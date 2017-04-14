WARALABA / FRANCHISE DION TEGUH PRATOMO,SH.MH
MENGAPA FRANCHISE?  Dalam bahasa Indonesia, wara=lebih, laba= untung, jadi berarti lebih untung  Merupakan format bisnis...
Pengantar • Usaha Waralaba (franchising)akhir-akhir berkembang pesat di Indonesia. • Usaha ini dipelopori oleh pengusaha- ...
DASAR HUKUM  PP No. 42 tahun 2007 tentang Waralaba  Kepmen Perindustrian dan Perdagangan RI No.259/MPP/KEP/7/1997 tangga...
PENGERTIAN  Franchise (Prancis), yang berarti kejujuran atau kebebasan  Adalah hak-hak untuk menjual jasa atau layanan ...
DEFINISI Suatu sistem pendistribusian barang atau jasa kepada pelanggan akhir, dimana pemilik merek (Franchisor) memberik...
DEFINISI (lanjutan) Perikatan dimana salahsatu pihak diberikan hak memanfaatkan Hak Kekayaan Intelektual (HAKI) atau pert...
DEFINISI (lanjutan) Franchise adalah membeli paket bisnis orang lain, dimana kita akan mendapat outlet untuk berjualan, p...
Definisi Franchising oleh: Hisrich -Peters (1995:513) • Adalah sebagai pelimpahan dari pabrikan atau distributor suatu pro...
Definisi Bygrave (1994:353) merupakan sebuah peluang bisnis dimana pemilik,produsen atau distributor sebagai franchisor da...
PELAKSANAAN FRANCHISING • Perlu ada kontrak antara Franchisor dan franchisee. • Dibuat format kontrak mencakup rencana pem...
JENIS FRANCHISE Franchise luar negeri, cenderung lebih disukai karena sistemnya lebih jelas, merek sudah diterima di berb...
JENIS FRANCHISE (lanjutan)  Waralaba dengan format bisnis, franchisor memberikan hak (lisesnsi) kepada franchisee untuk m...
APA DAN SIAPA? Franchise Franchisor Franchisee Ongkos Royalty Advertising fee Area Franchise Istilah-istilah lain d...
FRANCHISOR Pihak pejual Franshise/ Pemberi waralaba Badan usaha atau perorangan yang memberikan hak kepada pihak lain un...
FRANCHISEE  Penerima waralaba/ membeli franchise  adalah badan usaha atau perorangan yang diberikan hak untuk memanfaatk...
FRANCHISE FEE Adalah biaya pembelian hak waralaba yang dikeluarkan oleh franchisee setelah dinyatakan memenuhi syarat Um...
ROYALTY FEE  Royalty Fee, merupakan biaya royalty yang harus dibayarkan pihak franchisee kepada franchisor  Dibayarkan p...
ADVERTISING FEE  Biaya pemasaran/ promosi/periklanan  Merupakan biaya yang dibayarkan oleh franchisee kepada franchisor ...
AREA FRANCHISE  Semacam Perwakilan franchise pada area tertentu  Disebut juga Master Franchise  Hak waralaba biasanya d...
MULTIPLE FRANCHISE Multiple Franchise, adalah Franchisor yang memagang hak waralaba untuk lebih dari satu outlet di area ...
INDIVIDUAL FRANCHISE Individual Franchise adalah Franchisee yang bertindak atas nama sendiri yang memegang hak waralaba u...
DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT Adalah perjanjian antara Franchisor dengan Master Franchise atau Area Franchise berkaitan dengan ko...
BUSINESS FORMAT FRANCHISING  Pemberian hak untuk menjual produk/ jasa menggunakan merek, identitas dari sistem yang dimil...
CONVERSION FRANCHISE Waralaba konversi adalah jenis waralaba dimana franchisor memberikan lisensi kepada usaha sejenis mi...
