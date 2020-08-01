COVID-19 Update (Summary): August 1, 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Caveats and Comments 1 Overview: This is my analysis, not Stanford's. My plots and regressions are intended to understand ...
2,586,092 152,804 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-...
Worldwide 25,946,015 910,884 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line)...
USA 6,907,854 186,011 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase ...
Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam 79,334 1,427 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(p...
Western Europe 1,575,500 170,438 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(l...
Ukraine 98,795 2,372 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase P...
Worldwide cases USA BRA IND RUS ZAF MEX PER CHL GBR IRN COL ESP PAK SAU ITA BGD TUR FRA DEU ARG IRQ CAN IDN EGY KAZ CHN PH...
Worldwide cases per million CHL USA PER BRA ZAF SAU ESP COL RUS KAZ GBR ARG IRN ITA IRQ MEX FRA CAN NLD TUR DEU ROU PAK UK...
Average daily cases per capita over past 7 days BRA ZAF USA COL PER ARG CHL KAZ IRQ SAU MEX ESP ROU IND RUS IRN GHA VEN UZ...
Worldwide deaths USA BRA MEX GBR IND ITA FRA ESP PER IRN RUS COL CHL DEU CAN ZAF NLD PAK TUR IDN EGY IRQ CHN ARG BGD SAU R...
Worldwide deaths per million GBR ESP PER ITA CHL FRA USA BRA MEX NLD CAN IRN COL ZAF IRQ DEU ROU SAU RUS ARG TUR EGY KAZ A...
Average daily deaths per capita over past 7 days COL PER MEX BRA ZAF CHL USA IRN ARG IRQ KAZ ROU GBR SAU RUS IND EGY UKR A...
Case Mortality vs. Testing LUX AREBHR MLT DNK ISL RUS LTU ISR QAT USA AUS PRT MDV GBR BLR IRL KWT BEL CAN SGP LVA AUT SRB ...
Mortality Trends 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 CaseRateMortality Mortality Type: 13 day rolling median Cumulative Daily Raw Daily vs....
Change in New Cases per Day New cases are: Increasing > +3% Increasing between +1% and +3% No Change (-1% to +1%) Decreasi...
Cases as a Percent of Peak Cases HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD...
Change in New Deaths per Day New deaths are: Increasing > +0.5% Increasing between +0.1% and +0.5% No Change (-0.1% to +0....
Deaths as a Percent of Peak Deaths HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY ...
Total US COVID-19 Cases CA FL TX NY GA NJ IL AZ NC MA PA LA TN OH MI VA SC MD AL IN MS WA MN WI MO CT NV CO IA AR UT OK KY...
Total US COVID-19 Cases per Million LA AZ FL NY NJ MS RI AL GA SC DC MA NV TN DE TX MD IL IA AR CT NE CA UT NC ID VA SD IN...
Average US COVID-19 cases over the past 7 days FL MS LA AZ GA TN AL NV SC TX ID OK AR MO CA NC ND UT IA MD NE WI KS NM KY ...
Total US COVID-19 Deaths NY NJ CA MA IL PA FL TX MI CT LA GA AZ MD OH IN VA NC CO SC MS MN AL WA MO TN RI WI IA NV KY NM D...
Total US COVID-19 Deaths per Million NJ NY MA CT RI LA DC MI IL DE MD PA MS AZ IN GA SC AL CO FL NM NH OH MN IA NV VA CA T...
Average US COVID-19 deaths over the past 7 days AZ MS SC TX FL DE LA NV AL GA ID CA AR NM OH TN MA NC IA OK MT VA MD IN MO...
Percent Tested AK NY LA DC NM NJ CT TN IL ND CA RI DE MI MA FL NC AR UT WI MT WV OK MS NV VT MD IA GA MN AL NE SC KY VA AZ...
Positive fraction trends HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN O...
Hospitalizations trends HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN OH...
Case Mortality vs. Testing AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE DC FL GA HI ID IL IN IA KS KY LA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM...
