĐ áp dụng cho sinh viên 1.790.000 VNĐ áp dụng cho người đã đi làm Học phí của Khóa học Solidworks Online nâng cao Tại Hải Phòng 1.790.000 VNĐ áp dụng cho sinh viên 2.290.000 VNĐ áp dụng cho người đã đi làm
  14. 14. 8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/07/18/khoa-hoc-solidworks-tai-hai-phong-co-ban-va-nang-cao/ 14/18 Các bạn xem tham khảo Khóa học solidworks tại Hải Phòng ở video dưới nhé
  15. 15. 8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/07/18/khoa-hoc-solidworks-tai-hai-phong-co-ban-va-nang-cao/ 15/18
  16. 16. 8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/07/18/khoa-hoc-solidworks-tai-hai-phong-co-ban-va-nang-cao/ 16/18
  17. 17. 8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/07/18/khoa-hoc-solidworks-tai-hai-phong-co-ban-va-nang-cao/ 17/18
  18. 18. 8/8/2020 [cokhi.org] Khóa học Solidworks tại Hải Phòng cơ bản và nâng cao – Tài Liệu Ngành Cơ Khí https://cokhi.org/2020/07/18/khoa-hoc-solidworks-tai-hai-phong-co-ban-va-nang-cao/ 18/18 TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO SOLIDWORKS – HỌC CƠ KHÍ Địa chỉ: CN1: 17 Tân Kỳ Tân Quý, quận Tân Bình, TpHCM CN2: 58 Hữu Nghị, phường Bình Thọ, quận Thủ Đức, Tp.HCM Website: http://www.hoccokhi.vn Điện thoại: 033 666 2767 (Mr.Thảo) 0961 304 638 (Ms.Ngọc) Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Giáo Trình Cơ Khí Đại Cương – Nhiều Tác Giả, 124 Trang Công Nghệ Cán Và Thiết Kế Lỗ Hình Trục Cán – Lưu Đức Hòa, 229 Trang Thí Nghiệm CAD – Ths Nguyễn Chí Ngôn, 65 Trang [hoccokhi.vn] Tháo Lắp Và Sửa Chữa Cơ Cấu Trục Khuỷu Thanh Truyền – Nhiều Tác Giả, 41 Trang [cokhi.org] Phương Pháp Gia Công Đặc Biệt – Đinh Văn Đệ, 243 Trang [cokhi.org]

×