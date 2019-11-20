Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 แบบเสนอโครงร่างโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ รหัสวิชา ง33201 ชื่อวิชา เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศและการสื่อสาร 5 ปีการศึกษา 2562 ชื่อโครงงาน ...
2 ใบงาน การจัดทาข้อเสนอโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาชิกในกลุ่ม 1.น.ส.แพรวา พฤกษะวัน เลขที่ 1 คาชี้แจง ให้ผู้เรียนแต่ละกลุ่มเขียนข...
3 ดังนั้นเราควรศึกษาและตระหนักถึงเรื่องพวกนี้ให้มากขึ้น เพราะเรื่องพวกนี้ไม่ใช่เรื่องที่ไกลจากตัวเราอีกต่อไป เพราะเป็นการส...
4 จะกระจายไปสู่พ่อค้ารับซื้อของเก่า ที่จะรวบรวมขยะอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ที่มีมูลค่านาส่งแหล่งคัดแยกขยะที่ไม่ได้มาตรฐาน แต่กระจายตั...
5 ส่วนประกอบของโลหะมีค่า ได้แก่ ทองคา พาลาเดียม และทองแดง ขณะนี้ประเทศไทยเอง มีผู้ประกอบการเพียงไม่กี่ รายที่สามารถรีไซเคิ...
6 - คอมพิวเตอร์ - อินเทอร์เน็ต งบประมาณ - ไม่มีค่าใช้จ่าย ขั้นตอนและแผนดาเนินงาน ลาดับ ที่ ขั้นตอน สัปดาห์ที่ ผู้รับผิดชอบ...
กิจกรรมที่ 1 โครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์

กิจกรรมที่ 1 โครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์

กิจกรรมที่ 1 โครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์

  1. 1. 1 แบบเสนอโครงร่างโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ รหัสวิชา ง33201 ชื่อวิชา เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศและการสื่อสาร 5 ปีการศึกษา 2562 ชื่อโครงงาน ขยะอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ ชื่อผู้ทาโครงงาน ชื่อ น.ส.แพรวา พฤกษะวัน เลขที่ 1 ชั้น ม.6 ห้อง 6 ชื่ออาจารย์ที่ปรึกษาโครงงาน ครูเขื่อนทอง มูลวรรณ์ ระยะเวลาดาเนินงาน ภาคเรียนที่ 1-2 ปีการศึกษา 62 โรงเรียนยุพราชวิทยาลัย จังหวัดเชียงใหม่ สานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษามัธยมศึกษาเขต 34
  2. 2. 2 ใบงาน การจัดทาข้อเสนอโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาชิกในกลุ่ม 1.น.ส.แพรวา พฤกษะวัน เลขที่ 1 คาชี้แจง ให้ผู้เรียนแต่ละกลุ่มเขียนข้อเสนอโครงงานตามหัวข้อต่อไปนี้ ชื่อโครงงาน (ภาษาไทย) ขยะอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ ชื่อโครงงาน (ภาษาอังกฤษ) electronic waste ประเภทโครงงาน โครงงานประเภทสารวจ ชื่อผู้ทาโครงงาน น.ส.