FILTER LEAF SRUTHI PRABHA K ASSISTANT PROFESSOR KARUNA COLLEGE OF PHARMACY, PALAKKAD
FILTER LEAF Principle:- Mechanism- surface filtration • Filter leaf is an apparatus consisting of a longitudinal drainage ...
FILTER LEAF Construction • A narrow frame enclosing a drainage screen or grooved plate • Frame available in different shap...
FILTER LEAFworking
FILTER LEAF Use • Dilute suspension - solid content about 5% Advantages: • Versatile piece of equipment • Simplest form of...
FILTER LEAF Sweetland filter
FILTER LEAF • A number of filter leafs are connected to a common outlet- provides a large area for filtration • E.g. sweet...
THANK YOU
Filter leaf

Pharmaceutical Engineering

Filter leaf

