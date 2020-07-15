COVID-19 Analysis: July 14, 2020

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
1.
Caveats and Comments
1
Overview:
This is my analysis, not Stanford’s. It is simply a set of regressions in R to understand the trajectory of COVID. It is not confidential and can be freely shared. The R
program code and all previous PowerPoint files are available at https://github.com/StevenLShafer/COVID19/. Please contact me at steven.shafer@Stanford.edu if
you would like to be added or removed from the recipient list. Suggestions are most welcome! You are welcome to use the R code on GitHub for any purpose. If
you create new graphs, please let me know, as I may want to add them to my analyses.
I am attempting to keep the analysis and commentary apolitical. I am now including partisan lean as a metric. This is just more data to understand the COVID
epidemic. I occasionally point out misrepresentations by government officials. Additionally, as the crisis has worsened, I will point out where government
recommendations have placed Americans at increasing risk.
I try to provide a daily update in the morning. However, as an anesthesiologist at Stanford, when I have clinical duties my analysis my be delayed.
There is a lot of information on the figures. If something isn’t clear, please see the explanation on slide 2.
Data sources:
• USA Case Data: https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19/raw/master/csse_covid_19_data/csse_covid_19_time_series/time_series_covid19_confirmed_US.csv
• USA Death Data: https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19/raw/master/csse_covid_19_data/csse_covid_19_time_series/time_series_covid19_deaths_US.csv
• USA Testing and Hospitalization Data: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/COVID19Tracking/covid-tracking-data/master/data/states_daily_4pm_et.csv
• Global Case Data: https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19/raw/master/csse_covid_19_data/csse_covid_19_time_series/time_series_covid19_confirmed_global.csv
• Global Death Data: https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19/raw/master/csse_covid_19_data/csse_covid_19_time_series/time_series_covid19_deaths_global.csv
• Global Testing Data: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/owid/covid-19-data/master/public/data/owid-covid-data.csv
• Mobility Data: https://www.gstatic.com/covid19/mobility/Global_Mobility_Report.csv
• Partisan Lean: MIT Election Data and Science Lab: https://doi.org/10.7910/DVN/VOQCHQ/HEIJCQ
• Ensemble Model: https://github.com/reichlab/covid19-forecast-hub/raw/master/data-processed/COVIDhub-ensemble/2020-xx-xx-COVIDhub-ensemble.csv
Models:
1. Future projections of case numbers are based on the Gompertz function: log 𝑐𝑢𝑚𝑢𝑙𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑒 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 = 𝑐𝑢𝑟𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 + 𝑚𝑎𝑥𝑖𝑚𝑢𝑚 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 − 𝑐𝑢𝑟𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 1 −
2.
2,586,092
152,804
1
10
100
1,000
10,000
100,000
1,000,000
10,000,000
100,000,000
Actual(points)/Predicted(line)
Phase
Pre-Model
Modeled
Deaths
Tests
USA projection as of 2020-05-27
0
10,000
20,000
30,000
0
2,000
4,000
6,000
Cases/Day
Deaths/Day
Cases: 1,662,302 (32,123) -- Deaths: 98,220 (829) -- Case Mortality: 5.9% -- Daily Change in Cases: -0.5%
Explanation of the Figures
2
Brown dots:
cumulative tests
Red dots: cumulative cases
used to estimate Gompertz
function, presently set to last
3 weeks
Red line: predicted cumulative
cases based on the Gompertz
function estimated from the red
dots
Red number: total cases
on June 30th, based on
the Gompertz function
estimated from the red
dots
Black number: total
cases on Jyly 31th,
based on log-linear
regression of the past
21 days
Black line: predicted
cumulative deaths, based
on a log linear regression
of deaths over past 21
days.
Axis for deaths / day, usually
1/10th of the axis for cases /
day on the left side of the
figure.
