Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BỘ GIÁO DỤC & ĐÀO TẠO VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI ---------***--------- CHUYÊN ĐỀ THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP XÂY DỰNG KẾ HOẠCH KINH DO...
BỘ GIÁO DỤC & ĐÀO TẠO VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI ---------***--------- CHUYÊN ĐỀ THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP XÂY DỰNG KẾ HOẠCH KINH DO...
LỜI CẢM ƠN Thực tập tốt ngiệp cuối khoá là dịp giúp học viên tiếp cận môi trường làm việc thực tế tại cơ sở hành nghề dược...
LỜI CẢM ƠN Để có được những kết quả như ngày hôm nay, em xin gửi lời cảm ơn chân thành đến quý thầy cô trong khoa kinh doa...
LỜI CẢM ƠN Lời đầu tiên, em xin chân thành cảm ơn quý Thầy Cô trường Đại Học Hùng Vương đã truyền đạt cho em nhiều kiến th...
CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc ------------o0o------------- XÁC NHẬN CỦA ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP Đ...
VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E – LEARNING NHẬN XÉT BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP ..................................
PHIẾU BÀI TẬP VẬN DỤNG TRƯỚC TỐT NGHIỆP I. Yêu cầu - Anh/Chị hãy nêu từ 3 đến 5 vấn đề và giải pháp tương ứng có thể vận d...
TNHH Tư vấn và Phát triển Công nghệ 3T 3 Kính doanh sản phẩm dịch vụ mới Lập các dự án đầu tư, đánh giá hiệu quả dự án Quả...
MỤC LỤC LỜI MỞ ĐẦU...........................................................................................................
3.2. Dự tính chi phí sản xuất và hoạt động: ...........Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3. Dự báo doanh thu....................
DANH MỤC SƠ ĐỒ - BẢNG BIỂU Hình 1.1: Tổ chức bộ máy quản lý của công ty.........Error! Bookmark not defined. Hình 4.1: Bộ ...
VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E-LEARNING 1 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU Hiện nay tình trạng nhà ở đang là mối quan tâm lớn đối vớ...
VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E-LEARNING 2 CHƯƠNG 1: GIỚI THIỆU TỔNG QUAN CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG QUANG THÁI 1.1....
VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E-LEARNING 3 Là một doanh nghiệp tuy đã thành lập trên 10 năm với tiền đề về vốn,...
VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E-LEARNING 4 DOWNLOAD ĐỂ XEM ĐẦY ĐỦ NỘI DUNG MÃ TÀI LIỆU: 53839 DOWNLOAD: + Link ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Đề tài: Xây dựng kế hoạch kinh doanh của Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng Quang Thái đến Năm 2023

30 views

Published on

Download báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp với đề tài: Xây dựng kế hoạch kinh doanh của Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng Quang Thái đến Năm 2023, cho các bạn tham khảo

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Đề tài: Xây dựng kế hoạch kinh doanh của Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng Quang Thái đến Năm 2023

  1. 1. BỘ GIÁO DỤC & ĐÀO TẠO VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI ---------***--------- CHUYÊN ĐỀ THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP XÂY DỰNG KẾ HOẠCH KINH DOANH CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG QUANG THÁI ĐẾN NĂM 2021023 Giáo viên hướng dẫn: Sinh viên thực hiện...............Ngày sinh: Lớp......Khoá........NGành........Hệ.............. Địa điểm học:............................................... TP.HCM, Năm 2021019
  2. 2. BỘ GIÁO DỤC & ĐÀO TẠO VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI ---------***--------- CHUYÊN ĐỀ THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP XÂY DỰNG KẾ HOẠCH KINH DOANH CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG QUANG THÁI ĐẾN NĂM 2021023 Giáo viên hướng dẫn: Sinh viên thực hiện...............Ngày sinh: Lớp......Khoá........NGành........Hệ.............. Địa điểm học:............................................... TP.HCM, Năm 2021019
  3. 3. LỜI CẢM ƠN Thực tập tốt ngiệp cuối khoá là dịp giúp học viên tiếp cận môi trường làm việc thực tế tại cơ sở hành nghề dược,qua đó có điều kiện so sánh đánh giá giữa lý thuyết đã học và thực tiễn mà trọng tâm là kiến thức chuyên nghành dược ,thông qua quá trình thực tập chúng em được học hỏi và làm quen với chuyên môn được đào tạo,bước đầu tiếp cận thực tế các nội dung đã học ở chuyên ngành dược phẩm,sau quá trình thực tế tại cơ sở thực tập và được vận dụng các kiến thức đã học để áp dụng vào các nội dung liên quan đến công tác phân phối và kinh doanh dược phẩm,chúng em đã hiểu biết và nắm bắt được cách thức và thực tế công việc tại các đơn vị có chuyên nghành phân phối và kinh doanh dược phẩm qua đó tạo tiền đề cho chúng em vững bước vào công việc của mình sau này. Xin chân thành cảm ơn ban giám hiệu nhà trường cùng các thầy cô và nhất là thầy giáo hướng dẫn thực tập của chúng em DS Trần Thị Ngọc My đã hết sức tạo điều kiện và tận tình hướng dẫn chúng em cho quá trình thực tập của chúng em được diễn ra thành công tốt đẹp. Xin chân thành cảm ơn các anh chị, cô chú và các bạn đồng nghiệp tại cơ sở thực tập nhà thuốc Diệu Thanh 2 .
