COVID-19 Update (Summary): August 15, 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Caveats and Comments 1 Overview: This is my analysis, not Stanford’s. My plots and regressions are intended to understand ...
2,586,092 152,804 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-...
Worldwide 25,755,325 879,426 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line)...
USA 6,301,760 188,819 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase ...
Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam 99,751 1,559 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(p...
Western Europe 1,707,577 170,143 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(l...
Worldwide cases USA BRA IND RUS ZAF PER MEX COL CHL ESP IRN GBR SAU PAK ARG BGD ITA FRA TUR DEU IRQ PHL IDN CAN KAZ ECU BO...
Worldwide cases CHL PER USA BRA ISR ZAF SAU BOL COL SWE DOM ESP KGZ BLR BEL ARG ECU KAZ RUS HND SRB GBR IRQ PRT IRN CHE GT...
Average new cases over past 7 days PER COL ISR BRA USA ARG BOL CHL IRQ ZAF DOM ESP ECU GTM KGZ HND BEL ROU SLV MEX IND SAU...
Worldwide deaths USA BRA MEX IND GBR ITA FRA ESP PER IRN RUS COL ZAF CHL BEL DEU CAN NLD PAK ECU IDN TUR SWE IRQ ARG EGY C...
Worldwide deaths BEL PER GBR ESP SWE CHL ITA BRA USA MEX FRA ECU BOL NLD COL IRN KGZ CAN CHE ZAF HND IRQ GTM PRT DOM ARG R...
Average daily deaths over past 7 days PER COL BOL MEX ZAF BRA ARG CHL USA IRN IRQ DOM GTM ROU KAZ HND ISR SLV ECU SAU SRB ...
Case Mortality vs. Testing LUX AREBHR MLT DNK ISLISR RUS LTU AUS USA QAT PRT MDV GBR BEL BLR IRL KWT CAN KAZ LVA SGP SAU S...
Mortality Trends 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 USCaseRateMortality Mortality Type: 13 day rolling median Cumulative Daily Raw Daily v...
Change in New Cases per Day New cases are: Increasing > +3% Increasing between +1% and +3% No Change (-1% to +1%) Decreasi...
Cases as a Percent of Peak Cases HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD...
Change in New Deaths per Day New deaths are: Increasing > +0.5% Increasing between +0.1% and +0.5% No Change (-0.1% to +0....
Deaths as a Percent of Peak Deaths HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY ...
Change in cases vs change in deaths AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE DC FL GA HI ID IL IN IA KS KY LA ME MDMA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV ...
Total US COVID-19 Cases CA FL TX NY GA IL AZ NJ NC LA TN PA MA OH AL SC VA MI MD IN MS WA MO WI MN NV CO AR IA CT OK UT KY...
Total US COVID-19 Cases LA AZ FL MS GA NY AL NJ SC NV RI TN TX DC MA AR DE MD IA IL CA NE ID UT CT NC VA OK IN KS SD MN NM...
Average US COVID-19 cases over the past 7 days GA FL MS ID TN LA NV AL TX CA AR SC ND MO OK KS IA HI IN IL KY NE AZ WI VA ...
Total US COVID-19 Deaths NY NJ CA TX FL MA IL PA MI GA CT LA AZ OH MD IN VA NC SC MS AL CO WA MN MO TN NV WI RI IA KY NM O...
Total US COVID-19 Deaths NJ NY MA CT RI LA DC MS MI IL DE AZ MD PA IN GA SC FL AL TX NV NM CO OH NH MN IA CA VA WA MO NC A...
Average US COVID-19 deaths over the past 7 days MS FL LA AZ TX GA SC NV AL CA AR ID TN WV IA NC MA NM ND MT IN OH WA MD OK...
Percent Tested AK NY LA DC NM NJ TN CT IL CA ND MI RI DE MA AR FL WV WI OK MT GA UT MD NC NV MN VT MS IA AL SC NE KY VA ME...
Percent of Positive COVID Tests AZ MS FL AL SC ID TX GA NV KS NE IA MD AR IN RI MA PA CO LA SD VA MO DE UT NJ NC TN MN WA ...
Positive fraction trends HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN O...
