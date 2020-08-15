Spain picasso's guernica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Guernica
Index • Pablo Picasso´s historical context • Guernica´s historical context • Characteristics • Simbolism
Pablo Picasso´s historical context
PABLO PICASSO  Birth: On October 25, 1881, Málaga  Death: On April 8, 1973 Mougins, France  Important information: Pabl...
How he decided to Paint the “GUERNICA” Bombing in Guernica & French newspaper Spanish republican flag
Guernica´s historical context
Guernica is a town in the province of Biscay in Basque Country. It is Picasso’s reaction to the Nazi’s bombing in the town...
The Paris exhibition asked Picasso to do a mural, but when he knew what happened he changed his idea about the mural and d...
Did you know? Guernica couldn´t be exposed in Madrid till the year 1981 Guernica is Picasso´s most universal painting Guer...
Characteristics
Characteristics Grey, black and white colours Figures organized into three vertical groups Cubist style
Did you know? The colours used helped to reinforce the destruction and despair that Picasso tried to express The grisaille...
Simbolism
What can you see?- A bull - A woman with her dead baby - A man on the floor Did you Know that… If you go to the museum and...
Can you hear this woman screaming?
What caught your attention from this fragment?- The hole/lamp - The horse - The candelabra - The flower - The spear stick ...
Can you see the horse moving?
Did you see anything strange? - The injured women - The women with the long neck - The women shouting - The sword Picasso ...
“I give you my artwork, you can interpret it as you want”
