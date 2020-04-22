Lesson plan short introduction.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SHORT INTRODUCTION of LESSONPLAN MR.VIKRANT KULTHE
LESSON PLAN Definition by Lester: Lesson plan is a plan of action which includes  Working philosophy of the teacher  His...
PURPOSES 1. It provides guidelines to the teacher in teaching learning process 2. Adequate consideration of goals & object...
ESSENTIALS OF A LESSON PLAN: 1. It should be written & should have clear aims 2. A flexible plan should be clear & specifi...
PRINCIPLES: The lesson plan is composed of 6 principles, they are. 1. The plan is to be made as a GUIDE rather than as a r...
PRE-REQUISITES FOR GOOD LESSON PLAN 1. Mastery of subject. 2. Principle of teaching & learning . 3. Awareness of individua...
STEPS IN LESSON PLANNING: 1. Planning . 2. Preparation or introduction. 3. Presentation 4. Recapitulation or closing stage...
SKILL LESSON  No impression without expression!!!!  Here skills are taught by 2 methods, they are: Demonstrations Verbal...
KNOWLEDGE LESSON  It is also called as herbartian lesson. STEPS:  Preparation  Presentation  Association/comparison  ...
APPRECIATION LESSON  It helps in development of aesthetic skills like enable the pupil to appreciate beauty which can be ...