  1. 1. Caveats and Comments 1 Overview: This is my analysis, not Stanford’s. My plots and regressions are intended to understand the trajectory of COVID. It is not confidential and can be freely shared. The R program code and PowerPoint files are available at https://github.com/StevenLShafer/COVID19/. Please contact me at steven.shafer@Stanford.edu if you would like to be added or removed from the recipient list. Suggestions are most welcome! You are welcome to use the R code on GitHub for any purpose. I am attempting to keep the analysis and commentary apolitical. I am now including partisan lean as a metric to help understand the epidemic. I occasionally point out misrepresentations by government officials. I occasionally point out where government recommendations have placed Americans at increasing risk. I try to provide a daily update in the morning, except Sundays. My analysis my be delayed by my clinical responsibilities as a Stanford anesthesiologist. There is a lot of information on the figures. If something isn’t clear, please see the explanation on slide 2. Data sources: • USA Case Data: https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19/raw/master/csse_covid_19_data/csse_covid_19_time_series/time_series_covid19_confirmed_US.csv • USA Death Data: https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19/raw/master/csse_covid_19_data/csse_covid_19_time_series/time_series_covid19_deaths_US.csv • USA Testing and Hospitalization Data: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/COVID19Tracking/covid-tracking-data/master/data/states_daily_4pm_et.csv • Global Case Data: https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19/raw/master/csse_covid_19_data/csse_covid_19_time_series/time_series_covid19_confirmed_global.csv • Global Death Data: https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19/raw/master/csse_covid_19_data/csse_covid_19_time_series/time_series_covid19_deaths_global.csv • Global Testing Data: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/owid/covid-19-data/master/public/data/owid-covid-data.csv • Mobility Data: https://www.gstatic.com/covid19/mobility/Global_Mobility_Report.csv • Partisan Lean: MIT Election Data and Science Lab: https://doi.org/10.7910/DVN/VOQCHQ/HEIJCQ • Ensemble Model: https://github.com/reichlab/covid19-forecast-hub/raw/master/data-processed/COVIDhub-ensemble/2020-xx-xx-COVIDhub-ensemble.csv Models: 1. Future projections of case numbers are based on the Gompertz function (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gompertz_function): log 𝑐𝑢𝑚𝑢𝑙𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑒 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 = 𝑐𝑢𝑟𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 + 𝑚𝑎𝑥𝑖𝑚𝑢𝑚 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 − 𝑐𝑢𝑟𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 1 − 𝑒−𝑘 𝑡 . This is a naïve asymptotic model. k is the rate constant, such that log(2) / k = time to 50% rise. t is the number of days. Wikipedia The Gompertz function is estimated from the last 3 weeks of data for cumulative cases (red dots in the figures). Deaths are predicted from a log linear regression of deaths over the past 21 days. For the US, and individual states, I am also including the 98% prediction interval from the COVID-19 Forecast Hub (https://covid19forecasthub.org/). 2. The rate of change in daily cases and deaths is the slope of delta cases / day over the last 14 days, divided by the average number of cases. Locations The locations for the modeling are where Pamela and I have family and friends, locations of interest to friends and colleagues, or countries in the news (e.g., China, South Korea, Sweden, Brazil) or with significant economic impact on the United States (e.g., Japan, Canada, Mexico). Locations are easy to add. Stay safe, well, resilient, and kind. Steve Shafer steven.shafer@Stanford.edu
