Housekeeping Dept 10- Linen and Laundy Knowledge

Delhindra/ chefqtrainer.blogspot.com Linen and Laundry Knowledge
Learning:  Linen room, activities of linen room, hours of operation  Selection criteria for linen room,  Purchase of li...
 In this lesson, we will be looking into various aspects of the linen room layout, inventory maintenance and its function...
LINEN ROOM  The linen room is the center stage for the supporting role that the housekeeping department plays in the hote...
LINEN ROOM WORK Collection and Transportation  It is an essential activity when laundry services are on outside contract ...
Dispatch  The time for off-premises laundry dispatch is usually anytime between 13:00 hrs and 16:00 hrs so that servicing...
Repairs and Alteration  Damaged items are mended by stitching or darning. Alteration of uniforms for correct fit is usual...
Stock-taking and Records  Many records are entered on a day-to-day basis for the exchange of linen between the linen room...
VALET SERVICE  In a hotel it is usual to put a laundry list and sometimes a container, such as a large paper bag, as well...
Delhindra/ chefqtrainer.blogspot.com For a successful laundry operation it is very important to have a good knowledge abou...
Classifications of fabrics Fabrics are classified into the following Natural – Silk, Cotton, Wool, Linen, Jute Synthetic/man-made – Polyester, Nylon, Spandex, Regenerated – Viscose
Delhindra/ chefqtrainer.blogspot.com Laundry job can be categorize into three 1. Flat 2. Plush 3. Form Flat category : All...
Laundry The 'Laundry' can be defined as a place where the washing & finishing of clothes are carried out.
Equipment
The number and type of equipment required depends upon various factor  Type of hospital  Size of hospital  Linen load ...
Delhindra/ chefqtrainer.blogspot.com The most commonly used laundry machines are 1. Washer/Extractor 2. Dryers Dry clean m...
Delhindra/ chefqtrainer.blogspot.com Auxiliary equipment 1. Boiler 2. Compressors 3. Dry set vacuum Supporting Plant 1. Wa...
Delhindra/ chefqtrainer.blogspot.com The following are the main process in a laundry job. 1. Receiving 2. Registering 3. M...
Delhindra/ chefqtrainer.blogspot.com Main laundry chemicals are 1. Emulsifier (Lauryl, octyl, nonyl phenol etoxylate alcoh...
Laundry Cycle
Collect Dirty Linen  Collect the dirty linen from various sections in the hotel such as guest rooms, guest bathrooms, and...
Sort the Linen  Segregate the linen carefully according to type of fabric, domain of item use, degree of soiling, and typ...
Pre-treat the Stains  Before the putting the linen into the washer, inspect it for stains such as grease or oil.  Remove...
Wash/Extract the Linen  Put the linen into washers. Weigh the linen before washing process to ensure the washers are not ...
Types of chemical for washing linen  Water  Detergents  Fabric brighteners  Bleaches  Blue  Alkalis  Anti colors  ...
Dry the Linen  Put the linen into dryers for removing any moisture still left.  Be careful while transferring the linen ...
Iron/Repair the Linen  At this stage, check the linen for any wear and tear.  Separate the worn out linen to be given to...
Fold and Stack the Linen  Automatic folding and stacking machines come to the aid of housekeeping staff to save them from...
Deliver the Linen  Transport the ready laundered linen to the uniform room and linen room. Send the linen that need repai...
  • The following wash cycle is most effective − Soak → Flush → Suds → Bleach → Rinse → Extract → Starch

    2. 2. Learning:  Linen room, activities of linen room, hours of operation  Selection criteria for linen room,  Purchase of linen, linen cycle, control of linen, linen hire  Uniform and types of uniform used.
    3. 3.  In this lesson, we will be looking into various aspects of the linen room layout, inventory maintenance and its functioning.  Supply of various linen items to the guest rooms, their retrieval after use, their laundering and their recycling will be presented in detail.  Detailed information relating to selection criteria for linen, various linen items that go into bed spreads, blankets, pillow cases, upholstery, curtains, bath room accessories including towels of various kinds and sizes will be presented, covering their purchase, stock-up, supply and cleaning. INTRODUCTION
    4. 4. LINEN ROOM  The linen room is the center stage for the supporting role that the housekeeping department plays in the hotel.  Most linen rooms are centralized and act as a storage point and distribution center for clean linen
    5. 5. LINEN ROOM WORK Collection and Transportation  It is an essential activity when laundry services are on outside contract and is facilitated through chutes, canvas bags, trolleys, collapsible wire carts, skips etc.  Guest laundry are also collected and appropriately marked for sending off premises for cleaning . Sorting and Counting  Sorting is carried out primarily to make counting easy as well as for streamlining  Laundry procedures and to tally the exchange of linen between the linen room and the laundry. Packaging  Linen is packed in canvas bags to prevent damage on transit to the linen articles.  Those articles that need mending and those, which are heavily stained, may be segregated and put into separate canvas bags.