Change in positive tests over past 14 days HI MT WA ND NC TX MO ID OK NV AR MS KY OR FL KS TN WV AL UT SD WY WI MN IA IN S...
Current hospitalizations as a percent of peak since FebruaryAK HI KY MT ND WV ID MO KS AR MS AL OK NC TN GA OH UT VA WY NV...
Hospitalizations trends HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN OH...
Change in hospitalizations over past 14 days HI SD WI ND MT WV RI NE IN KY MN MA IA IL AK OR MO VA KS ID WA MI AR MS NM NY...
Case Mortality vs. Testing AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE DC FL GA HI ID ILIN IA KS KY LA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

COVID-19 Update (Summary): August 15, 2020

34 views

Published on

COVID-19 Update (Summary): August 15, 2020

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

COVID-19 Update (Summary): August 15, 2020

  1. 1. Caveats and Comments 1 Overview: This is my analysis, not Stanford’s. My plots and regressions are intended to understand the trajectory of COVID. It is not confidential and can be freely shared. The R program code and PowerPoint files are available at https://github.com/StevenLShafer/COVID19/. Please contact me at steven.shafer@Stanford.edu if you would like to be added or removed from the recipient list. Suggestions are most welcome! You are welcome to use the R code on GitHub for any purpose. I am attempting to keep the analysis and commentary apolitical. I am now including partisan lean as a metric to help understand the epidemic. I occasionally point out misrepresentations by government officials. I occasionally point out where government recommendations have placed Americans at increasing risk. I try to provide a daily update in the morning, except Sundays. My analysis my be delayed by my clinical responsibilities as a Stanford anesthesiologist. There is a lot of information on the figures. If something isn’t clear, please see the explanation on slide 2. Data sources: • USA Case Data: https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19/raw/master/csse_covid_19_data/csse_covid_19_time_series/time_series_covid19_confirmed_US.csv • USA Death Data: https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19/raw/master/csse_covid_19_data/csse_covid_19_time_series/time_series_covid19_deaths_US.csv • USA Testing and Hospitalization Data: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/COVID19Tracking/covid-tracking-data/master/data/states_daily_4pm_et.csv • Global Case Data: https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19/raw/master/csse_covid_19_data/csse_covid_19_time_series/time_series_covid19_confirmed_global.csv • Global Death Data: https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19/raw/master/csse_covid_19_data/csse_covid_19_time_series/time_series_covid19_deaths_global.csv • Global Testing Data: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/owid/covid-19-data/master/public/data/owid-covid-data.csv • Mobility Data: https://www.gstatic.com/covid19/mobility/Global_Mobility_Report.csv • Partisan Lean: MIT Election Data and Science Lab: https://doi.org/10.7910/DVN/VOQCHQ/HEIJCQ • Ensemble Model: https://github.com/reichlab/covid19-forecast-hub/raw/master/data-processed/COVIDhub-ensemble/2020-xx-xx-COVIDhub-ensemble.csv Models: 1. Future projections of case numbers are based on the Gompertz function (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gompertz_function): log 𝑐𝑢𝑚𝑢𝑙𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑒 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 = 𝑐𝑢𝑟𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 + 𝑚𝑎𝑥𝑖𝑚𝑢𝑚 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 − 𝑐𝑢𝑟𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 1 − 𝑒−𝑘 𝑡 . This is a naïve asymptotic model. k is the rate constant, such that log(2) / k = time to 50% rise. t is the number of days. Wikipedia The Gompertz function is estimated from the last 3 weeks of data for cumulative cases (red dots in the figures). Deaths are predicted from a log linear regression of deaths over the past 21 days. For the US, and individual states, I am also including the 98% prediction interval from the COVID-19 Forecast Hub (https://covid19forecasthub.org/). 