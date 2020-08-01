COVID-19 Update (Summary): July 31, 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Caveats and Comments 1 Overview: This is my analysis, not Stanford’s. My plots and regressions are intended to understand ...
2,586,092 152,804 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-...
Worldwide 25,825,982 909,457 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line)...
USA 6,928,805 184,481 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase ...
Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam 76,894 1,422 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(p...
Western Europe 1,565,213 170,471 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(l...
Ukraine 97,921 2,374 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase P...
Worldwide cases USA BRA IND RUS ZAF MEX PER CHL GBR IRN ESP PAK COL SAU ITA BGD TUR FRA DEU ARG IRQ CAN IDN EGY KAZ CHN PH...
Worldwide cases per million CHL USA PER BRA ZAF SAU ESP COL RUS KAZ GBR IRN ARG ITA IRQ MEX FRA CAN NLD TUR DEU ROU PAK UK...
Average daily cases per capita over past 7 days BRA ZAF USA COL PER ARG CHL KAZ IRQ SAU MEX ESP ROU IND RUS IRN GHA UZB UK...
Worldwide deaths USA BRA GBR MEX IND ITA FRA ESP PER IRN RUS COL CHL DEU CAN ZAF NLD PAK TUR IDN EGY IRQ CHN ARG BGD SAU R...
Worldwide deaths per million GBR ESP PER ITA CHL FRA USA BRA MEX NLD CAN IRN COL ZAF IRQ DEU ROU SAU RUS ARG TUR EGY KAZ A...
Average daily deaths per capita over past 7 days PER COL MEX BRA CHL ZAF USA IRN ARG IRQ KAZ ROU GBR SAU RUS IND EGY UKR A...
Case Mortality vs. Testing LUX AREBHR MLT DNK ISL RUS LTU ISR QAT USA AUS PRT MDV BLR GBR IRL KWT ITA SGP BEL LVA CAN KAZ ...
Mortality Trends 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 CaseRateMortality Mortality Type: 13 day rolling median Cumulative Daily Raw Daily vs....
Change in New Cases per Day New cases are: Increasing > +3% Increasing between +1% and +3% No Change (-1% to +1%) Decreasi...
Cases as a Percent of Peak Cases HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD...
Change in New Deaths per Day New deaths are: Increasing > +0.5% Increasing between +0.1% and +0.5% No Change (-0.1% to +0....
Deaths as a Percent of Peak Deaths HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY ...
Total US COVID-19 Cases CA FL TX NY GA NJ IL AZ NC MA PA LA TN MI OH VA SC MD AL IN MS WA MN WI CT MO NV CO IA AR UT OK KY...
Total US COVID-19 Cases per Million LA AZ FL NY NJ MS RI AL GA DC SC MA NV DE TN TX MD IL IA CT AR NE CA UT NC ID VA SD NM...
Average US COVID-19 cases over the past 7 days FL MS LA AL GA AZ TN NV SC TX ID AR OK MO CA NC IA UT WI ND NM NE KS MD KY ...
Total US COVID-19 Deaths NY NJ CA MA IL PA FL MI TX CT LA GA AZ MD OH IN VA NC CO SC MN MS AL WA MO TN RI WI IA NV KY NM D...
Total US COVID-19 Deaths per Million NJ NY MA CT RI LA DC MI IL DE MD PA MS AZ IN GA SC AL CO FL NH NM OH MN IA NV VA CA T...
Average US COVID-19 deaths over the past 7 days AZ SC TX MS FL DE LA AL GA NV CA ID TN NM AR NC OH MA IA OK MO MD WA UT KS...
Percent Tested AK NY LA NM DC NJ CT TN IL ND CA RI DE MI MN MA FL AR NC UT WI MT OK WV MS NV VT IA MD GA AL NE SC KY VA WA...
Positive fraction trends HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN O...
Hospitalizations trends HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN OH...
Case Mortality vs. Testing AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE DC FL GA HI ID IL IN IA KS KY LA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM...