แพรวา พฤกษะวัน ชื่อที่ปรึกษา ครูเขื่อนทอง มูลวรรณ์ ระยะเวลาดาเนินงาน ภาคเรียนที่ 1-2 ปีการศึกษา 2562 ที่มาและความสาคัญของโครงงาน (อธิบายถึงที่มา แนวคิด และเหตุผล ของการทาโครงงาน) ปัจจุบันมนุษย์เราทิ้งขยะกันเป็นจานวนมาก หนึ่งในขยะที่เราทิ้งกันทั่วไปโดยที่ไม่รู้ถึงอันตรายของมันได้แก่ ขยะ อิเล็กทรอนิกส์นั่นเอง ซึ่งขยะอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ หรือ e-waste เป็นขยะอีกชนิดหนึ่งที่ไม่สามารถย่อยสลายเองได้ใน ธรรมชาติ ซึ่งได้แก่ อุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ต่างๆ ที่ไม่ใช้แล้วในชีวิตประจาวัน เช่น โทรทัศน์ คอมพิวเตอร์ แบตเตอร์รี่ และโทรศัพท์มือถือ ขยะเหล่านี้เป็นขยะที่อันตรายอาจจะมีสารเคมีรั่วไหลจนก่อให้เกิดมลพิษกับสิ่งแวดล้อมได้ หากไม่ มีการหาวิธีการกาจัดที่ดี ด้วยปัญหานี้หลายๆ ประเทศรวมถึงประเทศไทยเองได้มีหน่วยงานที่กาจัดขยะอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ โดยนาไปผ่านกระบวนการรีไซเคิลเพื่อนากลับมาใช้ใหม่และสามารถกาจัดทาลายสารเคมีที่เป็นอันตรายออกไปได้แล้ว แต่วิธีที่ดีที่สุดที่เราจะช่วยกันลดขยะอิเล็กทรอนิกส์หรือขยะชนิดอื่นนั่นคือเราควรจะใช้อุปกรณ์และเทคโนโลยีต่างๆ อย่างรู้คุณค่า เพื่อลดปัญหาขยะล้นโลกในอนาคต เนื่องด้วยปัจจุบันประเทศไทยมีปัญหาเกี่ยวกับขยะเป็นจานวนมากและหนึ่งในปัญหาที่น่าสนใจคือ ขยะ อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ที่ปัจจุบันมีคนสนใจมากขึ้น แต่หลายคนอาจสงสัยว่าขยะอิเล็กทรอนิกส์คืออะไรและส่งผลต่อเรา อย่างไร ขยะอิเล็กทรอนิกส์คือเกี่ยวกับพวกอุปกรณ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า เช่น ทีวี โทรศัพท์ ถ่านต่างๆ ซึ่งอุปกรณ์ต่างๆ เหล่านี้ประกอบไปด้วยสารพิษเป็นจานวนมากเวลาที่อุปกรณ์เหล่านี้ชารุดแล้วผู้คนก็มักจะทิ้งลงแม่น้าบ้างซึ่งเป็นการ ทิ้งที่ผิดวิธี ซึ่งการทิ้งลงแม่น้านี้สารพิษต่างๆที่อยู่ในอุปกรณ์ก็จะถูกปล่อยลงแม่น้าซึ่งสัตว์ใต้น้าก็จะได้รับผลกระทบ โดยตรงและยังส่งผลต่อเราอีกด้วย อธิบายง่ายๆก็คือเมื่อเราทิ้งขยะอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ลงในน้าสัต์น้าก็จะได้รับผลกระทบ เช่น ปลา เรากินปลาที่อยู่ในน้าเหล่านั้นเราก็จะได้รับสารพิษเหล่านั้นเช่นกัน
  3. 3. 3 ดังนั้นเราควรศึกษาและตระหนักถึงเรื่องพวกนี้ให้มากขึ้น เพราะเรื่องพวกนี้ไม่ใช่เรื่องที่ไกลจากตัวเราอีกต่อไป เพราะเป็นการส่งผลถึงชีวิตเราด้วย การจัดทาโครงงานชิ้นนี้ก็เพื่ออยากให้ทุกคนได้เห็นถึงผลเสียของการกระทาที่เรา ได้ทาลงไปและจะได้ช่วยกันแก้ปัญหาเพื่อการเป็นอยู่ที่ดีขึ้นของทุกคน วัตถุประสงค์ (สิ่งที่ต้องการในการทาโครงงาน ระบุเป็นข้อ) - เพื่อให้ทุกคนได้รูว่าขยะอิเล็กทรอนิกส์คืออะไรและส่งผลต่อเราอย่างไร - รู้จักการรับมือกับขยะอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ - เพื่อพัฒนาแนวทางในการเสริมสร้างความรู้ด้านสิ่งแวดล้อม ขอบเขตโครงงาน (คุณลักษณะ ขอบเขต เงื่อนไขและข้อจากัดของการทาโครงงาน) เป็นการจัดทาโครงงานเพื่อศึกษาค้นคว้าเกี่ยวกับขยะอิเลิกทรอนิกส์ที่เกิดขึ้นในปัจจุบันและส่งผลกระทบต่อเรา ทุกคนโดยเริ่มจากตัวเราครอบครัวไปจนถึงชุมชน ซึ้งจะได้รู้เกี่ยวกับการรับมือและการพัฒนาแนวทางต่างๆเกี่ยวกับ ขยะอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ โดยการจัดทาโครงงานครั้งนี้ผู้จัดทาหวังว่าจะเป็นประโยชน์แก่ผู้เข้าชมทุกท่าน หลักการและทฤษฎี (ความรู้ หลักการ หรือทฤษฎีที่สนับสนุนการทาโครงงาน) ขยะอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ หรือ electronic waste (e-waste) คือ เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าหรืออุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ทั้งหลายที่ เสียหรือไม่มีคนต้องการ ขยะเหล่านี้จะย่อยสลายเองไม่ได้ และเป็นพิษต่อสิ่งแวดล้อม ซึ่งในบทความนี้ ทางโครงการ จะรวมถึงถ่าน แบตเตอรี่ และตลับหมึกพิมพ์ด้วยนะคะ เพราะขยะเหล่านี้ก็เป็นขยะอันตราย ที่มาพร้อมๆ กับขยะ อิเล็กทรอนิกส์เลย FUN FACTS ... รู้หรือไม่?? * ปริมาณ E-Waste ทั่วโลกได้พุ่งทะยานสูงขึ้นถึง 20-50 ล้านตัน ต่อปี ถ้าเปรียบเทียบให้เห็นภาพคือ ถ้าเอาเจ้า E-Waste ยัดเข้าตู้คอนเทนเนอร์ ในรถไฟ จะมีความยาวประมาณ 1 รอบโลก * ณ ปัจจุบัน E-Waste คิดเป็น 5% ของขยะมูลฝอย และมีปริมาณเกือบเท่ากับ พวกบรรจุภัณฑ์พลาสติกแล้ว แต่ความอันตรายจาก E-Waste มากกว่า พลาสติก หลายเท่าทวีคูณ และที่สาคัญ Asia มีส่วนในการทิ้ง E-Waste ถึง 12 ล้านตัน / ปี * E-Waste ตัวฉกาจ ก็แน่นอนครับ เป็นพวกที่อุปกรณ์ที่มีการ Upgrade ตลอดเวลา และมักจะมายั่วน้าลายให้ เราเปลี่ยนกันบ่อยๆ คือ โทรศัพท์มือถือ คอมพิวเตอร์…ส่วนตัวอื่นๆ เช่น ทีวี เครื่องเล่นต่างๆ เครื่องถ่ายเอกสารพวกนี้ ยังเป็นตัวเลขที่ไม่น่าตกใจเท่าไหร่ * ในประเทศที่พัฒนาแล้ว ค่าเฉลี่ยของอายุการใช้งานคอมพิวเตอร์ เปลี่ยนไปจาก 6 ปีในช่วง ปี 1997 เหลือ เพียง 2 ปี ตั้งแต่ปี 2005 ส่วนโทรศัพท์มือถือ มีค่าเฉลี่ยการใช้งาน น้อยกว่า 2 ปี และมีแนวโน้มที่จะน้อยลงเรื่อยๆ * และผู้บริโภค รายใหญ่ในวันนี้ คือ ประเทศจีนประมาณ 178 ล้านผู้ใช้งานใหม่ในปี 2010 และอินเดียประมาณ 80 ล้านคน ในขณะที่ประเทศไทยมีขยะอิเล็กทรอนิกส์จากชุมชนกว่า 380,000 ตัน/ปี แต่ขยะเหล่านี้กลับถูกส่งสู่กระบวนการรี ไซเคิลที่ถูกวิธีเพียงร้อยละ 7.1 ส่วนที่เหลือนอกจากจะไปกองรวมกับขยะมูลฝอยอื่นๆ รอการฝังกลบแล้ว ส่วนหนึ่งก็