    6. 6. Dispatch  The time for off-premises laundry dispatch is usually anytime between 13:00 hrs and 16:00 hrs so that servicing of rooms is over by then and guest laundry will have been collected. Deliveries  Clean linen is delivered back in the morning hours and evening deliveries are usually for guest laundry. Checking and Inspection  Checking the quantity to ensure that the amount of laundered linen tallies with the amount of soiled linen articles sent and as well as inspection of the quality of wash. Storage  The amount of space to be allocated for storage depends on the size and type of operation and the quantum of linen supplies.  When designing the storage space for linen it is necessary to consider the type of shelves required, the method of storage as well as hygiene and safety factors.
    7. 7. Repairs and Alteration  Damaged items are mended by stitching or darning. Alteration of uniforms for correct fit is usual.  Condemned linen is converted into useful items called cut-downs / makeovers. Distribution to Various Departments  This is generally done on a clean-for-dirty basis. Some hotels use other systems of exchange such as topping up or a fixed issue based on expected occupancy.  In some hotels specific timings are fixed for issue of linen.
    8. 8. Stock-taking and Records  Many records are entered on a day-to-day basis for the exchange of linen between the linen room, laundry and floors / departments.  Purchase records are essential and records of condemned linen and makeovers are usually maintained. Periodical stocktaking is carried out and the annual stocktaking is recorded in the stock register, thereby providing the value of linen as an asset.  Stock records also help generate purchase orders for replacement of lost or condemned articles. Security  It is important that the access to the linen room is restricted so as to prevent misuse and pilferage and to guard against fire breakouts.  Linen room is strictly a nonsmoking area.
    9. 9. VALET SERVICE  In a hotel it is usual to put a laundry list and sometimes a container, such as a large paper bag, as well as a dry cleaning list in all bedrooms for the guests‟ personal laundry.  The guest is asked to complete the list and to fill in the service required, e.g. Normal or „express‟, and the room maid or valet takes the parcel to the linen room.  The linen keeper enters the particulars into a guest laundry or dry cleaning book and the van driver collects the parcels.
    Fabrics
    11. 11. Delhindra/ chefqtrainer.blogspot.com For a successful laundry operation it is very important to have a good knowledge about the fabrics because that is the main responsibility of the laundry. There are various kinds of fabrics that are used in the hotels for different purposes such as Linens - used for making especially room linens such as bed sheets, pillow covers, duvet covers etc., This is mostly derive from the flax plant. Cotton - used for making towels and especially F&B linens such as table cloths, dinner napkins, trolley covers etc., This is derive from the cotton plant. Blend – These fabrics are mixture of synthetic and natural or two different kinds of synthetic yarns used mainly for stitching uniforms, upholstery and drapery. For e.g. polycotton, terrycotton, polyviscose, etc.,
    12. 12. Delhindra/ chefqtrainer.blogspot.com Classifications of fabrics Fabrics are classified into the following Natural – Silk, Cotton, Wool, Linen, Jute Synthetic/man-made – Polyester, Nylon, Spandex, Regenerated – Viscose
    13. 13. Delhindra/ chefqtrainer.blogspot.com Laundry job can be categorize into three 1. Flat 2. Plush 3. Form Flat category : All room linens, F&B linens or guest laundry that are flat such as bed sheets, pillow covers, table clothes, napkins, etc., is washed and ironed without drying. Plush category : All bath linens such as towels, bathrobes, etc., that are washed, dried and folded and need not be ironed. Form category : All staff uniforms and guest laundry which has got a shape and form such as trousers, shirts, dresses which is washed, dried and pressed. Categories of Laundry (linen material)
    14. 14. Delhindra/ chefqtrainer.blogspot.com
    15. 15. Delhindra/ chefqtrainer.blogspot.com Laundry The ‘Laundry’ can be defined as a place where the washing & finishing of clothes are carried out.
