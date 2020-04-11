First day of class

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRESENTATION ON FIRST DAY IN CLASS Ram pal Singh Lecturer and Program Coordinator Mechanical Engineering
First class may create anxiety ?
objective  To clarify the questions students may have,  Believe in your competency  Gauge the expectations of the stude...
objectives Inform students of Logistics Inform studnets about course requirements Students apetite for the course content ...
1 • Your Attire 2 • Physical environment 3 • Your use of few minutes for the class Orchestate positive first impressions
Teacher’s Attire Physical Environment
1 • What characteristics do you want to convey about yourself 2 • How students can reach to them 3 • What do you think stu...
Clarify learning objectives and your expectations Communicate your commitment to students’ learning experience Explain you...
The way you engaged on first day sends powerful message Whatever you plan to do during the semester, do it on first day Es...
1. • Collect baseline data on students knowledge 2 • Get a sense of students motivation in the course 3 • Decide what to d...
1. • Directed reading thinking activity 2 • Collect data from students about course related issues 3. • Have students gene...
Will i be able to get in this course that i really need I hsve a conflicts, is it possible to switch sections Rules about ...
Advice for first day  First day of teacher in the class would allow students to form the impression for the whole semeste...
Ideas for first day  Introduce yourself and ask students to introduce themsleves or any other ice breaking activitiy  Le...
PREPARATION OF FIRST CLASS Prepare agenda for the class Prepare notes in advance Practice your presentation in advance Ins...
PRACTICE TO DELIVER LECTURE Go to empty class room assume seats are filled with students practice eye contact, move about ...
EXERCISE TO INCREASE VOCAL VARIETY, RESONANCE ARTICULATION  sing scale up and down few times  Say one or more words at a...
FIRST IMPRESSION  Have a comprehensive well structured syllabus, it will tell your class you are careful ,well organized,...
 Make feel student comfortable but understand the difference inbeing friendly and being friend  Make productive use of e...
EXCHANGING INFORMATION  Information flow should be two way street  Student information index card can be used to know th...
SOCIAL ICE BREAKERS: GETTING TO KNOW YOU Can be done by simple self introduction Three step interview Class survey to know...
SUBJECT MATTER ICEBREAKERS  Class room assessment technique are ungraded activities and exercises that we assign to know ...
DRAWING CLASS TO CLOSE  Ask students to write down their reactions  Ask general questions like what is most important th...
×