Hb estimation

Hemoglobin Estimation
Introduction  A hemoglobin test measures the amount of hemoglobin in your blood.  Hemoglobin is a protein in your red bl...
Purpose of estimating hemoglobin  To detect the oxygen carrying capacity of blood.  The result assists in detecting dise...
Normal range of Haemoglobin  The normal value depends on the age and sex of the individuals: • Men: – 13-18 gm/dl • Women...
Principle: When blood is added to 0.1 N hydrochloric acid, hemoglobin is converted to brown colored acid hematin. The res...
 Requirements 1. Sahli hemoglobinometer: It consists of - a) A standard brown glass mounted on a comparator b) A graduate...
1 By using a Pasteur pipette add 0.1 N hydrochloric acid in the tube up to the lowest mark (20% mark) 2 Draw blood up to 2...
• Easy to perform • Quick • Inexpensive • Can be used as a bedside procedure • Does not require technical expertise Advant...
• For maximum colour, longer time is required • Perfect matching with brown glass standard is not possible • Carboxyhemogl...
 A decrease in hemoglobin below normal range is an indication of anemia.  An increase in hemoglobin concentration occurs...
NAME OF METHOD: CYANMETHEMOGLOBIN METHOD  Most accurate method for estimation of Hb.  Recommended by International Commi...
 When blood Is mixed with Drabkin's reagent containing potassium cyanide and potassium ferricyanide, haemoglobin reacts w...
1. Drabkin's reagent (pH 7.0 -7.4) It contains following components in 1000 ml of distilled water - a) Potassium ferricyan...
 Pipette in the tubes labeled as follows  Mix the contents in the tube labeled as 'Test' thoroughly and wait for 5 minut...
Calculation: Preparation of a Standard Graph Requirements: 1. Drabkin's reagent. 2. Cyanmethemoglobin (Hb standard ) stand...
 All forms of Hb except sulphemoglobin are converted to hemiglobincyanide/cyanmethemoglobin (HiCN).  Visual error is not...
 Diluted blood has to stand for a period of time to ensure complete conversion of Hb.  Potassium cyanide is a poisonous ...
 Hemoglobin being the largest single constituent, affects the specific gravity of blood more than other substances.  Ser...
• Copper sulfate solutions of specific gravity 1.055 for male and 1.053 for female are taken into two 100 ml wide mouth bo...
 Hence this method uses the principle that when a drop of whole blood is dropped into a solution of copper sulphate, whic...
 The copper sulphate floatation method is based on the principle of it he relative specific gravity of hemoglobin.  When...
Maintain = equal to 1.053 = 12.5 gm% Sink = > 1.053 = >12.5 gm% Float = < 1.053 = <12.5 gm% Interpretation
Method of Haemoglobin Estimation:Sahli's & Cyanmethemoglobin method, Specific gravity method

  1. 1. Hemoglobin Estimation
  2. 2. Introduction  A hemoglobin test measures the amount of hemoglobin in your blood.  Hemoglobin is a protein in your red blood cells that carries oxygen to your body's organs and tissues and transports carbon dioxide from your organs and tissues back to your lungs.
  3. 3. Purpose of estimating hemoglobin  To detect the oxygen carrying capacity of blood.  The result assists in detecting diseases, which causes a deficiency or excess of hemoglobin.  Studying changes in hemoglobin concentration before or after operations and blood transfusions.  To detect anemia and its severity and to monitor an anemic patients response to treatment.  To check hemoglobin level of blood prior to donating blood.  To calculate red cell indices.