  4. 4. 4 จะกระจายไปสู่พ่อค้ารับซื้อของเก่า ที่จะรวบรวมขยะอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ที่มีมูลค่านาส่งแหล่งคัดแยกขยะที่ไม่ได้มาตรฐาน แต่กระจายตัวไปทั่วประเทศกว่า 100 แห่ง ทั้งสารปรอทในหลอดไฟและจอภาพสมัยใหม่ ตะกั่วและดีบุกในลวดบัดกรี แคทเมียมในแผงวงจรพิมพ์ พวกเขา เผาสายไฟเพื่อที่จะแยกทองแดงและโลหะ โดยไม่ได้คานึงถึงสารพิษที่อาจทาลายปอดและระบบประสาทในระยะยาว ทั้งหมดถูกคัดแยกด้วยสองมือมนุษย์ซึ่งมีอุปกรณ์ป้องกันเป็นเพียงถุงมือและหน้ากากอนามัย และหากรั่วไหลลง พื้นดินและแหล่งน้าก็พร้อมจะสะสมและส่งต่อไปในห่วงโซ่อาหาร สาร CFCs จากการผ่าตู้เย็นและเครื่องปรับอากาศ รุ่นเก่า ที่จะระเหยขึ้นไปทาลายชั้นโอโซนที่ป้องกันความร้อนจากดวงอาทิตย์ที่แผ่รังสีให้เราอยู่ในทุกวันนี้ ขยะร้ายยังมีค่า ถ้ารู้จักแยกทิ้ง เพราะซากเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าเหล่านี้ บางชิ้นส่วนสามารถทาการถอดแยกเพื่อนาไปสกัดแยกโลหะมีค่า เป็นการเพิ่ม รายได้ เช่น มีรายงานว่า ญี่ปุ่นสามารถสกัดแยกทองคา 1 กิโลกรัมได้จากโทรศัพท์มือถือจานวน 2 แสนเครื่อง ชิ้น ส่วนตัวต้านทานในวงจรคอมพิวเตอร์ สามารถสกัดแยกทองคาและพาลาเดียมได้อย่างละประมาณ 50-100 กรัมต่อ ซากเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าหนัก 1 ตัน รวมทั้งยังได้ทองแดงอีก 200 กิโลกรัม นอกจากนี้ แผงวงจรอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ ยังมี ส่วนประกอบของโลหะมีค่า ได้แก่ ทองคา พาลาเดียม และทองแดง แม้ประเทศไทยเอง มีผู้ประกอบการเพียงไม่กี่ราย ที่สามารถรีไซเคิลและสกัดแยกโลหะมีค่าเหล่านี้ออกจากซากอุปกรณ์เหล่านี้ได้ก็ตาม แต่การเตรียมพร้อมด้วยการแยก ขยะอันตายเหล่านี้ออกจากขยะมูลฝอยทั่วไป ก็เป็นการเตรียมตัวอย่างแรกที่ควรทา เพื่อรอเทคโนโลยีในการจัดการ ขยะให้เหมาะสมต่อไป ประเทศไทย กับการจัดการขยะอิเล็กทรอนิกส์แบบไทยๆ ในขณะที่ต่างชาติกาลังหาทางกาจัดขยะอิเล็กทรอนิกส์อย่างเคร่งครัด ประเทศไทยก็มีกฎหมายที่ห้ามประชาชน ทิ้งขยะอันตรายเหล่านี้ในที่สาธารณะเช่นกัน แต่แน่นอนว่ากฎหมายหลวมๆ ของไทยนั้นไม่ศักสิทธิ์พอ ทาให้เรา สามารถพบเห็นหลอดฟลูออเรสเซนต์อยู่ในถังขยะหน้าหมู่บ้าน หรือถ่านไฟฉายที่มีสารเคมีบางอย่างไหลเยิ้มอยู่ก้นก้น ถังขยะในหลายๆ ครัวเรือน ทิ้งเองไม่พอ ยังนาเข้าอีก ในขณะที่ประเทศที่พัฒนาแล้วหลายๆ ประเทศพยายามส่งออกขยะอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ของ ตัวเองสู่ประเทศกาลังพัฒนาซึ่งยังไม่มีกฎหมายคุ้มครองสวัสดิภาพแรงงานที่ดีพอ เนื่องจากค่าใช้จ่ายในการรีไซเคิลที่ ถูกกว่า ประเทศไทยก็เป็นอีกหนึ่งประเทศที่เปิดรับขยะอิเล็กทรอนิกส์จากนานาชาติตามสนธิสัญญาบาเซิล