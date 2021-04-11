Successfully reported this slideshow.
An introduction to ethology
  1. 1. What is ethology?  Ethology is the scientific, biological study of behavior of animal.  Behavior usually study under natural conditions.  Term ethology derived from Greek word  Ethos = habit or convention or character  Logos= area of knowledge.  Also called as animal behavior.  Behavioral biology.  Animal psychology.  Scientist who study ethology called Ethologist
  2. 2.  BLACK-HEADED GULLS remove the empty egg shell shortly after the hatching of the chick. An investigation into the survival value of this response and of the stimuli eliciting it (Tinbergen et al., 1962).  An empty egg shell at a distance of 4 inches from a single egg laid out in the dunes renders such an egg more vulnerable to predation by Carrion Crows (Corvus corone) and Herring G(Luallrsus argentatus ); this suggests that egg shell removal may help to reduce predation.
  3. 3.  Not included: o Internal muscular movement e.g heart beat and peristaltic movement.  included: o Communication not involving movement included  Vocalization  Release of odour