  4. 4. Normal range of Haemoglobin  The normal value depends on the age and sex of the individuals: • Men: – 13-18 gm/dl • Women :– 11-16 gm/dl • Full term / cord blood :– 13-19 gm/dl • Children 1 year :- 11-13 gm/dl • Children 10 - 12 years :- 12-15gm/dl
  5. 5. Principle: When blood is added to 0.1 N hydrochloric acid, hemoglobin is converted to brown colored acid hematin. The resulting color after dilution is compared with standard brown glass reference blocks of a Sahli hemoglobinometer.  Specimen Capillary blood or thoroughly mixed anticoagulated (EDTA or double oxalated) venous blood. 1. Sahli’s Method
  6. 6.  Requirements 1. Sahli hemoglobinometer: It consists of - a) A standard brown glass mounted on a comparator b) A graduated tube (Hellige tube) c) Hb pipette (0.02 ml) 2. 0.1N hydrochloric acid 3. Distilled water 4. Pasteur pipettes
  7. 7. 1 By using a Pasteur pipette add 0.1 N hydrochloric acid in the tube up to the lowest mark (20% mark) 2 Draw blood up to 20 mark in the Hb pipette. Adjust the blood column, carefully without bubbles. Wipe excess of the blood on the sides of the pipette by using a dry piece of cotton (or gauze). 3 Transfer blood to the acid in the graduated tube, rinse the pipette well, mix the reaction mixture and allow the tube to stand for at least 10 minutes. 4 Dilute the solution with distilled water by adding few drops at a time carefully and by mixing the reaction mixture, until the color matches with the glass plate in the comparator. 5 The matching should be done only against natural light. The level of the fluid is noted at its lower meniscus and the reading corresponding to this level on the scale is recorded (blood hemoglobin, g/dl) Procedure
  8. 8. • Easy to perform • Quick • Inexpensive • Can be used as a bedside procedure • Does not require technical expertise Advantages
  9. 9. • For maximum colour, longer time is required • Perfect matching with brown glass standard is not possible • Carboxyhemoglobin,methemoglobin and sulfhemoglobin are not converted to acid hematin • Developed of colour is slow and acid hematin is not stable • Source of light will influence the comparison of colours Sahli’s Acid Hematin Method Disadvantages
  10. 10.  A decrease in hemoglobin below normal range is an indication of anemia.  An increase in hemoglobin concentration occurs in hemoconcentration due to loss of body fluid in severe diarrhea and vomiting.  High values are also observed in congenital heart disease (due to reduced oxygen supply) in emphysema and also in polycythemia.  Hemoglobin concentration drops during pregnancy due to hemodilution. Clinical Significance
  11. 11. NAME OF METHOD: CYANMETHEMOGLOBIN METHOD  Most accurate method for estimation of Hb.  Recommended by International Committee for Standardisation in hematology because All forms of Hb are converted to cyanmethemoglobin (except sulfhemoglobin)  Stable and reliable standard is available. Cyanmethemoglobin Method 2. Colorimetric Method
  12. 12.  When blood Is mixed with Drabkin's reagent containing potassium cyanide and potassium ferricyanide, haemoglobin reacts with ferricyanide to form methemoglobin which is converted to stable cyanmethemoglobin (HiCN) by the cyanide.  The intensity of the colour is proportional to haemoglobin concentration in blood and it is compared with a known cyanmethemoglobin standard at, 540 nm (green filter) Principle
  13. 13. 1. Drabkin's reagent (pH 7.0 -7.4) It contains following components in 1000 ml of distilled water - a) Potassium ferricyanide: 400 mg b) Potassium dihydrogen phosphate: 280 mg c) Potassium cyanide: 100 mg d) Nonionic detergent: 1 ml This reagent is stable in a polythene container at 2-8°C. 2. Cyanmethemoglobin (HiCN) standard (Hb standard): It is commercially available. This standard is directly pipetted in a cuvette and optical density measured at 540 nm (green filter): The reading obtained, corresponds to 15 g/dl, haemoglobin. 3. Hb pipette 4. Test tubes (15 x 125 mm) 5. Photometer or spectrophotometer  Specimen Capillary blood or thoroughly mixed anticoagulated (EDTA or double oxalated) venous blood. Requirements
  14. 14.  Pipette in the tubes labeled as follows  Mix the contents in the tube labeled as 'Test' thoroughly and wait for 5 minutes.  Read absorbance of 'Test' by setting blank to 100% T at 540 nm (green filter). If reading of blank is equal to distilled water, it is not necessary to keep a blank. In that case read 'Test' against distilled water,  Read absorbance of standard (15 g/ dl) by pipetting it directly in a cuvette Procedure NO Sample Test Blank 1 Drabkin’s Reagent(ml) 5.0 5.0 2 Blood(ml) 0.02 -