Green line: linear regression
over 8 days, used to calculate
percent increase / decrease
(see below)
Daily change in cases,
calculated as the slope of the
green line (above left) /
number of new cases
yesterday.
Case mortality:
cumulative deaths
/ cumulative cases.
Cases / day calculated
from cumulative cases
used to estimate the
Gompertz function
Cases / day calculated
from cumulative cases
not used to estimate the
Gompertz function
Deaths / day,
axis is on the left
Blue line: today
Blue dots: cumulative cases not
used to estimate Gompertz
function
Cumulative cases
(yesterday’s cases)
and cumulative deaths
(yesterday’s deaths)
Axis for cases / day.
Axis for deaths / day
appears to the right.
Geographic
location
Date of analysis,
also shown as
blue vertical line
below
Purple wedge: 98% ensemble
prediction interval from COVID-19
Forecast Hub (USA and US
States only)
8.
Change in New Cases per Day
New cases are:
Increasing > +3%
Increasing between +1% and +3%
No Change (-1% to +1%)
Decreasing between -1% and -3%
Decreasing > -3%
New cases by state as of 2020-07-14
8
9.
Cases as a Percent of Peak Cases
HI TX FL
OK LA MS AL GA
AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC
CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE
OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI
WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA
WI VT NH
AK ME
0
25
50
75
100
0
25
50
75
100
0
25
50
75
100
0
25
50
75
100
0
25
50
75
100
0
25
50
75
100
0
25
50
75
100
0
25
50
75
100
PercentofPeak
Daily Cases as a Percent of Peak Cases
9
10.
Change in New Deaths per Day
New deaths are:
Increasing > +0.5%
Increasing between +0.1% and +0.5%
No Change (-0.1% to +0.1%)
Decreasing between -0.1% and -0.5%
Decreasing > -0.5%
New deaths by state as of 2020-07-14
10
11.
Deaths as a Percent of Peak Deaths
HI TX FL
OK LA MS AL GA
AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC
CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE
OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI
WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA
WI VT NH
AK ME
0
25
50
75
100
0
25
50
75
100
0
25
50
75
100
0
25
50
75
100
0
25
50
75
100
0
25
50
75
100
0
25
50
75
100
0
25
50
75
100
PercentofPeak
Daily Deaths as a Percent of Peak Deaths
11
12.
Total cases per million
HI
MT
VT
AK
WV
ME
OR
WY
KY
NH
MO
OK
WA
OH
ND
WI
ID
CO
KS
NM
MN
IN
MI
PA
NC
VA
CA
SD
NV
TX
UT
TN
AR
NE
IA
SC
AL
GA
MD
IL
MS
FL
DE
CT
DC
MA
RI
AZ
LA
NJ
NY
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
0 10 20 30 40 50
State
Totalcasespermillionpopulation
Total cases to date
Total US COVID-19 Cases
12
13.
Case rates per million
VT
ME
NH
HI
CT
NJ
NY
MA
MI
PA
WY
RI
SD
OR
CO
AK
IN
WV
MT
DC
WA
MD
IL
VA
MO
KY
NE
DE
ND
MN
OH
WI
NM
OK
KS
IA
NC
UT
AR
CA
MS
NV
TN
ID
GA
AL
TX
SC
LA
AZ
FL
0
100
200
300
400
500
0 10 20 30 40 50
State
Averagenewcasesperdaypermillionpopulation
Average over past 7 days
US COVID-19 Case Rates
13
14.
Total deaths per million
HI
AK
MT
WY
WV
OR
ID
UT
ME
VT
KS
AR
OK
TN
TX
ND
SD
KY
WI
NC
NE
CA
MO
SC
WA
NV
FL
AL
VA
IA
NM
OH
MN
GA
NH
CO
AZ
IN
MS
DE
PA
MD
IL
MI
LA
DC
RI
MA
CT
NY
NJ
0
500
1000
1500
0 10 20 30 40 50
State
Totaldeathspermillionpopulation
Total deaths to date
Total US COVID-19 Deaths
14
15.