ที่ว่าด้วย การนาเข้าขยะอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ได้แต่ต้องได้รับการอนุญาตจากกระทรวงอุตสาหกรรมและมีการจัดการอย่างถูกต้องไม่ ทาลายสิ่งแวดล้อม แต่แน่นอนว่ายังมีอีกหลายบริษัทที่นาเข้าและมีวิธีการจัดการอย่างไม่ถูกกฎหมาย เพียงสกัดเอาแร่ ที่มีมูลค่าตามต้องการแล้วกาจัดส่วนที่เหลือด้วยการฝังกลบ ส่งผลให้สารพิษกระจายสู่สิ่งแวดล้อม ก่อให้เกิดมลพิษใน พื้นที่ใกล้เคียง ซากเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าและอุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ นอกจากจะมีประเด็นปัญหาในเชิงปริมาณที่เพิ่มขึ้นอย่างรวดเร็ว แล้ว ยังมีปัญหาที่เกิดจากส่วนประกอบที่เป็นสารอันตราย เช่น สารตะกั่ว แคดเมียม ปรอท ฯลฯ ซึ่งหากได้รับการ จัดการที่ไม่เหมาะสม อาจก่อให้เกิดการรั่วไหลสู่สิ่งแวดล้อม และมีความเสียงที่จะเป็นอันตรายต่อสุขภาพและระบบ นิเวศน์ ทั้งในระยะสั้นและระยะยาว อย่างไรก็ตาม ซากเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าเหล่านี้ บางชิ้นส่วนสามารถทาการถอดแยกเพื่อนาไปสกัดแยกโลหะมีค่าเป็นการเพิ่ม รายได้ เช่น มีรายงานว่า ญี่ปุ่นสามารถสกัดแยกทองคา 1 กิโลกรัมได้จากโทรศัพท์มือถือจานวน 2 แสนเครื่อง ชิ้น ส่วนตัวต้านทานในวงจรคอมพิวเตอร์ สามารถสกัดแยกทองคาและพาลาเดียมได้อย่างละประมาณ 50-100 กรัมต่อ ซากเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าหนัก 1 ตัน รวมทั้งยังได้ทองแดงอีก 200 กิโลกรัม นอกจากนี้ แผงวงจรอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ ยังมี
  5. 5. 5 ส่วนประกอบของโลหะมีค่า ได้แก่ ทองคา พาลาเดียม และทองแดง ขณะนี้ประเทศไทยเอง มีผู้ประกอบการเพียงไม่กี่ รายที่สามารถรีไซเคิลและสกัดแยกโลหะมีค่าเหล่านี้ออกจากซากอุปกรณ์เหล่านี้ได้ ซึ่งเมื่อพูดถึงวงจรของผลิตภัณฑ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ ว่าขยะที่เกิดขึ้นนี้ มีที่มาที่ไปอย่างไร เมื่อกลายเป็นขยะไปแล้วจะถูกส่ง ต่อไปที่ไหน ต้นของเดิมทีวงจรนี้เริ่มจากผู้ผลิต ผู้บริโภค ร้านรับซื้อของเก่า (ผู้คัดแยกขยะ) สู่เทศบาลหรือกรุงเทพฯ เก็บรวบรวมขยะ จากนั้น ส่งไปยังบริษัทฝังกลบขยะ และโรงเผาขยะ การกาจัดด้วยวิธีฝั่งกลบ อาจเกิดการรั่วไหลของ สารพิษและตกค้างในแหล่งน้า ผิวดิน และแหล่งน้าใต้ดิน และนามาเผาทาลายจะเกิดควันพิษ ส่งผลกระทบต่อ คุณภาพอากาศ และส่งผลกระทบต่อระบบนิเวศ ทั้งในระยะสั้นและระยะยาว กรมควบคุมมลพิษ ได้ตระหนักถึงความสาคัญและปัญหาในการจัดการซากผลิตภัณฑ์ จึงได้จัดทาพระราชบัญญัติการ จัดการซากผลิตภัณฑ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าและอุปปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ขึ้นมา