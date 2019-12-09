Successfully reported this slideshow.
გაკვეთილისგეგმა N1 11.12.2019 წელი მასწავლებლის სახელი და გვარი:ნინელი კუხალაშვილი პირადი ნომერი:60001011587 სწავლების საფ...
N აქტივობის მიზანი და აღწერა გამოყენებულ ი მეთოდი კლასის ორგანიზე ბის ფორმები სასწავლო რესურსები ( დაასაბუთეთ შინაარსობრივ...
ჩაასწორებენ პასუხს. (დავალება #1,5).წარმოადგენენ დამატებით მასალას:“10 ყველაზე საშიში დაავადება,რომელმაც მილიონობით სიცოცხ...
ყოფს მოსწავლეებს ჯგუფებად შემთხვევითი პრინციპით,სთხოვს ჯგუფის წევრებს გაეცნონ კითხვებს, რომელიც ვარაუდების სქემაშია მოცემუ...
აღწერა:ინდივიდუალურად წაიკითხონ ტექსტი,შეაჯერონ ინფორმაცია,შეავსონ ვარაუდების სქემის მარჯვენა სვეტი და იმსჯელონ ემთხვევა თ...
აღნიშნულ ქვეთავს:“ ვირუსული დაავადებები და მათთან ბრძოლა“. დასცენ პასუხი შემდეგ კითხვებს: - დაასახელეთ ორგანიზმთა ჯგუფები,...
7 თვითშეფასება/ურთიერთშეფასება: მოსწავლეები საკუთარი ჯგუფის მუშაობას აფასებენ კომენტარებით. მოსწავლეები ფასდებიან განმსაზღ...
დაბალი (1-2 ქულა) საშუალოზე დაბალი (3-4 ქულა) საშუალო (5-6 ქულა) კარგი (7-8 ქულა) მაღალი (9-10 ქულა) ვერ ახერხებს ვირუსის ...
ჯგუფის მუშაობის შეფასების სქემა კრიტერიუმები ჯგუფის მუშაობა წარუმატებელია ჯგუფის მუშაობა დამაკმაკოფილებელია ჯგუფის მუშაობა...
11.12.2019 წელი
  1. 1. გაკვეთილისგეგმა N1 11.12.2019 წელი მასწავლებლის სახელი და გვარი:ნინელი კუხალაშვილი პირადი ნომერი:60001011587 სწავლების საფეხური: საბაზო, კლასი VII-ა მოსწავლეთა რაოდენობა-21 სსსმ მოსწავლე -არ არის გაკვეთილის თემა: ვირუსები გაკვეთილის მიზანი: მოსწავლე გაეცნოს: 1)ვირუსის სტრუქტურას,თვისებებსა და გამრავლების თავისებურებებს. 2)მონაცემების საუძველზე განსაზღვროს ვირუსული დაავადებების მრავალფეროვნება და დაადგინოს ზოგიერთი ვირუსული დაავადებების თავიდან აცილების გზები. გაკვეთილის თემისა და მიზნის შესაბამისობა ეროვნულ სასწავლო გეგმის მოთხოვნებთან: გაკვეთილის თემისა და მიზნის შეასაბამისობა ეროვნული სასწავლო გეგმის მოთხოვნებთან: გაკვეთილის გეგმა შედგენილია VII კლასის ბიოლოგიის საგნობრივი პროგრამის მოთხოვნებისა და შინაარსის გათვალისწინებით.თემა შესაბამისობაშია თემატურ- კალენდარულ გეგმასთან. გაკვეთილის მიზანი გამომდინარეობს VII კლასში წლის ბოლოს მისაღწევი შედეგებიდან.