Deaths rates per million
VT
AK
WV
WY
NE
HI
ME
WI
CO
KS
ID
DE
OR
MN
OK
NH
MT
MO
ND
NY
KY
UT
CT
NC
IN
MI
WA
IA
AR
PA
DC
OH
VA
MD
SD
TN
GA
NM
CA
NV
MA
TX
RI
AL
FL
LA
IL
SC
NJ
MS
AZ
0
2
4
6
0 10 20 30 40 50
State
Averagedeathsperdaypermillionpopulation
Averaged over past 7 days
US COVID-19 Death Rates
15
16.
Percent tested by state
HI
WY
CO
ID
OR
PA
KS
MO
IN
TX
OH
WA
ME
VA
AZ
SC
KY
NH
SD
GA
AL
OK
MD
NE
MT
NV
MS
WV
NC
IA
WI
VT
FL
AR
UT
MI
MN
MA
CA
DE
TN
IL
ND
RI
CT
DC
NJ
NM
AK
LA
NY
0
10
20
0 10 20 30 40 50
State
PercentTested
Percent Tested
16
17.
Positive fraction trends
HI TX FL
OK LA MS AL GA
AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC
CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE
OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI
WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA
WI VT NH
AK ME
min
max
min
max
min
max
min
max
min
max
min
max
min
max
min
max
Fractionpositivefrommintomax
Positive fraction trends from min to max
17
18.
Hospitalizations trends
HI TX FL
OK LA MS AL GA
AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC
CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE
OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI
WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA
WI VT NH
AK ME
min
max
min
max
min
max
min
max
min
max
min
max
min
max
min
max
Hospitalizationsfrommintomax
Hospitalizations trends from min to max
18
19.
Case Mortality vs. Testing
AL
AK
AZ
AR
CA
CO
CT
DE
DC
FL
GA
HI
ID
IL
IN
IA
KS
KY
LA
ME
MD
MA
MI
MN
MS
MO
MT
NE
NV
NH
NJ
NM
NY
NC
ND
OH
OK
OR
PA
RI
SC
SD
TNTX
UT
VT
VA
WA
WVWI
WY
2.5
5.0
7.5
10 15 20 25
% Tested
%Mortality
Mortality vs. Testing as of 2020-07-14
19
72.
Change in New Cases per Day
Direction
Increasing > +2%
Increasing between +0.5% and +2%
No Change (-0.5% to +0.5%)
Decreasing between -0.5% and -2%
Decreasing > -2%
NA
Trends by county as of 2020-07-14
NA = Inadequate data
72
73.
Percent Change by Partisan Lean
-10
-5
0
5
10
0 25 50 75 100
Percent Republican
Percentchangeinnewcasesperday
25
50
75
Republican
Counties by 2016 presidential election results
Dark green line is a Friedman's supersmoother
73
74.
Percent Change by Population
-10
-5
0
5
10
1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000
Population
Percentchangeinnewcasesperday
25
50
75
Republican
Counties by Population
Dark green line is a Friedman's 'super smoother'
74
75.
Partisan Lean vs Population and Direction
1,000
10,000
100,000
1,000,000
10,000,000
0 25 50 75 100
Percent Republican
Population
Direction
Increasing > +2%
Increasing between +0.5% and +2%
No Change (-0.5% to +0.5%)
Decreasing between -0.5% and -2%
Decreasing > -2%
Partisan Lean vs Population and Direction
Dark green line is a Friedman's 'super smoother'
75
76.
Cases as a Percent of Population
0.001%
0.01%
0.1%
1%
10%
20%
1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000
County Population
Totalcases
Total Cases as a Percent of County Population
Slanted lines are counties with small integer numbers of cases, green line: Friedman's 'super smoother'
76
77.
