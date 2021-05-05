Bengkel peers dan segak pend khas 2016

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
KERTAS KERJA TEMPAT : DEWAN TERBUKA, SMK SERI BDENA TARIKH : 24 OKTOBER 2016 HARI : ISNIN PESERTA : GURU-GURU PENDIDIKAN J...
1 PPD SABAK BERNAM KERTAS KERJA BENGKEL PENDIDIKAN KESIHATAN REPRODUKTIF DAN SOSIAL (PEERS) DAN STANDARD KECERGASAN FIZIKA...
2 mengekalkan tahap kecergasan fizikal yang optimum. 3.0 OBJEKTIF 1. Mempertingkatkan pengetahuan, sikap dan amalan kesiha...
3 7.0AHLI JAWATANKUASA PELAKSANA Penasihat : Tuan Haji Mokhtar bin Manijo Pegawai Pendidikan Daerah, PPD Sabak Bernam Peng...
4 Dokumentasi : Pn Nor Azma Bt Saidina Abu Bakar Pn Siti Haslinda Bt Mohammad Jamuan Peserta : Pn Suhana Bt Mohamed Royani...
5 Ujian ini juga mesti dilengkapkan pada hari yang sama. Guru melatih murid terlebih dahulu dan murid digalakkan membuat u...
6 mengikut keupayaan individu. 3.Prinsip kekhususan Latihan fizikal yang dijalankan perlulah diberikan berdasarkan keperlu...
7 (30 orang guru sekolah rendah) (10 orang guru sekolah menengah) 2. Cenderhati Fasilitator RM 5.00 x 5 orang (sponsor per...
8 Disediakan oleh, ……………………………………. (SHAHROL NIZAM BIN MISPAN) Setiausaha Program Program Pendidikan Khas Integrasi, SMK Se...
9 NORMA UJIAN KECERGASAN FIZIKAL MURID (SEGAK) Norma ini adalah hasil uji rintis SEGAK yang pertama. Norma ini akan dibuat...
1 Ringkuk Tubi Separa 32 ke atas 9 - 31 8 - 20 1 - 7 0 Jangkauan Melunjur 41 ke atas 34 - 40 26 - 33 19 - 25 18 ke bawah L...
PEREMPUAN 16 TAHUN Skor 5 4 3 2 1 Naik Turun Bangku 77 ke bawah 78 - 136 107 - 137 138 - 166 167 ke atas Tekan Tubi 29 ke ...
1 JADUAL PENGIRAAN BMI Indeks Jisim Badan = Berat badan (kg) Tinggi (m) x Tinggi (m) Lelaki Umur (Tahun) Kurang berat Norm...
2 17 <17.3 17.3 - 25.2 >25.2 - 29.6 >29.6 (Rujukan: National Centre For Chronic Disease Prevention And Health Promotion 20...
3 UJIAN 1 Nama Ujian: Indeks Jisim Badan (BMI-for-age) Tujuan: Menilai komposisi badan Tahap: Murid Tahun 4 hingga Tingkat...
4 Indeks Jisim Badan = Berat badan (kg) Tinggi (m) x Tinggi (m) UJIAN 2 Nama Ujian: Naik Turun Bangku 3 minit Tujuan: Meni...
5 Prosedur: 1. Ujian dijalankan dengan murid memakai kasut sukan yang sesuai. 2. Murid berdiri tegak dengan kaki kanan ata...
6 2. Turunkan badan dengan membengkokkan siku sehingga dada menyentuh span. 3. Luruskan tangan seperti kedudukan sedia. 4....
7 3. Jam randik. Pengurusan dan organisasi: 1. Ujian dilaksanakan secara berpasangan. 2. Murid A melakukan ujian dan murid...
8 Menguji daya tahan dan kekuatan otot abdomen Tahap : Murid Tahun 4 hingga Tingkatan 5 Jantina : Lelaki dan perempuan Ala...
9 Lakuan ringkuk yang tidak sempurna: 1. Bahagian bawah/belakang badan tidak menyentuh lantai. 2. Tumit diangkat. 3. Badan...
10 UJIAN 6 Nama Ujian: Jangkauan Melunjur Tujuan: Mengukur fleksibiliti Tahap: Murid Tahun 4 hingga Tingkatan 5 Jantina: L...