COVID-19 Update (Summary): July 31, 2020

COVID-19 Update (Summary): July 31, 2020

COVID-19 Update (Summary): July 31, 2020

  1. 1. Caveats and Comments 1 Overview: This is my analysis, not Stanford’s. My plots and regressions are intended to understand the trajectory of COVID. It is not confidential and can be freely shared. The R program code and PowerPoint files are available at https://github.com/StevenLShafer/COVID19/. Please contact me at steven.shafer@Stanford.edu if you would like to be added or removed from the recipient list. Suggestions are most welcome! You are welcome to use the R code on GitHub for any purpose. I am attempting to keep the analysis and commentary apolitical. I am now including partisan lean as a metric to help understand the epidemic. I occasionally point out misrepresentations by government officials. I occasionally point out where government recommendations have placed Americans at increasing risk. I try to provide a daily update in the morning, except Sundays. My analysis my be delayed by my clinical responsibilities as a Stanford anesthesiologist. There is a lot of information on the figures. If something isn’t clear, please see the explanation on slide 2. Data sources: • USA Case Data: https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19/raw/master/csse_covid_19_data/csse_covid_19_time_series/time_series_covid19_confirmed_US.csv • USA Death Data: https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19/raw/master/csse_covid_19_data/csse_covid_19_time_series/time_series_covid19_deaths_US.csv • USA Testing and Hospitalization Data: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/COVID19Tracking/covid-tracking-data/master/data/states_daily_4pm_et.csv • Global Case Data: https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19/raw/master/csse_covid_19_data/csse_covid_19_time_series/time_series_covid19_confirmed_global.csv • Global Death Data: https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19/raw/master/csse_covid_19_data/csse_covid_19_time_series/time_series_covid19_deaths_global.csv • Global Testing Data: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/owid/covid-19-data/master/public/data/owid-covid-data.csv • Mobility Data: https://www.gstatic.com/covid19/mobility/Global_Mobility_Report.csv • Partisan Lean: MIT Election Data and Science Lab: https://doi.org/10.7910/DVN/VOQCHQ/HEIJCQ • Ensemble Model: https://github.com/reichlab/covid19-forecast-hub/raw/master/data-processed/COVIDhub-ensemble/2020-xx-xx-COVIDhub-ensemble.csv Models: 1. Future projections of case numbers are based on the Gompertz function (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gompertz_function): log 𝑐𝑢𝑚𝑢𝑙𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑒 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 = 𝑐𝑢𝑟𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 + 𝑚𝑎𝑥𝑖𝑚𝑢𝑚 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 − 𝑐𝑢𝑟𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 1 − 𝑒−𝑘 𝑡 . This is a naïve asymptotic model. k is the rate constant, such that log(2) / k = time to 50% rise. t is the number of days. Wikipedia The Gompertz function is estimated from the last 3 weeks of data for cumulative cases (red dots in the figures). Deaths are predicted from a log linear regression of deaths over the past 21 days. For the US, and individual states, I am also including the 98% prediction interval from the COVID-19 Forecast Hub (https://covid19forecasthub.org/). 2. The rate of change in daily cases and deaths is the slope of delta cases / day over the last 14 days, divided by the average number of cases. Locations The locations for the modeling are where Pamela and I have family and friends, locations of interest to friends and colleagues, or countries in the news (e.g., China, South Korea, Sweden, Brazil) or with significant economic impact on the United States (e.g., Japan, Canada, Mexico). Locations are easy to add. Stay safe, well, resilient, and kind. Steve Shafer steven.shafer@Stanford.edu
