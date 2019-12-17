Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 แบบเสนอโครงร่างโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ รหัสวิชา ง33201 ชื่อวิชา เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศและการสื่อสาร 5 ปีการศึกษา 2562 ชื่อโครงงาน ...
2 สมาชิกในกลุ่ม 1 1. นางสาวจิรัชยา เมืองไชย เลขที่ 32 คาชี้แจง ให้ผู้เรียนแต่ละกลุ่มเขียนข้อเสนอโครงงานตามหัวข้อต่อไปนี้ ช...
3 หลักการและทฤษฎี (ความรู้ หลักการ หรือทฤษฎีที่สนับสนุนการทาโครงงาน) ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีการเก็บข้อมูลโดยตรงในเรื่องนี้อย่างเป...
4 การคัดแยกขยะมูลฝอยจากต้นทางยังไม่สามารถดาเนินการได้อย่างต่อเนื่องโดยบางแห่งยังมีการเก็บขนขยะมูลฝอยที่ คัดแยกไว้แล้วรวมกั...
5 ขั้นตอนและแผนดาเนินงาน ลาดับ ที่ ขั้นตอน สัปดาห์ที่ ผู้รับผิดชอบ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 1 คิดหัวข้อโค...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

2562 final-project -1

12 views

Published on

at

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

2562 final-project -1

  1. 1. 1 แบบเสนอโครงร่างโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ รหัสวิชา ง33201 ชื่อวิชา เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศและการสื่อสาร 5 ปีการศึกษา 2562 ชื่อโครงงาน ปัญหาขยะพลาสติกในทะเล ชื่อผู้ทาโครงงาน ชื่อ นางสาวจิรัชยา เมืองไชย เลขที่ 32 ชั้น ม.6 ห้อง 4 ชื่ออาจารย์ที่ปรึกษาโครงงาน ครูเขื่อนทอง มูลวรรณ์ ระยะเวลาดาเนินงาน ภาคเรียนที่ 1-2 ปีการศึกษา 62 โรงเรียนยุพราชวิทยาลัย จังหวัดเชียงใหม่ สานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษามัธยมศึกษาเขต 34 ใบงาน การจัดทาข้อเสนอโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์
  2. 2. 2 สมาชิกในกลุ่ม 1 1. นางสาวจิรัชยา เมืองไชย เลขที่ 32 คาชี้แจง ให้ผู้เรียนแต่ละกลุ่มเขียนข้อเสนอโครงงานตามหัวข้อต่อไปนี้ ชื่อโครงงาน (ภาษาไทย) ปัญหาขยะพลาสติกในทะเลไทย ชื่อโครงงาน (ภาษาอังกฤษ) The problem of plastic waste in the Thai sea ประเภทโครงงาน ศึกษาปัญหา หาแนวทางแก้ไขปัญหาและอนุรักษ์ ชื่อผู้ทาโครงงาน นางสาวจิรัชยา เมืองไชย ชื่อที่ปรึกษา ครูเขื่อนทอง มูลวรรณ์ ชื่อที่ปรึกษาร่วม - ระยะเวลาดาเนินงาน ภาคเรียนที่ 1 ที่มาและความสาคัญของโครงงาน (อธิบายถึงที่มา แนวคิด และเหตุผล ของการทาโครงงาน) ปัจจุบันปัญหาขยะทะเลได้ลุกลามไปยังทั่วโลกรวมถึงประเทศไทยด้วย สังเกตจากได้ข่าวสารเกี่ยวกับปัญหา ขยะทะเลที่กาลังมาแรงในช่วงสองสามปีมานี้โดยเฉพาะขยะพลาสติกซึ่งก่อให้เกิดความเสียหายเป็นอย่างมาก ทั้งการ ทาลายระบบนิเวศอันทาให้เกิดการเสียชีวิตของพืชและสัตว์ทะเล รวมไปถึงปัญหาด้านเศรษฐกิจและสังคม ทาให้ ทะเลซึ่งเป็นสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวที่ทารายได้หลักของประเทศเกิดการขาดทุน นักท่องเที่ยวลดน้อยลง ชาวบ้านขาด รายได้ สัตว์ทะเลและพืชทะเลเสี่ยงล้มตายและสูญพันธุ์ จากการที่ผู้จัดทาโครงงานได้ติดตามข่าวสารเกี่ยวกับสัตว์ ทะเลเสียชีวิตจากการกินขยะพลาสติก ทั้งเต่าทะเลและพะยูน(มาเรียม) จึงเกิดความสนใจที่จะวิเคราะห์และสืบหาทีมี ของปัญหาและหาแนวทางแก้ไขปัญหาดังกล่าวเพื่อเป็นการสร้างความตระหนักเกี่ยวกับปัญหาขยะพลาสติกและร่วม รณรงค์การไม่ทิ้งขยะพลาสติกหรือขยะใดๆก็ตามลงทะเลเพื่อให้ทะเลกลับมาสะอาดปราศจากขยะพลาสติก ดังนั้นเพื่อ เป็นการสร้างจิตสานึกที่ดีและตระหนักถึงคุณค่าและผลเสียของขยะในทะเล ผู้จัดทาโครงงานจึงจัดทาโครงงานนี้ขึ้นมา โดยหวังเป็นอย่างยิ่งว่าจะทาให้ผู้ที่ได้อ่านบทความนี้และตัวผู้เรียนเองได้ร่วมกันต่อลมหายใจของทะเลไทยให้กลับมา สะอาดงดงาม ไร้ขยะพลาสติกดังเดิม วัตถุประสงค์ (สิ่งที่ต้องการในการทาโครงงาน ระบุเป็นข้อ) ๑. เพื่อให้ทราบที่มาและความสาคัญของปัญหาการทิ้งขยะลงทะเลและแหล่งแม่น้าลาคลอง ๒. เพื่อหาแนวทางในการร่วมกันรณรงค์และแก้ไขปัญหาขยะพลาสติก ๓. เพื่อสร้างจิตสานึกที่ดีต่อส่วนรวม ขอบเขตโครงงาน (คุณลักษณะ ขอบเขต เงื่อนไขและข้อจากัดของการทาโครงงาน) ระบุที่มาของปัญหาขยะพลาสติกในทะเลและแนวทางแก้ไขปัญหา
  3. 3. 3 หลักการและทฤษฎี (ความรู้ หลักการ หรือทฤษฎีที่สนับสนุนการทาโครงงาน) ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีการเก็บข้อมูลโดยตรงในเรื่องนี้อย่างเป็นระบบ มีเพียงการประเมินปริมาณขยะทะเลที่เกิดจากแหล่งบน บกจากสถิติขยะมูลฝอยทั่วประเทศของกรมควบคุมมลพิษที่คาดว่าจะลงสู่ทะเล ข้อมูลของกรมควบคุมมลพิษพ.ศ. 2559 พบว่า ประเทศไทยมีขยะมูลฝอย 27.04 ล้านตัน แบ่งเป็นขยะที่ถูกนาไป กาจัดอย่างถูกต้องจานวน 9.59 ล้านตัน (ร้อยละ 36) นากลับมาใช้ประโยชน์ จานวน 5.76 ล้านตัน (ร้อยละ 21) เหลือเป็นขยะที่มีการกาจัดที่ไม่ถูกต้องอีกจานวน 11.69 ล้านตัน (ร้อยละ 43) นอกจากนี้ยังมีขยะสะสมที่ไม่มีการเก็บ ขน ซึ่งตกค้างในพื้นที่อีก 10.13 ล้านตัน