  2. 2. 2,586,092 152,804 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests USA projection as of 2020-05-27 0 10,000 20,000 30,000 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,662,302 (32,123) -- Deaths: 98,220 (829) -- Case Mortality: 5.9% -- Daily Change in Cases: -0.5% Explanation of the Figures 2 Brown dots: cumulative tests Red dots: cumulative cases used to estimate Gompertz function, presently set to last 3 weeks Red line: predicted cumulative cases based on the Gompertz function estimated from the red dots Red number: total cases on June 30th, based on the Gompertz function estimated from the red dots Black number: total Deaths on July 31th, based on log-linear regression of the past 21 days Black line: predicted cumulative deaths, based on a log linear regression of deaths over past 21 days. Axis for deaths / day, usually 1/10th of the axis for cases / day on the left side of the figure. Green line: linear regression over 8 days, used to calculate percent increase / decrease (see below) Daily change in cases, calculated as the slope of the green line (above left) / number of new cases yesterday. Case mortality: cumulative deaths / cumulative cases. Cases / day calculated from cumulative cases used to estimate the Gompertz function Cases / day calculated from cumulative cases not used to estimate the Gompertz function Deaths / day, axis is on the left Blue line: today Blue dots: cumulative cases not used to estimate Gompertz function Cumulative cases (yesterday’s cases) and cumulative deaths (yesterday’s deaths) Axis for cases / day. Axis for deaths / day appears to the right. Geographic location Date of analysis, also shown as blue vertical line below Purple wedge: 98% ensemble prediction interval from COVID-19 Forecast Hub (USA and US States only)
  3. 3. Worldwide 25,946,015 910,884 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Worldwide projection as of 2020-08-01 0 100,000 200,000 300,000 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 17,582,834 (286,008) -- Deaths: 679,343 (6,266) -- Case Mortality: 3.9% -- Daily Change: +1.4% Cases, +0.6% Deaths 2020-08-01 Summary: 3
  4. 4. USA 6,907,854 186,011 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests USA projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 20,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 4,562,038 (67,023) -- Deaths: 153,314 (1,259) -- Case Mortality: 3.4% -- Daily Change: +0.1% Cases, +3.3% Deaths 2020-08-01 Summary: 4
  5. 5. Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam 79,334 1,427 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam projection as of 2020-08-01 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 0 25 50 75 100 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 54,438 (1,176) -- Deaths: 1,370 (4) -- Case Mortality: 2.5% -- Daily Change: +6.9% Cases, +5.2% Deaths 2020-08-01 Summary: 5
  6. 6. Western Europe 1,575,500 170,438 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Western Europe projection as of 2020-08-01 0 20,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,462,033 (9,391) -- Deaths: 167,267 (173) -- Case Mortality: 11.4% -- Daily Change: +4.6% Cases, +0.5% Deaths 2020-08-01 Summary: 6
  7. 7. Ukraine 98,795 2,372 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Ukraine projection as of 2020-08-01 0 500 1,000 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 71,404 (1,104) -- Deaths: 1,717 (20) -- Case Mortality: 2.4% -- Daily Change: +3.1% Cases, +1.8% Deaths 2020-08-01 Summary: 7
  8. 8. Worldwide cases USA BRA IND RUS ZAF MEX PER CHL GBR IRN COL ESP PAK SAU ITA BGD TUR FRA DEU ARG IRQ CAN IDN EGY KAZ CHN PHL UKR NLD ROU POL NGA AFG JPN GHA DZA MAR UZB KEN NPL VEN ETH AUS CMR CIV KOR SDN MDG COD MYS THA LKA MOZ YEM UGA NER BFA SYR VNM TZA TWN MMR USA 0 1,000,000 2,000,000 3,000,000 4,000,000 5,000,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 Rank Totalcasestodate Worldwide cases ZAF: South Africa, SAU: Saudi Arabia, PER: Peru, COL: Columbia 2020-08-01 Summary: 8
  9. 9. Worldwide cases per million CHL USA PER BRA ZAF SAU ESP COL RUS KAZ GBR ARG IRN ITA IRQ MEX FRA CAN NLD TUR DEU ROU PAK UKR BGD GHA IND AFG POL EGY CMR DZA PHL UZB AUS CIV MAR VEN NPL KEN MDG IDN SDN MYS KOR NGA JPN ETH COD LKA MOZ NER YEM BFA CHN THA SYR UGA TWN TZA MMR VNM USA 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 Rank Totalcasestodatepermillion Worldwide cases per million ZAF: South Africa, SAU: Saudi Arabia, PER: Peru, COL: Columbia 2020-08-01 Summary: 9