    16. 16. Equipment
    17. 17. The number and type of equipment required depends upon various factor  Type of hospital  Size of hospital  Linen load  Type of laundry system Equipment
    The most commonly used laundry machines are 1. Washer/Extractor 2. Dryers Dry clean machine 3. Marking Machine 4. Spotting machine 5. Cuff & Collar press 6. Body & Bosom press 7. Mushroom press 8. Cotton utility legger 9. Steam utility legger 10. Form finisher 11. Touch up board Flat work ironer 12. Bed sheet folder 13. Bagging machine Shirt Body Unit Towel Folder 14. Uniform conveyor
    Auxiliary equipment 1. Boiler 2. Compressors 3. Dry set vacuum Supporting Plant 1. Water softening/RO plant 2. Effluent treatment plant Transporting 1. Dry Linen Trolleys 2. Wet Linen Trolleys 3. Mobile Linen Trolleys 4. Folding Tables 5. Linen Flapping Trolley 6. Pigeon Holes Rack
    The following are the main process in a laundry job. 1. Receiving 2. Registering 3. Marking 4. Segregation and Weighting 5. Pre-spotting 6. Wet cleaning/Dry cleaning 7. Post spotting 8. Drying 9. Pressing/ironing 10. Checking 11. Sorting and packing 12. Billing 13. Delivering
Laundry Process
    Main laundry chemicals are 1. Emulsifier (Lauryl, octyl, nonyl phenol etoxylate alcohol) 2. Detergent (Sodium silicate, Acid Slurry, Sodium bicarbonate, Sodium sulphate) 3. Alkali (Caustic Soda, Soda Ash) 4. Bleach (Sodium hypochlorite, Sodium Hydrosulphide, Hydrogen peroxide, Sodium perborate) 5. Neutralizer (Sodium bisulphite, ) 6. Softener (Fatty acids, Silicone) 7. Solvents (Perchloroethylene, Trichloroethylene) 8. Enzymes (Amylase, Lipase, Proteas, Cellulase) Reputed brand in laundry chemicals are Johnson Diversey, Ecolab, Rexodan and Minikem (Indian brand)
Laundry Chemicals
    22. 22. Laundry Cycle
    23. 23. Collect Dirty Linen  Collect the dirty linen from various sections in the hotel such as guest rooms, guest bathrooms, and dining area.  Put the soiled linen separately. The principle is, whatever linen it is, it must not hang over the edge of the collection basket.  Dirty linens are to be placed in laundry bags and closed at the area of use instead of carrying them uncovered to other locations  Transfer the collected linen to the laundry department. SOPs for Laundry Management
    24. 24. Sort the Linen  Segregate the linen carefully according to type of fabric, domain of item use, degree of soiling, and type of soiling.  Keep the staff uniforms, guest room and bathroom linen, dining area linen, butchery aprons, and guests’ personal clothes all separately.  Always handle the linen using gloves
    25. 25. Pre-treat the Stains  Before the putting the linen into the washer, inspect it for stains such as grease or oil.  Remove the stains using stain cleaning chemicals.  If instructed before, use detergents and cleaning chemicals at the time of washing only, to save the time and efforts.
    26. 26. Wash/Extract the Linen  Put the linen into washers. Weigh the linen before washing process to ensure the washers are not overloaded.  The housekeeping staff need to handle many washers and dryers depending on the size of hotel and occupancy of rooms.  Set the automatic washers to different wash cycles depending upon the type of linen.  For example, embroidered pillow covers need soft wash cycle and the curtains need harder wash cycles.  Remove as much as possible water content from the linen by using extractors.  The linen are then starched to make it little stiff and shiny.
    27. 27. Types of chemical for washing linen  Water  Detergents  Fabric brighteners  Bleaches  Blue  Alkalis  Anti colors  Mildew ides  Sours  Fabric softener
    28. 28. Dry the Linen  Put the linen into dryers for removing any moisture still left.  Be careful while transferring the linen from washers to dryers because the weight of the linen increases after washing.  Use automatic dryer that provides drying by hot air blows.  The lint comes off from the linen surface in the process of drying yielding a finished surface.  These dryers operate on less electricity and yield fresh and completely dry linen.
    29. 29. Iron/Repair the Linen  At this stage, check the linen for any wear and tear.  Separate the worn out linen to be given to the tailor.  Some linen such as towels, bed linen, and dining area linen require Ironing.  Pass these linen through the ironer.  Hand-iron a few linen such as uniforms
    30. 30. Fold and Stack the Linen  Automatic folding and stacking machines come to the aid of housekeeping staff to save them from the large effort of folding and stacking the linen accurately.  Some sort of linen such as staff uniforms and guest personal clothes still need manual efforts for folding.  Operate the folding/stacking machines that ascertains finished appearance and makes the linen easy for storage and handling.
    31. 31. Deliver the Linen  Transport the ready laundered linen to the uniform room and linen room. Send the linen that need repair to the tailor room.  Then subsequently deliver the linen at the time of keeping and cleaning the various premises such as guest rooms, dining area, and banquet halls.
