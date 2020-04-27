Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
2 PHONEME, SYLLABLE AND MORPHEME  Phoneme is the smallest unit of sound that differentiates meaning. For example: a, i, e...
3 MORPHOLOGY Morphology is the study of morphemes and how they are joined together to form the larger unit called words.
4 {score} is a verb meaning “to mark with lines” Under | score {under} is a preposition meaning “below” Warm UP UNDERSCORE...
5 {-s} indicates that a noun is plural (car/cars) dough | nut | s {dough} is a noun meaning “a mixture of flour and liquid...
6 Two types of morpheme: Free Morpheme Bound Morpheme word element that cannot stand alone as a word stand alone as a word...
7 AFFIX PREFIXES SUFFIXES MORPHEMES Free Bound
mono- non- omni- para- post- pre- re- semi- sub- super- therm- trans- tri- un- uni- ante- anti- circum- co- de- dis- em-, ...
Suffixes: -acy -al -ance, - ence -dom -er, -or -ism -ist -ity, -ty -ment -ness -ship -able, -ible -al -esque -ful -ic, -ic...
10 Categories of bound morphemes: Derivational morphemes Inflectional morphemes
11 Categories of bound morphemes: Inflectional morphemes Love Loves Loved Loving Friend Friendly Work Works Quick Quicker ...
13 Categories of bound morphemes: Derivational morphemes Create new words by changing the meaning or by changing the word ...
For each of the morphologically complex words below indicate which morphemes are bound and free , inflectional and derivat...
15 householders house - free hold - free er - bound derivational s - bound inflectional
16 The child was unable to move the largest of the boxes The = article child = noun was = verb un = prefix able = verb to ...
17 clear fame Add affixes write print bloom desire believe submit realize qualified -ty dis- -er in- mis- non- -able -hood...
18 Add suffixes in the following words: consistent payment instruction receive content create car admire process calm blin...
19 Assignment: 1. {bag} {age} 2. {style} {ist} {ic} 3. {in} {digest} {ion} 4. {semi} {conduct} {-or} 5. {out} {side} 6. {g...
20 1. {bag} free base meaning “pouch-like container” {-age} bound derivational suffix meaning “relationship or pertaining ...
21 4. {semi-} bound derivational prefix meaning “partial or half” (semicircle) {conduct} free base meaning “to direct the ...
22 7. {margin} free base meaning “an edge or border” {-al} bound derivational suffix indicating “connection with” (adjecti...
23 Joerelee P. Bendanillo, Ed.D.
Morphology
Morphology
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Morphology