ซึ่งส่วนหนึ่งของขยะที่มีการกาจัดที่ไม่ถูกต้องและขยะสะสมซึ่งตกค้างในพื้นที่ จานวน 21.82 (11.69+10.13) ล้านตันนี้อาจถูกลมพัดพาไปตกในทะเล หรือชะลงแม่น้าลาคลอง และไหลออกสู่ทะเล ได้ในที่สุด ซึ่งปริมาณขยะที่ลงสู่ทะเลจะต้องมีการศึกษาวิจัยเพื่อคานวณหาตัวเลขที่ถูกต้องต่อไป สาหรับประเภทของขยะชายหาดจากข้อมูลของกรมทรัพยากรทางทะเลและชายฝั่ง (2559) ซึ่งได้จากการเก็บขยะ ชายหาดพบว่า พ.ศ. 2558 พบขยะทะเลที่มาจากกิจกรรมชายฝั่งและการพักผ่อนมีสัดส่วนถึงร้อยละ 78 ซึ่งส่วนใหญ่ เป็นขยะพลาสติก ดังรูป สถานการณ์การจัดการขยะมูลฝอย ปี 2560 ปริมาณขยะมูลฝอยที่เกิดขึ้นทั่วประเทศประมาณ 27.40 ล้านตัน เพิ่มขึ้นร้อยละ 1.26 จากปี 2559 ที่มีปริมาณ 27.06 ล้านตัน แต่อัตราการเกิดขยะมูลฝอยต่อคนลดลงจาก 1.14 กิโลกรัม/คน/วัน ในปี 2559 เป็น 1.13 กิโลกรัม/ คน/วัน ในปี 2560 โดยเป็นผลมาจากความร่วมมือของหน่วยงานท้องถิ่น ประชาชน และภาคเอกชนในการลดและใช้ ประโยชน์จากขยะมูลฝอยและการปรับเปลี่ยนพฤติกรรมการบริโภค การจัดการขยะมูลฝอยใน 2560 เปรียบเทียบกับ ปี 2559 ปริมาณขยะมูลฝอยที่ถูกนาไปกาจัดอย่างถูกต้องเพิ่มขึ้นร้อยละ 22 จาก 9.57 ล้านตัน เป็น 11.70 ล้านตัน ปริมาณขยะมูลฝอยที่ถูกนากลับมาใช้ประโยชน์เพิ่มขึ้น ร้อยละ 47 จาก 5.80 ล้านตัน เป็น 8.52 ล้านตัน ปริมาณขยะมูลฝอยที่ถูกนาไปกาจัดอย่างไม่ถูกต้องลดลง ร้อยละ 39 จาก 11.69 ล้านตัน เป็น 7.18 ล้านตัน ปัจจัยที่ส่งผลให้การจัดการขยะมูลฝอยยังดาเนินการได้ไม่เต็มประสิทธิภาพ เช่น อัตราค่าธรรมเนียมที่เรียกเก็บจากประชาชนยังไม่สอดคล้องกับต้นทุนการดาเนินงาน
  4. 4. 4 การคัดแยกขยะมูลฝอยจากต้นทางยังไม่สามารถดาเนินการได้อย่างต่อเนื่องโดยบางแห่งยังมีการเก็บขนขยะมูลฝอยที่ คัดแยกไว้แล้วรวมกับขยะที่จะต้องกาจัด ความพร้อมขององค์กรปกครองส่วนท้องถิ่นในการให้บริการเก็บขนขยะมูลฝอย การกาจัดขยะมูลฝอยในบางพื้นที่ยังดาเนินการไม่ถูกต้องตามหลักวิชาการ บางพื้นที่ไม่สามารถดาเนินการได้เนื่องจากประชาชนต่อต้าน การขาดความร่วมมือและความตระหนักจากประชาชน นักท่องเที่ยว และผู้ประกอบการในการลดและคัดแยกขยะมูลฝอยตั้งแต่ต้นทาง ยังมีการใช้สินค้าและ/หรือบรรจุภัณฑ์ที่กาจัดยากและย่อยสลายตามธรรมชาติได้ยากโดยเฉพาะถุงพลาสติกและโฟม เป็นต้น สาหรับเทศบาลนครและเทศบาลเมืองที่มีการจัดการขยะมูลฝอยที่มีประสิทธิภาพดีในลาดับต้น จานวน 23 แห่ง อาทิ เทศบาลนครเชียงราย เทศบาลนครนครสวรรค์ เทศบาลนครพิษณุโลก เทศบาลนครและที่ยังต้องปรับปรุงและพัฒนา เพื่อยกระดับประสิทธิภาพการจัดการขยะมูลฝอยให้ดีขึ้น