2. The rate of change in daily cases and deaths is the slope of delta cases / day over the last 14 days, divided by the average number of cases. Locations The locations for the modeling are where Pamela and I have family and friends, locations of interest to friends and colleagues, or countries in the news (e.g., China, South Korea, Sweden, Brazil) or with significant economic impact on the United States (e.g., Japan, Canada, Mexico). Locations are easy to add. Stay safe, well, resilient, and kind. Steve Shafer steven.shafer@Stanford.edu
  2. 2. 2,586,092 152,804 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests USA projection as of 2020-05-27 0 10,000 20,000 30,000 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,662,302 (32,123) -- Deaths: 98,220 (829) -- Case Mortality: 5.9% -- Daily Change in Cases: -0.5% Explanation of the Figures 2 Brown dots: cumulative tests Red dots: cumulative cases used to estimate Gompertz function, presently set to last 3 weeks Red line: predicted cumulative cases based on the Gompertz function estimated from the red dots Red number: total cases on June 30th, based on the Gompertz function estimated from the red dots Black number: total Deaths on July 31th, based on log-linear regression of the past 21 days Black line: predicted cumulative deaths, based on a log linear regression of deaths over past 21 days. Axis for deaths / day, usually 1/10th of the axis for cases / day on the left side of the figure. Green line: linear regression over 8 days, used to calculate percent increase / decrease (see below) Daily change in cases, calculated as the slope of the green line (above left) / number of new cases yesterday. Case mortality: cumulative deaths / cumulative cases. Cases / day calculated from cumulative cases used to estimate the Gompertz function Cases / day calculated from cumulative cases not used to estimate the Gompertz function Deaths / day, axis is on the left Blue line: today Blue dots: cumulative cases not used to estimate Gompertz function Cumulative cases (yesterday’s cases) and cumulative deaths (yesterday’s deaths) Axis for cases / day. Axis for deaths / day appears to the right. Geographic location Date of analysis, also shown as blue vertical line below Purple wedge: 98% ensemble prediction interval from COVID-19 Forecast Hub (USA and US States only)
  3. 3. Worldwide 25,755,325 879,426 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Worldwide projection as of 2020-08-15 0 100,000 200,000 300,000 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 21,152,280 (255,236) -- Deaths: 764,572 (9,094) -- Case Mortality: 3.6% -- Daily Change: +0.4% Cases, +1.3% Deaths 2020-08-15 Summary: 3
  4. 4. USA 6,301,760 188,819 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests USA projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 20,000 40,000 60,000 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 5,313,055 (64,201) -- Deaths: 168,446 (1,336) -- Case Mortality: 3.2% -- Daily Change: -0.3% Cases, +0.5% Deaths 2020-08-15 Summary: 4
  5. 5. Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam 99,751 1,559 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam projection as of 2020-08-15 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 0 25 50 75 100 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 73,163 (1,549) -- Deaths: 1,465 (8) -- Case Mortality: 2.0% -- Daily Change: -0.4% Cases, +4.1% Deaths 2020-08-15 Summary: 5
  6. 6. Western Europe 1,707,577 170,143 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Western Europe projection as of 2020-08-15 0 20,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,595,318 (16,749) -- Deaths: 168,512 (60) -- Case Mortality: 10.6% -- Daily Change: +5.0% Cases, -0.3% Deaths 2020-08-15 Summary: 6
