COVID-19 Update (Summary): August 14, 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Caveats and Comments 1 Overview: This is my analysis, not Stanford’s. My plots and regressions are intended to understand ...
2,586,092 152,804 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-...
Worldwide 25,763,814 878,444 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line)...
USA 6,323,823 188,882 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase ...
Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam 99,781 1,549 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(p...
Western Europe 1,694,158 170,130 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(l...
Worldwide cases USA BRA IND RUS ZAF MEX PER COL CHL ESP IRN GBR SAU PAK ARG BGD ITA TUR FRA DEU IRQ PHL IDN CAN KAZ ECU BO...
Worldwide cases CHL PER USA BRA ISR ZAF SAU BOL COL SWE DOM ESP KGZ BLR BEL ECU ARG KAZ RUS HND SRB GBR IRQ PRT IRN CHE ME...
Average new cases over past 7 days COL BRA PER ISR ARG USA BOL CHL ZAF IRQ ESP DOM ECU KGZ GTM HND BEL SLV ROU MEX IND LBY...
Worldwide deaths USA BRA MEX IND GBR ITA FRA ESP PER IRN RUS COL ZAF CHL BEL DEU CAN NLD PAK ECU IDN TUR SWE IRQ ARG EGY C...
Worldwide deaths BEL GBR PER ESP SWE CHL ITA BRA USA MEX FRA ECU BOL NLD COL IRN KGZ CAN CHE ZAF HND IRQ PRT GTM DOM ARG R...
Average daily deaths over past 7 days COL BOL MEX PER BRA ZAF ARG CHL USA IRN DOM IRQ GTM HND ROU KAZ SLV ISR ECU SAU KGZ ...
Case Mortality vs. Testing LUX AREBHR MLT DNK ISLISR RUS LTU AUS USA QAT PRT MDV GBR BEL BLR IRL KWT CAN KAZ LVA SGP SAU S...
Mortality Trends 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 USCaseRateMortality Mortality Type: 13 day rolling median Cumulative Daily Raw Daily v...
Change in New Cases per Day New cases are: Increasing > +3% Increasing between +1% and +3% No Change (-1% to +1%) Decreasi...
Cases as a Percent of Peak Cases HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD...
Change in New Deaths per Day New deaths are: Increasing > +0.5% Increasing between +0.1% and +0.5% No Change (-0.1% to +0....
Deaths as a Percent of Peak Deaths HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY ...
Change in cases vs change in deaths AL AK AZ AR CA COCT DE DC FL GA HI ID IL IN IA KS KYLA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV N...
Total US COVID-19 Cases CA FL TX NY GA IL AZ NJ NC LA TN PA MA AL OH SC VA MI MD IN MS WA MO WI MN NV CO AR CT IA OK UT KY...
Total US COVID-19 Cases LA AZ FL MS NY GA AL NJ SC RI NV TN DC TX MA AR DE MD IA IL NE CA ID CT UT NC VA OK IN SD MN KS NM...
Average US COVID-19 cases over the past 7 days GA FL AL MS ID TN LA NV TX AR CA SC ND MO OK AZ IN NE IA KS KY IL HI WI NC ...
Total US COVID-19 Deaths NY NJ CA TX FL MA IL PA MI GA CT LA AZ OH MD IN VA NC SC MS AL CO WA MN MO TN NV RI WI IA KY NM O...
Total US COVID-19 Deaths NJ NY MA CT RI LA DC MS MI IL DE AZ MD PA IN GA SC FL AL TX NV NM CO OH NH MN IA VA CA WA MO NC A...
Average US COVID-19 deaths over the past 7 days MS LA AZ FL SC GA TX NV AL CA TN AR NC ID IA MA WV ND MT WA IN NM OK MD OH...
Percent Tested AK NY LA DC NM NJ TN CT IL CA ND MI RI DE MA AR FL WI WV MT OK GA UT MD NC NV MS MN VT IA AL NE SC KY VA ME...
Percent of Positive COVID Tests AZ MS FL AL SC ID TX GA NV KS NE IA MD AR RI IN MA PA CO LA VA SD MO UT DE NJ NC TN MN WA ...