  2. 2. N აქტივობის მიზანი და აღწერა გამოყენებულ ი მეთოდი კლასის ორგანიზე ბის ფორმები სასწავლო რესურსები ( დაასაბუთეთ შინაარსობრივი რესურსების მიზანშეწონილება სასწავლო მიზანთან მიმართებით) დრო წთ 1 აქტივობა 1. კლასის ორგანიზება აქტივობის მიზანი: მასწავლებელმა მოსწავლეებს გააცნოს გაკვეთილის თემა და მიზანი, მოაგვაროს საორგანიზაციო საკითხები, აღწეროს შეფასების ფორმები და რუბრიკები, რომელთაც გამოიყენებენ გაკვეთილის პროცესში. აქტივობის აღწერა: მასწავლებელი მოსწავლეებს აცნობს გაკვეთილის თემასა და მიზანს, ახდენს საორგანიზაციო საკითხების მოგვარებას. მოსწავლეებთან ერთად აღწერს შეფასების ფორმებს და რუბრიკებს, რომელთაც გამოიყენებენ. შეახსენებს კლასში ქცევის წესებს. შექმნის განწყობას. ვერბალური ახსნა ვიზუალური თვალსაჩინოე ბის გამოყენებით საერთო საკლასო შეფასების რუბრიკები, გაკვეთილის მიზნები და შეფასების რუბრიკები დაწერილია ფლიფჩარტზე. თემისა და მიზნის გაცნობით მოსწავლეებს ეცოდინებათ რაზე ისაუბრებენ მიმდინარე გაკვეთილზე, შეფასების რუბრიკები დაეხმარება იცოდნენ რის მიხედვით შეაფასებს მათ მასწავლებელი. 2წთ 2 აქტივობა 2: წინარეცოდნის გააქტიურება. აქტივობის მიზანი: საშინაო დავალების განხილვის პარალელურად მოსწავლეები შეძლებენ წინარე ცოდნის გააქტიურებას. აქტივობის აღწერა: მასწავლებელი შერჩევის პრინციპით, გამოსაძახებელი ჩხირებით ირჩევს ერთ მოსწავლეს და განიხილავს საშინაო დავალებას. დანარჩენი მოსწავლეები თავიანთ ნამუშევარს ადარებენ სწორ პასუხებს, საჭიროების შემთხვევაში კითხვა- პასუხი საერთო საკლსო გამოსაძახებელი ჩხირები. კითხვებზე პასუხების გაცემა მოსწავლეებს დაეხმარება წინარე ცოდნის გახსენებაში. აღძრავს ცნობისმოყვარეობას და ინტერსს. 5წთ
  3. 3. ჩაასწორებენ პასუხს. (დავალება #1,5).წარმოადგენენ დამატებით მასალას:“10 ყველაზე საშიში დაავადება,რომელმაც მილიონობით სიცოცხლე გაანადგურეს“ წინარე ცოდნის გასააქტიურებლად მასწავლებელი სვამს შეკითხვებს.მოსწავლეები პასუხობენ შემთხვევითი პრინციპის საფუძველზე.მასწავლებელი საჭიროების შემთხვევაში განმარტავს მცნებებს,უზრუნველყოფს უკუკავშირს. 3 აქტივობა # 3 მინი ლექცია აქტივობის მიზანი:ახალი მასალის გაცნობა აქტივობის აღწერა:მოსწავლეები სლაიდის საშუალებით გაეცნობიან ვირუსებს,პარალელურად მასწავლებელი სთხოვს მოსწავლეებს თანმიმდევრულად დააკვირდნენ ილუსტრაციებს წიგნში ( 16.1 და 16.2) და ახსნან რას ხედავენ და უპასუხონ კითხვებს: - როგორ შეეფარდება ერთმანეთს ცხოველური,ბაქტერიისა და ვირუსის ზომები? -რის გამო უწოდებენ ვირუსებს არაუჯრედულ ფორმებს? -რომელი ვირუსების შესახებ გსმენიათ? კითხვა- პასუხი საერთო- საკლასო ელექტრონული პრეზენტაცია,მასწავ ლებლი მიერ შექმნილი რესურსი:“ვირუსები“. პორტაბელური კომპიუტერი,პროექტ ორი,მეხსიერების ბარათი,სახელმძღვან ელო -ბიოლოგია 7 კლასი. 