Deaths as a Percent of Population
0.0001%
0.001%
0.01%
0.1%
1%
1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000
County Population
Totaldeaths
Total Deaths as a Percent of County Population
Slanted lines are counties with small integer numbers of cases, green line: Friedman's 'super smoother'
77
78.
Case Mortality vs. Population
0.1%
1%
10%
100%
1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000
County Population
Casemortality
Case Mortality vs. County Population
78
79.
New York City
224,061
23,668
1
10
100
1,000
10,000
100,000
1,000,000
10,000,000
100,000,000
Actual(points)/Predicted(line)
Phase
Pre-Model
Modeled
Deaths
New York City projection as of 2020-07-14
0
5,000
10,000
15,000
0
200
400
600
800
Cases/Day
Deaths/Day
Cases: 219,301 (250) -- Deaths: 23,323 (40) -- Case Mortality: 10.6% -- Daily Change: -0.2% Cases, -0.1% Deaths
79
80.
Westchester County, NY
35,906
1,454
1
10
100
1,000
10,000
100,000
1,000,000
10,000,000
100,000,000
Actual(points)/Predicted(line)
Phase
Pre-Model
Modeled
Deaths
Westchester County, NY projection as of 2020-07-14
0
500
1,000
0
20
40
60
Cases/Day
Deaths/Day
Cases: 35,327 (30) -- Deaths: 1,435 (0) -- Case Mortality: 4.1% -- Daily Change: -1.1% Cases, -0.1% Deaths
80
155.
Worldwide cases
MMR
VNM
SYR
TWN
TZA
UGA
BFA
NER
MOZ
YEM
LKA
THA
MDG
ETH
COD
MYS
VEN
AUS
KEN
SDN
CIV
KOR
UZB
CMR
MAR
NPL
DZA
JPN
GHA
ROU
NGA
AFG
POL
NLD
UKR
PHL
KAZ
IDN
IRQ
EGY
CHN
ARG
CAN
COL
BGD
DEU
FRA
TUR
SAU
ITA
PAK
ESP
IRN
ZAF
GBR
MEX
CHL
PER
RUS
IND
BRA
USAUSA
0
1,000,000
2,000,000
3,000,000
0 20 40 60
Country
Totalcasesoverpast7days
Total to date
Worldwide cases
ZAF: South Africa, SAU: Saudi Arabia, PER: Peru, COL: Columbia
155
156.
Worldwide cases
VNM
MMR
TZA
TWN
SYR
UGA
THA
MOZ
YEM
CHN
BFA
NER
ETH
COD
LKA
JPN
NGA
MDG
KEN
KOR
IDN
MYS
VEN
SDN
MAR
AUS
UZB
DZA
PHL
NPL
CIV
IND
CMR
POL
EGY
GHA
BGD
UKR
AFG
PAK
ROU
DEU
ARG
IRQ
MEX
TUR
NLD
CAN
COL
FRA
IRN
KAZ
ITA
GBR
RUS
ZAF
ESP
SAU
BRA
USA
PER
CHL
USA
0
5,000
10,000
15,000
20,000
0 20 40 60
Country
Totalcasespermillion
Total to date
Worldwide cases per million
ZAF: South Africa, SAU: Saudi Arabia, PER: Peru, COL: Columbia
156
157.
Worldwide cases
TZA
TWN
CHN
VNM
THA
MMR
NER
MYS
UGA
SYR
BFA
KOR
COD
YEM
MOZ
JPN
SDN
ETH
LKA
ITA
NLD
NGA
DEU
NPL
MAR
AFG
IDN
POL
KEN
CAN
AUS
GBR
FRA
EGY
VEN
CIV
MDG
TUR
DZA
PAK
UKR
UZB
PHL
ESP
CMR
BGD
ROU
IND
GHA
IRN
RUS
MEX
IRQ
ARG
COL
KAZ
SAU
PER
CHL
BRA
USA
ZAF
USA
0
100
200
0 20 40 60
Country
Newcasesperdaypermillion
Daily average over past 7 days
Worldwide new cases per day
ZAF: South Africa, SAU: Saudi Arabia, PER: Peru, COL: Columbia
157
158.