11 4. Jangkauan hendaklah dikekalkan selama 3 saat tanpa menyentap. 5. Murid diberi tiga percubaan berturut-turut. Percuba...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
14 views
May. 05, 2021

Bengkel peers dan segak pend khas 2016

peers

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bengkel peers dan segak pend khas 2016

  1. 1. KERTAS KERJA TEMPAT : DEWAN TERBUKA, SMK SERI BDENA TARIKH : 24 OKTOBER 2016 HARI : ISNIN PESERTA : GURU-GURU PENDIDIKAN JASMANI DAN PENDIDIKAN KESIHATAN PENDIDIKAN KHAS SEKOLAH RENDAH DAN SEKOLAH MENENGAH DAERAH SABAK BERNAM ANJURAN BERSAMA: SMK SERI BEDENA BENGKEL PENDIDIKAN KESIHATAN REPRODUKTIF DAN SOSIAL (PEERS) DAN STANDARD KECERGASAN FIZIKAL KEBANGSAAN UNTUK MURID SEKOLAH MALAYSIA (SEGAK) BAGI GURU-GURU PJPK PENDIDIKAN KHAS SEKOLAH RENDAH DAN MENENGAH DAERAH SABAK BERNAM 2016 24 OKTOBER 2016
  2. 2. 1 PPD SABAK BERNAM KERTAS KERJA BENGKEL PENDIDIKAN KESIHATAN REPRODUKTIF DAN SOSIAL (PEERS) DAN STANDARD KECERGASAN FIZIKAL KEBANGSAAN UNTUK MURID SEKOLAH MALAYSIA (SEGAK) BAGI GURU-GURU PJPK PENDIDIKAN KHAS SEKOLAH RENDAH DAN MENENGAH DAERAH SABAK BERNAM 2016 1.0 PENDAHULUAN Pendidikan Kesihatan Reproduktif dan Sosial (PEERS) diajar melalui kurikulum Pendidikan Kesihatan. PEERS adalah satu proses sepanjang hayat untuk memperoleh pengetahuan dan membentuk sikap, nilai serta kepercayaan terhadap identiti, perhubungan dan keintiman sesama insan. PEERS bukan hanya terbatas kepada isu seksual atau hubungan seks semata- mata. PEERS mencakupi pengetahuan dari aspek biologikal, sosiobudaya, psikologikal dan kerohanian ke arah amalan tingkah laku yang sihat dalam kehidupan. Selain penekanan pendidikan Kesihatan Reproduktif dan Sosial (PEERS) dalam subjek Pendidikan Kesihatan. Program penilaian Standard Kecergasan Fizikal Kebangsaan Untuk Murid Sekolah Malaysia ( SEGAK ) ini juga diwujudkan selari dengan Sukatan Pelajaran Pendidikan Jasmani dan Pendidikan Kesihatan Sekolah Rendah dan Menengah. Selaras dengan itu, satu aktiviti kecergasan yang terancang perlu dilaksanakan dengan sempurna mengikut prosedur yang ditetapkan bagi setiap item ujian dan dinilai mengikut norma yang telah ditetapkan. Dengan ini, satu penilaian yang standard dapat diukur. Bengkel yang dilaksanakan ini akan memberi pendedahan kepada semua guru PJPK pendidikan khas sekolah rendah dan sekolah menengah daerah Sabak Bernam mengenai (PEERS) dan (SEGAK). Selain itu juga, bengkel ini akan memberi pendedahan kepada guru-guru cara melaksanakan dan mengaplikasikan (PEERS) dan (SEGAK) di sekolah terutamanya kepada murid-murid pendidikan khas. 2.0 RASIONAL i. Pendidikan Kesihatan membolehkan individu mengawal kesihatan diri, keluarga, masyarakat dan persekitaran menerusi pengetahuan, kemahiran, amalan gaya hidup sihat dan bersikap positif untuk mencapai kesejahteraan hidup serta jangka hayat panjang yang berkualiti. ii. Sentiasa peka, berpengetahuan dan mengamalkan aktiviti kecergasan untuk meningkat dan
  3. 3. 2 mengekalkan tahap kecergasan fizikal yang optimum. 3.0 OBJEKTIF 1. Mempertingkatkan pengetahuan, sikap dan amalan kesihatan diri, keluarga, masyarakat serta persekitaran. 2. Mempamerkan kemahiran mencegah masalah kesihatan dan penyakit; dan menguasai keupayaan bagi menghadapi dan menangani masalah serta isu berkaitan dengan kesihatan. 3. Mengetahui kepentingan kecergasan fizikal dan melakukan ujian kecergasan kepada murid- murid. 4. Menganalisis, mengintepretasi dan menyimpan rekod kecergasan fizikal individu serta melakukan tindakan susulan untuk meningkatkan kecergasan fizikal individu melalui perancangan aktiviti kecergasan secara sistematik; dan 5. Pengiktirafan tahap kecergasan individu berdasarkan prestasi semasa. 4.0 TARIKH PELAKSANAAN Hari Isnin (24 Oktober 2016) 5.0TEMPAT Dewan Terbuka SMK Seri Bedena, 45300 Sungai Besar, Selangor 6.0SASARAN 40 orang guru-guru Pendidikan Khas (30 orang Sekolah Rendah) dan (10 orang Sekolah Menengah) yang mengajar subjek Pendidikan Jasmani dan Pendidikan Kesihatan dalam Daerah Sabak Bernam. Selain itu, 5 orang fasilitator jemputan yang akan mengelolakan bengkel ini.