5წთ 4 აქტივობა#4 ვარაუდების ცხრილის შევსება აქტივობის მიზანი:გამოთქმული ვარაუდი შეადარონ მიღებულ ინფორმაციას. აქტივობის აღწერა:მასწავლებელი ვერბალური, ცხრილის შევსება ჯგუფური მუშაობა სახელმძღვანელო ბიოლოგია 7 კლასი 5წთ
  4. 4. ყოფს მოსწავლეებს ჯგუფებად შემთხვევითი პრინციპით,სთხოვს ჯგუფის წევრებს გაეცნონ კითხვებს, რომელიც ვარაუდების სქემაშია მოცემული და თავიანთი ვარაუდები ჩამოწერონ სქემის მარცხენა სვეტში . ჩემი ვარაუდი ვისწავლე როგორ ფიქრობთ კიდევ რა თვისებებით გამოირჩევა ვირუსი როგორ ფიქრობთ ვირუსი უჯრედშიდა პარაზიტია?რატომ თქვენი აზრით ,ვირუსული დაავადებების თავიდან აცილების გზები არსებობს? შეგიძლია ჩამოთვალო ვირუსული დაავადებები? თქვენი აზრით რას ნიშნავს „მასპინძელი უჯრედი“? 5 აქტივობა #5 ტექსტის კითხვა,წაკითხულის გააზრება აქტივობის მიზანი:მიღებული ცოდნის საფუძველზე შეავსონ ვარაუდების სქემის მარჯვენა სვეტი აქტივობის ვერბალური, ცხრილის შევსება ჯგუფური მუშაობა სახელმძღვანელო ბიოლოგია 7 კლასი 5 წთ
  5. 5. აღწერა:ინდივიდუალურად წაიკითხონ ტექსტი,შეაჯერონ ინფორმაცია,შეავსონ ვარაუდების სქემის მარჯვენა სვეტი და იმსჯელონ ემთხვევა თუ არა მათი ვარაუდი მიღებულ ინფორმაციას. 6 აქტივობა#6 პრაქტიკული სამუშაო/ჯგუფების პრეზენტაციები აქტივობის მიზანი:ჯგუფებმა იმუშაონ განსხვავებული დავალებების შესრულებაზე და მოახდინონ პრეზენტაციები აქტივობის აღწერა:მასწავლებელი აძლევს ჯგუფებს განსხვავებულ დავალებებს,ჯგუფებმა უნდა მოამზადონ საპრეზენტაციო მასალები და წარუდგინონ ერთმანეთს ნამუშევრები.დავალების შესასრულებლად დაეხმარებათ კითხვები 1 ჯგუფი-წიგნში მოცემული ინსტრუქციის მიხედვით დაამზადონ ბაქტერიოფაგის მოდელი( გვ.63,პრაქტიკული სამუშაო) და უპასუხონ შემდეგ კითხვებს. -რა არის ბაქტერიოფაგი? - როგორია მისი აგებულება? - როგორია ბაქტერიოფაგის თვისებები? -რატომ უწოდებენ მას პარაზიტს? -ბაქტერიოფაგის რომელ ნაწილს განასახიერებს მავთული?ქანჩები? ჭანჭიკის თავი?ჭანჭიკის ხრახნიანი ნაწილი? -სად იქნება მოთავსებული მოდელზე მემკვიდრული მასალა? 2 ჯგუფი -გაეცნონ ტექსტის ვერბალური, საკვანძო კითხვებით, კლასის პროვოცირება, პრაქტიკული სამუშაოს შესრულება ჯგუფური მუშაობა სახელმძღვანელო ბიოლოგია 7 კლასი.ფლიფჩარტი, მარკერები.მოდელის შესაქმნელად საჭირო მანიპულატივები:ჭან ჭიკი,მავთული, ქანჩები 16 წთ
