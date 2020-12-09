Successfully reported this slideshow.
PLANNING PROJECTS UnderstandingWhy Planning Is Important For Success
■ “WITHOUT GOALS AND PLANS TO REACH THEM, YOU ARE LIKE A SHIP THAT HAS SET SAIL WITH NO DESTINATION.” — FITZHUGH DODSON
Why do we need to plan? Many may view planning as a bore task. And it may seem like an ‘inconvenient’ step. However, at it...
Proper planning is much needed to: Encourage us to achieve the goal Also to break it up into bite size pieces and small go...
What is Project Planning? Successful projects have a STRUCTURE • A project should be planned out and organized from day ON...
When should I do it: ■ When a student shows signs of being overwhelmed, anxious, unfocused, disorganized, lost, unmotivate...
Creating a Study Plan: How to Break Assignments intoWorkable Pieces ASSIGNMENTS ARE USUALLY ASSIGNED WELL IN ADVANCE OF TH...
1. IDENTIFYING
1. identifying Understand the Assignment Done by: X date As soon as possible, read over the assignment carefully and deter...
1. identifying Understand the Assignment Done by: X date If you are not completely clear on any aspect of the assignment, ...
1. Identifying Breaking down into phases – eg. Writing an essay (Choose a topic, thesis, research, outline, etc,) Breaking...
1. Identifying keeping in mind the other work (reading, studying, other assignments) that must be done for other classes. ...
2. PRIORITIZING
2. Prioritizing Breaking down a project according to its crucial tasks helps you divide it into larger chunks first. It al...
2. Prioritizing 1. Collect a list of all your tasks. 2. Identify urgent vs. Important. We’re talking about work that, if n...
1. Capture everything on a Master List and then break it down by monthly, weekly, and daily goals 2. Separate tasks with s...
3. Set a productive tone for the day by “Eating the frog” (i.e. Do your most important work first) Priorities are great. B...
3. Assigning the tasks and resources to complete a project successfully.
3. Assigning the tasks and resources to complete a project successfully. Task (Choose topic, thesis, research, outline, dr...
3. Assigning the tasks and resources to co mplete a project successfully. TheTSFA Time management. Stop falling victim to ...
How to plan projects to get them done on time.

  1. 1. PLANNING PROJECTS UnderstandingWhy Planning Is Important For Success
  2. 2. ■ “WITHOUT GOALS AND PLANS TO REACH THEM, YOU ARE LIKE A SHIP THAT HAS SET SAIL WITH NO DESTINATION.” — FITZHUGH DODSON
  3. 3. Why do we need to plan? Many may view planning as a bore task. And it may seem like an ‘inconvenient’ step. However, at its core, planning can prove to be of great help to everyone. Without proper planning, we see the usual symptoms of sliding back into our normal schedule of life.
  4. 4. Proper planning is much needed to: Encourage us to achieve the goal Also to break it up into bite size pieces and small goals that makes achieving much more attainable .
  5. 5. What is Project Planning? Successful projects have a STRUCTURE • A project should be planned out and organized from day ONE Project planning is 1. Identifying, 2. prioritizing 3. Assigning the tasks and resources to complete a project successfully.
  6. 6. When should I do it: ■ When a student shows signs of being overwhelmed, anxious, unfocused, disorganized, lost, unmotivated, etc ■ When a student is reluctant to begin, sustain, or complete work ■ When an assignment is longer, larger, more complex, or has many parts or sections ■ When a student doesn’t know where to start ■ When students have trouble organizing their thoughts
  7. 7. Creating a Study Plan: How to Break Assignments intoWorkable Pieces ASSIGNMENTS ARE USUALLY ASSIGNED WELL IN ADVANCE OF THE DUE DATE. COLLEGE ASSIGNMENTS TYPICALLY TAKE A LONG TIME TO COMPLETE WELL. THE EXPECTATION IS THAT YOU WILL DEVELOP A HIGHER LEVEL OF REASONING, RESEARCH AND EXPLANATION. YOU SHOULD BE AWARE OF DUE DATES BY READING THE SYLLABUS START IMMEDIATELY SO THAT YOU HAVE TIME TO SPEND ON EACH TASK, WITHOUT HAVING TO NEGLECT THE WORKLOAD FROM OTHER COURSES.
  8. 8. 1. IDENTIFYING
  9. 9. 1. identifying Understand the Assignment Done by: X date As soon as possible, read over the assignment carefully and determine what you need to do. You need to know what the assignment requires even before you get started or else you won’t know what it is, you’re supposed to be doing.Ask yourself the following questions: What format does this assignment require? What are the technical details – length, reference style? Do you have a choice of topics?
  10. 10. 1. identifying Understand the Assignment Done by: X date If you are not completely clear on any aspect of the assignment, ask your professor for clarification. You do not want to spend hours and hours doing an assignment, only to find out that you misunderstood what you were to doing.
  11. 11. 1. Identifying Breaking down into phases – eg. Writing an essay (Choose a topic, thesis, research, outline, etc,) Breaking down into categories – eg. planning a Presentation (topic, photos or videos, speaker notes, etc.) Breaking down into parts – eg. Math, science.( formulas, examples, practice problems)
  12. 12. 1. Identifying keeping in mind the other work (reading, studying, other assignments) that must be done for other classes. Allow yourself enough time to complete each step fully and completely. Write down each step, phase, or category in your planner. it is important to take the time to break it down into smaller steps and assign yourself a completion date for each step. Regardless of the type of assignment:
  13. 13. 2. PRIORITIZING
  14. 14. 2. Prioritizing Breaking down a project according to its crucial tasks helps you divide it into larger chunks first. It also automatically identifies milestones And gives a headstart on breaking down those chunks into bite-sized tasks.
  15. 15. 2. Prioritizing 1. Collect a list of all your tasks. 2. Identify urgent vs. Important. We’re talking about work that, if not completed by the end of the day or in the next several hours, will have serious negative consequences. 3. Order tasks by estimated effort. Productivity experts suggest the tactic of starting the lengthier task first. But if you feel like you can’t focus go for the shorter task. (motivation) 4. Be flexible and adaptable. Know that your priorities will change, but you also want to stay focused on the tasks you’re committed to completing. 5. Know when to cut. You probably can’t get to everything on your list. After you prioritize your tasks and look at your estimates, cut the remaining tasks from your list, and focus on the priorities that you know you must and can complete for the day.
  16. 16. 1. Capture everything on a Master List and then break it down by monthly, weekly, and daily goals 2. Separate tasks with similar priorities using the ABCDE method • Go through your list and give every task a letter from A to E (A being the highest priority) • For every task that has an A, give it a number which dictates the order you’ll do it in • Repeat until all tasks have letters and numbers
  17. 17. 3. Set a productive tone for the day by “Eating the frog” (i.e. Do your most important work first) Priorities are great. But remember to be realistic about how much work you can actually do each day 4. Rank your daily tasks by their true priority with the Ivy Lee Method
  18. 18. 3. Assigning the tasks and resources to complete a project successfully.
  19. 19. 3. Assigning the tasks and resources to complete a project successfully. Task (Choose topic, thesis, research, outline, draft, final draft) Resources (TIME, books, technology,) Goal
  20. 20. 3. Assigning the tasks and resources to co mplete a project successfully. TheTSFA Time management. Stop falling victim to the procrastination doom loop (mood)Time Set reminders to take breaks (and stay energized throughout the day I.e podomoro technique)Set Focus on one thing at a time (i.e don’t try to multitask)Focus on Ask for extra help (and take advantage of it when it’s offered. WCC tutors, virtual library, teachers )Ask
