Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PROJEK SET KERUSI MEJA HIASAN KAYU 2019 1.0 PENGENALAN Projek ini adalah salah satu aktiviti Keceriaan Program Pendidikan ...
PROJEK SET KERUSI MEJA HIASAN KAYU 2019 6.0 AKTIVITI CADANGAN YANG AKAN DIJALANKAN 1. Projek Set Kerusi Meja Hiasan Kayu 7...
PROJEK SET KERUSI MEJA HIASAN KAYU 2019 8.0 AHLI JAWATANKUASA PROJEK Penasihat : Pn Faridah Binti A. Rahman Pengetua SMK S...
PROJEK SET KERUSI MEJA HIASAN KAYU 2019 9.0 ANGGARAN PERBELANJAAN PROJEK BIL BAHAN DAN PERALATAN KUANTITI JUMLAH (RM) 1 Ka...
PROJEK SET KERUSI MEJA HIASAN KAYU 2019 1. Membuat lakaran beserta ukuran untuk set kerusi meja tersebut. 2. Membeli bahan...
PROJEK SET KERUSI MEJA HIASAN KAYU 2019 Kertas kerja PROJEK SET KERUSI MEJA HIASAN KAYU 2019 ini diluluskan / tidak dilulu...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
18 views
May. 05, 2021

Kertas kerja set kerusi meja 2019

keceriaan

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Kertas kerja set kerusi meja 2019