  10. 10. Average daily cases per capita over past 7 days BRA ZAF USA COL PER ARG CHL KAZ IRQ SAU MEX ESP ROU IND RUS IRN GHA VEN UZB UKR MAR AUS DZA FRA BGD KEN MDG NLD CAN PHL POL GBR TUR DEU ETH JPN IDN NPL CIV PAK EGY CMR ITA NGA AFG SDN MOZ SYR KOR MYS COD YEM LKA UGA BFA VNM CHN NER TWN THA MMR TZA USA 0 100 200 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 Rank Averagenewcasespercapita Average daily cases per capita over past 7 days ZAF: South Africa, SAU: Saudi Arabia, PER: Peru, COL: Columbia 2020-08-01 Summary: 10
  11. 11. Worldwide deaths USA BRA MEX GBR IND ITA FRA ESP PER IRN RUS COL CHL DEU CAN ZAF NLD PAK TUR IDN EGY IRQ CHN ARG BGD SAU ROU PHL UKR POL AFG DZA JPN NGA KAZ SDN YEM CMR MAR KEN KOR ETH COD AUS GHA VEN UZB MYS MDG CIV NER THA NPL BFA SYR TZA MOZ LKA TWN MMR UGA VNM USA 0 50,000 100,000 150,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 Rank Totaldeathstodate Worldwide deaths ZAF: South Africa, SAU: Saudi Arabia, PER: Peru, COL: Columbia 2020-08-01 Summary: 11
  12. 12. Worldwide deaths per million GBR ESP PER ITA CHL FRA USA BRA MEX NLD CAN IRN COL ZAF IRQ DEU ROU SAU RUS ARG TUR EGY KAZ AFG POL UKR DZA PAK IND SDN IDN CMR YEM PHL BGD MAR AUS KEN JPN GHA KOR VEN NGA MDG UZB CIV MYS NER CHN BFA ETH COD SYR NPL THA LKA MOZ TZA TWN MMR UGA VNM USA 0 200 400 600 800 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 Rank Totaldeathstodatepermillion Worldwide deaths per million ZAF: South Africa, SAU: Saudi Arabia, PER: Peru, COL: Columbia 2020-08-01 Summary: 12
  13. 13. Average daily deaths per capita over past 7 days COL PER MEX BRA ZAF CHL USA IRN ARG IRQ KAZ ROU GBR SAU RUS IND EGY UKR AUS DZA IDN AFG KEN BGD CAN MAR MDG POL TUR SDN UZB FRA YEM VEN GHA PAK PHL ETH ITA NLD CMR NPL DEU CIV SYR ESP NGA COD JPN UGA MYS KOR VNM CHN BFA MOZ MMR NER LKA TWN TZA THA USA 0.0 2.0 4.0 6.0 8.0 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 Rank Averagenewdeathspercapita Average daily deaths per capita over past 7 days ZAF: South Africa, SAU: Saudi Arabia, PER: Peru, COL: Columbia 2020-08-01 Summary: 13
  14. 14. Case Mortality vs. Testing LUX AREBHR MLT DNK ISL RUS LTU ISR QAT USA AUS PRT MDV GBR BLR IRL KWT BEL CAN SGP LVA AUT SRB KAZ NZL SAU DEU ESP CHE EST CHLNOR ITA FIN CZE SVN ROU TUR NLD POL PAN ZAF GRC SVK BGR SLV HUN MAR URY MYS KOR COL IRN HRV UKR CUB RWA PRYCRI INDPHL ARG GHA BOL NPL BRA PER ECU PAK JPNTUN FJI BGD SEN MEX KENTHATGO ZWE CIV TWN IDN ETH VNM MMR NGA USA 0 5 10 15 0 20 40 60 % Tested %CaseMortality Case Mortality vs. Testing as of 2020-08-01 ARE: United Arab Emirates, BHR:Bahrain, MLT: Malta, ISR: Israel, LTU: Lithuania, ISL: Iceland 2020-08-01 Summary: 14
  15. 15. Mortality Trends 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 CaseRateMortality Mortality Type: 13 day rolling median Cumulative Daily Raw Daily vs. Cumulative Case Rate Mortality Last week excluded because deaths are often backdated 2020-08-01 Summary: 15
  16. 16. Change in New Cases per Day New cases are: Increasing > +3% Increasing between +1% and +3% No Change (-1% to +1%) Decreasing between -1% and -3% Decreasing > -3% New cases by state as of 2020-08-01 2020-08-01 Summary: 16
  17. 17. Cases as a Percent of Peak Cases HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA WI VT NH AK ME 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 PercentofPeak Daily Cases as a Percent of Peak Cases 2020-08-01 Summary: 17
  18. 18. Change in New Deaths per Day New deaths are: Increasing > +0.5% Increasing between +0.1% and +0.5% No Change (-0.1% to +0.1%) Decreasing between -0.1% and -0.5% Decreasing > -0.5% New deaths by state as of 2020-08-01 2020-08-01 Summary: 18
  19. 19. Deaths as a Percent of Peak Deaths HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA WI VT NH AK ME 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 PercentofPeak Daily Deaths as a Percent of Peak Deaths 2020-08-01 Summary: 19
