perc varke brlas

  1. 1. PREDODŽBE
  2. 2. PREDODŽBA • Doživljaj koji je po sadržaju sličan percepciji, ali nastaje bez podražaja iz okoline. • Izvor predodžbe nije u stvarnim promjenama u okolini, nego u pamćenju. • Predodžba je korisna jer usmjerava našu aktivnost prema željenom cilju. • Predodžbe mogu biti vidne, slušne, njušne i ostale, ali su najpoznatije i najčešće vidne predodžbe.
  3. 3. 1. EIDETSKE PREDODŽBE Ljudi koji posjeduju neobično živu sposobnost pamćenja (npr. fotografsko pamćenje) koje po jasnoći i preciznosti odgovara stvarnosti. 2. ILUZIJE (PERCEPTIVNE VARKE) Nastaju kada se podražajima iz okoline da drugo tumačenje. Od želje da vidimo nekog nama važnog učini nam se da je on od osobe sličnog izgleda. 3. HALUCINACIJE Obmane u opažanju u kojima ne postoji podražaj. Izazivaju ih različiti uzroci: tjelesne promjene, alkohol, droge, psihoze.
  4. 4. LITERATURA • Brlas, S. (2010.) Psihologija komunikacije. Zagreb: Naklada Slap FOTOGRAFIJA • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hallucination#/media/File:August_Natterer_Mein e_Augen_zur_Zeit_der_Erscheinungen.jpg

