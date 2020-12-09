Student email draft

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LET'S TIDY UP THAT EMAIL
Why? ■ Better income of information ■ Seem less daunting when checking it ■ To feel like you really have your life together
Create Folders ■ 1 for each kind of email – Work, school (1 for each class), ads, etc. ■ Why? – Keeps things in order and ...
To Read or Not to Read ■ Which emails need to be read NOW, and which can wait? ■ Why? – Prioritizing email increases likel...
Flag/Pin It ■ Flag email that you already read, and will need again in the future. ■ Everything is NOT important ■ After i...
Hmm... Let's do that later ■ Plan your day/weeks out with to- do emails – Add it to your calendar ■ Why? – Helps you remem...
Its Trash ■ Delete any old emails that you no longer need ■ When? – After a semester, after 6 months, etc. ■ Why? – Helps ...
STUDENT RESOURCE
UPCOMING EVENTS ■ Goal setting and tracking ■ Motivation workshop
Our Services Study Help • Drop-In Study Help for all courses • Study Groups • On-Track Appointments • Question Drop-Off Te...