  4. 4. 3 7.0AHLI JAWATANKUASA PELAKSANA Penasihat : Tuan Haji Mokhtar bin Manijo Pegawai Pendidikan Daerah, PPD Sabak Bernam Pengerusi : Puan Wan Shamsiah Bt Wan Yusoff Pengetua SMK Seri Bedena Naib Pengerusi : En. Rosli bin Jarai Penolong Pegawai Pendidikan Daerah Pendidikan Khas, PPD Sabak Bernam Naib Pengerusi II : Puan Norhayati Bt Jupri Penolong Kanan Pendidikan Khas, SMK Seri Bedena Naib Pengerusi III : Puan Hajah Nor Faridah Bt Jajuli Penolong Kanan Kokurikulum, SMK Seri Bedena Setiausaha : En. Shahrol Nizam B. Mispan Bendahari : En. Muhamad Murizal B. Josti Ahli Jawatankuasa Bacaan doa : En Mat Huda B. Sanusi Pendaftaran peserta : Pn Norasheana Bt Abd Rahim Juruacara : En Mohd Yusof B. Abd Manap Persediaan tempat : Tn Haji Basri B. Arsat Peralatan : Pn Adlin Juliana Bt Jaaffar Pn Nor Azlina Bt Shafie
  5. 5. 4 Dokumentasi : Pn Nor Azma Bt Saidina Abu Bakar Pn Siti Haslinda Bt Mohammad Jamuan Peserta : Pn Suhana Bt Mohamed Royani Pn Siti Rulizah bt Nor Hatim Buku Program : Pn Rohani Bt Sapiah 8.0JADUAL PROGRAM 7.30 pagi – 8.00 pagi - Pendaftaran peserta 8.00 pagi – 9.30 pagi - Taklimat mengenai Pendidikan Kesihatan Reproduktif dan Sosial (PEERS). LDK mengenai PEERS (membuat rph) 9.30 pagi – 10.00 pagi - Minum pagi 10.30 pagi – 11.00 pagi - Taklimat mengenai SEGAK 11.00 pagi – 12.30 tghari - Ujian 1 Naik Turun Bangku ( 3 minit ) Ujian 2 Tekan Tubi ( 1 minit ) Ujian 3 Ringkuk Tubi Separa (1 minit ) Ujian 4 Jangkauan Melunjur 12.30 tghari – 1.10 ptg - Ucapan Penutup dan Penyampaian sijil 1.10 ptg – 1.30 ptg - Makan Tengahari dan bersurai. 9.0PROSEDUR SEGAK. Semua murid perlu menjalani ujian-ujian kecergasan fizikal yang dicadangkan dalam buku panduan.. Prosedur dan teknik ujian hendaklah mengikut peringkat umur, keupayaan murid dan mengambilkira peralatan serta tempat ujian dijalankan. Umur murid dikira pada 1 hb. Januari untuk rujukan norma. Ujian ini boleh dijalankan semasa atau di luar waktu pengajaran Pendidikan Jasmani.
