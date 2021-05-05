Program sambutan hari lahir murid ppki ssb 2018

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PROGRAM SAMBUTAN HARI LAHIR MURID PPKI SK TAMAN SERI GOMBAK 2 1. PENDAHULUAN Majlis sambutan hari lahir kali ini akan berlangsung di Restoran KFC. Lokasi yang sama seperti tahun 2010 telah dipilih memandangkan perjalanan program sambutan hari lahir tahun 2010 di KFC berjalan dengan lancar. Murid juga dilihat amat menggemari semua hidangan yang disediakan oleh pihak Restoran KFC. Perjalanan program kali ini adalah hampir sama dengan program tahun lalu. Aturcara program ini akan disediakan oleh pihak restoran KFC. Pihak PPKI hanya perlu terlibat dalam pengendalian murid pengangkutan dan menyediakan perbelanjaan yang cukup. Penglibatan pihak KFC membantu melancarkan lagi perjalanan program pada hari tersebut. Sambutan hari lahir ini melibatkan murid yang lahir dari awal Januari hingga pertengahan bulan Jun. 2. RASIONAL Program sambutan hari lahir ini diadakan adalah bertujuan memberi kegembiraan kepada semua murid di samping mengeratkan hubungan dan kemesraan antara guru, PPM dan juga murid PPKI. Hari lahir murid disambut secara meriah bagi memberi peluang kepada mereka untuk merasa gembira dan dihargai. Sambutan ini adalah satu cara menggembirakan saudara seummah serta memupukkan rasa kasih dan sayang sesama guru, PPM dan murid. Pemberian makanan, minuman dan hadiah juga akan membuatkan mereka merasa gembira. Rasional proram ini juga adalah untuk menormalisasikan murid PPKI. Normalisasi merujuk kepada pendekatan yang bekait rapat dengan budaya. Dalam konteks pendidikan khas, proses normalisasi adalah bertujuan memberi hak kepada individu kurang upaya supaya mereka dapat mnyesuaikan diri dan membiasakan diri dengan cara hidup normal dalam sesebuah masyarakat. Faktor-faktor normalisasi banyak dipengaruhi dari ibu bapa, kurikulum sekolah dan juga masyarakat. Ia juga bertujuan memberikan modifikasi kepada tingkah laku murid.
  2. 2. 3. OBJEKTIF Program sambutan hari lahir ini diharapkan akan mencapai objektif seperti berikut: 1. Mempelajari dan menguasai kemahiran yang membolehkan murid merancang dan menguruskan kehidupan sendiri. 2. Mengeratkan kemesraan di kalangan semua warga PPKI Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Seri Gombak 2. 3. Meningkatkan keyakinan diri murid dan memberi penghargaan kepada murid yang dirai 4. Membantu murid menguasai kemahiran berkomunikasi dan mengawal emosi semasa berhubungan dengan orang lain 5. Meningkatkan peluang penyesuaian yang sihat dalam masyarakat. 6. Memberi peluang kepada semua murid untuk merasai kegembiraan apabila sambutan hari jadi diadakan dengan meriah. 4. SASARAN Program ini disasarkan kepada semua murid Program Pendidikan Khas Integrasi Sekolah Taman Seri Gombak 2 seramai 28 orang. Pihak pentadbir sekolah dan AJK Badan kebajikan PPKI juga akan turut diundang bagi memeriahkan majlis. 5. AHLI JAWATANKUASA PENGERUSI : PUAN DAUNAH BINTI SITAM GURU BESAR NAIB PENGERUSI : PUAN KALTHOM BINTI ABU BAKAR (GPK KOKURIKULUM) PUAN ZURAINI BT YUSOFF (GPK KURIKULUM)
  3. 3. ENCIK IBRAHIM BIN OSMAN (GPK HEM) ENCIK ZAINOL ABIDIN BIN ISMAIL (PENYELIA PETANG) PENYELARAS PROGRAM : PUAN SITI AISHAH BINTI AHMAD BENDAHARI : ENCIK MOHD NAZRUL BIN MOHD SAINI AJK PERSEDIAAN TEMPAT : PUAN NOR MAHNUN BINTI ABDUL LATIF PUAN KARMANI RAHANUM BINTI MAT PIAH ENCIK SAIFUL AFFANDI GHAZALI AJK PENGANGKUTAN : ENCIK MOHD NAZRUL BIN MOHD SAINI ENCIK SAIFUL AFFANDI BIN GHAZALI AJK HADIAH/ SAGUHATI : ENCIK JOHARI BIN OMAR PUAN NORASIKIN BINTI MD HUSSIEN PUAN NORANITA BINTI NAIM AJK KESELAMATAN : SEMUA GURU TERLIBAT DOKUMENTASI FOTOGRAFI : : PUAN SITI AISHAH BINTI AHAMAD PUAN NORASIKIN BINTI MD HUSSIEN 6. PERANCANGAN TEMPAT DAN PERBELANJAAN TEMA PROGRAM : OCEAN WORLD BESDAY PARTY CADANGAN TEMPAT : RESTORAN KFC CAWANGAN TAMAN SERI GOMBAK 68100 BATU CAVES SELANGOR TARIKH CADANGAN : 28 JUN 2011 ANGGARAN PERBELANJAAN : SILA RUJUK LAMPIRAN 1 7. TENTATIF PROGRAM 0730 PAGI : Pendaftaran murid
  4. 4. 0815 PAGI : Taklimat perjalanan oleh Penyelaras program 0930 PAGI : Perjalanan ke Restoran KFC Taman Seri Gombak 1000 PAGI : Program bermula (Aturcara program disediakan oleh pihak KFC) 1230 TENGAH HARI : Program tamat 8. PENUTUP Diharapkan program yang dirancangkan ini akan berlangsung dengan jayanya kerana ia memberi banyak manfaat kepada murid. Kerjasama semua pihak juga amat diperlukan agar perjalanan program berlangsung dengan lancar. Semua pihak diminta agar dapat memberi kerjasama yang baik dan ikhlas. Disediakan oleh Disemak oleh ………………………………………. …………………………………………………... SITI AISHAH BINTI AHMAD NORMAHNUN BINTI ABDUL LATIF PENYELARAS PROGRAM PENYELARAS PPKI SK TAMAN SRI GOMBAK 2