  7. 7. Worldwide cases USA BRA IND RUS ZAF PER MEX COL CHL ESP IRN GBR SAU PAK ARG BGD ITA FRA TUR DEU IRQ PHL IDN CAN KAZ ECU BOL EGY ISR UKR CHN DOM SWE BEL BLR ROU NLD GTM POL JPN PRT HND NGA GHA KGZ MAR CHE DZA AFG AZE UZB VEN KEN SRB ETH NPL AUS AUT SLV CZE CMR CIV DNK KOR BGR USA 0 2,000,000 4,000,000 6,000,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 66 Rank Totalcasestodate Worldwide cases Excludes countries with population < 5,000,000 2020-08-15 Summary: 7
  8. 8. Worldwide cases CHL PER USA BRA ISR ZAF SAU BOL COL SWE DOM ESP KGZ BLR BEL ARG ECU KAZ RUS HND SRB GBR IRQ PRT IRN CHE GTM MEX ITA AZE FRA NLD CAN TUR SLV ROU DNK AUT DEU IND BGR UKR CZE GHA BGD PAK PHL FIN POL AFG PRY UZB VEN LBY EGY MAR DZA AUS CMR NPL SEN HTI CIV GIN ZMB USA None 1 in 200 1 in 100 1 in 67 1 in 50 1 in 40 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 66 Rank Totalcasestodate Worldwide cases Excludes countries with population < 5,000,000 2020-08-15 Summary: 8
  9. 9. Average new cases over past 7 days PER COL ISR BRA USA ARG BOL CHL IRQ ZAF DOM ESP ECU GTM KGZ HND BEL ROU SLV MEX IND SAU LBY PRY SRB PHL KAZ NLD VEN FRA RUS IRN MAR SWE UKR DNK CHE UZB CZE BGR PRT ZMB POL GBR AUT BGD GRC NPL AUS KEN TUR DZA DEU CAN AZE GHA SEN BLR JPN ETH IDN ITA GIN SVK ZWE USA None 1 in 20,000 1 in 10,000 1 in 6,667 1 in 5,000 1 in 4,000 1 in 3,333 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 66 Rank Averagecases/day Average new cases over past 7 days Excludes countries with population < 5,000,000 2020-08-15 Summary: 9
  10. 10. Worldwide deaths USA BRA MEX IND GBR ITA FRA ESP PER IRN RUS COL ZAF CHL BEL DEU CAN NLD PAK ECU IDN TUR SWE IRQ ARG EGY CHN BOL BGD SAU ROU PHL GTM UKR CHE POL PRT HND KGZ DOM AFG DZA KAZ JPN NGA SDN AUT ISR SRB DNK MAR HUN BLR SLV YEM AZE BGR ETH KEN CMR CZE AUS FIN KOR VEN USA 0 50,000 100,000 150,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 66 Rank Totaldeathstodate Worldwide deaths Excludes countries with population < 5,000,000 2020-08-15 Summary: 10
  11. 11. Worldwide deaths BEL PER GBR ESP SWE CHL ITA BRA USA MEX FRA ECU BOL NLD COL IRN KGZ CAN CHE ZAF HND IRQ GTM PRT DOM ARG ROU SRB SAU DNK DEU RUS ISR AUT SLV KAZ TUR BGR FIN BLR EGY HUN AZE POL AFG UKR IND DZA CZE PAK SDN IDN PHL BGD YEM LBY NIC ZMB HTI CMR GRC SEN AUS MAR PRY USA None 1 in 5,000 1 in 2,500 1 in 1,667 1 in 1,250 1 in 1,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 66 Rank Totaldeathstodate Worldwide deaths Excludes countries with population < 5,000,000 2020-08-15 Summary: 11
  12. 12. Average daily deaths over past 7 days PER COL BOL MEX ZAF BRA ARG CHL USA IRN IRQ DOM GTM ROU KAZ HND ISR SLV ECU SAU SRB KGZ BGR IND RUS PRY BEL AUS LBY GBR ZMB MAR UKR ZWE AZE PHL ESP PRT VEN BLR HTI AFG DZA POL EGY IDN SEN SWE BGD TUR AGO KEN FRA CAN UZB ETH MDG MWI GRC NPL SDN GHA NLD NIC YEM USA None 1 in 200,000 1 in 100,000 1 in 66,667 1 in 50,000 1 in 40,000 1 in 33,333 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 66 Rank Averagedeaths/day Average daily deaths over past 7 days Excludes countries with population < 5,000,000 2020-08-15 Summary: 12
  13. 13. Case Mortality vs. Testing LUX AREBHR MLT DNK ISLISR RUS LTU AUS USA QAT PRT MDV GBR BEL BLR IRL KWT CAN KAZ LVA SGP SAU SRB DEU AUT NZL ESP CHLEST CHE NOR FINROU ITA CZE NLD SVN GRC TUR POL PAN ZAF SVK BGR MAR SLVURY COL HUN MYS IRN HRV KORUKR CUB RWA IND PRYCRI ARG NPL BOL PHL GHA ECU BRA PER JPNPAK TUN FJI MEX BGD SEN UGA KEN TGO THA ZWE CIV ETH IDN TWN VNM MMR NGA USA 0 5 10 15 0 20 40 60 % Tested %CaseMortality Case Mortality vs. Testing as of 2020-08-15 ARE: United Arab Emirates, BHR:Bahrain, MLT: Malta, ISR: Israel, LTU: Lithuania, ISL: Iceland 2020-08-15 Summary: 13