  6. 6. 5 Ujian ini juga mesti dilengkapkan pada hari yang sama. Guru melatih murid terlebih dahulu dan murid digalakkan membuat ujian secara individu, bersama rakan atau keluarga mereka. Ujian ini mesti dilengkapkan mengikut urutan secara berterusan. Urutan item bateri ujian adalah seperti berikut; 1. Naik Turun Bangku ( 3 minit ) 2. Tekan Tubi ( 1 minit ) 3. Ringkuk Tubi Separa (1 minit ) 4. Jangkauan Melunjur Ukuran antropometrik untuk mendapatkan Indeks Jisim Badan perlu dibuat sebelum melakukan ujian ini.Ujian yang dicadangkan ini boleh digunakan sebagai aktiviti latihan kecergasan. Ujian ini perlu dilaksanakan dua kali setahun pada bulan Mac dan Ogos.Bagi murid yang tidak sihat, guru boleh menjalankan ujian pada hari yang lain pada bulan yang sama. 9.1 Persediaan 1. Murid telah berlatih secukupnya sebelum menjalani ujian, khasnya dalam latihan aerobik. 2. Murid mesti melakukan aktiviti memanaskan badan secukupnya sebelum menjalani ujian. 9.2 Keselamatan 1. Murid dikecualikan daripada mengambil ujian ini jika : (a) disahkan oleh Pegawai Perubatan tidak layak mengambil ujian kecergasan fizikal; (b) mengidap penyakit kronik; dan (c) tidak sihat pada waktu ujian. 2. Alatan ujian yang digunakan mesti lengkap, selamat dan berfungsi dengan baik. 3. Kawasan ujian mesti selamat dan sesuai dengan jenis ujian yang hendak dijalankan. 4. Murid memakai pakaian Pendidikan Jasmani. 5. Pengawasan guru diutamakan semasa ujian dilaksanakan. 6. Murid melakukan aktiviti menyejukkan badan selepas ujian dilaksanakan. 9.3 Prinsip Latihan Untuk mengelakkan kecederaan dan meningkatkan prestasi, murid perlu mematuhi prinsip- prinsip latihan kecergasan seperti berikut: 1.Prinsip tambah bebanan Ketika menjalani latihan, penambahan beban perlu dibuat secara beransur-ansur berdasarkan kemampuan agar tidak mendatangkan kecederaan. Keadaan ini melatih otot bekerja lebih kuat seterusnya meningkatkan kecergasan. 2.Prinsip perbezaan individu Kemampuan dan keupayaan individu adalah berbeza. Guru harus menyesuaikan aktiviti latihan
  7. 7. 6 mengikut keupayaan individu. 3.Prinsip kekhususan Latihan fizikal yang dijalankan perlulah diberikan berdasarkan keperluan kecergasan individu dan jenis sukan yang diceburi. 4.Prinsip kebolehbalikan Kesan atau hasil latihan bukanlah sesuatu yang kekal. Sekiranya latihan tidak dilakukan secara berterusan, penurunan dalam prestasi akan berlaku. 5.Prinsip kepelbagaian latihan Program latihan perlu dipelbagaikan untuk mengekalkan minat individu dalam sesuatu aktiviti bagi mengelakkan kebosanan. 9.4 Aktiviti Memanaskan Badan Murid mesti melakukan aktiviti memanaskan badan sebelum memulakan ujian kecergasan ini seperti; 1. Regangan otot bahu, tangan, pinggang dan kaki. 2. Lari setempat, lompat, skip atau turun naik bangku. 9.5 Aktiviti Menyejukkan Badan Murid mesti melakukan aktiviti menyejukkan badan selepas melakukan ujian kecergasan seperti; 1. Berjalan perlahan-lahan selama 3 minit. 2. Regang otot bahu, tangan, pinggang dan kaki perlahan-lahan. 9.6 Pelaporan 1. Murid perlu merekod hasil ujian mereka. 2. Guru mengesahkan ujian yang telah dilakukan oleh murid. Guru melaporkan hasil ujian dalam laporan Penilaian Kendalian Sekolah 10.0 ANGGARAN PERBELANJAAN BIL PERKARA JUMLAH (RM) 1. Makanan dan bahan peserta kursus Bayaran peserta RM 10.00 x 40 orang guru 400.00
  8. 8. 7 (30 orang guru sekolah rendah) (10 orang guru sekolah menengah) 2. Cenderhati Fasilitator RM 5.00 x 5 orang (sponsor persendirian) 25.00 Jumlah Keseluruhan 425.00 10.0 KEPERLUAN PERALATAN BIL BUTIRAN KUANTITI 1 Bangku Step up 4 3 Metronome 90 beats 2 4 Metronome 50 beats 2 5 Stop watch 4 6 Tilam Tekan Tubi 4 7 Muskin tape 3 8 A4 paper 1 rim 9 Borang ujian segak 40 10 Carta arahan dan label 5 11 Dynamax Portable Amplifier 1 set 12 Tilam Sit up 4 JUMLAH 11.0 PENUTUP Adalah diharap bengkel ini dapat memberikan sebanyak mungkin manfaat kepada para peserta amalan kesihatan yang baik serta dapat meningkat dan mengekalkan kecergasan fizikal yang optimum .