โดยมีวัตถุประสงค์เพื่อกาหนดหลักเกณฑ์ วิธีการและเงื่อนไขการจัดระบบรับคืน การเก็บรวบรวม การเก็บรักษา และการขนส่งซากผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ถูกต้องตามหลัก วิชาการและปลอดภัยต่อสุขภาพอนามัยของประชาชน และสิ่งแวดล้อม ภายใต้กฎหมายฉบับนี้ ซากผลิตภัณฑ์จะต้อง ส่งไปยังศูนย์รับคืนซากผลิตภัณฑ์ที่จัดตั้งขึ้น เพื่อรวบรวมส่งไปรีไซเคิลหรือกาจัดยังโรงงานที่ได้รับใบอนุญาตประกอบ กิจการจากหน่วยงานที่เกี่ยวข้องแล้วเท่านั้น วิธีดาเนินงาน แนวทางการดาเนินงาน - เลือกหัวข้อโครงงานที่สนใจ - เสนอหัวข้อโครงงานแก่ครูที่ปรึกษา - ศึกษาหาข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับขยะอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ และอันตรายหรือผลกระทบที่เกิดขึ้นจากขยะอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ว่า ส่งผลกระทบต่อเรามากน้อยเพียงใด - รวบรวมข้อมูลที่หามาได้มาจัดทาเป็นโครงงานขยะอิเล็กทรอนิกส์เพื่อเผยแพร่ให้คนไทยได้รู้จักถึงขยะ อิเล็กทรอนิกส์มากขึ้น - วิเคราะห์ข้อมูลเพื่อกาหนดขอบเขตและลักษณะโครงงาน - จัดทาโครงงาน เครื่องมือและอุปกรณ์ที่ใช้ - โทรศัพท์มือถือ
  6. 6. 6 - คอมพิวเตอร์ - อินเทอร์เน็ต งบประมาณ - ไม่มีค่าใช้จ่าย ขั้นตอนและแผนดาเนินงาน ลาดับ ที่ ขั้นตอน สัปดาห์ที่ ผู้รับผิดชอบ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 0 1 1 12 1 3 1 4 1 5 16 17 1 คิดหัวข้อโครงงาน 2 ศึกษาและค้นคว้าข้อมูล 3 จัดทาโครงร่างงาน 4 ปฏิบัติการสร้างโครงงาน 5 ปรับปรุงทดสอบ 6 การทาเอกสารรายงาน 7 ประเมินผลงาน 8 นาเสนอโครงงาน ผลที่คาดว่าจะได้รับ (ผลลัพธ์ที่ต้องการให้เกิดขึ้นเมื่อสิ้นสุดการทาโครงงาน) ทุกคนมีความรู้เกี่ยวกับขยะอิเล็กทรอนิกส์มากขึ้นและได้รับรูถึงผลกระทบที่ตามมาว่าส่งผลกระทบต่อเรามากน้อย เพียงใด รวมถึงการการรับมือกับขยะอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ที่เกิดขึ้นในปัจจุบัน สถานที่ดาเนินการ ห้องคอมพิวเตอร์โรงเรียนยุพราชวิทยาลัยและบ้าน กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ที่เกี่ยวข้อง - กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้วิทยาศาสตร์(เคมี) - กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้สังคมศึกษา แหล่งอ้างอิง (เอกสาร หรือแหล่งข้อมูลต่าง ๆ ที่นามาใช้การทาโครงงาน) - http://treconservice.com/pcd-ewaste - http://www.moveworldtogether.com/TH/article-detail.php?ID=26 - https://www.nstda.or.th/th/vdo-nstda/science-day-techno/3813-e-waste - http://www.moveworldtogether.com/TH/article-detail.php?ID=26 -