Positive fraction trends HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN O...
Change in positive tests over past 14 days HI MT WA ND TX OK ID MO NV AR NC MS KY OR FL AL TN KS WV UT WY SD SC WI MN IA I...
Current hospitalizations as a percent of peak since FebruaryAK HI KY MT ND WV MO KS AR ID MS AL NC TN OK GA OH UT WY NV VA...
Hospitalizations trends HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN OH...
Change in hospitalizations over past 14 days HI SD WI MT WV ND RI NE IN KY MN MA AK IL KS IA MO VA OR WA AR NM MI CT MS ID...
Case Mortality vs. Testing AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE DC FL GA HI ID ILIN IA KS KY LA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

COVID-19 Update (Summary): August 14, 2020

40 views

Published on

COVID-19 Update (Summary): August 14, 2020

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

COVID-19 Update (Summary): August 14, 2020

  1. 1. Caveats and Comments 1 Overview: This is my analysis, not Stanford’s. My plots and regressions are intended to understand the trajectory of COVID. It is not confidential and can be freely shared. The R program code and PowerPoint files are available at https://github.com/StevenLShafer/COVID19/. Please contact me at steven.shafer@Stanford.edu if you would like to be added or removed from the recipient list. Suggestions are most welcome! You are welcome to use the R code on GitHub for any purpose. I am attempting to keep the analysis and commentary apolitical. I am now including partisan lean as a metric to help understand the epidemic. I occasionally point out misrepresentations by government officials. I occasionally point out where government recommendations have placed Americans at increasing risk. I try to provide a daily update in the morning, except Sundays. My analysis my be delayed by my clinical responsibilities as a Stanford anesthesiologist. There is a lot of information on the figures. If something isn’t clear, please see the explanation on slide 2. Data sources: • USA Case Data: https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19/raw/master/csse_covid_19_data/csse_covid_19_time_series/time_series_covid19_confirmed_US.csv • USA Death Data: https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19/raw/master/csse_covid_19_data/csse_covid_19_time_series/time_series_covid19_deaths_US.csv • USA Testing and Hospitalization Data: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/COVID19Tracking/covid-tracking-data/master/data/states_daily_4pm_et.csv • Global Case Data: https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19/raw/master/csse_covid_19_data/csse_covid_19_time_series/time_series_covid19_confirmed_global.csv • Global Death Data: https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19/raw/master/csse_covid_19_data/csse_covid_19_time_series/time_series_covid19_deaths_global.csv • Global Testing Data: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/owid/covid-19-data/master/public/data/owid-covid-data.csv • Mobility Data: https://www.gstatic.com/covid19/mobility/Global_Mobility_Report.csv • Partisan Lean: MIT Election Data and Science Lab: https://doi.org/10.7910/DVN/VOQCHQ/HEIJCQ • Ensemble Model: https://github.com/reichlab/covid19-forecast-hub/raw/master/data-processed/COVIDhub-ensemble/2020-xx-xx-COVIDhub-ensemble.csv Models: 1. Future projections of case numbers are based on the Gompertz function (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gompertz_function): log 𝑐𝑢𝑚𝑢𝑙𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑒 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 = 𝑐𝑢𝑟𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 + 𝑚𝑎𝑥𝑖𝑚𝑢𝑚 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 − 𝑐𝑢𝑟𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 1 − 𝑒−𝑘 𝑡 . This is a naïve asymptotic model. k is the rate constant, such that log(2) / k = time to 50% rise. t is the number of days. Wikipedia The Gompertz function is estimated from the last 3 weeks of data for cumulative cases (red dots in the figures). Deaths are predicted from a log linear regression of deaths over the past 21 days. For the US, and individual states, I am also including the 98% prediction interval from the COVID-19 Forecast Hub (https://covid19forecasthub.org/). 