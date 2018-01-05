[TestWarez 2017] Three perspectives of knowledge sharing

Andrzej Doliński - Three perspectives of knowledge sharing



Knowledge management plays a vital role in company life. Sharing your experience and expertise with your colleagues improves the quality of work on multiple levels. Basing on my experience, I know how important knowledge sharing is from the new employee’s perspective. As a trainer, I really appreciate teaching and also being taught by my colleagues. Finally, I can observe how proper knowledge management affects our (individual) work and teamwork at company level. And those three perspectives - a newbie, a trainer and a company, I would like to share.