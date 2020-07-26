Successfully reported this slideshow.
DRUM FILTER SRUTHI PRABHA K ASSISTANT PROFESSOR KARUNA COLLEGE OF PHARMACY,PALAKKAD
THANK YOU
Pharmaceutical Engineering
Filtration Equipment

Published in: Education
  1. 1. DRUM FILTER SRUTHI PRABHA K ASSISTANT PROFESSOR KARUNA COLLEGE OF PHARMACY,PALAKKAD
  2. 2. DRUM FILTER
  3. 3. DRUM FILTER Principle : ❖ Surface filtration ❖ Filtering the slurry through sieve like mechanism on a rotating drum surface, under the conditions of vacuum ❖ Compression, drying, removing the filter cakes are possible
  4. 4. DRUM FILTER Construction:- ❖ A metal cylinder mounted horizontally 3m diameter 3.5 m length 20 m square surface area ❖ Curved surface is a perforated plate Which support the filter cloth
  5. 5. DRUM FILTER ❖ The annular space of the drum is partitioned in to several compartments Each compartment is connected by an internal pipe via rotating valve in to the centre of the drum
  6. 6. DRUM FILTERworking
  7. 7. DRUM FILTER working
  8. 8. DRUM FILTERworking
  9. 9. DRUM FILTER working
  10. 10. DRUM FILTER ❖ All these steps are completed in one revolution per minute ❖ Now the drum is ready to receive a fresh lot of slurry
  11. 11. DRUM FILTER Uses ❖ Used for continuous operation ❖ Slurry containing high proportion of solids up to 15- to 30 % can be filtered ❖ Used to prepare penicillin
  12. 12. DRUM FILTER Advantages:- ❖ Cake is removed simultaneously during operation . used for concentrated slurries ❖ Labor costs low ❖ Provides large surface area ❖ Speed of rotation can be varied and thickness can be controlled
  13. 13. DRUM FILTER Disadvantages:- ❖ Expensive equipment with complex function ❖ It contain moving parts ❖ Require a number of accessories such as vacuum pumps, vacuum receivers, traps etc
  14. 14. THANK YOU