  14. 14. Mortality Trends 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 USCaseRateMortality Mortality Type: 13 day rolling median Cumulative Daily Raw Daily vs. Cumulative US Case Rate Mortality Last week excluded because deaths are often backdated 2020-08-15 Summary: 14
  15. 15. Change in New Cases per Day New cases are: Increasing > +3% Increasing between +1% and +3% No Change (-1% to +1%) Decreasing between -1% and -3% Decreasing > -3% New cases by state as of 2020-08-15 2020-08-15 Summary: 15
  16. 16. Cases as a Percent of Peak Cases HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA WI VT NH AK ME 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 PercentofPeak Daily Cases as a Percent of Peak Cases 2020-08-15 Summary: 16
  17. 17. Change in New Deaths per Day New deaths are: Increasing > +0.5% Increasing between +0.1% and +0.5% No Change (-0.1% to +0.1%) Decreasing between -0.1% and -0.5% Decreasing > -0.5% New deaths by state as of 2020-08-15 2020-08-15 Summary: 17
  18. 18. Deaths as a Percent of Peak Deaths HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA WI VT NH AK ME 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 PercentofPeak Daily Deaths as a Percent of Peak Deaths 2020-08-15 Summary: 18
  19. 19. Change in cases vs change in deaths AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE DC FL GA HI ID IL IN IA KS KY LA ME MDMA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM NY NC ND OH OK OR PA RI SC SD TNTX UT VTVA WA WV WI WY -6 -3 0 3 6 -4 0 4 8 Change in cases (%/day) Changeindeaths(%/day) Change in cases vs change in deaths over last 14 days 2020-08-15 2020-08-15 Summary: 19
  20. 20. Total US COVID-19 Cases CA FL TX NY GA IL AZ NJ NC LA TN PA MA OH AL SC VA MI MD IN MS WA MO WI MN NV CO AR IA CT OK UT KY KS NE ID NM OR RI DE DC SD ND WV NH MT HI ME AK WY VT 0 200,000 400,000 600,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank Totalcases Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Total US COVID-19 Cases p masks: 0.38, p governor: 0.72. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-15 Summary: 20
  21. 21. Total US COVID-19 Cases LA AZ FL MS GA NY AL NJ SC NV RI TN TX DC MA AR DE MD IA IL CA NE ID UT CT NC VA OK IN KS SD MN NM WI ND MO MI PA CO OH WA KY AK WY OR MT NH WV HI ME VT None 1 in 200 1 in 100 1 in 67 1 in 50 1 in 40 1 in 33 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank TotalCases Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Total US COVID-19 Cases p masks: 0.93, p governor: 0.22. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-15 Summary: 21
  22. 22. Average US COVID-19 cases over the past 7 days GA FL MS ID TN LA NV AL TX CA AR SC ND MO OK KS IA HI IN IL KY NE AZ WI VA DE NC MD UT MN MT DC SD AK OH WA RI NM MI OR WV CO PA WY NJ MA NY CT NH VT ME None 1 in 20,000 1 in 10,000 1 in 6,667 1 in 5,000 1 in 4,000 1 in 3,333 1 in 2,857 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank NewCases/Day Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Average US COVID-19 cases over the past 7 days p masks: 0.049, p governor: 0.026. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-15 Summary: 22
  23. 23. Total US COVID-19 Deaths NY NJ CA TX FL MA IL PA MI GA CT LA AZ OH MD IN VA NC SC MS AL CO WA MN MO TN NV WI RI IA KY NM OK DC DE AR NH KS OR NE UT ID WV SD ME ND MT VT HI WY AK 0 10,000 20,000 30,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank TotalDeaths Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Total US COVID-19 Deaths p masks: 0.054, p governor: 0.19. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-15 Summary: 23
  24. 24. Total US COVID-19 Deaths NJ NY MA CT RI LA DC MS MI IL DE AZ MD PA IN GA SC FL AL TX NV NM CO OH NH MN IA CA VA WA MO NC AR TN NE KY WI SD OK ND ID KS UT ME VT OR WV MT WY AK HI None 1 in 2,000 1 in 1,000 1 in 667 1 in 500 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank TotalDeaths Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Total US COVID-19 Deaths p masks: 0.031, p governor: 0.21. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-15 Summary: 24
