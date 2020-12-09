Successfully reported this slideshow.
NOTE TAKING STRATEGIES The importance of note taking to being successful
YOU MAY WONDER HOW NECESSARY OR HELPFUL IS NOTE TAKING? ARE YOU JUST WASTING INK?
THE IMPORTANCE AND PURPOSE OF NOTE TAKING
NOTE TAKING STRATEGIES Because we are all uniquely made with our own styles of learning, the best note taking method is us...
STRATEGY 1: THE CORNELL METHOD
The Cornell style of note taking is one of the most popular. It is best used as a form of studying.
CORNELL NOTES ARE PROVEN TO HELP STUDENTS' STUDY AND INCREASE THEIR PERFORMANCE AND RETENTION.
STRATEGY 2: MIND MAPPING
STRATEGY 3: NOTE TAKING WHILE READING Use Symbols to Code Responses in the Margin
Make your reading fun!!!
Strategy 1: Follow the Argument "MI" or bar = Main Idea "SD " or dot = Supporting Detail "P" = Author's Purpose "Ex" = Exa...
Strategy 2: Follow Your Response to the Argument ! = This is Surprising Check = I Agree X = I Disagree 50/50 = I Agree wit...
Some Final Thoughts on the Importance of Note Taking
Some Final Thoughts on the Importance of Note Taking Start with baby steps and try new things. Even the struggle to find y...
Q: What is the best strategy for me?