Worldwide deaths
UGA
VNM
MMR
TWN
MOZ
LKA
SYR
TZA
MDG
NPL
BFA
THA
UZB
NER
CIV
VEN
AUS
MYS
ETH
GHA
COD
KEN
MAR
KOR
CMR
KAZ
YEM
SDN
NGA
JPN
AFG
DZA
UKR
POL
PHL
ROU
ARG
SAU
BGD
IRQ
IDN
EGY
ZAF
CHN
PAK
TUR
COL
NLD
CHL
CAN
DEU
RUS
PER
IRN
IND
ESP
FRA
ITA
MEX
GBR
BRA
USAUSA
0
50,000
100,000
150,000
0 20 40 60
Country
Totaldeathsoverpast7days
Total to date
Worldwide deaths
ZAF: South Africa, SAU: Saudi Arabia, PER: Peru, COL: Columbia
158
159.
Worldwide deaths
UGA
VNM
MMR
TWN
MOZ
TZA
LKA
THA
SYR
NPL
ETH
MDG
UZB
COD
BFA
CHN
VEN
CIV
NER
MYS
NGA
KEN
AUS
GHA
KOR
MAR
JPN
IDN
BGD
PHL
YEM
CMR
IND
KAZ
SDN
DZA
PAK
UKR
AFG
POL
ARG
EGY
TUR
SAU
RUS
ZAF
ROU
IRQ
DEU
COL
IRN
CAN
MEX
BRA
NLD
PER
CHL
USA
FRA
ITA
ESP
GBR
USA
0
200
400
600
800
0 20 40 60
Country
Totaldeathspermillion
Total to date
Worldwide deaths per million
ZAF: South Africa, SAU: Saudi Arabia, PER: Peru, COL: Columbia
159
160.
Worldwide deaths
BFA
CHN
LKA
MMR
NER
THA
TWN
TZA
UGA
VNM
MYS
MOZ
JPN
AUS
KOR
COD
NPL
MDG
ETH
SYR
CIV
ESP
MAR
NLD
DEU
NGA
GHA
KEN
VEN
UZB
POL
ITA
SDN
DZA
IDN
TUR
BGD
FRA
CMR
CAN
PHL
PAK
UKR
IND
YEM
AFG
ROU
EGY
RUS
ARG
GBR
SAU
KAZ
USA
ZAF
IRN
IRQ
COL
BRA
CHL
MEX
PER
USA
0,0
2,0
4,0
6,0
0 20 40 60
Country
Deathsperdaypermillion
Daily average over past 7 days
Worldwide deaths per day
ZAF: South Africa, SAU: Saudi Arabia, PER: Peru, COL: Columbia
160
161.
Case Mortality vs. Testing
LUX
BHR
MLT
DNK
ISL
LTU
RUS
QAT
ISR
PRT
USA
BLR
AUS
MDV
GBR
IRL
KWT
ITA
BEL
KAZ
LVA
NZL
CAN
EST
ESP
SGP
CHE
AUT
DEU
SRBCHL
SAU
NOR
SWE
CZE
SVN
FIN
POL
TUR
ROU
SVK
NLD
PAN
GRC
ZAF
HUN
SLV
KOR
MYS
BGR
MAR
IRN
HRVURY
COL
UKR
CUB
RWA
PRYGHA
ARG
CRI
PERBOL
THA
INDPHL
ECU
PAK
BRA
FJI
TUN
BGD
SEN
MEX
NPL
JPN
UGA
TGOKEN
TWN
VNM
ZWE
IDN
ETHMMR
NGA
0
5
10
15
0 10 20 30 40
% Tested
%CaseMortality
Case Mortality vs. Testing as of 2020-07-14
161
Be the first to comment