  2. 2. 2,586,092 152,804 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests USA projection as of 2020-05-27 0 10,000 20,000 30,000 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,662,302 (32,123) -- Deaths: 98,220 (829) -- Case Mortality: 5.9% -- Daily Change in Cases: -0.5% Explanation of the Figures 2 Brown dots: cumulative tests Red dots: cumulative cases used to estimate Gompertz function, presently set to last 3 weeks Red line: predicted cumulative cases based on the Gompertz function estimated from the red dots Red number: total cases on June 30th, based on the Gompertz function estimated from the red dots Black number: total Deaths on July 31th, based on log-linear regression of the past 21 days Black line: predicted cumulative deaths, based on a log linear regression of deaths over past 21 days. Axis for deaths / day, usually 1/10th of the axis for cases / day on the left side of the figure. Green line: linear regression over 8 days, used to calculate percent increase / decrease (see below) Daily change in cases, calculated as the slope of the green line (above left) / number of new cases yesterday. Case mortality: cumulative deaths / cumulative cases. Cases / day calculated from cumulative cases used to estimate the Gompertz function Cases / day calculated from cumulative cases not used to estimate the Gompertz function Deaths / day, axis is on the left Blue line: today Blue dots: cumulative cases not used to estimate Gompertz function Cumulative cases (yesterday’s cases) and cumulative deaths (yesterday’s deaths) Axis for cases / day. Axis for deaths / day appears to the right. Geographic location Date of analysis, also shown as blue vertical line below Purple wedge: 98% ensemble prediction interval from COVID-19 Forecast Hub (USA and US States only)
  3. 3. Worldwide 25,825,982 909,457 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Worldwide projection as of 2020-07-31 0 100,000 200,000 300,000 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 17,286,447 (266,309) -- Deaths: 673,075 (6,051) -- Case Mortality: 3.9% -- Daily Change: +1.3% Cases, +0.6% Deaths 2020-07-31 Summary: 3
  4. 4. USA 6,928,805 184,481 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests USA projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 20,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 4,494,601 (67,619) -- Deaths: 152,055 (1,233) -- Case Mortality: 3.4% -- Daily Change: +0.0% Cases, +3.0% Deaths 2020-07-31 Summary: 4
  5. 5. Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam 76,894 1,422 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam projection as of 2020-07-31 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 0 25 50 75 100 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 53,262 (1,854) -- Deaths: 1,366 (7) -- Case Mortality: 2.6% -- Daily Change: +7.3% Cases, +4.8% Deaths 2020-07-31 Summary: 5
  6. 6. Western Europe 1,565,213 170,471 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Western Europe projection as of 2020-07-31 0 20,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,452,642 (7,827) -- Deaths: 167,094 (73) -- Case Mortality: 11.5% -- Daily Change: +4.4% Cases, -1.5% Deaths 2020-07-31 Summary: 6
  7. 7. Ukraine 97,921 2,374 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Ukraine projection as of 2020-07-31 0 500 1,000 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 70,300 (1,222) -- Deaths: 1,697 (24) -- Case Mortality: 2.4% -- Daily Change: +2.9% Cases, +1.7% Deaths 2020-07-31 Summary: 7
  8. 8. Worldwide cases USA BRA IND RUS ZAF MEX PER CHL GBR IRN ESP PAK COL SAU ITA BGD TUR FRA DEU ARG IRQ CAN IDN EGY KAZ CHN PHL UKR NLD ROU POL NGA AFG JPN GHA DZA UZB MAR KEN NPL VEN CMR AUS ETH CIV KOR SDN MDG COD MYS THA LKA MOZ YEM UGA NER BFA SYR TZA VNM TWN MMR USA 0 1,000,000 2,000,000 3,000,000 4,000,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 Rank Totalcasestodate Worldwide cases ZAF: South Africa, SAU: Saudi Arabia, PER: Peru, COL: Columbia 2020-07-31 Summary: 8
