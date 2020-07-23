Successfully reported this slideshow.
Khóa học Solidworks nâng cao

Khóa học Solidworks nâng cao

  1. 1. 23/7/2020 hoccokhi | Khóa học Solidworks nâng cao www.hoccokhi.vn/khoa-hoc/khoa-hoc-solidworks-nang-cao-cswp-professional 1/13 Khóa học Solidworks nâng cao Khóa học Solidworks nâng cao hay còn gọi là khóa học solidworks 5 trong 1 tại Học Cơ Khí có nội dung training theo hướng các module, người học sẽ được học theo nội dung đào tạo chính hãng của SolidWorks bao gồm: Solidworks nâng cao professional CSWP CSWPA - Drawing Tools – Xuất bản vẽ kỹ thuật chuyên sâu Mold Tools – thiết kế khuôn, tách khuôn tạo insert Khóa học thiết kế kim loại tấm -  sheet metal Khóa học thiết khung dầm, mối hàn - Weldments Các bạn có thể xem nội dung đào tạo của các module nâng cao ở bên dưới.  Khóa học Solidworks nâng cao dành cho những đối tượng như sau: Các bạn sinh viên ngành kỹ thuật - cơ khí chế tạo máy - cơ điện tử - tự động hóa - ô tô. Người đã đi làm các lĩnh vực: kỹ sư cơ khí, nhân viên thiết kế tạo dáng, nhân viên thiết kế nội thất đồ gỗ, kỹ thuật khuôn mẫu, sản xuất kim loại tấm, kết cấu, ô tô. Cấp quản lý dự án, quản lý sản xuất, các doanh nghiệp cơ khí. Kỹ sư bán hàng, hỗ trợ khách hàng, báo giá sản phẩm. Người đi làm liên quan đến vẽ/thiết kế/sản xuất cơ khí. Những người đam mê ngành cơ khí. Các bạn học viên sẽ được đào tạo các kỹ năng kết hợp với kỹ thuật chuyên nghiệp về thiết lâp và hiệu chỉnh các mảng chính của ngành cơ khí… Sau khi kết thức lớp học, người học có đủ trình độ để đáp ứng vào các ngành, sản xuất khác nhau. Thu, 1 Jan 1970 Khóa học Solidworks nâng cao thiết kế nhanh hơn. Khóa học Solidworks nâng cao công việc hiệu quả, bao gồm: professional, kim loại tấm sheet metal, khung dầm, xuất bản vẽ và tách khuôn
  2. 2. 23/7/2020 hoccokhi | Khóa học Solidworks nâng cao www.hoccokhi.vn/khoa-hoc/khoa-hoc-solidworks-nang-cao-cswp-professional 2/13 Học phí của khóa học solidworks nâng cao ✅ 1.500.000 VNĐ áp dụng cho sinh viên ✅ 2.000.000 VNĐ áp dụng cho người đã đi làm Ưu đãi cho khóa học Solidworks nâng cao ⬇ Giảm 10% học phí khi đăng ký theo nhóm 3 người trở lên. ⬇ Giảm 10% học phí khi đăng ký 02 khóa học trở lên. ⬇ Giảm 50% học phí dành cho Nữ sinh viên kỹ thuật hoặc học viên có hoàn cảnh khó khăn ham học. ⬇ Tặng kèm giáo trình đào tạo thiết kế cơ khí Solidworks 2016 phần cơ bản cho các bạn ôn lại kiến thức nếu quên. ⬇ Tặng kèm bài tập solidworks nâng cao để các bạn thực hành tại nhà. ⬇ Tặng kèm giáo trình solidworks nâng cao bằng tiếng anh (đây là phần tài liệu solidworks nâng cao để các bạn nghiên cứu chuyên sâu) ⬇ Tặng tài liệu sheet metal solidworks, bài tập thiết kế kim loại tấm (sheet metal) trong solidworks ⬇ Tặng tài liệu solidworks weldment, bài tập weldment khung dầm Lịch khai giảng ✅ Học solidworks ở Thủ Đức 19h-21h Tối thứ 2, 4, 6 (Khai giảng hàng tháng) ✅ Học solidworks ở Tân Bình 19h-21h Tối thứ 2, 4, 6 (Khai giảng hàng tháng)
  3. 3. 23/7/2020 hoccokhi | Khóa học Solidworks nâng cao www.hoccokhi.vn/khoa-hoc/khoa-hoc-solidworks-nang-cao-cswp-professional 3/13 TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO SOLIDWORKS – HỌC CƠ KHÍ Địa chỉ Tân Bình: 17 Tân Kỳ Tân Quý, quận Tân Bình, TpHCM Địa chỉ Thủ Đức: 58 Hữu Nghị, phường Bình Thọ, quận Thủ Đức (Đối diện Đại Học Sư Phạm Kỹ Thuật TPHCM) Website: http://www.hoccokhi.vn ☎ Điện thoại: 033 666 2767 (Mr.Thảo) 0961 304 638 (Ms.Ngọc) 📧 Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com Facebook: Học Cơ Khí Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí
  4. 4. 23/7/2020 hoccokhi | Khóa học Solidworks nâng cao www.hoccokhi.vn/khoa-hoc/khoa-hoc-solidworks-nang-cao-cswp-professional 4/13   I. Nội dung khóa học solidworks nâng cao Professional SolidWorks Part Modeling Mô tả: Lệnh Solidworks phần nâng cao dạy bạn cách sử dụng các tính năng phức tạp và khả năng tạo hình nâng cao hơn của SolidWorks. Bài 1: Sketching with Splines – các tính năng trong Spline Sketching Splines Sketch Picture, chèn hình vào sketch Bài 2: Multibody Solids: How They Work - làm việc với các chi tiết nhiều Body và cách xử lý Multibody Solids Feature Scope Patterning Bodies Introducing: Insert Part Introducing: Move/Copy Bodies Combining Bodies Bài 3: Uses of Multibody Solids – làm việc với các chi tiết nhiều Body và cách xử lý Common Bodies Indent Feature Introducing: Delete Body Introducing: Insert into New Part Introducing: Save Bodies Splitting a Part into Multibodies Using Split Part with Legacy Data Bài 4: Introduction to Sweeping – Giới thiệu về Sweep Sweeping Case Study: Faux Raised Panel Door Sweep with Guide Curves Case Study: Bottle Sweep Options Sweep with Guide Curves Introducing: Dome Introducing: SelectionManager Bài 5: Working with Curves – các tính năng với đường Curves Case Study: Modeling a Spring Sweeping Along a 3D Path 3D Sketching
  5. 5. 23/7/2020 hoccokhi | Khóa học Solidworks nâng cao www.hoccokhi.vn/khoa-hoc/khoa-hoc-solidworks-nang-cao-cswp-professional 5/13 Introducing: Helix and Spiral Introducing: Projected Curve Introducing: Composite Curve Introducing: Fit Spline Case Study: Creating a Curve Through a Set of Points Sketch Blocks Bài 6: Advanced Sweeping – các tính năng nâng cao trong lệnh Sweep Orientation and Twist Control Align with End Faces Sweeping Along Model Edges Sweeping a Tool Body Bài 7: Lofts – các tính năng nâng cao trong lệnh Lofts Lofting and Sweeping: What’s the Difference? How Lofting Works Basic Lofting Introducing: Loft Using Derived and Copied Sketches Copying a Sketch Derived Sketches Introducing: Insert Derived Sketch Centerline Lofting Introducing: Split Entities Introducing: Delete Face Advanced Lofting Layout Sketches Bài 8: Other Advanced Tools – các công cụ nâng cao Advanced Fillets Introducing: Wrap Feature Deform Feature Introducing: Deform Introducing: Knit Surface Move Face and Delete Face Introducing: Move Face
  6. 6. 23/7/2020 hoccokhi | Khóa học Solidworks nâng cao www.hoccokhi.vn/khoa-hoc/khoa-hoc-solidworks-nang-cao-cswp-professional 6/13 SolidWorks Assembly Modeling Mô tả: Assembly Modeling dạy bạn cách tối ưu hóa việc sử dụng các mô hình hóa lắp ráptrong thiết kế cơ khí SolidWorks. Bài 1: Top-Down Assembly Modeling – thiết kế top-down Top-Down Assembly Modeling Building Parts in an Assembly In-Context Features Propagating Changes Saving Virtual Parts as External External References Breaking External References Removing External References Bài 2: Assembly Features and Smart Fasteners – các lệnh features trong assembly và các tính năng thông minh Assembly Features and Smart Fasteners Stages in the Process