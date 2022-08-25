Successfully reported this slideshow.
dosage form

Aug. 25, 2022
dosage form

Aug. 25, 2022
Education

dosage form

dosage form

Education

dosage form

  1. 1. Dosage Form
  2. 2. Drug:-(active pharmaceutical ingredient - API) chemical compound intended for used in diagnosis, treatment or prevention of diseases. Excipients:- (inactive pharmaceutical ingredients) Technological, biopharmaceutical and/or stability reasons. Diluents/fillers, binders, lubricants, desintegrants, coatings, preservants and stabilizers, colorants and flavourings dosage form:- Drug+excipients
  3. 3. 1.Unit solid:- _tablets _capsules 2.Bulk dosage form:- _powder _Dusting powder 1.Monophasic liquid:- _syrup _solution 2.Biphasic liquid:- _emulsion _suspension _Inhaler _aerosols Cream Paste Gel suppositories
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5. • Tablets:- – They are unit solid dosage forms consisting of active ingredient and suitable pharmaceutical excipients. – They may vary in size, shape, weight, hardness, thickness, disintegration and dissolution characteristics, and in other aspects.
  6. 6. Capsules:- • They are unit solid dosage forms consisting gelatin shell that breaks open after the capsule has been swallowed and releasing the drug. • Types-  hard-shell gelatin capsule  soft-shell gelatin capsule
  7. 7. 1. soft gelatin shell manufactured in one piece with drug usually in liquid form inside the shell, e.g. fat-soluble vitamins A and E, Procardia (nifidepine), etc. 2.hard shell manufactured in two pieces that fit together and hold the drug, either in powdered or granular form.
  8. 8. lozenges :- tablets formed from hardened base or sugar and water containing drug and other flavors. They are designed to dissolve slowly in the mouth and release the drug topically to the tissues of mouth and throat; they are not to be swallowed.
  9. 9. Powder:- • They are bulk solid dosage forms consisting two or more medicament meant for internal use. • The size of particle range from 10,000 microns to 0.1microns. • Size of the powder determine the effectiveness of physiological properties.
  10. 10. 10
  11. 11. • Semisolids contain both liquids and solids semi-solid. • dosage forms that are too soft in structure to qualify for solids but too thick to be considered liquid. • They are meant for topical application. Creams: - Creams are semi-solid emulsions, that is mixtures of oil and water. They are divided into two types- 1.O/W TYPE 2.W/O TYPE
  12. 12. A.O/W creams:- • which are composed of small droplets of oil dispersed in a continuous aqueous phase. • cosmetically acceptable as they are less greasy and more easily washed off using water. B.W/O creams: • which are composed of small droplets of water dispersed in a continuous oily phase. • Water-in-oil creams are more difficult to handle. • Water-in-oil creams are also more moisturising as they provide an oily barrier which reduces water loss from the stratum corneum,the outermost layer of the skin.
  13. 13. Ointment/Pastes • Pastes are semisolid dosage forms that contain one or more drug substances intended for topical application. • Generally, pastes contain a higher proportion of solid materials than ointments. • They are more stiff, less greasy, and more absorptive of serous secretions when used on the skin. • Medicated dental pastes are also prepared for adhesion to the mucous membranes for local effect.
  14. 14. Elixirs:- solutions that contain an alcohol and water base, added sugar and flavorings, e.g. Tylenol; commonly used for pediatric and elderly patients who have difficulty swallowing tablets or capsules. Syrups:- do not contain alcohol and are concentrated solutions of sugar, water, and flavorings. They are sweeter and more viscous than elixirs. Most OTC cough medications are syrup based and don’t only carry the drug but also act to soothe the inflamed mucous membranes of the throat. Solutions:- one homogenous phase, prepared by dissolving one or more solutes in a solvent. Emulsions:- -a dispersion system consisting of two immiscible liquids -o/w or w/o -cloudy appearance. Suspensions:- A dispersion system where solid particles are dispersed inliquid phase • Solid particles called dispersed phaes and liquid called continuous phaes. o w
  15. 15. Liniments • Liniments are alcoholic or oleaginous solutions, suspensions, or emulsions of medicinal agents intended for external application to the skin, generally by rubbing.
  16. 16. 17
  17. 17. Inhalations • Inhalations are finely powdered drug substances, solutions, or suspensions of drug sub- stances administered by the nasal or oral respiratory route for local or systemic effects. • Special devices are used to facilitate administration. Thanks to a new insulin inhaler, researchers say, the daily injections many diabetics take may become relics of the past.
  18. 18. aerosol sprays - Several different types of pharmaceutical product may be packaged in pressurized dispensers, known as aerosols. - used as surface disinfectants, wound or burn dressing, relieve irritation of bites.