2. The rate of change in daily cases and deaths is the slope of delta cases / day over the last 14 days, divided by the average number of cases. Locations The locations for the modeling are where Pamela and I have family and friends, locations of interest to friends and colleagues, or countries in the news (e.g., China, South Korea, Sweden, Brazil) or with significant economic impact on the United States (e.g., Japan, Canada, Mexico). Locations are easy to add. Stay safe, well, resilient, and kind. Steve Shafer steven.shafer@Stanford.edu
  2. 2. 2,586,092 152,804 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests USA projection as of 2020-05-27 0 10,000 20,000 30,000 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,662,302 (32,123) -- Deaths: 98,220 (829) -- Case Mortality: 5.9% -- Daily Change in Cases: -0.5% Explanation of the Figures 2 Brown dots: cumulative tests Red dots: cumulative cases used to estimate Gompertz function, presently set to last 3 weeks Red line: predicted cumulative cases based on the Gompertz function estimated from the red dots Red number: total cases on June 30th, based on the Gompertz function estimated from the red dots Black number: total Deaths on July 31th, based on log-linear regression of the past 21 days Black line: predicted cumulative deaths, based on a log linear regression of deaths over past 21 days. Axis for deaths / day, usually 1/10th of the axis for cases / day on the left side of the figure. Green line: linear regression over 8 days, used to calculate percent increase / decrease (see below) Daily change in cases, calculated as the slope of the green line (above left) / number of new cases yesterday. Case mortality: cumulative deaths / cumulative cases. Cases / day calculated from cumulative cases used to estimate the Gompertz function Cases / day calculated from cumulative cases not used to estimate the Gompertz function Deaths / day, axis is on the left Blue line: today Blue dots: cumulative cases not used to estimate Gompertz function Cumulative cases (yesterday’s cases) and cumulative deaths (yesterday’s deaths) Axis for cases / day. Axis for deaths / day appears to the right. Geographic location Date of analysis, also shown as blue vertical line below Purple wedge: 98% ensemble prediction interval from COVID-19 Forecast Hub (USA and US States only)
  3. 3. Worldwide 25,763,814 878,444 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Worldwide projection as of 2020-08-14 0 100,000 200,000 300,000 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 20,895,915 (284,627) -- Deaths: 755,478 (6,222) -- Case Mortality: 3.6% -- Daily Change: +0.4% Cases, +0.4% Deaths 2020-08-14 Summary: 3
  4. 4. USA 6,323,823 188,882 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests USA projection as of 2020-08-14 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 20,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 5,248,854 (51,443) -- Deaths: 167,110 (1,076) -- Case Mortality: 3.2% -- Daily Change: -1.2% Cases, -0.3% Deaths 2020-08-14 Summary: 4
  5. 5. Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam 99,781 1,549 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam projection as of 2020-08-14 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 0 25 50 75 100 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 71,614 (1,317) -- Deaths: 1,457 (10) -- Case Mortality: 2.0% -- Daily Change: -1.5% Cases, +4.7% Deaths 2020-08-14 Summary: 5