  4. 4. LỜI CẢM ƠN Để có được những kết quả như ngày hôm nay, em xin gửi lời cảm ơn chân thành đến quý thầy cô trong khoa kinh doanh quốc tế của trường Đại học Tài Chính Marketing những người đã dìu dắt và truyền đạt kiến thức quý báu trong suốt thời gian em học tập tại trường. Và trên hết em xin gửi lời cảm ơn sâu sắc tới: Thầy Văn Đức Long đã tận tình hướng dẫn và giúp đỡ em trong quá trình nghiên cứu và hoàn thành chuyên đề tốt nghiệp này. Ban lãnh đạo và toàn thể anh chị em trong công ty TNHH TMDV Thời Trang Ngọc Nguyên nơi em có cơ hội thực tập và thực hiện đề tài. Trong quá trình nghiên cứu và thực hiện đề tài, với vốn kiến thức cònhạn hẹp cho nên không thể tránh khỏi những thiếu xót cần phải bổ sung và hoàn thiện tốt hơn. Rất mong được sự đóng góp của thầy cô cùng ban lãnh đạo Công ty. Trân trọng !
  5. 5. LỜI CẢM ƠN Lời đầu tiên, em xin chân thành cảm ơn quý Thầy Cô trường Đại Học Hùng Vương đã truyền đạt cho em nhiều kiến thức quý báu trong suốt thời gian em theo học tại trường. Đặc biệt em rất chân thành cảm ơn Thầy Lương Đức Thuận đã tận tình hướng dẫn em hoàn thành và trình bày thành công khóa luận tốt nghiệp này. Đồng thời cũng xin gửi lời cảm ơn đến các bạn bè đồng nghiệp và gia đình và toàn thể anh chị trong Công ty TNHH TMDV Sao Nam Việt đã ủng hộ, giúp đỡ em trong quá trình học tập, tạo mọi điều kiện cho em hoàn thành tốt bài luận văn này. chị trong công ty để chuyên đề của em được hoàn thiện hơn Do hạn chế về kinh nghiệm, thời gian nên những kiến thức mà em đưa ra chắc chắn không tránh khỏi sai sót. Em mong nhận được sự đóng góp ý kiến của Thầy và các Thầy Cô TrườngĐại Học Hùng Vương.