  9. 9. 8 Disediakan oleh, ……………………………………. (SHAHROL NIZAM BIN MISPAN) Setiausaha Program Program Pendidikan Khas Integrasi, SMK Seri Bedena, 45300 Sungai Besar, Selangor. Disemak oleh, Diluluskan oleh, ………………………………… ……………………………… (PN NORHAYATI BT JUPRI) (PN. WAN SHAMSIAH BT WAN YUSOFF) Penolong Kanan Pendidikan Khas Pengetua, Program Pendidikan Khas Integrasi, SMK Seri Bedena, 45300 Sungai Besar, SMK Seri Bedena, 45300 Sungai Besar, Selangor. Selangor.
  10. 10. 9 NORMA UJIAN KECERGASAN FIZIKAL MURID (SEGAK) Norma ini adalah hasil uji rintis SEGAK yang pertama. Norma ini akan dibuat perbandingan dengan ujian SEGAK kali kedua pada tahun 2007. Rujukan norma ini boleh digunakan untuk ujian sumatif sehingga norma yang piawai dikeluarkan. LELAKI 13 TAHUN Skor 5 4 3 2 1 Naik Turun Bangku 72 ke bawah 73 - 97 98 - 122 121 - 146 147 ke atas Tekan Tubi 31 ke atas 21 - 30 10 - 20 1 - 9 0 Ringkuk Tubi Separa 41 ke atas 27 - 40 15 - 26 2 - 14 1 ke bawah Jangkauan Melunjur 42 ke atas 33 - 41 23 - 32 14 - 22 13 ke bawah PEREMPUAN 13 TAHUN Skor 5 4 3 2 1 Naik Turun Bangku 70 ke bawah 71 - 99 100 - 130 131 - 159 160 ke atas Tekan Tubi 29 ke atas 20 - 28 11 - 19 2 - 10 1
  11. 11. 1 Ringkuk Tubi Separa 32 ke atas 9 - 31 8 - 20 1 - 7 0 Jangkauan Melunjur 41 ke atas 34 - 40 26 - 33 19 - 25 18 ke bawah LELAKI 14 TAHUN Skor 5 4 3 2 1 Naik Turun Bangku 73 ke bawah 74 – 98 99 - 124 125 - 149 150 ke atas Tekan Tubi 37 ke atas 25 - 36 12 - 24 1 - 11 0 Ringkuk Tubi Separa 43 ke atas 31 - 42 18 - 30 5 - 17 4 ke bawah Jangkauan Melunjur 44 ke atas 35 - 43 25 - 34 15 - 24 14 ke bawah PEREMPUAN 14 TAHUN Skor 5 4 3 2 1 Naik Turun Bangku 70 ke bawah 71 - 98 99 - 128 129 - 156 157 ke atas Tekan Tubi 29 ke atas 20 - 28 10 - 19 1 - 9 0 Ringkuk Tubi Separa 30 ke atas 20 - 29 9 - 19 1 - 8 0 Jangkauan Melunjur 42 ke atas 35 - 41 26 - 34 18 - 25 17 ke bawah LELAKI 15 TAHUN Skor 5 4 3 2 1 Naik Turun Bangku 73 ke bawah 74 – 98 99 - 124 125 - 149 150 ke atas Tekan Tubi 38 ke atas 26 - 37 14 - 25 2 - 13 1 Ringkuk Tubi Separa 43 ke atas 31 - 42 18 - 30 6 - 17 5 ke bawah Jangkauan Melunjur 45 ke atas 36 - 44 25 - 35 19 - 24 18 ke bawah PEREMPUAN 15 TAHUN Skor 5 4 3 2 1 Naik Turun Bangku 71 ke bawah 72 - 102 103 - 135 136 - 166 167 ke atas Tekan Tubi 31 ke atas 21 - 30 10 - 20 1 - 9 0 Ringkuk Tubi Separa 34 ke atas 21 - 33 8 - 20 1 - 7 0 Jangkauan Melunjur 43 ke atas 36 - 42 27 - 35 19 - 26 18 ke bawah LELAKI 16 TAHUN Skor 5 4 3 2 1 Naik Turun Bangku 77 ke bawah 78 - 103 104 - 131 132 - 158 159 ke atas Tekan Tubi 37 ke atas 27 - 36 15 - 26 4 - 14 3 ke bawah Ringkuk Tubi Separa 42 ke atas 30 - 41 16 - 29 4 - 15 3 ke bawah Jangkauan Melunjur 46 ke atas 36 - 45 25 - 35 15 - 24 14 ke bawah