37 views

Published on

Study of Morphemes

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Morphology

  1. 1. 2 PHONEME, SYLLABLE AND MORPHEME  Phoneme is the smallest unit of sound that differentiates meaning. For example: a, i, e,  Syllable is phonemes that are put together in a variety of ways in a language. For example: pho, to, co, and py in the word photocopy.  Morphemes: the smallest meaningful units in a language/ the smallest units in a language that have meaning. For example: book and –s in the word books.
  2. 2. 3 MORPHOLOGY Morphology is the study of morphemes and how they are joined together to form the larger unit called words.
  3. 3. 4 {score} is a verb meaning “to mark with lines” Under | score {under} is a preposition meaning “below” Warm UP UNDERSCORE – to emphasize an importance {coward} is a noun meaning “one who lacks courage” Coward | ly {-ly} creates adjectives from nouns (friendly) COWARDLY – lacking courage - adjective
  4. 4. 5 {-s} indicates that a noun is plural (car/cars) dough | nut | s {dough} is a noun meaning “a mixture of flour and liquids that is baked” {nut} is a noun meaning “a hard- shelled, one-cell fruit” DOUGHNUTS – s piece of sweet fried dough that is often a ring shape
  5. 5. 6 Two types of morpheme: Free Morpheme Bound Morpheme word element that cannot stand alone as a word stand alone as a word and cannot be broken down further into other word elements.
  6. 6. 7 AFFIX PREFIXES SUFFIXES MORPHEMES Free Bound
  7. 7. mono- non- omni- para- post- pre- re- semi- sub- super- therm- trans- tri- un- uni- ante- anti- circum- co- de- dis- em-, en- epi- ex- infra- inter-, intra- macro- micro- mid- mis- extra- fore- homo- hyper- il-, im-, in-, ir- im-, in- Prefixes:
  8. 8. Suffixes: -acy -al -ance, - ence -dom -er, -or -ism -ist -ity, -ty -ment -ness -ship -able, -ible -al -esque -ful -ic, -ical -ious, -ous -ish -ive -less -y -ate -en -ify, -fy -ize, -ise*
  9. 9. 10 Categories of bound morphemes: Derivational morphemes Inflectional morphemes
  10. 10. 11 Categories of bound morphemes: Inflectional morphemes Love Loves Loved Loving Friend Friendly Work Works Quick Quicker Quickest Study Studying used to show some aspects of the grammatical function
  11. 11. 13 Categories of bound morphemes: Derivational morphemes Create new words by changing the meaning or by changing the word class of the word speak speaker kind kindness happy unhappy fill refill
  12. 12. For each of the morphologically complex words below indicate which morphemes are bound and free , inflectional and derivational. Let’s Try: a. discouragement courage - free dis, ment - derivational b. lovable Love - free bound able - derivationalbound c. cars car - free s - inflectionalbound
  13. 13. 15 householders house - free hold - free er - bound derivational s - bound inflectional
  14. 14. 16 The child was unable to move the largest of the boxes The = article child = noun was = verb un = prefix able = verb to = part of the infinitive "to move" move = verb acting as infinitive the = article larg(e) = adjective est = suffix of = preposition the = article box = noun -es = turns the noun into the plural
  15. 15. 17 clear fame Add affixes write print bloom desire believe submit realize qualified -ty dis- -er in- mis- non- -able -hood Add base words TRY:
  16. 16. 18 Add suffixes in the following words: consistent payment instruction receive content create car admire process calm blind group smart ACTIVITY:
  17. 17. 19 Assignment: 1. {bag} {age} 2. {style} {ist} {ic} 3. {in} {digest} {ion} 4. {semi} {conduct} {-or} 5. {out} {side} 6. {grump} {y} {est} 7. {margin} {al} {ize} 8. {in} {capable} {ity} 9. {re} {deploy} {ment}
  18. 18. 20 1. {bag} free base meaning “pouch-like container” {-age} bound derivational suffix meaning “relationship or pertaining to” (parentage) Answer: 2. {style} free base meaning “sort or kind” {-ist} bound derivational suffix meaning “a person skilled in a special field” (physicist) {-ic} bound derivational suffix meaning “characteristic of” (mythic) 3. {in-} bound derivational prefix meaning “not” (ineligible) {digest} free base meaning “to assimilate food” {-ion} bound derivational suffix meaning “an act or process” (revision)
  19. 19. 21 4. {semi-} bound derivational prefix meaning “partial or half” (semicircle) {conduct} free base meaning “to direct the course of” {-or} bound derivational suffix meaning “something that performs the action” (operator) 5. {out} free base meaning “away from inside” {side} free base meaning “an area separated from another” 6. {grump} free base meaning “a cranky person” {-y} bound derivational adjective-making suffix (rainy) {-est} bound inflectional suffix indicating the superlative
  20. 20. 22 7. {margin} free base meaning “an edge or border” {-al} bound derivational suffix indicating “connection with” (adjectival) {-ize} bound derivational verb-making suffix meaning “to cause to become” (idolize) 8. {in-} bound derivational prefix meaning “not” (ineligible) {capable} free base meaning “having the ability” {-ity} bound derivational suffix indicating a state or quality (authenticity) 9. {re-} bound derivational prefix meaning “repetition of a previous action” (reapply) {deploy} free base meaning “to spread out troops” {-ment} bound derivational noun-making suffix indicating “action or state” (appeasement)
  21. 21. 23 Joerelee P. Bendanillo, Ed.D.

×