  19. 19. Tablets •Tablets are oral solid unit dosage form of medicaments with or without suitable diluents and prepared either by molding or compression. They are solid, flat or biconvex disc in shape. •They vary greatly in shape, size and weight which depend upon amount of medicament used and mode of administration. •They also vary in hardness, thickness, disintegration and dissolution depending upon characteristics their intended and in other aspects use and method of manufacture •They are used for local & systemiceffect. • Usually used for oral administration 9/9/2015 21
  20. 20. Advantag es – Large scale production at lowest cost – Easiest and cheapest to package and ship – High stability – Easy to handling – Easy to administration – Lightest and most compact – Tablets are formulated as a special release of products such as enteric or delayed release products.
  21. 21. Disadvantages • It’s not suitable for poorly water-soluble or poorly absorbable drugs, less bioavailability. • Drugs that are sensitive to oxygen or may also require special coating. • Enhances local irritant effect of some drugs or cause harm to the gastrointestinal mucosa
  22. 22. Types of tablets • 1)compressed tablets • 2)sugar coated tablets • 3)film coated tablets • 4)enteric coated tablets • 5)effervescent tablets • 6)chewable tablets • 7)dispersible tablets • 8)sustained release tablets • 9)multilayer tablets • 10)sublingual tablets • 11)buccal tablets • 12)vaginal tablets
  23. 23. Tablet Ingredients (excipients) 9/9/2015 25
  24. 24. 9/9/2015 26 They use to make required bulk of the tablet . to provide better tablet properties such as to improve cohesion, to permit use of direct compression manufacturing to improve flow Ex:- 1.Lactose, sucrose, mannitol; frequently used, water soluble, improves tablet disintegration. 2.Dicalcium phosphate dihydrate, insoluble in water, disintegrating agent is a must. 3. Mannitol, dextrose, sucrose, 4.Lactose-anhydrous and spray dried lactose 5.Directly compressed starch-Sta Rx 1500 6. Hydrolyzed starch-Emdex and Celutab 7. Microcrystalline cellulose-Avicel (PH 101, 102) Filler or diluent
  25. 25. 9/9/2015 27 Role: to ensure that the tablet, when in contact with a liquid, breaksup into small fragments, which promotes rapid drug dissolution. Mode of action: 1. Facilitate water uptake into the pores of tablet, e.g. surface active agents 2.facilitate rupture of tablet by swelling during watersorption, e.g. Sodium –starch glycolate, Crosscarmelose- cross linked cellulose; modified cellulose,Ac-Di-Sol 3. Release of gases to disrupt the tablet structure, normallycarbon dioxide, in contact with water. e.g. effervescent tablets. Disintegra nt
  26. 26. 9/9/2015 28 Role: Ensure that granules and tablets can be formed with the required mechanical strength. ( glue that holds powders together to form granules ) Examples: starch paste 5-25% gelatin solution 10-20%, gum acacia, tragacanth, 10-25% Liquid glucose 50%, Cellulose derivative Polyvinylpyrrolidone 2% (PVP), PEG Binder and adhesive
  27. 27. 9/9/2015 29 Role: Lubricants prevent adherence of granule/powder to die wall and promote smooth ejection from the die after compaction, reduce inter particle friction and improve the rate of flow of the tablet granulation. Lubricant Glidant Role: Improve flowability of the powder They are added during direct compaction and to granulation before tabletting ( they reduce interparticulate friction). Ex.- 1. Talc (at concentration 1-2 %). 2. Colloidal silica (0.2 %). 3. Corn Starch 5-10%
  28. 28. Stages of pharmaceutical manufacturing API Excipients Primary Packaging Secondary Packaging API Finished Product Starting Materials (Chemicals)
  29. 29. Processing routes Fill die Coating, Packaging etc.. Compress Tablet Direct Compression Drug Diluent Glidant Disintegran t Lubricant Mixing Mixing Dry Granulation Wet Granulation Disintegran t Glidant Lubricant Drug Diluent Lubrican t Mixin g Compression Comminution Screening Mixing Mixing Wetting Granulation Drying Screenin g Mixing Drug Diluen t Binder Solven t Disintegran t Glidant Lubricant Other Routes Fluidized bed granulation Extrusion / rotary granulation Tablet Compressi on
  30. 30. Tablet compression machines • Hopper for holding and feeding granulation to be compressed • Dies that define the size and shape of the tablet • Punches for compressing the granulation within the dies • Cam tracks for guiding the movement of the punches • Feeding mechanisms for moving granulation from the hopper into the dies
  31. 31. Single punch machine Multiple punch machine
  32. 32. Upper and Lower Collar Collar locker Single Punch Machine (Tablets)
  33. 33. Multi-station rotary presses • The head of the tablet machine that holds the upper punches, dies and lower punches in place rotates • As the head rotates, the punches are guided up and down by fixed cam tracks, which control the sequence of filling, compression and ejection. • The portions of the head that hold the upper and lower punches are called the upper an lower turrets