  6. 6. CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc ------------o0o------------- XÁC NHẬN CỦA ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP Đơn vị thực tập:...................................................................... Có trụ sở tại: .......................................................................................................................... Điện thoại: ............................................................................................................................. Website:................................................................................................................................... Email: ...................................................................................................................................... Xác nhận: Anh/chị:................................................................................................................................... Sinh ngày:................................................................................................................................ Số CMT:................................................................................................................................. Sinh viên lớp:.......................................................................................................................... Mã Sinh viên:.......................................................................................................................... Có thực tập tại đơn vị (Công ty) trong khoảng thời gian: …………..đến ngày..................... Nhận xét: ................................................................................................................................................ ……….Ngày…. tháng …. năm ….. Xác nhận của đơn vị thực tập Chữ ký và dấu xác nhận của cơ quan
  7. 7. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E – LEARNING NHẬN XÉT BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP ..................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................... ....Ngày…... Tháng…... Năm..... Giảng viên hướng dẫn
  8. 8. PHIẾU BÀI TẬP VẬN DỤNG TRƯỚC TỐT NGHIỆP I. Yêu cầu - Anh/Chị hãy nêu từ 3 đến 5 vấn đề và giải pháp tương ứng có thể vận dụng tại doanh nghiệp nơi Anh/Chị đang công tác hoặc thực tập. - Nếu Anh/Chị xây dựng ý tưởng kinh doanh riêng thì hãy nêu những vấn đề và giải pháp liên quan trực tiếp tới ý tưởng kinh doanh của bản thân. (Đối với trường hợp này không cần xin xác nhận của doanh nghiệp) II. Thông tin học viên: - Họ và tên học viên: - Mã học viên : - Lớp: - Ngành: - Đơn vị thực tập (hoặc công tác): - Cán bộ quản lý trực tiếp tại đơn vị thực tập (hoặc công tác): - Điện thoại: - Tên báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp: “ III. Nội dung bài tập STT VẤN ĐỀ ĐÃ GẶP GIẢI PHÁP ĐÃ NÊU MÔN HỌC LIÊN QUAN GIẢNG VIÊN HD MÔN HỌC LIÊN QUAN KIẾN THỨC THỰC TẾ ĐÃ HỌC LIÊN QUAN 1 Phân phối cho nhiều đại lý Xây dựng mô hình tiêu chuẩn Quản trị kinh doanh (QT306) - ThS. Nguyễn Thị Huyền, - ThS. Phạm Ngọc Lân- Phó giám đốc- Công ty TNHH Thiết bị giáo dục Yên Hà Phát triển hệ thống thành chuỗi cung ứng 2 Kinh doanh mua bán trực tuyến Ứng dụng bán hàng online trên website của Công ty, facebook,... Thương mại điện tử (QT306) - TS. Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà, - KS. Hoàng Thị Huệ- Trưởng phòng Phát triển dự án Công ty Phát triển hệ thống bán hàng online
  9. 9. TNHH Tư vấn và Phát triển Công nghệ 3T 3 Kính doanh sản phẩm dịch vụ mới Lập các dự án đầu tư, đánh giá hiệu quả dự án Quản trị dự án đầu tư (QT308) - ThS. Bùi Thị Minh Thu, - Hà Anh Tuấn, Giám đốc điều hành (CEO) Senziny Việt Nam Lập dự án, kế hoạch kinh doanh cho sản phẩm dịch vụ mới 4 Tư vấn khách hàng đầu tư dự án hạ tầng Công nghệ thông tin Tư vấn, hỗ trợ đưa ra giải pháp trọn gói cho khách hàng xem xét quyết định Quản trị kinh doanh (QT306) Quản trị dự án đầu tư (QT308) - ThS. Phạm Ngọc Lân- Phó giám đốc- Công ty TNHH Thiết bị giáo dục Yên Hà, - Hà Anh Tuấn, Giám đốc điều hành (CEO) Senziny Việt Nam - Tổ chức thiết kế mẫu các giải pháp dịch vụ hạ tầng CNTT cho khách hàng doanh nghiệp là …………, Ngày … tháng 10 Năm 2021019
  10. 10. MỤC LỤC LỜI MỞ ĐẦU......................................................................................................................1 CHƯƠNG 1: GIỚI THIỆU TỔNG QUAN CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG QUANG THÁI ...................................................................................................................2 1.1. Quá trình hình thành và phát triển:........................................................................2 1.1.1 Giới thiệu về công ty. .......................................................................................2 1.1.2. Quá trình hình thành phát triển công ty. .......................................................2 1.2. Đặc điểm hoạt động và cơ cấu tổ chức bộ máy. ..................................................2 1.2.1. Chức năng, nhiệm vụ và ngành nghề kinh doanh. .......................................2 1.2.2. Đặc điểm tổ chức bộ máy quản lý. ..........Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.3. Tầm nhìn chiến lược và định hướng phát triểnError! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 2: KẾ HOẠCH MARKETING................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1 Phân tích môi trường kinh doanh......................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.1 Phân tích môi trường vĩ mỗ .......................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.2 Phân tích môi trường vi mô .......................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.3 Chiến lược Marketing hỗn hợp (Marketing – mix)Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.3.1 Chiến lược sản phẩm...........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.3.2 Chiến lược giá ......................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.3.3. Chiến lược xúc tiến bán (truyền thông marketing)Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.4 Phân tích SWOT .........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.4.1. Điểm mạnh ..........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.4.2 Điểm yếu...............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.4.3. Cơ hội...................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.4.4. Thách thức...........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 3: KẾ HOẠCH TÀI CHÍNH....................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1. Nguồn vốn ..........................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  11. 11. 3.2. Dự tính chi phí sản xuất và hoạt động: ...........Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3. Dự báo doanh thu...............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.4. Đánh giá hiệu quả tài chính..............................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.5. Thời gian hoàn vốn(PP) ....................................Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 4: KẾ HOẠCH NHÂN SỰ.......................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.1. Giới thiệu về kế hoạch nhân sự........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.1.1.Tiêu chuẩn tuyển dụng ...............................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.1.2 Công tác tuyển dụng nhân sự của công ty trải qua các bước.............Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.2. Tình hình đãi ngộ nhân sự trong công ty ........Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.2.1.Đãi ngộ vật chất...........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.2.2. Chính sách tiền lương................................Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 5: DỰ PHÒNG RỦI RO ...........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 5.1. Rủi ro tài chính...................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 5.2. Rủi ro về con người ...........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 5.3. Rủi ro về nhà cung cấp......................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 5.4 Rủi ro về hoạch định...........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 5.5 Rủi ro về kỹ thuật................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 5.6. Rủi ro về truyền thông.......................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 5.7. Rủi ro hoạt động.................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 5.8. Các rủi ro khác có thể ảnh hưởng đến dự án..Error! Bookmark not defined. KẾT LUẬN ....................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  12. 12. DANH MỤC SƠ ĐỒ - BẢNG BIỂU Hình 1.1: Tổ chức bộ máy quản lý của công ty.........Error! Bookmark not defined. Hình 4.1: Bộ máy tổ chức công ty...............................Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.1: Bảng giá sản phẩm dịch vụ.........................Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.2: Ma trận SWOT Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng Quang Thái ...................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  13. 13. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E-LEARNING 1 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU Hiện nay tình trạng nhà ở đang là mối quan tâm lớn đối với xã hội, không chỉ từ các thành phố lớn mà ngay cả vùng quê, tốc độ phát triển cơ sở hạ tằng nước ra đang phát triển chóng mặt với các dự án lớn, và song song đó là nhu cầu xây dựng của người dân cũng tăng lên đối với các năm gần đây, các nhà thầy xây dựng đã phải “chạy xô” làm 1 lúc rất nhiều công trình dẫn đến quá tải so với năng lực của họ,đặc biệt là thời gian trọng điểm dịp cưới năm lượng cầu nhiều hơn lượng cung rất nhiều, chính vì lẽ đó mà tôi nhân thấy nhu cầu về dịch vụ xây dựng là lĩnh vực kinh doanh rất có tiềm năng và có ý nghĩa xã hội lớn, góp phần xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng ngày cành văn minh, đất nước giàu mạnh. Cùng với kinh nghiệm thực tế 5 năm trong ngành xây dựng, sự am hiểu trong nghề xây dựng cùng kiến thức đạt được trên trường học nên tôi mạnh dạn lựa chọn đề tài “Xây dựng kế hoạch kinh doanh của Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng Quang Thái đến Năm 2023” làm báo cáo thực tập của mình. Mục đích nghiên cứu của báo cáo: Tìm hiểu, phân tích thị trường xây dựng ở TP.HCM để từ đó lên kế hoạch cho ý tưởng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng Quang Thái Phạm vi và đối tượng nghiên cứu của báo cáo Phạm vi nghiên cứu : Thị trường xây dựng khu vực TP.HCM Đối tượng nghiên cứu: Ngành hàng xây dựng