  12. 12. PEREMPUAN 16 TAHUN Skor 5 4 3 2 1 Naik Turun Bangku 77 ke bawah 78 - 136 107 - 137 138 - 166 167 ke atas Tekan Tubi 29 ke atas 19 - 28 9 - 18 1 - 8 0 Ringkuk Tubi Separa 31 ke atas 20 - 30 8 - 9 1 - 7 0 Jangkauan Melunjur 43 ke atas 34 - 42 24 - 33 16 - 23 15 ke bawah LELAKI 17 TAHUN Skor 5 4 3 2 1 Naik Turun Bangku 68 ke bawah 69 - 97 98 - 128 129 - 158 159 ke atas Tekan Tubi 40 ke atas 28 - 39 16 - 27 5 - 15 4 ke bawah Ringkuk Tubi Separa 43 ke atas 30 - 42 15 - 29 1 - 4 0 Jangkauan Melunjur 47 ke atas 37 - 46 26 - 36 17 - 25 16 ke bawah PEREMPUAN 17 TAHUN Skor 5 4 3 2 1 Naik Turun Bangku 78 ke bawah 79 - 106 107 - 134 135 - 162 163 ke atas Tekan Tubi 27 ke atas 19 - 26 9 - 18 1 - 8 0 Ringkuk Tubi Separa 31 ke atas 20 - 30 7 - 19 1 - 6 0 Jangkauan Melunjur 44 ke atas 36 - 43 26 - 35 18 - 27 17 ke bawah
  13. 13. 1 JADUAL PENGIRAAN BMI Indeks Jisim Badan = Berat badan (kg) Tinggi (m) x Tinggi (m) Lelaki Umur (Tahun) Kurang berat Normal Berisiko Berat Berlebihan Berat berlebihan 9 <14.0 14.0 - 18.6 >18.6 - 21.0 >21.0 10 <14.2 14.2 - 19.4 >19.4 - 22.2 >22.2 11 <14.6 14.6 - 20.2 >20.2 - 23.2 >23.2 12 <15.0 15.0 - 21.0 >21.0 - 24.2 >24.2 13 <15.4 15.4 - 21.8 >21.8 - 25.2 >25.2 14 <16.0 16.0 - 22.6 >22.6 - 26.0 >26.0 15 <16.6 16.6 - 23.4 >23.4 - 26.8 >26.8 16 <17.2 17.2 - 24.2 >24.2 - 27.6 >27.6 17 <17.8 17.8 - 24.8 >24.8 - 28.2 >28.2 Perempuan Umur (Tahun) Kurang berat Normal Berisiko Berat Berlebihan Berat berlebihan 9 <14.8 14.8 - 19.2 >19.2 - 21.8 >21.8 10 <14.0 14.0 - 19.9 >19.9 - 22.9 >22.9 11 <14.4 14.4 - 20.8 >20.8 - 24.0 >24.0 12 <14.8 14.8 - 21.6 >21.6 - 25.2 >25.2 13 <15.3 15.3 - 22.5 >22.5 - 26.2 >26.2 14 <15.8 15.8 - 23.2 >23.2 - 27.2 >27.2 15 <16.3 16.3 - 24.0 >24.0 - 28.0 >28.0 16 <16.8 16.8 - 24.5 >24.5 - 28.8 >28.8
  14. 14. 2 17 <17.3 17.3 - 25.2 >25.2 - 29.6 >29.6 (Rujukan: National Centre For Chronic Disease Prevention And Health Promotion 2000) KEPUTUSAN KESELURUHAN SETELAH MELAKUKAN 4 UJIAN, SILA RUJUK KEPADA SKALA MARKAH KESELURUHAN UNTUK MENENTUKAN TAHAP KECERGASAN BAGI TUJUAN PEMARKAHAN BIL. JUMLAH SKOR KESELURUHAN GRED PERNYATAAN 1. 18 HINGGA 20 MARKAH A CEMERLANG 2. 15 HINGGA 17 MARKAH B SANGAT BAIK 3. 10 HINGGA 14 MARKAH C BAIK 4. 7 HINGGA 9 MARKAH D SEDERHANA 5. 4 HINGGA 6 E PERLU USAHA LAGI
  15. 15. 3 UJIAN 1 Nama Ujian: Indeks Jisim Badan (BMI-for-age) Tujuan: Menilai komposisi badan Tahap: Murid Tahun 4 hingga Tingkatan 5 Jantina: Lelaki dan Perempuan Alatan dan kemudahan: 1. Pengukur tinggi 2. Penimbang berat 3. Borang skor Pengurusan dan organisasi: Pengukuran ini hendaklah dilaksanakan sebelum ujian kecergasan bermula. Prosedur: 1. Murid dikehendaki menimbang berat badan dalam ukuran kilogram dan mengukur ketinggian dalam meter. 2. Kira indeks jisim badan berdasarkan formula berikut:
