Three perspectives of knowledge sharing Andrzej Doliński 1 November 17, 2017
Agenda 2 01 New start = New challenges 02 From a padawan to a master 03 Imperium also wins
But first... 3 Andrzej Doliński: Graduate of the Adam Mickiewicz University QA Engineer at Cognifide: - Tech recruiter - I...
New Start = New Challenges 4
Induction program - for every new employee - 2 weeks of presentations and workshops - how the company works - business - e...
Mentoring meeting - weekly meeting - for new QA’s in the company - testing theory - practical introduction to tools - intr...
Knowledge Sharing - weekly meeting - for the whole practice - summary of current researches - summary of current practice ...
From a padawan to a master 8
From a padawan to a master - consolidation and development of knowledge - building an expert image - improving language sk...
Imperium also wins 10
Imperium also wins - builds supportive and integral company culture - saves resources spent on the introduction of new tea...
Questions? 12
13 Thank you! andrzej.dolinski@cognifide.com Twitter: @DolinskiAndrzej
[TestWarez 2017] Three perspectives of knowledge sharing

45 views

Published on

Andrzej Doliński - Three perspectives of knowledge sharing

Knowledge management plays a vital role in company life. Sharing your experience and expertise with your colleagues improves the quality of work on multiple levels. Basing on my experience, I know how important knowledge sharing is from the new employee’s perspective. As a trainer, I really appreciate teaching and also being taught by my colleagues. Finally, I can observe how proper knowledge management affects our (individual) work and teamwork at company level. And those three perspectives - a newbie, a trainer and a company, I would like to share.

Published in: Software
[TestWarez 2017] Three perspectives of knowledge sharing