  9. 9. Worldwide cases per million CHL USA PER BRA ZAF SAU ESP COL RUS KAZ GBR IRN ARG ITA IRQ MEX FRA CAN NLD TUR DEU ROU PAK UKR BGD GHA IND AFG POL EGY CMR DZA PHL UZB AUS CIV NPL MAR VEN MDG KEN SDN IDN MYS KOR NGA JPN ETH LKA COD MOZ NER YEM BFA CHN THA SYR UGA TWN TZA MMR VNM USA 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 Rank Totalcasestodatepermillion Worldwide cases per million ZAF: South Africa, SAU: Saudi Arabia, PER: Peru, COL: Columbia 2020-07-31 Summary: 9
  10. 10. Average daily cases per capita over past 7 days BRA ZAF USA COL PER ARG CHL KAZ IRQ SAU MEX ESP ROU IND RUS IRN GHA UZB UKR VEN AUS MAR DZA BGD PHL KEN MDG CAN FRA NLD GBR POL TUR DEU JPN IDN CIV ETH NPL EGY PAK CMR ITA NGA AFG MOZ SDN SYR KOR COD MYS YEM LKA BFA UGA CHN VNM NER THA TWN MMR TZA USA 0 100 200 300 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 Rank Averagenewcasespercapita Average daily cases per capita over past 7 days ZAF: South Africa, SAU: Saudi Arabia, PER: Peru, COL: Columbia 2020-07-31 Summary: 10
  11. 11. Worldwide deaths USA BRA GBR MEX IND ITA FRA ESP PER IRN RUS COL CHL DEU CAN ZAF NLD PAK TUR IDN EGY IRQ CHN ARG BGD SAU ROU PHL POL UKR AFG DZA JPN NGA KAZ SDN YEM CMR MAR KEN KOR ETH COD AUS GHA VEN UZB MYS MDG CIV NER THA BFA NPL SYR TZA MOZ LKA TWN MMR UGA VNM USA 0 50,000 100,000 150,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 Rank Totaldeathstodate Worldwide deaths ZAF: South Africa, SAU: Saudi Arabia, PER: Peru, COL: Columbia 2020-07-31 Summary: 11
  12. 12. Worldwide deaths per million GBR ESP PER ITA CHL FRA USA BRA MEX NLD CAN IRN COL ZAF IRQ DEU ROU SAU RUS ARG TUR EGY KAZ AFG POL UKR DZA PAK IND SDN IDN CMR YEM PHL BGD MAR AUS KEN JPN GHA KOR VEN NGA MDG UZB CIV MYS NER CHN BFA COD ETH SYR NPL THA LKA MOZ TZA TWN MMR UGA VNM USA 0 200 400 600 800 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 Rank Totaldeathstodatepermillion Worldwide deaths per million ZAF: South Africa, SAU: Saudi Arabia, PER: Peru, COL: Columbia 2020-07-31 Summary: 12
  13. 13. Average daily deaths per capita over past 7 days PER COL MEX BRA CHL ZAF USA IRN ARG IRQ KAZ ROU GBR SAU RUS IND EGY UKR AUS AFG DZA IDN BGD CAN MAR MDG POL TUR KEN UZB VEN PAK YEM PHL FRA GHA ETH ITA SDN DEU NLD CMR SYR NGA ESP NPL CIV COD JPN KOR UGA MYS CHN BFA MOZ MMR NER LKA TWN TZA THA VNM USA 0 10 20 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 Rank Averagenewdeathspercapita Average daily deaths per capita over past 7 days ZAF: South Africa, SAU: Saudi Arabia, PER: Peru, COL: Columbia 2020-07-31 Summary: 13
  14. 14. Case Mortality vs. Testing LUX AREBHR MLT DNK ISL RUS LTU ISR QAT USA AUS PRT MDV BLR GBR IRL KWT ITA SGP BEL LVA CAN KAZ AUT SRB DEU NZL ESP SAU CHE EST CHLNOR CZE FIN SVN ROU POL NLD TUR GRC PAN ZAF SVK BGR SLV HUN MAR KOR MYS IRN HRVURY COL UKR CUB RWA PRYCRI IND ARG GHA PHL BOLBRA NPL PER ECU PAK TUN FJI BGD SEN MEX JPN THAKEN TGO ZWE CIV TWN IDN ETH VNM MMR NGA USA 0 5 10 15 0 20 40 60 % Tested %CaseMortality Case Mortality vs. Testing as of 2020-07-31 ARE: United Arab Emirates, BHR:Bahrain, MLT: Malta, ISR: Israel, LTU: Lithuania, ISL: Iceland 2020-07-31 Summary: 14
  15. 15. Mortality Trends 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 CaseRateMortality Mortality Type: 13 day rolling median Cumulative Daily Raw Daily vs. Cumulative Case Rate Mortality Last week excluded because deaths are often backdated 2020-07-31 Summary: 15
  16. 16. Change in New Cases per Day New cases are: Increasing > +3% Increasing between +1% and +3% No Change (-1% to +1%) Decreasing between -1% and -3% Decreasing > -3% New cases by state as of 2020-07-31 2020-07-31 Summary: 16
  17. 17. Cases as a Percent of Peak Cases HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA WI VT NH AK ME 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 PercentofPeak Daily Cases as a Percent of Peak Cases 2020-07-31 Summary: 17
  18. 18. Change in New Deaths per Day New deaths are: Increasing > +0.5% Increasing between +0.1% and +0.5% No Change (-0.1% to +0.1%) Decreasing between -0.1% and -0.5% Decreasing > -0.5% New deaths by state as of 2020-07-31 2020-07-31 Summary: 18
  19. 19. Deaths as a Percent of Peak Deaths HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA WI VT NH AK ME 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 PercentofPeak Daily Deaths as a Percent of Peak Deaths 2020-07-31 Summary: 19