  6. 6. აღნიშნულ ქვეთავს:“ ვირუსული დაავადებები და მათთან ბრძოლა“. დასცენ პასუხი შემდეგ კითხვებს: - დაასახელეთ ორგანიზმთა ჯგუფები, რომელიც შეიძლება ვირუსით დაავადნენ? -რატომ ხდება ზოგიერთი ვირუსი ადამიანისთვის სასარგებლო? - ჩამოთვალე (ცხრილი #1გვ. 64) ადამიანის რამდენიმე ვირუსული დაავადება, რომლის საწინააღმდეგო ვაქცინაც არსებობს. -რისგან იქმნება ვაქცინა და რა მიზნით იყენებენ მას? - რატომ არ უნდა მიიღო ანტიბიოტიკი ვირუსული დაავადების დროს? 3 ჯგუფი- თანმიმდევრულად გაეცნონ რუბრიკა ,,დავალება“-ში მოცემულ სავარჯიშოს#4(გვ.64) შეასრულონ დავალება ინსტრუქციის მიხედვით და უპასუხონ კითხვებს. საჭიროების შემთხვევაში გამოიყენონ წიგნის ტექსტში მოცემული ინფორმაცია. 4 ჯგუფი--გაეცნონ ტექსტის აღნიშნულ ქვეთავს:“ვირუსის თვისებები“. გასცენ პასუხი შემდეგ კითხვებს: - რას ნიშნავს ,,ვირუსი“ -რისგან შედგება ვირუსი? -როგორი ფორმის არის ვირუსი? -როგორ მრავლდება ვირუსი და რატომ უწოდებენ მას უჯრედშიდა პარაზიტს? სამუშაოს დასრულების შემდეგ მოსწავლეები გააკეთებენ პრეზენტაციებს და მასწავლებელი მოახდენს შეჯამებას და უკუკავშირებს.
  7. 7. 7 თვითშეფასება/ურთიერთშეფასება: მოსწავლეები საკუთარი ჯგუფის მუშაობას აფასებენ კომენტარებით. მოსწავლეები ფასდებიან განმსაზღვრელი და განმავითარებელი შეფასებით. მასწავლებელი აფასებს მოსწავლეებს გაკვეთილის განმავლობაში გაკეთებული ჩანაწერების მიხედვით. თვითშეფასების კითხვარის შევსება არაფორმალუ რი დაკვირვება და შემთხვევების ჩანიშვნები. ინდივიდ./ შერჩევითი შეფასების რუბრიკები, ჩანაწერები. თვითშეფასების კითხვარი 6წთ 8 საშინაო დავალება: გაკვეთილი#16 დავალება2,6 გვ. 64 ინსტრუქტაჟი საერთო საკლასო რვეული, კალამი, სახელმძღვანელო (ბიოლოგია მე-7 კლასი ავტ: რ.ახვლედიანი. ნ.შათირიშვილი). 1წთ გაკვეთილის ბოლოს მისაღწევი შედეგები: შედეგი თვალსაჩინოა ,თუ მოსწავლე ახდენს: კვლევის საფუძველზე მიკროორგანიზმების აგებულების და სასიცოცოხლო თვისებების მიხედვით შედარებას (ბიოლ. საბ.სტ..1,2,4,7,8,9.) ვირუსული და ბაქტერიული დაავადებების ერთმანეთისაგან განსხვავებას,დავაადებების პრევენციის( ჰიგიენა,ვაქცინაცია) შესახებ მსჯელობას. (ბიოლ.საბ.სტ..7,8,11,12,) მიკროორგანიზმებზე მიღებული ცოდნის დაკავშირებას სხვადასხვა პროფესიასთან/საქმიანობის სფეროსთან( ჯანმრთელობის დაცვა,გარემოს დაცვა,კვების ტექნოლოგია,ვირუსოლოგია,პარაზიტოლოგია,მიკრობიოლოგია) ( ბიოლ.საბ,სტ.11,12,13.) ჯგუფური მუშაობის შეფასების რუბრიკა