จานวน 26 แห่ง อาทิ เทศบาลนครนครศรีธรรมราช เทศบาลนครนครราชสีมา เทศบาลเมืองนครพนม เทศบาลนครแหลมฉบัง (ชลบุรี) ฯลฯ (กรมควบคุมมลพิษ, 2560) ข้อมูลจาก ‘ฐานข้อมูลขยะ’ กรมทรัพยากรทางทะเลและชายฝั่ง ที่ได้รวบรวมข้อมูลขยะในทะเลของไทย ช่วงปีงบประมาณ 2561 ที่ผ่านมาได้ค้นพบว่า ขยะในทะเลที่มีสุดคือถุงพลาสติก ซึ่งมีจานวนทั้งหมด 115,268 ชิ้น รองลงมาคือ ขวดแก้ว, ถ้วย/จานโฟม, หลอด/ที่คนเครื่องดื่ม, เชือก (1 เมตร = 1 ชิ้น), กระป๋องเครื่องดื่ม, ถุงพลาสติก, กล่องโฟม และห่อ/ถุงอาหาร ขณะที่สถิติเมื่อปี 2560 ยังพบด้วยว่า มีปริมาณขยะมูลฝอยใน 23 จังหวัดชายทะเลกว่า 11 ล้านตัน โดยในนั้น กว่า 3.4 แสนตันเป็นขยะพลาสติก ทั้งนี้ ขยะทะเลโดยส่วนใหญ่มาจากการทิ้งขยะในชุมชน สถานที่ท่องเที่ยว รวมถึง โรงงานอุตสาหกรรมต่างๆ (โดยเฉพาะในกรณีของโรงงานยังมีความเสี่ยงที่ขยะจะปนเปื้อนสารเคมีเป็นพิเศษอีกด้วย) วิธีดาเนินงาน แนวทางการดาเนินงาน 1. รวบรวมข้อมูลสถิติการทิ้งขยะพลาสติกลงทะเลในแต่ละปี 2. จัดทารูปเล่มโครงงาน นิตยสารและสื่อประกอบลงในโซเชียลมีเดีย 3. ตรวจสอบข้อมูลอย่างถี่ถ้วน ถูกต้อง และชัดเจน 4. ประเมินผล และพัฒนาตามข้อคิดเห็น 5. เผยแพร่สู่สาธารณะ เครื่องมือและอุปกรณ์ที่ใช้ คอมพิวเตอร์หรือสมาร์ทโฟนสาหรับจัดทาสื่อประกอบ งบประมาณ 300 บาท
  5. 5. 5 ขั้นตอนและแผนดาเนินงาน ลาดับ ที่ ขั้นตอน สัปดาห์ที่ ผู้รับผิดชอบ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 1 คิดหัวข้อโครงงาน 2 ศึกษาและค้นคว้าข้อมูล 3 จัดทาโครงร่างงาน 4 ปฏิบัติการสร้างโครงงาน 5 ปรับปรุงทดสอบ 6 การทาเอกสารรายงาน 7 ประเมินผลงาน 8 นาเสนอโครงงาน ผลที่คาดว่าจะได้รับ (ผลลัพธ์ที่ต้องการให้เกิดขึ้นเมื่อสิ้นสุดการทาโครงงาน) 1. ทราบที่มาและความสาคัญของปัญหาการทิ้งขยะลงทะเลและแหล่งแม่น้าลาคลอง 2. หาแนวทางในการร่วมกันรณรงค์และแก้ไขปัญหาขยะพลาสติกได้ 3. มีจิตสานึกที่ดีต่อทะเล 4. สามารถนาไปเผยแพร่ให้กับสาธารณะชนได้ สถานที่ดาเนินการ - โรงเรียนยุพราชวิทยาลัย - กรมทรัพยากรทางทะเลและชายฝั่ง กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ที่เกี่ยวข้อง กลุ่มสาระวิทยาศาสตร์ แหล่งอ้างอิง (เอกสาร หรือแหล่งข้อมูลต่าง ๆ ที่นามาใช้การทาโครงงาน) - ข่าวสารเกี่ยวกับขยะทะเล https://www.bltbangkok.com - กรมทรัพยากรทะเลและชายฝั่ง http://tcc.dmcr.go.th/thaicoastalcleanup/ - ฐานความรู้ทางทะเล http://www.mkh.in.th/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=309&Itemid=254&lang=th

×