  20. 20. Total US COVID-19 Cases CA FL TX NY GA NJ IL AZ NC MA PA LA TN MI OH VA SC MD AL IN MS WA MN WI CT MO NV CO IA AR UT OK KY KS NE NM ID RI OR DE DC SD NH WV ND ME MT AK WY HI VT 0 100,000 200,000 300,000 400,000 500,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank Totalcases Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Total US COVID-19 Cases p masks: 0.33, p governor: 0.61. NB: association != causation. 2020-07-31 Summary: 20
  21. 21. Total US COVID-19 Cases per Million LA AZ FL NY NJ MS RI AL GA DC SC MA NV DE TN TX MD IL IA CT AR NE CA UT NC ID VA SD NM IN MN KS PA OK MI WI ND CO MO OH WA KY NH WY OR AK MT WV ME VT HI 0 10,000 20,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank TotalCasesperMillion Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Total US COVID-19 Cases per Million p masks: 0.59, p governor: 0.46. NB: association != causation. 2020-07-31 Summary: 21
  22. 22. Average US COVID-19 cases over the past 7 days FL MS LA AL GA AZ TN NV SC TX ID AR OK MO CA NC IA UT WI ND NM NE KS MD KY AK MN VA IN MT OH DE IL WA RI CO DC WY SD OR WV MI PA CT HI NJ MA NY NH ME VT 0 100 200 300 400 500 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank DailyCasesperMillion Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Average US COVID-19 cases over the past 7 days p masks: 0.022, p governor: 0.01. NB: association != causation. 2020-07-31 Summary: 22
  23. 23. Total US COVID-19 Deaths NY NJ CA MA IL PA FL MI TX CT LA GA AZ MD OH IN VA NC CO SC MN MS AL WA MO TN RI WI IA NV KY NM DC DE OK AR NH KS NE OR UT ID SD ME WV ND VT MT HI WY AK 0 10,000 20,000 30,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank TotalDeathsperMillion Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Total US COVID-19 Deaths p masks: 0.047, p governor: 0.13. NB: association != causation. 2020-07-31 Summary: 23
  24. 24. Total US COVID-19 Deaths per Million NJ NY MA CT RI LA DC MI IL DE MD PA MS AZ IN GA SC AL CO FL NH NM OH MN IA NV VA CA TX WA MO NC NE KY WI TN AR SD OK ND KS ID UT VT ME OR WV MT WY AK HI 0 500 1,000 1,500 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank TotalDeathsperMillion Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Total US COVID-19 Deaths per Million p masks: 0.036, p governor: 0.13. NB: association != causation. 2020-07-31 Summary: 24
  25. 25. Average US COVID-19 deaths over the past 7 days AZ SC TX MS FL DE LA AL GA NV CA ID TN NM AR NC OH MA IA OK MO MD WA UT KS IN MT KY SD OR VA IL NJ NH RI WI ND PA CO NE MN CT NY WV DC MI AK ME WY VT HI 0.0 3.0 6.0 9.0 12.0 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank DailydeathsperMillion Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Average US COVID-19 deaths over the past 7 days p masks: 0.49, p governor: 0.066. NB: association != causation. 2020-07-31 Summary: 25
  26. 26. Percent Tested AK NY LA NM DC NJ CT TN IL ND CA RI DE MI MN MA FL AR NC UT WI MT OK WV MS NV VT IA MD GA AL NE SC KY VA WA SD TX AZ OH ME NH MO IN ID KS OR PA WY CO HI 0 10 20 30 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank PercentTested Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Percent Tested p masks: 0.15, p governor: 0.27. NB: association != causation. 2020-07-31 Summary: 26
  27. 27. Positive fraction trends HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA WI VT NH AK ME min max min max min max min max min max min max min max min max Fractionpositivefrommintomax Positive fraction trends from min to max 2020-07-31 Summary: 27
  28. 28. Hospitalizations trends HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA WI VT NH AK ME min max min max min max min max min max min max min max min max Hospitalizationsfrommintomax Hospitalizations trends from min to max 2020-07-31 Summary: 28
  29. 29. Case Mortality vs. Testing AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE DC FL GA HI ID IL IN IA KS KY LA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM NY NC ND OH OK OR PA RI SC SD TN TX UT VT VA WA WVWI WY 2.5 5.0 7.5 10 15 20 25 30 % Tested %Mortality Mortality vs. Testing as of 2020-07-31 2020-07-31 Summary: 29