  8. 8. დაბალი (1-2 ქულა) საშუალოზე დაბალი (3-4 ქულა) საშუალო (5-6 ქულა) კარგი (7-8 ქულა) მაღალი (9-10 ქულა) ვერ ახერხებს ვირუსის სტრუქტურ ის,თვისებე ბისა და გამრავლები ს თავისებურ ებების ანალიზს. უჭირს ვირუსის სტრუქტურის, თვისებებისა და გამრავლების თავისებურებე ბის ანალიზი. ნაწილობრივ უჭირს ვირუსის სტრუქტური ს,თვისებების ა და გამრავლების თავისებურე ბების ანალიზი. უმნიშვნელო ხარვეზებით ახერხებს ვირუსის სტრუქტურის, თვისებებისა და გამრავლების თავისებურებე ბი ანალიზს. ყოველთვის სწორად და უშეცდომოდ ახერხებს ვირუსის სტრუქტურის,თვისებე ბისა და გამრავლების თავისებურებების ანალიზს. ვერ ახერხებს ვირუსული დაავადებებ ის დასახელება ს და ვერ მსჯელობს ზოგიერთი ვირუსული დაავადებებ ის თავიდან აცილების გზებზე. უჭირს ვირუსული დაავადებების დასახელება და უჭირს მსჯელობა ზოგიერთი ვირუსული დაავადებების თავიდან აცილების გზებზე . ნაწილობრივ უჭირს ვირუსული დაავადებები ს დასახელება და მსჯელობა ზოგიერთი ვირუსული დაავადებები ს თავიდან აცილების გზებზე. უმნიშვნელო ხარვეზებით ახერხებს ვირუსული დაავადებების დასახელებას და მსჯელობას ზოგიერთი ვირუსული დაავადებების თავიდან აცილების გზებზე. ყოველთვის სწორად და უშეცდომოდ ახერხებს ვირუსული დაავადებების დასახელებას და მსჯელობას ზოგიერთი ვირუსული დაავადებების თავიდან აცილების გზებზე. მოსწავლეთა თვითშეფასების კითხვარი დიახ ნაწილობრივ არა ვიყავი აქტიური გაკვეთილის მსვლელობისას ვითვალისწინებდი სხვის აზრს ვიცავდი დროის ლიმიტს ვიცავდი და ვასრულებდი მასწავლებლის ინსტრუქციებს ვთვლი რომ გაკვეთილი იყო ნაყოფიერი ჩემთვის
  9. 9. ჯგუფის მუშაობის შეფასების სქემა კრიტერიუმები ჯგუფის მუშაობა წარუმატებელია ჯგუფის მუშაობა დამაკმაკოფილებელია ჯგუფის მუშაობა წარმატებულია ჯგუფის წევრების ჩართულობა მუშაობაში ყველაწევრი არ არის ჩართული უმრავლესობა ჩართულია ყველა ჩართულია ურთიერთმოსმენისა და აზრის გაზიარების უნარი კამათობენ,არ უსმენენ ერთმანეთს და არის ხმაური, არ იზიარებენ ერთმანეთისაზრს ხმაურობენ, ნაკლებად იზიარებენ ერთმანეთისაზრს უსმენენ ერთმანეთს და იზიარებენ ერთმანეთის აზრს ინსტრუქციის მიხედვით მუშაობა ზუსტად ვერ მიყვებიან ინსტრუქციას ნაწილობრივ მოყვებიან ინსტრუქციას მუშაობენ ინსტრუქციის მიხედვით დროის ლიმიტის დაცვა ვერ ეტევიან განსაზღვრულ დროში უმნიშვნელოდ გააცდინეს დრო დაიცვეს დროის ლიმიტი ლიდერის როლი ლიდერი ვერ მართავსჯგუფის მუშაობას ლიდერი ზოგჯერ ახერხებს მუშაობის წარმართვას ლიდერი ეფექტურად მართავსჯგუფის მუშაობას პრეზენტაციის შეფასების რუბრიკა პასუხობს თემას 1 ფლობს აუდიტორიას (იყენებს მიმიკას, ჟესტიკულაციას, ინტონაციას) 2 საუბრობს გამართულაი ენით და იყენებს შესაბამის ტერმინოლოგიას 2 იყენებს განსხვავებულწყაროებს 2 დარებს მოვლენებს,ფაქტებს, საგნებს 1 იყენებს თვალსაჩინოებას 1 იცავს დროის ლიმიტს 1 ხელმოწერა:ნ.კუხალაშვილი