  14. 14. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E-LEARNING 2 CHƯƠNG 1: GIỚI THIỆU TỔNG QUAN CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG QUANG THÁI 1.1. Quá trình hình thành và phát triển: 1.1.1 Giới thiệu về công ty. Tên công ty: Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng Quang Thái Địa chỉ trụ sở chính C7, Khu nhà ở thương mại 319 Lý Thường Kiệt, Phường 15, Quận 11, TPHCM Điện thoại: 052.2245967 Mã số thuế: 3100262420 Email: thaibinhduongcont@gmail.com 1.1.2. Quá trình hình thành phát triển công ty. Tiền thân của Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng Quang Thái là cửa hàng Vật liệu xây dựng Thái Bình Dương hoạt động dưới quy mô hộ gia đình. Sau nhiều năm kinh doanh có vị thế trong khu vực cùng với kinh nghiệm dạn dày trong thương trường chủ cửa hàng càng muốn vươn xa hơn, khẳng định vai trò của mình hơn trong kinh doanh. Năm 2021003 Cửa hàng Thái Bình Dương được chuyển đổi thành doanh nghiệp với tên gọi “Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng Quang Thái ”, theo giấy chứng nhận đăng ký kinh doanh số: 2902000415 cấp ngày 03/02/2003 tại sở kế hoạch và đầu tư tỉnh Quảng Bình. Năm 2021009 Công ty đổi thành “Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng Quang Thái ”, theo giấy đăng ký kinh doanh số 3100262420 được thành lập trên cơ sở tự nguyện cùng góp vốn của các thành viên là: ông Hoàng Văn Minh, Bà , được tổ chức Hoàng Thị Thùy Liên và hoạt động theo quy định của Luật doanh nghiệp đã được Quốc hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam khoá X kỳ họp thứ V thông qua ngày 10/02/1999. Vốn điều lệ của công ty hiện nay là 9.700.000.000 đồng. Là một doanh nghiệp có tư cách pháp nhân, hạch toán kinh tế độc lập và có con dấu riêng. Hoạt động theo pháp luật và Điều lệ tổ chức của Công ty. 1.2. Đặc điểm hoạt động và cơ cấu tổ chức bộ máy. 1.2.1. Chức năng, nhiệm vụ và ngành nghề kinh doanh. Chức năng, nhiệm vụ:
  15. 15. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E-LEARNING 3 Là một doanh nghiệp tuy đã thành lập trên 10 năm với tiền đề về vốn, cơ sở vật chất có sẵn nhưng công ty vẫn không ngừng học hỏi kinh nghiệm, đổi mới phương pháp kinh doanh, phong cách phục vụ khách hàng, nghiên cứu khai thác triệt để khả năng và tiềm lực sẵn có để mở rộng thị trường, tìm kiếm và thiết lập các mối quan hệ hợp tác lâu dài với các bạn hàng trong và ngoài nước. Với phương châm “ Đơn vị giỏi một nghề, Công ty đa ngành nghề”, Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng Quang Thái luôn đổi mới đáp ứng mọi nhu cầu hợp pháp của khách hàng và hoàn thành tốt nghĩa vụ với Nhà nước. Từ khi thành lập đến nay Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng Quang Thái là doanh nghiệp được xếp hạng nhất, nhì trong huyện. Được các cơ quan quản lý thuế như Chi cục thuế Quảng Ninh, Cục thuế Quảng Bình, Tổng cục thuế tặng giấy khen, bằng khen về tình hình thực hiện nghĩa vụ với nhà nước trong 5 năm liền từ 2013- 2017 Được LĐLĐ Tỉnh, Tổng LĐLĐ Việt Nam đoàn huyện Quảng Ninh trao tặng bằng khen về công đoàn xuất sắc trong khối doanh nghiệp 5 năm liền 2013 – 2017. Ngành nghề kinh doanh: - Thi công xây dựng các công trình dân dụng và công nghiệp, giao thông, thủy lợi, đường ống, cấp thoát nước, điện đến 35KV mã ngành 4100, 42102, 4290, 432, - Buôn bán vật liệu xây dựng, nguyên vật liệu, thiết bị, linh kiện phục vụ cho ngành xây dựng và công nghiệp mã ngành 4662, 4663, 4752. - Khai thác đá, cát, sạn, đất các loại mã ngành 0810. 1.2.2. Đặc điểm tổ chức sản xuất, quy trình công nghệ Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng Quang Thái là đơn vị thi công xây lắp nên việc tổ chức sản xuất phải chịu ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đặc điểm của ngành xây dựng cơ bản. Sản phẩm của công ty chủ yếu là các công trình dân dụng, giao thông, thủy lợi, lắp đặt hệ thống điện chiếu sáng.... Sản phẩm sản xuất mang tính chất đơn chiếc, thời gian (chu kỳ) sản phẩm hoàn thành có thể dài hay ngắn là tùy thuộc vào quy mô, khối lượng từng sản phẩm và một phần tùy thuộc vào yếu tố tự nhiên có thuận lợi hay không. Hoạt động xây lắp tiến hành chủ yếu ngoài trời chịu ảnh hưởng của điều kiện thiên nhiên, ảnh hưởng đến việc quản lý tài sản, vật tư, máy móc dễ bị hư hỏng và ảnh hưởng đến tiến độ thi công. Do vậy, vấn
  16. 16. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E-LEARNING 4 DOWNLOAD ĐỂ XEM ĐẦY ĐỦ NỘI DUNG MÃ TÀI LIỆU: 53839 DOWNLOAD: + Link tải: tailieumau.vn Hoặc : + ZALO: 0932091562

×