DISCLOSURE  Pada awal pembelian waralaba dikenal dengan sebutan FOC (Franchise Ofering Circular)  Merupakan penyajian fa...
DISTRIBUTORSHIP (Dealer) Pemberian hak oleh pabrikan kepada individu/ perusahaan untuk menjual produk atau jasa kepada pi...
FRANCHSEE’S QUALIFICATION QUESTIONAIRE  Kuesioner Kualifikasi Pewaralaba/ franchisee  Dokumen yang disiapkan franchisor ...
MYSTERY SHOPERS Mystery Shopers adalah satu alat yang digunakan Franchisor atau franchisee untuk menilai seberapa baik pe...
INITIAL INVESTMENT • Initial Investment, adalah modal awal yang harus disetorkan dan dimiliki oleh Franchisee pada saat me...
MANUAL OPERASI/ OPERATING MANUAL  Dibuat oleh Franchisor sebagai panduan operasi bagi Franchisee  Panduan komprehensif d...
COMPANY OWNED OUTLET/ PILOT STORE Adalah Outlet milik Franchisor Franchisor yang terpercaya adalah Franchisor yang telah...
OFFER • Penawaran merupakan komunikasi lisan atau tertulis dari Franchisor kepada calon Franchisee. • Komunikasi tertulis ...
Produk apa yang dapat dijadikan FRANCHISING • Barang/jasa yang telah mempunyai pasaran luas dan citra unggul. • Formula pa...
KEUNTUNGAN FRANCHISING • Resiko yang ditanggung tidak sebesar memulai usaha baru dari awal. • Produk yang ditawarkan telah...
• Kelengkapan modal melingkupi fasilitas perlengkapan,tata letak ,kontrol persediaan • Pengtahuan tentang pasar bagus ,mak...
KELEBIHAN FRANCHISE • Pengakuan reputasi • Standarisasi mutu • Bantuan modal • Bantuan manajemen • Profit relatif tinggi k...
• Tidak mandiri • Kreativitas tidak berkembang • Menjadi interdependen, terdominasi. • Rentan terhadap perubahan franchiso...
Perjanjian atau kontrak Franchise Kontrak franchise merupakan dokumen yang didalamnya berisi seluruh transaksi yang dijab...
Segi-segi dari isi kontrak • Penentuan dan identifikasi kep. Franchise sbg pemilik • Hak-hak yang diberi pada frenchise • ...
Perlindungan Hukum Usaha Waralaba/ Franchise di Indonesia Perlindungan hukum didasarkan pada : Peraturan Pemerintah Republ...
DASAR HUKUM perundang-undangan tentang PERATURAN FRANCHISE : 1. Perjanjian sebagai dasar hukum KUH Perdata pasal 1338 (1),...
Elemen-elemen penting yang harus dimiliki untuk mendirikan franchise 1. Bisnis yg difranchisekan harus telah teruji sepenu...
Hak Franchisor • Menerima setoran dari franchisee. • Memeriksa pembukuan franchisee. • Memeriksa usaha franchisee. • Memut...
Kewajiban Franchisor • Membantu memilih lokasi usaha • Membantu pengembangan usaha & memberi materi promosi. • Menyediakan...
Hak Franchisee • Memperoleh petunjuk dan bantuan. • Menggunakan nama, dan sistem. • Memperoleh persediaan produk. • Menjua...
Kewajiban Franchisee • Memberi informasi posisi keuangan yang akurat. • Memberi izin pemeriksaan usaha. • Menghadiri progr...
Beberapa Penyebab Kegagalan Frenchisor • Uji coba yang tidak memadai • Penyeleksian Franchise secara sembrono • Pembuatan ...
Beberapa karakter penyebab kegagalan Franchise a. Franchise yg puas dengan dirinya sendiri b. Franchise yg penakut c. Fran...
“ Sistem franchise dapat diandaikan seperti buku resep makanan dan mungkin membutuhkan sedikit perubahan dalam rasanya tap...
SELESAI
×