  16. 16. 4 Indeks Jisim Badan = Berat badan (kg) Tinggi (m) x Tinggi (m) UJIAN 2 Nama Ujian: Naik Turun Bangku 3 minit Tujuan: Menilai Daya Tahan Kardiovaskular Tahap: Murid Tahun 4 hingga Tingkatan 5 Jantina: Lelaki dan Perempuan Alatan dan kemudahan: 1. Bangku - Ketinggian 30.5 cm 2. Jam Randik 3. Borang Skor 4. Rakaman atau Metronome Pengurusan dan organisasi: 1. Aktiviti dijalankan berpasangan. 2. Letakan bangku di atas lantai yang rata dan selamat.(Pastikan bangku tidak bergerak semasa ujian dijalankan.) 3. Sediakan rakaman atau metronome rentak 96 detik seminit. Permulaan Naik Turun Bangku
  17. 17. 5 Prosedur: 1. Ujian dijalankan dengan murid memakai kasut sukan yang sesuai. 2. Murid berdiri tegak dengan kaki kanan atau kiri (yang mana sesuai) diletakkan di atas bangku. 3. Penguji akan memberikan isyarat ‘mula’. 4. Murid melakukan pergerakan naik dan turun (kaki kiri naik, kaki kanan turun diikuti kaki kiri turun, kemudian kaki kanan naik atau sebaliknya). 5. Murid melakukan pergerakan mengikut rentak rakaman atau metronome dengan kadar 96 detik seminit selama 3 minit. 6. Selepas tamat murid dikehendaki duduk serta merta. 7. Kira kadar nadi selepas 5 saat tamat perlakuan dengan kiraan dilakukan oleh guru atau menggunakan Polar Heart Rate Monitor. 8. Kadar nadi diambil dalam jangkamasa 1 minit. 9. Jika murid tidak menamatkan lakuan selama 3 minit, skor murid ini dibatalkan. UJIAN 3 Nama Ujian: Ujian Tekan Tubi Tujuan: Menilai keupayaan daya tahan dan kekuatan otot tangan serta otot bahu Tahap: Murid Tahun 4 hingga Tingkatan 5 Jantina: Lelaki Alatan dan kemudahan: 1. Kawasan lapang dan rata. 2. Span ( 5 cm tinggi x 15 cm panjang x 10 cm lebar). 3. Jam Randik. Pengurusan dan organisasi: 1. Ujian dilaksanakan secara berpasangan. 2. Murid A melakukan ujian dan murid B sebagai pencatat. Prosedur: 1. Mula dengan kedudukan sokong hadapan dengan berat badan disokong oleh tangan yang lurus dan jari-jari kaki. Badan diluruskan.
  18. 18. 6 2. Turunkan badan dengan membengkokkan siku sehingga dada menyentuh span. 3. Luruskan tangan seperti kedudukan sedia. 4. Tekan tubi diteruskan sehingga satu minit atau murid tidak berupaya meneruskannya. 5. Ujian akan ditamatkan jika murid tidak melakukan aktiviti secara sempurna mengikut arahan 1 hingga 3. 6. Murid B mengira dan merekod bilangan lakuan Murid A. Bersedia Lakuan Bengkok Siku Lakuan Lurus Tangan Kiraan Satu Ulangan Lakuan UJIAN 4 Nama Ujian: Ujian Tekan Tubi Suaian Tujuan: Menilai keupayaan daya tahan dan kekuatan otot tangan serta otot bahu Tahap: Murid Tahun 4 hingga Tingkatan 5 Jantina: Perempuan Alatan dan kemudahan: 1. Kawasan lapang dan rata. 2. Span ( 5 cm tinggi x 15 cm panjang x 10 cm lebar ).