  20. 20. Total US COVID-19 Cases CA FL TX NY GA NJ IL AZ NC MA PA LA TN OH MI VA SC MD AL IN MS WA MN WI MO CT NV CO IA AR UT OK KY KS NE ID NM RI OR DE DC SD NH WV ND MT ME AK WY HI VT 0 100,000 200,000 300,000 400,000 500,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank Totalcases Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Total US COVID-19 Cases p masks: 0.36, p governor: 0.63. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-01 Summary: 20
  21. 21. Total US COVID-19 Cases per Million LA AZ FL NY NJ MS RI AL GA SC DC MA NV TN DE TX MD IL IA AR CT NE CA UT NC ID VA SD IN NM MN KS OK PA WI MI ND MO CO OH WA KY NH WY OR AK MT WV ME VT HI 0 10,000 20,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank TotalCasesperMillion Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Total US COVID-19 Cases per Million p masks: 0.67, p governor: 0.39. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-01 Summary: 21
  22. 22. Average US COVID-19 cases over the past 7 days FL MS LA AZ GA TN AL NV SC TX ID OK AR MO CA NC ND UT IA MD NE WI KS NM KY AK MN VA MT IN IL OH DE RI CO WA SD DC OR WY WV MI PA CT HI MA NJ NY NH ME VT 0 100 200 300 400 500 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank DailyCasesperMillion Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Average US COVID-19 cases over the past 7 days p masks: 0.021, p governor: 0.0073. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-01 Summary: 22
  23. 23. Total US COVID-19 Deaths NY NJ CA MA IL PA FL TX MI CT LA GA AZ MD OH IN VA NC CO SC MS MN AL WA MO TN RI WI IA NV KY NM DE DC OK AR NH KS NE OR UT ID SD ME WV ND MT VT HI WY AK 0 10,000 20,000 30,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank TotalDeathsperMillion Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Total US COVID-19 Deaths p masks: 0.045, p governor: 0.13. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-01 Summary: 23
  24. 24. Total US COVID-19 Deaths per Million NJ NY MA CT RI LA DC MI IL DE MD PA MS AZ IN GA SC AL CO FL NM NH OH MN IA NV VA CA TX MO WA NC NE KY WI TN AR SD OK ND KS ID UT ME VT OR WV MT WY AK HI 0 500 1,000 1,500 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank TotalDeathsperMillion Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Total US COVID-19 Deaths per Million p masks: 0.034, p governor: 0.13. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-01 Summary: 24
  25. 25. Average US COVID-19 deaths over the past 7 days AZ MS SC TX FL DE LA NV AL GA ID CA AR NM OH TN MA NC IA OK MT VA MD IN MO KS OR UT KY WA IL SD NJ WI CO PA NE ND WV NH MN CT RI MI AK NY DC ME WY VT HI 0.0 3.0 6.0 9.0 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank DailydeathsperMillion Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Average US COVID-19 deaths over the past 7 days p masks: 0.62, p governor: 0.092. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-01 Summary: 25
  26. 26. Percent Tested AK NY LA DC NM NJ CT TN IL ND CA RI DE MI MA FL NC AR UT WI MT WV OK MS NV VT MD IA GA MN AL NE SC KY VA AZ WA TX SD OH ME NH MO IN KS ID OR PA WY CO HI 0 10 20 30 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank PercentTested Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Percent Tested p masks: 0.11, p governor: 0.36. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-01 Summary: 26
  27. 27. Positive fraction trends HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA WI VT NH AK ME min max min max min max min max min max min max min max min max Fractionpositivefrommintomax Positive fraction trends from min to max 2020-08-01 Summary: 27
  28. 28. Hospitalizations trends HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA WI VT NH AK ME min max min max min max min max min max min max min max min max Hospitalizationsfrommintomax Hospitalizations trends from min to max 2020-08-01 Summary: 28
  29. 29. Case Mortality vs. Testing AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE DC FL GA HI ID IL IN IA KS KY LA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM NY NC ND OH OK OR PA RI SC SD TN TX UT VT VA WA WVWI WY 2.5 5.0 7.5 10 15 20 25 30 % Tested %Mortality Mortality vs. Testing as of 2020-08-01 2020-08-01 Summary: 29