  15. 15. Calculation: Preparation of a Standard Graph Requirements: 1. Drabkin's reagent. 2. Cyanmethemoglobin (Hb standard ) standard : 15 g/ dl Procedure Pipette in the tubes, labeled as follows  Mix well and read intensities of these standards by setting blank to 100% T at 540 nm (green filter). Prepare a graph by plotting 0.0. readings on Y axis and concentrations of hemoglobin standards, i.e. , 5.0 g, 10.0 g and 15.0 g on X ax is.  A straight line passing through origin indicates agreement with Beer's law. This graph can be used as a standard graph for hemoglobin determination. No Reagent Std.5 Std.10 Std.15 Blank 1 Drabkin’s Reagent(ml) 3.34 1.67 0.0 5.0 2 Hb Standard(ml) 1.66 3.33 5.0 0.0
  16. 16.  All forms of Hb except sulphemoglobin are converted to hemiglobincyanide/cyanmethemoglobin (HiCN).  Visual error is not there as no color matching is required.  Cyanmethemoglobin solution is stable and it’s color does not fade with time so readings may not be taken immediately.  Absorbance may be measured soon after dilution.  A reliable and stable reference standard is available from World Health Organisation for direct comparison Advantages
  17. 17.  Diluted blood has to stand for a period of time to ensure complete conversion of Hb.  Potassium cyanide is a poisonous substance and that is why Drabkin’s solution must never be pipetted by mouth.  The rate of conversion of blood containing carboxyhemoglobin is slowed considerably. Prolonging the reaction time to 30min can overcome this problem.  Abnormal plasma proteins cause turbidity when blood is diluted with Drabkin’s solution.  A high leucocyte count also causes turbidity on dilution of blood. Centrifuging the diluted blood can help overcome the turbidity. Disadvantages
  18. 18.  Hemoglobin being the largest single constituent, affects the specific gravity of blood more than other substances.  Serum proteins are the next heaviest constituents of blood.  It is assumed that (which is not always true) the level of serum proteins and other smaller constituents remain the same, so any change in the specific gravity of blood is mainly due to change in concentration of hemoglobin. 3. Specific Gravity Method(Physical Method)
  19. 19. • Copper sulfate solutions of specific gravity 1.055 for male and 1.053 for female are taken into two 100 ml wide mouth bottles. • A drop of blood is collected by skin puncture and dropped into the appropriate solutions. • It is observed for 15 to 20 seconds. If the hemoglobin is normal, the drop sinks to bottom. This indicates that the drop is denser than the specific gravity of the solution. • In the case of an anemic patient, the drop tends to hesitate before going down or stays at the top. This indicates that the drop is lighter than the solution. • The specific gravities 1.055 and 1.053 correspond approximately to the minimum normal hemoglobin levels of men and women viz. 13 g/dl and 12 g/dl respectively Specific gravity method (qualitative)
  20. 20.  Hence this method uses the principle that when a drop of whole blood is dropped into a solution of copper sulphate, which has a given specific gravity, the blood will maintain its own density for approximately 15 seconds.  The density of the drop is directly proportional to the amount of hemoglobin in that drop.  If the blood is denser than the specific gravity of the solution , the drop sinks to the bottom , if not it will float.  Hemoglobinemia is the presence of free hemoglobin in the blood plasma. It is observed in conditions such as severe Infections, severe burns, hemolytic blood transfusion reaction, etc.  Hemoglobinuria is the presence of free hemoglobin in the urine and occur when the free hemoglobin in the plasma reaches a concentration between 30 and 300 mg/dl
  21. 21.  The copper sulphate floatation method is based on the principle of it he relative specific gravity of hemoglobin.  When a drop of blood is dropped into a copper sulphate solution, the drop encases the hemoglobin in a sac of copper proteinate, which prevents any change in specific gravity for about 15 s.  If the drop of blood has a satisfactory hemoglobin concentration, and therefore a satisfactory specific gravity, it will sink in the solution within 15 s. If not, the drop will hesitate, will remain suspended or will rise to the top.  The copper sulphate solution used should have a specific gravity of 1.053 (equal to 12.5 g/dL hemoglobin).The solution should be stored at room temperature and should be tightly capped to prevent evaporation. Principle
  22. 22. Maintain = equal to 1.053 = 12.5 gm% Sink = > 1.053 = >12.5 gm% Float = < 1.053 = <12.5 gm% Interpretation