Assembly Features Smart Fasteners Bài 3: Advanced Mate Techniques – các mates ràng buộc trong cơ khí Advanced Mates Adding Mate References Design Library Parts Capture Mate References Smart Components Advanced and Mechanical Mate Types Summary: Inserting and Mating Components Multiple Mate Mode Using Copy with Mates Mate Options Bài 4: Using Configurations with Assemblies – làm việc với bản lắp ráp nhiều cấu hình Using Configurations with Assemblies Stages in the Process Component Patterns Creating Configurations Manually Configuration Properties Using Configure Component Configuration Publisher Bài 5: Display States and Appearances – cấu hình màu sắc và hiển thị Display States Bulk Selection Tools
  7. 7. 23/7/2020 hoccokhi | Khóa học Solidworks nâng cao www.hoccokhi.vn/khoa-hoc/khoa-hoc-solidworks-nang-cao-cswp-professional 7/13 Advanced Select Appearances, Materials, and Scenes Bài 6: Assembly Editing – Chỉnh sửa trong assembly Assembly Editing Key Topics Editing Activities Replacing and Modifying Components Troubleshooting an Assembly Replacing Components Using Save As Mirroring Components Hole Alignment Controlling Dimensions in an Assembly Sensors Bài 7: Layout-based Assembly Design – làm việc với Layout - Block Layout-based Assembly Design Blocks Inserting Blocks Creating a Part from a Block Gear and Pulley Motion in Blocks Bài 8: Large Assemblies – làm việc với bản lắp ráp lớn- nhiều chi tiết Large Assemblies Lightweight Components Large Assembly Mode Using Configurations with Large Assemblies Modifying the Structure of an Assembly Large Design Review Tips for Faster Assemblies II. Nội dung khóa học solidworks kim loại tấm sheet metal 1. Giới thiệu về mudul Sheet Metals trong SolidWorks và nội dung học solidworks sheet metal 2. Hướng dẫn lệnh base flange - tạo tấm 3. Linear Edge flange - tạo thành thẳng 4. Curved Edge flange - tạo thành cong 5. Miter flange - tạo nhiều thành cùng lúc 6. Closed Corner - xử lý góc 7. Gauge Tables - Bending calculation options - Bend Allowance - Bend Deduction - K-Factor: các chế độ giản kim loại tạo góc chấn 8. Hem - tạo gấp mép, tạo ống bản lề 9. Jog - kéo bậc cho chi tiết 10. Sketched Bend - chấn theo đường sketch tự do 11. Unfold and Fold - trải tấm trong solidwork tạm thời và uốn tạm thời 12. khai triển kim loại tấm Flatten - phần mềm trải phôi số một hiện nay 13. Forming Tool - hướng dẫn sử dụng dao dập trong thư viện library và tự tạo dao dập theo nhu cầu 14. Convert to Sheet Metal Feature - chuyển đổi khối solid thành dạng tấm 15. Sheet Metal Cut List Properties - các thuộc tính của khai triển tole chấn 16. tổng kết thiết kế kim loại tấm sheet metal solidworks
  8. 8. 23/7/2020 hoccokhi | Khóa học Solidworks nâng cao www.hoccokhi.vn/khoa-hoc/khoa-hoc-solidworks-nang-cao-cswp-professional 8/13 III. Nội dung khóa học solidworks khung dầm weldments 1. Giới thiệu về modul Weldments trong SolidWorks. 2. 2D Sketch và 3D Sketch 3. Structures member - hướng dẫn chạy khung dầm 4. Weldment profile creation - hướng dẫn chỉnh biên dạng của khung, các thuộc tính của biên dạng 5. Placing the Weldment profile in the Weldment profile library