  25. 25. Average US COVID-19 deaths over the past 7 days MS FL LA AZ TX GA SC NV AL CA AR ID TN WV IA NC MA NM ND MT IN OH WA MD OK PA IL MN OR NE MO SD DC KY UT KS VA WI HI RI CO DE MI WY NJ CT NY NH AK ME VT None 1 in 500,000 1 in 250,000 1 in 166,667 1 in 125,000 1 in 100,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank Deaths/Day Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Average US COVID-19 deaths over the past 7 days p masks: 0.59, p governor: 0.018. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-15 Summary: 25
  26. 26. Percent Tested AK NY LA DC NM NJ TN CT IL CA ND MI RI DE MA AR FL WV WI OK MT GA UT MD NC NV MN VT MS IA AL SC NE KY VA ME OH TX AZ SD MO NH WA IN ID KS OR PA HI CO WY 0 10 20 30 40 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank PercentTested Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Percent Tested p masks: 0.11, p governor: 0.38. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-15 Summary: 26
  27. 27. Percent of Positive COVID Tests AZ MS FL AL SC ID TX GA NV KS NE IA MD AR IN RI MA PA CO LA SD VA MO DE UT NJ NC TN MN WA OK CA IL WI NY OH DC KY CT WY OR ND MI NH NM HI MT WV ME AK VT 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank PercentofPositiveTests Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Percent of Positive COVID Tests p masks: 0.18, p governor: 0.015. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-15 Summary: 27
  28. 28. Positive fraction trends HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA WI VT NH AK ME min max min max min max min max min max min max min max min max Fractionpositivefrommintomax Positive fraction trends from min to max 2020-08-15 Summary: 28
  29. 29. Change in positive tests over past 14 days HI MT WA ND NC TX MO ID OK NV AR MS KY OR FL KS TN WV AL UT SD WY WI MN IA IN SC CA NE AK GA VA OH CO LA AZ DE RI NM VT PA IL MD NH MI NJ MA DC NY CT ME -1.0 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank Changeinpositivetests(%/day) Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Change in positive tests over past 14 days p masks: 0.14, p governor: 0.12. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-15 Summary: 29
  30. 30. Current hospitalizations as a percent of peak since FebruaryAK HI KY MT ND WV ID MO KS AR MS AL OK NC TN GA OH UT VA WY NV SC NE OR CA IN SD WA FL LA NM IA TX WI MN AZ IL CO MD RI VT PA DC MI NH ME DE MA NJ CT NY 0 30 60 90 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank Hospitalizations(%ofpeak) Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Current hospitalizations as a percent of peak since February p masks: 0.041, p governor: 0.044. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-15 Summary: 30
  31. 31. Hospitalizations trends HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA WI VT NH AK ME min max min max min max min max min max min max min max min max Hospitalizationsfrommintomax Hospitalizations trends from min to max 2020-08-15 Summary: 31
  32. 32. Change in hospitalizations over past 14 days HI SD WI ND MT WV RI NE IN KY MN MA IA IL AK OR MO VA KS ID WA MI AR MS NM NY PA DC OK CT AL NC OH TN GA SC UT NH MD CO LA NV WY CA VT FL NJ TX ME DE AZ -2.5 0.0 2.5 5.0 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank Changeinhospitalizations(%/day) Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Change in hospitalizations over past 14 days p masks: 0.63, p governor: 0.79. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-15 Summary: 32
  33. 33. Case Mortality vs. Testing AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE DC FL GA HI ID ILIN IA KS KY LA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM NY NC ND OH OK OR PA RI SC SD TN TX UT VT VA WA WV WI WY 2.5 5.0 7.5 10 20 30 40 % Tested %Mortality Mortality vs. Testing as of 2020-08-15 2020-08-15 Summary: 33

×