  1. 1. PROJEK SET KERUSI MEJA HIASAN KAYU 2019 1.0 PENGENALAN Projek ini adalah salah satu aktiviti Keceriaan Program Pendidikan Khas Integrasi SMK Seri Bedena bagi tahun 2019 dengan kerjasama Unit Kurikulum, Unit Hal Ehwal Murid dan Unit Kokurikulum Program Pendidikan Khas Integrasi SMK Seri Bedena. Kertas kerja ini sedapat mungkin menggariskan pengisian program dengan mengambil kira penglibatan semua warga Program Pendidikan Khas Integrasi SMK Seri Bedena di atas bantuan daripada semua guru. Pada masa yang sama semangat kecintaan terhadap sekolah dapat dipupuk dengan meletakkannya sebagai matlamat yang utama disamping dapat menceriakan lagi kawasan persekitaran program. Oleh sebab itu, memohon agar kerjasama dari semua pihak sekolah untuk menjayakan Projek Keceriaan ini untuk kebaikan bersama. 2.0 NAMA PROJEK PROJEK SET KERUSI MEJA HIASAN KAYU 2019 3.0 MATLAMAT Menceriakan kawasan persekitaran program agar dapat memberikan impak sihat, segar, indah dan seterusnya menarik minat murid-murid untuk hadir ke sekolah. 4.0 OBJEKTIF  Meningkatkan peratus keceriaan sekolah.  Memberikan impak ceria dan indah kepada kawasan program untuk menarik minat murid-murid hadir ke sekolah.  Mewujudkan kawasan-kawasan menarik untuk dijadikan kawasan P&P luar bilik darjah.  Menyumbang tenaga dan buah fikiran dalam sebagai sumbangan terhadap sekolah.  Menunjukkan inisiatif ke arah meningkatkan nilai profesionalisme keguruan secara berterusan. 5.0 PELAKSANAAN Tempoh : Oktober – November 2019 Tempat : Program Pendidikan Khas Integrasi SMK Seri Bedena, 45300 Sungai besar, Selangor.
  2. 2. PROJEK SET KERUSI MEJA HIASAN KAYU 2019 6.0 AKTIVITI CADANGAN YANG AKAN DIJALANKAN 1. Projek Set Kerusi Meja Hiasan Kayu 7.0 PELAN KAWASAN CADANGAN PROJEK “PENDIDIKAN KHASKU INDAH” Lokasi cadangan tempat set kerusi meja hiasan dan susun-susunan batu bata berwarna
  3. 3. PROJEK SET KERUSI MEJA HIASAN KAYU 2019 8.0 AHLI JAWATANKUASA PROJEK Penasihat : Pn Faridah Binti A. Rahman Pengetua SMK Seri Bedena Tn Haji Mohd Ishak Bin Masudi Penolong Kanan Kurikulum Pn Hjh Hatipah Bt Yusof Penolong Kanan HEM Pn Hjh Nor Faridah Bt Jajuli Penolong Kanan Kokurikulum Pengerusi : Pn Sarinah Bt Mohd Arshad Penolong Kanan Pendidikan Khas Setiausaha : En Shahrol Nizam Bin Mispan Guru Pertukangan : En Ariman Bin Ariffin Bendahari : Pn Nor Azma Bt Saidina Abu Bakar AJK Pelaksana : Pn Suhana Bt Mohamed Royani Pn Noryusmila Bt Mahmod Zuludin En Mohamad Murizal Bt Josti Pn Siti Rohani Bt Napiah Pn Adlin Juliana Bt Jaaffar AJK Murid : Semua murid Turut dibantu oleh PPM : Pn Siti Rulizah Bt Nor Hatim Pn Nor Azlina Bt Shafie Pn Norasheana Bt Abd Rahim Pn Rabiatul Adawiyah Bt Ngatiren
  4. 4. PROJEK SET KERUSI MEJA HIASAN KAYU 2019 9.0 ANGGARAN PERBELANJAAN PROJEK BIL BAHAN DAN PERALATAN KUANTITI JUMLAH (RM) 1 Kayu6x2 6 kaki 25 btg 17.40 435.00 2 Paku3’’ 2 kg 6.00 12.00 3 5l timbercote par 104.k 1 tin 190.00 190.00 4. 5/16’’ x 6’’ skru 1 kg 10.00 10.00 5. Td 675hwskruhex 1 kotak 37.00 37.00 6. Stanley mesin jigsaw 1 unit 240.00 240.00 7. A120 magic flapdise 5 keping 3.00 15.00 8. A80 magic flapdise 5 keping 3.00 15.00 9. Dongcheng dsb100 orbital sander 1 unit 150.00 150.00 Jumlah 1104.00 10.00 PERLAKSANAAN PROJEK SET KERUSI MEJA HIASAN KAYU ( OKTOBER – NOVEMBER 2019) PENGENALAN PROJEK Dalam melaksanakan projek ini dengan menggunakan bahan yang boleh melestarikan alam sekitar. Diharapkan dapat memberikan manfaat kepada program serta mencungkil kemahiran seni murid-murid. Selain itu, ia dapat menghasilkan perhiasan yang berguna dan boleh dijadikan perabot serta menceriakan suasana persekitaran sekolah. Proses pelaksanaan
  5. 5. PROJEK SET KERUSI MEJA HIASAN KAYU 2019 1. Membuat lakaran beserta ukuran untuk set kerusi meja tersebut. 2. Membeli bahan dan peralatan untuk membina set kerusi meja tersebut. 3. Memotong dan membersihkan kayu yang telah diukur. 4. Mencantumkan kayu yang telah dipotong mengikut lakaran. 5. Melicinkan permukaan seluruh cantuman kayu untuk proses mengecat. 6. Membuat susun-susunan batu bata berwarna untuk tempat set kerusi meja tersebut. 7. Mengecatkan mengikut kesesuaian warna dengan dicat lapisan akhir denga cat clear supaya nampak kemas dan bersinar. 11.0 PENUTUP Adalah menjadi harapan kami agar projek ini dapat diterima dan akan berjalan seperti yang telah dirancang. Semoga projek ini mendapat manfaat kepada semua pihak. “ BERSAMA MEREALISASIKAN PENDIDIKAN KHASKU INDAH” ****************************************************************************************************************** Disediakan oleh, Disemak oleh, ..................................................... ............................................... EN SHAHROL NIZAM BIN MISPAN PN SARINAH BINTI MOHD ARSHAD Setiausaha Projek Pengerusi PROGRAM PENDIDIKAN KHAS INTEGRASI PROGRAM PENDIDIKAN KHAS INTEGRASI SMK SERI BEDENA SMK SERI BEDENA Disahkan oleh : ……………………………………. KELULUSAN PERMOHONAN
  6. 6. PROJEK SET KERUSI MEJA HIASAN KAYU 2019 Kertas kerja PROJEK SET KERUSI MEJA HIASAN KAYU 2019 ini diluluskan / tidak diluluskan dengan peruntukan sebanyak Ringgit Malaysia Satu Ribu Satu Ratus Empat sahaja (RM 1104.00) daripada peruntukan (PPKI PCG ELEKTIF). ****************************************************************************************

×