  9. 9. 23/7/2020 hoccokhi | Khóa học Solidworks nâng cao www.hoccokhi.vn/khoa-hoc/khoa-hoc-solidworks-nang-cao-cswp-professional 9/13 6. Basic and Advanced Weldment Part creation 7. Tạo profile cho các loại thép, nhôm, nhựa 8. Download các profile chuẩn khác. 9. Weldment corner modification 10. Placing gaps at corners and segment intersections - tạo khoảng hở cho các khung 11. End Caps 12. Gussets - tạo gân tăng cứng 13. Trim/Extend Command - cắt và phóng các khung dầm 14. Cut List Folder management in the Weldment Part 15. Cut List creation in the Weldment Drawing
  10. 10. 23/7/2020 hoccokhi | Khóa học Solidworks nâng cao www.hoccokhi.vn/khoa-hoc/khoa-hoc-solidworks-nang-cao-cswp-professional 10/13 IV.Nội dung khóa học solidworks xuất bản vẽ kỹ thuật drawing tools 1. Giới thiệu về Drawing Tools, cách xuất bản vẽ 3d sang 2d trong solidwork 2. Tầm quan trọng của bản vẽ kỹ thuật 3. Các tiêu chuẩn của bản vẽ 4. Các quy định trên bản vẽ 5. Edit sheet format - hướng dẫn tạo khung bản vẽ trong solidworks 6. Drawing Sheet and Views, chọn khổ giấy 7. Hướng dẫn tạo khung tên, khung bản vẽ và lưu lại thành templates dùng về sau. 8. Views Layout - tạo các hình chiếu, hình trích, hình cắt... 9. Dimension - hướng dẫn lấy kích thước và dung sai trên bản vẻ 10. Model Item - lấy kích thước tự động 11. Annotation - đánh số, độ nhám, đường tâm, tạo ghi chú note... 12. Bill of materials - bảng kê vật tư 13. Quy trình tạo 1 bản vẽ kỹ thuật, hướng dẫn cách xuất bản vẽ lắp trong solidworks và bao gồm theo cách cụ thể xuất bản vẽ 3d trong solidworks đúng tiêu chuẩn và đẹp. 14. Mỗi học viên tạo 3 bản vẽ Part túy ý, sau đó chỉnh sữa 15. Hướng dẫn tạo template drawing trong solidworks
  11. 11. 23/7/2020 hoccokhi | Khóa học Solidworks nâng cao www.hoccokhi.vn/khoa-hoc/khoa-hoc-solidworks-nang-cao-cswp-professional 11/13 V. Nội dung khóa học solidworks tách khuôn, tạo insert 1. Giới thiệu về module mold tools trong solidworks 2. Tạo góc thoát khuôn cho chi tiết 3. Tạo độ cho rút vật liệu 4. Hướng dẫn phân tích góc nghiêng góc thoát khuôn 5. Hướng dẫn phân tích undercut 6. Hướng dẫn các tách khuôn nhanh cho những chi tiết đơn giản 7. Hướng dẫn tạo đường phân khuôn 8. Làm kín các vị trí lỗ, rãnh trong chi tiết 9. Tạo mặt phân khuôn 10. Tách khuôn và tạo insert 11. Tạo lỗi rút ngang cho khuôn 12. Giới thiệu thêm về ứng dụng 3DQuickMold
  12. 12. 23/7/2020 hoccokhi | Khóa học Solidworks nâng cao www.hoccokhi.vn/khoa-hoc/khoa-hoc-solidworks-nang-cao-cswp-professional 12/13 Các nội dung trong đề thi chứng chỉ CSWP (Thời gian thi 3 tiếng 20 phút) Phần 1: 70 phút – 75 điểm để đậu/105 tổng điểm phần 1 của khóa học SolidWorks nâng cao Nội dung trong đề thi phần 1 Tạo part từ các bản vẽ Sử dụng linked dimensions and equations to aid in modeling Sử dụng equations to relate dimensions Cập nhật kích thước mới Phân tích Mass property Sử dụng cấu hình Bài tập vẽ 3D Solidworks nâng cao Phần 2: 50 phút – 77 điểm để đậu/104 tổng điểm phần 2 Nội dung trong đề thi phần 2 Tạo cấu hình Thay đổi cấu hình Tạo cấu hình bằng Design Table Mass properties Thay đổi features trong Solidworks part Phần 3: 80 phút - 77 để đậu/109 tổng điểm phần 3 Tạo assembly Thêm Part vào assembly Va chạm động trong assembly Va chạm tĩnh Các rang buộc mates căn bản và nâng cao Chèn thêmsubassemblies Thay thế 1 part trong assembly Tạo coordinate system Dùng Coordinate để đo mass properties
  13. 13. 23/7/2020 hoccokhi | Khóa học Solidworks nâng cao www.hoccokhi.vn/khoa-hoc/khoa-hoc-solidworks-nang-cao-cswp-professional 13/13