  19. 19. 7 3. Jam randik. Pengurusan dan organisasi: 1. Ujian dilaksanakan secara berpasangan. 2. Murid A melakukan ujian dan murid B sebagai pencatat. Prosedur: 1. Mula dengan kedudukan sokong hadapan dengan berat badan disokong oleh tangan yang lurus dan lutut yang bengkok. Kaki bersilang. Badan diluruskan. 2. Turunkan badan dengan membengkokkan siku sehingga dada menyentuh span. 3. Luruskan tangan seperti kedudukan sedia. 4. Tekan tubi diteruskan sehingga murid tidak berupaya meneruskannya. 5. Ujian akan ditamatkan jika murid tidak melakukan aktiviti secara sempurna mengikut arahan 1 hingga 3. 6. Murid B mengira dan merekod bilangan lakuan Murid A. Bersedia Lakuan Bengkok Siku Lakuan Lurus Tangan Kiraan Satu Ulangan Lakuan UJIAN 5 Nama Ujian: Ringkuk Tubi Separa ( partial curl-up) 1 minit Tujuan :
  20. 20. 8 Menguji daya tahan dan kekuatan otot abdomen Tahap : Murid Tahun 4 hingga Tingkatan 5 Jantina : Lelaki dan perempuan Alatan dan kemudahan : 1. Pita lekat bersaiz 2.5 cm 2. Pita ukur 3. Jam randik Pengurusan dan organisasi: 1. Lekatkan pita pelekat secara selari pada lantai di kiri dan kanan. Jarak antara pita adalah 10 cm. Prosedur : 1. Ujian ini dijalankan dengan murid memakai kasut yang sesuai. 2. Murid A baring dengan lutut bengkok 90 darjah dan tumit kaki sentiasa menyentuh lantai. 3. Buka kaki seluas bahu. 4. Kedua-dua belah tangan lurus di sisi dan hujung jari menyentuh bahagian luar pelekat pertama. 5. Pada setiap lakuan ringkuk, bahu perlu diangkat supaya jari tengah kedua-dua tangan menyentuh bahagian luar pelekat kedua. 6. Bahagian bawah/belakang badan hendaklah rata dan jari tengah pada kedudukan asal (ulang prosedur 4) sebelum melakukan ulangan yang seterusnya. 7. Murid melakukan pergerakan mengikut rentak rakaman atau metronome dengan kadar 50 detik seminit selama 1 minit. 8. Murid B mengira ulangan perlakuan. 9. Ujian akan ditamatkan sekiranya murid A :- 9.1 Berasa tidak selesa. 9.2 Jari tidak menyentuh bahagian luar garisan penanda kedua. 9.3 Tumit diangkat. Panduan guru
  21. 21. 9 Lakuan ringkuk yang tidak sempurna: 1. Bahagian bawah/belakang badan tidak menyentuh lantai. 2. Tumit diangkat. 3. Badan/ bahu senget. 4. Punggung terangkat. 5. Lutut tidak bersudut 90 darjah (tegak). Arahan /Teguran untuk perlakuan ringkuk yang tidak betul. 1. Rapatkan belakang ke lantai. 2. Bahu sentuh lantai. 3. Rapatkan tumit ke lantai. 4. Seimbangkan bahu/badan. 5. Buka kaki. 6. Bengkokkan lutut. Sedia Ringkuk Kedudukan Asal Kiraan Satu Ulangan Lakuan
  22. 22. 10 UJIAN 6 Nama Ujian: Jangkauan Melunjur Tujuan: Mengukur fleksibiliti Tahap: Murid Tahun 4 hingga Tingkatan 5 Jantina: Lelaki dan perempuan Alatan dan kemudahan: 1. Alat pengukur jangkauan 2. Borang skor. Pengurusan dan organisasi: 1. Gunakan alat pengukur jangkauan yang disediakan. Prosedur: 1. Murid duduk melunjur tanpa kasut. Tumit kaki di letak di belakang penanda 23 sentimeter. 2. Kedua-dua kaki lurus sepanjang masa ujian. Rakan memegang lutut. 3. Tapak tangan kanan ditindih di atas belakang tapak tangan kiri dalam keadaan hujung jari tengah hendaklah sama. 4. Dagu rapat ke dada. Jangkaukan tangan perlahan-lahan sejauh yang mungkin atas pita pengukur.
  23. 23. 11 4. Jangkauan hendaklah dikekalkan selama 3 saat tanpa menyentap. 5. Murid diberi tiga percubaan berturut-turut. Percubahan terbaik diambil kira sebagai skor. Bacaan dikira pada sentimeter yang terhampir. Tidak perlu merekod dalam titik perpuluhan. 6. Murid yang membantu memegang lutut pelaku tidak menganggu pelaku. Sedia Jangkau Rehat

×