  6. 6. Western Europe 1,694,158 170,130 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Western Europe projection as of 2020-08-14 0 20,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,577,440 (11,350) -- Deaths: 168,452 (85) -- Case Mortality: 10.7% -- Daily Change: +4.3% Cases, -0.1% Deaths 2020-08-14 Summary: 6
  7. 7. Worldwide cases USA BRA IND RUS ZAF MEX PER COL CHL ESP IRN GBR SAU PAK ARG BGD ITA TUR FRA DEU IRQ PHL IDN CAN KAZ ECU BOL EGY ISR CHN UKR SWE DOM BEL BLR ROU NLD GTM POL PRT JPN HND NGA GHA KGZ MAR AFG CHE DZA AZE UZB VEN SRB KEN ETH NPL AUS AUT SLV CZE CMR CIV DNK KOR BGR USA 0 2,000,000 4,000,000 6,000,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 66 Rank Totalcasestodate Worldwide cases Excludes countries with population < 5,000,000 2020-08-14 Summary: 7
  8. 8. Worldwide cases CHL PER USA BRA ISR ZAF SAU BOL COL SWE DOM ESP KGZ BLR BEL ECU ARG KAZ RUS HND SRB GBR IRQ PRT IRN CHE MEX GTM ITA AZE FRA NLD CAN TUR SLV ROU DNK AUT DEU IND UKR BGR CZE GHA BGD PAK PHL FIN POL AFG UZB PRY EGY VEN LBY MAR DZA AUS CMR NPL HTI SEN CIV GIN KEN USA None 1 in 200 1 in 100 1 in 67 1 in 50 1 in 40 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 66 Rank Totalcasestodate Worldwide cases Excludes countries with population < 5,000,000 2020-08-14 Summary: 8
  9. 9. Average new cases over past 7 days COL BRA PER ISR ARG USA BOL CHL ZAF IRQ ESP DOM ECU KGZ GTM HND BEL SLV ROU MEX IND LBY SAU KAZ SRB NLD PRY PHL VEN RUS IRN MAR SWE FRA UKR DNK UZB CHE CZE PRT BGR POL BGD ZMB AUS GRC AUT KEN NPL TUR DZA GBR GHA DEU AZE CAN SEN BLR JPN ETH IDN MDG GIN ZWE ITA USA None 1 in 20,000 1 in 10,000 1 in 6,667 1 in 5,000 1 in 4,000 1 in 3,333 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 66 Rank Averagecases/day Average new cases over past 7 days Excludes countries with population < 5,000,000 2020-08-14 Summary: 9
  10. 10. Worldwide deaths USA BRA MEX IND GBR ITA FRA ESP PER IRN RUS COL ZAF CHL BEL DEU CAN NLD PAK ECU IDN TUR SWE IRQ ARG EGY CHN BOL BGD SAU ROU PHL GTM UKR CHE POL PRT HND KGZ DOM AFG DZA KAZ JPN NGA SDN AUT SRB ISR DNK HUN BLR SLV MAR YEM AZE BGR ETH KEN CMR CZE AUS FIN KOR VEN USA 0 50,000 100,000 150,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 66 Rank Totaldeathstodate Worldwide deaths Excludes countries with population < 5,000,000 2020-08-14 Summary: 10
  11. 11. Worldwide deaths BEL GBR PER ESP SWE CHL ITA BRA USA MEX FRA ECU BOL NLD COL IRN KGZ CAN CHE ZAF HND IRQ PRT GTM DOM ARG ROU SRB SAU DNK DEU RUS ISR AUT KAZ SLV TUR BGR FIN BLR EGY HUN AZE AFG POL UKR IND DZA CZE PAK SDN IDN PHL BGD YEM NIC LBY HTI CMR ZMB GRC SEN AUS MAR PRY USA None 1 in 5,000 1 in 2,500 1 in 1,667 1 in 1,250 1 in 1,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 66 Rank Totaldeathstodate Worldwide deaths Excludes countries with population < 5,000,000 2020-08-14 Summary: 11
  12. 12. Average daily deaths over past 7 days COL BOL MEX PER BRA ZAF ARG CHL USA IRN DOM IRQ GTM HND ROU KAZ SLV ISR ECU SAU KGZ SRB BGR RUS IND ZMB GBR LBY AUS BEL PRY UKR MAR ZWE PHL PRT AZE ESP AFG VEN DZA HTI POL BLR IDN EGY SEN BGD KEN SWE MDG TUR UZB CAN FRA ETH AGO NPL MWI SDN GRC GHA CHE DNK ITA USA None 1 in 500,000 1 in 250,000 1 in 166,667 1 in 125,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 66 Rank Averagedeaths/day Average daily deaths over past 7 days Excludes countries with population < 5,000,000 2020-08-14 Summary: 12
  13. 13. Case Mortality vs. Testing LUX AREBHR MLT DNK ISLISR RUS LTU AUS USA QAT PRT MDV GBR BEL BLR IRL KWT CAN KAZ LVA SGP SAU SRB DEU AUT NZL ESP CHLEST CHE NOR FINROU ITA CZE NLD SVN GRC TUR POL PAN ZAF SVK BGR MAR SLVURY COL HUN MYS IRN HRV KORUKR CUB RWA IND PRYCRI ARG NPL BOL PHL GHA ECU BRA PER JPNPAK TUN FJI MEX BGD SEN UGA KEN TGO THA ZWE CIV ETH IDN TWN VNM MMR NGA USA 0 5 10 15 0 20 40 60 % Tested %CaseMortality Case Mortality vs. Testing as of 2020-08-14 ARE: United Arab Emirates, BHR:Bahrain, MLT: Malta, ISR: Israel, LTU: Lithuania, ISL: Iceland 2020-08-14 Summary: 13
