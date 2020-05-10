Successfully reported this slideshow.
Factorii care influenteaza si determina calitatea produselor/serviciilor Calitatea produselor/serviciilor este influentata...
Factorii care influenteaza si determina calitatea se grupeaza astfel: 1. Factori care actioneaza in productie: Cercetare s...
Asigurarea si controlul Calitatii Asigurarea calitatii are ca obiectiv prevenirea defectelor. Conceptul asigurarea calitat...
1.Asigurarea calitatii prin control Calitatea este asigurata prin controlul final al produselor, cand se identifica si se ...
2.Asigurarea calitatii prin metode statistice (Orientarea spre proces) corespunde anilor ’50. Presupune controlul statisti...
3.Asigurarea calitatii prin motivarea personalului (Orientarea spre lucrator) corespunde anilor ’60. Se elaboreaza program...
4. Concepte integratoare de asigurare a calitatii De-a lungul timpului, sistemul de asigurare a calitatii s-a impus din co...
Standardele ISO 9000:2000 definesc modele de asigurare a calitatii. Sistemul de management al calitatii este sistemul de m...
ASIGURAREA CALITĂŢII (AC) reprezintă ”managementul calităţii concentrat asupra furnizării încrederii că cerinţele calităţi...
• CONTROLUL CALITĂŢII (CC) este ” parte a managemenului calităţii, concentrată pe îndeplinirea cerinţelor calităţii” • Pen...
  1. 1. Factorii care influenteaza si determina calitatea produselor/serviciilor Calitatea produselor/serviciilor este influentata si determinata de o serie de factori care actioneaza atat in procesul productiei cat si in procesul circulatiei marfurilor, in toate etapele traiectoriei produsului , de la identificarea cerintelor clientilor, pana la satisfacerea acestora si evaluarea gradului de satisfacere a lor.
  2. 2. Factorii care influenteaza si determina calitatea se grupeaza astfel: 1. Factori care actioneaza in productie: Cercetare si proiectare Materii prime si materiale Procesul Tehnologic Resursa Umana Asigurarea si controlul calitatii Standarde si norme tehnice 2.Factori care actioneaza in sfera circulatiei marfurilor: Ambalarea Transportul Depozitarea-pastrarea
  3. 3. Asigurarea si controlul Calitatii Asigurarea calitatii are ca obiectiv prevenirea defectelor. Conceptul asigurarea calitatii a aparut in SUA in anii 1950-1960. Sunt 4 etape in asigurarea si controlul calitatii produselor : 1. Asigurarea calitatii prin control 2. Asigurarea calitatii prin metode statistice 3. Asigurarea calitatii prin motivarea persoalului 4. Concepte integratoare de asigurare a calitatii
  4. 4. 1.Asigurarea calitatii prin control Calitatea este asigurata prin controlul final al produselor, cand se identifica si se separa cele necorespunzatoare, care nu respecta specificatiile. Se acorda prioritate constatarii defectelor fata de prevenirea lor. -este caracteristica primei jumatati a secolului XX;
  5. 5. 2.Asigurarea calitatii prin metode statistice (Orientarea spre proces) corespunde anilor ’50. Presupune controlul statistic al procesului de productie. Se urmareste identificarea cauzelor defectelor, pentru prevenirea lor in procesele ulterioare si imbunatatirea calitatii.
  6. 6. 3.Asigurarea calitatii prin motivarea personalului (Orientarea spre lucrator) corespunde anilor ’60. Se elaboreaza programe “zero defecte” si se infiinteaza cercurile calitatii, care promoveaza autocontrolul si utilizarea unor mijloace de stimulare (materiale si morale) a lucratorilor. Aceasta etapa pune accentul pe educarea si instruirea intregului personal , de la cel de conducere la cel de executie, in vederea asigurarii calitatii la toate nivelurile.
  7. 7. 4. Concepte integratoare de asigurare a calitatii De-a lungul timpului, sistemul de asigurare a calitatii s-a impus din considerente ca: • Cresterea ponderii calitatii in cadrul concurentei manifestata pe piata marfurilor si a serviciilor; • Automatizarea si informatizarea proceselor de productie; • Optimizarea costurilor calitatii; • Exigentele sporite ale consumatorilor • Influenta exercitata de calitate asupra indicatorilor eficientei economice a organizatiei.
  8. 8. Standardele ISO 9000:2000 definesc modele de asigurare a calitatii. Sistemul de management al calitatii este sistemul de management prin care se orienteaza si se tine sub control o organizatie, in ceea ce priveste calitatea. Standardele ISO 9000:2000 ofera: • Un model de asigurare externa a calitatii – ISO 9001 • Un model de asigurare interna a calitatii -- ISO 9002 Standardul ISO 9000:2000 – prezinta principiile fundamentale ale managementului calitatii si terminologia specifica.
  9. 9. ASIGURAREA CALITĂŢII (AC) reprezintă ”managementul calităţii concentrat asupra furnizării încrederii că cerinţele calităţii vor fi îndeplinite.” Pe scurt AC înseamnă: •Spune ce faci •Fa ce spui •Fa acest lucru cat mai bine •Fii capabil sa demonstrazi ceea ce ai facut Informatii de la Controlul Calitatii Strangerea Datelor Analizarea Problemei Imbunatatirea Procesului Analiza Procesului Identificarea Procesului
  10. 10. • CONTROLUL CALITĂŢII (CC) este ” parte a managemenului calităţii, concentrată pe îndeplinirea cerinţelor calităţii” • Pentru activitatea analitică CC reprezintă : „un set complet de proceduri aplicate de laborator pentru monitorizarea continuă a operaţiilor şi rezultatelor în vederea stabilirii dacă rezultatele sunt suficient de sigure pentru a fi luate în considerare”. Identificarea Problemei Analiza Problemei Corectia Problemei FeedBack catre Responsabilul de asigurare a calitatii