  14. 14. Mortality Trends 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 USCaseRateMortality Mortality Type: 13 day rolling median Cumulative Daily Raw Daily vs. Cumulative US Case Rate Mortality Last week excluded because deaths are often backdated 2020-08-14 Summary: 14
  15. 15. Change in New Cases per Day New cases are: Increasing > +3% Increasing between +1% and +3% No Change (-1% to +1%) Decreasing between -1% and -3% Decreasing > -3% New cases by state as of 2020-08-14 2020-08-14 Summary: 15
  16. 16. Cases as a Percent of Peak Cases HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA WI VT NH AK ME 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 PercentofPeak Daily Cases as a Percent of Peak Cases 2020-08-14 Summary: 16
  17. 17. Change in New Deaths per Day New deaths are: Increasing > +0.5% Increasing between +0.1% and +0.5% No Change (-0.1% to +0.1%) Decreasing between -0.1% and -0.5% Decreasing > -0.5% New deaths by state as of 2020-08-14 2020-08-14 Summary: 17
  18. 18. Deaths as a Percent of Peak Deaths HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA WI VT NH AK ME 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 PercentofPeak Daily Deaths as a Percent of Peak Deaths 2020-08-14 Summary: 18
  19. 19. Change in cases vs change in deaths AL AK AZ AR CA COCT DE DC FL GA HI ID IL IN IA KS KYLA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM NY NC ND OH OK OR PA RI SC SD TN TX UT VTVA WA WV WI WY -6 -3 0 3 6 -4 0 4 Change in cases (%/day) Changeindeaths(%/day) Change in cases vs change in deaths over last 14 days 2020-08-14 2020-08-14 Summary: 19
  20. 20. Total US COVID-19 Cases CA FL TX NY GA IL AZ NJ NC LA TN PA MA AL OH SC VA MI MD IN MS WA MO WI MN NV CO AR CT IA OK UT KY KS NE ID NM OR RI DE DC SD ND WV NH MT HI ME AK WY VT 0 200,000 400,000 600,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank Totalcases Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Total US COVID-19 Cases p masks: 0.36, p governor: 0.72. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-14 Summary: 20
  21. 21. Total US COVID-19 Cases LA AZ FL MS NY GA AL NJ SC RI NV TN DC TX MA AR DE MD IA IL NE CA ID CT UT NC VA OK IN SD MN KS NM WI ND MO MI PA CO OH WA KY AK WY OR NH MT WV HI ME VT None 1 in 200 1 in 100 1 in 67 1 in 50 1 in 40 1 in 33 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank TotalCases Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Total US COVID-19 Cases p masks: 0.93, p governor: 0.22. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-14 Summary: 21
  22. 22. Average US COVID-19 cases over the past 7 days GA FL AL MS ID TN LA NV TX AR CA SC ND MO OK AZ IN NE IA KS KY IL HI WI NC VA UT MD MN MT SD DC OH RI AK WA DE NM MI CO WV OR PA MA NJ WY NY CT NH VT ME None 1 in 20,000 1 in 10,000 1 in 6,667 1 in 5,000 1 in 4,000 1 in 3,333 1 in 2,857 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank NewCases/Day Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Average US COVID-19 cases over the past 7 days p masks: 0.034, p governor: 0.01. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-14 Summary: 22
  23. 23. Total US COVID-19 Deaths NY NJ CA TX FL MA IL PA MI GA CT LA AZ OH MD IN VA NC SC MS AL CO WA MN MO TN NV RI WI IA KY NM OK DC DE AR NH KS OR NE UT ID WV SD ME ND MT VT HI WY AK 0 10,000 20,000 30,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank TotalDeaths Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Total US COVID-19 Deaths p masks: 0.052, p governor: 0.19. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-14 Summary: 23
  24. 24. Total US COVID-19 Deaths NJ NY MA CT RI LA DC MS MI IL DE AZ MD PA IN GA SC FL AL TX NV NM CO OH NH MN IA VA CA WA MO NC AR TN NE KY WI SD OK ND ID KS UT ME VT OR WV MT WY AK HI None 1 in 2,000 1 in 1,000 1 in 667 1 in 500 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank TotalDeaths Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Total US COVID-19 Deaths p masks: 0.031, p governor: 0.21. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-14 Summary: 24
  25. 25. Average US COVID-19 deaths over the past 7 days MS LA AZ FL SC GA TX NV AL CA TN AR NC ID IA MA WV ND MT WA IN NM OK MD OH SD PA MN OR IL KS VA NE DC KY MO HI WI UT MI RI DE CO WY NJ CT NH AK NY VT ME None 1 in 500,000 1 in 250,000 1 in 166,667 1 in 125,000 1 in 100,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank Deaths/Day Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Average US COVID-19 deaths over the past 7 days p masks: 0.55, p governor: 0.022. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-14 Summary: 25
  26. 26. Percent Tested AK NY LA DC NM NJ TN CT IL CA ND MI RI DE MA AR FL WI WV MT OK GA UT MD NC NV MS MN VT IA AL NE SC KY VA ME OH TX AZ SD NH WA MO IN ID KS OR PA HI CO WY 0 10 20 30 40 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank PercentTested Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Percent Tested p masks: 0.1, p governor: 0.36. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-14 Summary: 26
  27. 27. Percent of Positive COVID Tests AZ MS FL AL SC ID TX GA NV KS NE IA MD AR RI IN MA PA CO LA VA SD MO UT DE NJ NC TN MN WA OK CA IL NY WI OH DC KY CT WY OR ND MI NH NM HI MT WV ME AK VT 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank PercentofPositiveTests Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Percent of Positive COVID Tests p masks: 0.2, p governor: 0.015. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-14 Summary: 27
  28. 28. Positive fraction trends HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA WI VT NH AK ME min max min max min max min max min max min max min max min max Fractionpositivefrommintomax Positive fraction trends from min to max 2020-08-14 Summary: 28
  29. 29. Change in positive tests over past 14 days HI MT WA ND TX OK ID MO NV AR NC MS KY OR FL AL TN KS WV UT WY SD SC WI MN IA IN CA GA AK NE VA OH CO LA AZ RI NM DE PA VT IL MD NH MI MA NJ DC NY ME CT -1.0 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank Changeinpositivetests(%/day) Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Change in positive tests over past 14 days p masks: 0.14, p governor: 0.085. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-14 Summary: 29
  30. 30. Current hospitalizations as a percent of peak since FebruaryAK HI KY MT ND WV MO KS AR ID MS AL NC TN OK GA OH UT WY NV VA SC NE OR CA FL IN WA LA SD NM TX WI IA MN AZ CO IL MD RI PA VT DC MI ME NH DE MA NJ CT NY 0 30 60 90 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank Hospitalizations(%ofpeak) Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Current hospitalizations as a percent of peak since February p masks: 0.052, p governor: 0.055. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-14 Summary: 30
  31. 31. Hospitalizations trends HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA WI VT NH AK ME min max min max min max min max min max min max min max min max Hospitalizationsfrommintomax Hospitalizations trends from min to max 2020-08-14 Summary: 31
  32. 32. Change in hospitalizations over past 14 days HI SD WI MT WV ND RI NE IN KY MN MA AK IL KS IA MO VA OR WA AR NM MI CT MS ID AL PA NC TN DC OH OK GA CO NH UT MD NY SC WY LA NV CA ME FL TX VT NJ DE AZ -2.5 0.0 2.5 5.0 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank Changeinhospitalizations(%/day) Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Change in hospitalizations over past 14 days p masks: 0.73, p governor: 0.74. NB: association != causation. 2020-08-14 Summary: 32
  33. 33. Case Mortality vs. Testing AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE DC FL GA HI ID ILIN IA KS KY LA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM NY NC ND OH OK OR PA RI SC SD TN TX UT VT VA WA WV WI WY 2.5 5.0 7.5 10 20 30 40 % Tested %Mortality Mortality vs. Testing as of 2020-08-14 2020-08-14 Summary: 33

×